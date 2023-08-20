Zarco to join Honda

After three years together, Johann Zarco and the Prima Pramac Team will part ways at the end of this season. In his time with Pramac the Frenchman has, so far, scored 12 podium finishes, and is currently fifth in the current 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

The 33-year-old two-time Moto2 World Champion has signed with LCR Honda for season 2024 and 2025.

Johann Zarco

“I had a few weeks to think about, even with good results two, even three years with Pramac Team, it has always been tough to sign again. Now there are many Ducatis competitive, many young guys, it seems, not sure if we were going to be with Pramac, or another team with Ducati.

“So the offer, and the discussion with Honda, and Cecchinello, was pretty interesting, to get this opportunity for this project for two years.

“I know myself, when I am on the bike, I give a lot, and I can give also good information, and try to do the best result as possible.

“I’ve grown a lot since 2019 (a difficult year when Zarco split with KTM during the middle of the season), and I have got this experience with Ducati.

“But Honda, it is another story, even if they are struggling now, they don’t have the winning bike, right now, but they are still Honda, and they have the power to come back, if they find the right way for the development. So I will be the most proud if I can be part of this, and very glad if I can perform. It is another story.

“I still have many races to be with Pramac. It seems when we are speaking that it is already 2024, but we have a half a season to do. And Ducati is still giving all the best for me, as I am doing, we are professional, and we do the best result we can. I think podiums are still there, we have to fight with Pramac for first position in the Teams Championship, and even for myself, top five in the championship overall will be a great satisfaction.”

Paolo Campinoti – Pramac Team Principal

“Together with Johann we spent three fabulous years with the team, also thanks to his great talent, was able to take a very important step, which led him to be the team leader of the MotoGP championship. For this reason I can only be sad not to have him in our family again next season but I wish him all the luck in the world for his future. Now I can’t help but ‘enjoy’ him until the end of the championship, still expecting great things from him.“

Gino Borsoi – Pramac Team Manager

“It was an honor and a pleasure to have been able to work with a rider and a person like Johann and the only regret I have is that the work started this year cannot continue next season. There are still many races between now and the end of November, this decision doesn’t change the goal we set ourselves at the beginning of the year. I wish him the best of luck in his future.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 251 2 Martin 189 3 Bezzecchi 183 4 Binder 160 5 Zarco 125 6 Marini 120 7 Espargaro 117 8 Miller 96 9 Marquez 92 10 Viñales 86 11 Quartararo 73 12 Morbidelli 65 13 Fernandez 51 14 Rins 47 15 Oliveira 40 16 Di Giannantonio 37 17 Nakagami 34 18 Bastianini 24 19 Marquez 19 20 Fernandez 14 21 Pedrosa 13 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8

