Rea awarded Order of the British Empire

WSBK Champion Jonathan Rea has added a another prestigious award to his collection after he attended a ceremony at Buckingham Place in London to accept the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from The Princess Royal.

Having previously been recognised for his sporting prowess with the Member of the British Empire award, his OBE is further public recognition of his proven and ongoing success and contribution to the sport of motorcycle racing via the multi-layered United Kingdom honours system.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again at this level for my achievements and contribution to motorcycling. It seems like only yesterday I was collecting my MBE from Prince William at the Palace, but to receive an OBE from The Princess Royal and be amongst so many amazing names and legends who have also received one, is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

The Northern Irishman attended the ceremony in the prestigious Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace with his wife Tatia, sister Chloe and brother Richard who were all there to show their support and celebrate this remarkable achievement.

“It really is such a privilege for me to have been made an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours and to collect this honour not just for myself, but on behalf of my family, the wider Kawasaki Racing Team, and my fans in Northern Ireland and across the world. What an amazing opportunity to shine a light on world class motorcycle racing and especially the talent we have that comes from my part of the world. It helps for me to stay focussed and fighting at the front in the World Superbike Championship.”

Jonathan’s next challenge will be the Argentinian Round of the WorldSBK championship, which takes place between 21-23 October, at the San Juan Villicum circuit.