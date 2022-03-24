2022 KRT WorldSBK livery officially revealed

Kawasaki’s official WorldSBK team, KRT has launched their new livery at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, located just a few hundred metres from the team’s home base in Granollers.

The circuit is also the venue for KRT’s final private winter tests before the season gets underway at Motorland Aragon in early April.

Guim Roda – KRT Team Manager

“After over a decade being so closely connected with this Kawasaki WorldSBK project, and with eight titles in that time, our primary goals are another riders’ championship, plus teams’ and manufacturers’ titles in 2022. Launching the new team livery so close to our base in Granollers allows everyone connected with the team to be involved and it’s a great launch pad for our mission to succeed. Both Johnny and Alex have the potential to win races and chase for championship honours, and we have many dedicated staff who have worked with us for several years. For sure the challenge is big but we have come up with good plans and now our ‘big unveil’ becomes a major public display of our commitment to succeed.”

After running their now traditional winter test liveries on track the team will made a first high impact ‘reveal’ of the new colours that will grace the Ninja ZX-10RR in 2022, plus the updated colours of Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes’ helmets and leathers.

The much-anticipated event gave the media its first chance to see the 2022 KRT racing project in its entirety. Key personnel – including the Riders, Crew Chiefs and Team Management – were available for interview after the formal presentation concluded.

The team also confirmed its existing key sponsors, plus new partners, for what is expected to be another dramatic and unmissable WorldSBK campaign.

Kawasaki riders have started more races than any other manufacturer in the 34 year history of the WorldSBK championship. The current official KRT effort, managed by Provec Racing, is entering its 11th year in partnership with Kawasaki.

Jonathan Rea

“For me the team launch is always a big step in the process of starting a new season. After six Winter tests we are now ready to put the black and white bikes away. Just like Spring arriving we reveal our new colours telling the world that KRT is fully prepared for 2022. Let’s get the title back.”

Alex Lowes

“It is my third year inside KRT and I truly feel part of the family so it’s a proud moment to help launch the new team colours confirming our partners and sponsors for 2022. I am fully fit for the start of the season and super motivated. Bring it on.”

Two days after the launch the team will make their final on-track tests at Montmelo, between 25-26 March. The official WorldSBK championship organisers’ pre-season tests will take place at Motorland Aragon on 4-5 April, with the same circuit hosting the opening round of the season from 8-10 April.