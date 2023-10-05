Phillip Island Accommodation deal

As Australian MotoGP™ fans prepare to make the annual pilgrimage to Phillip Island for the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, accommodation in the area becomes very hard to find!

Luckily for you, Sportsnet Holidays have some last-minute discounts at the Silverwater Resort in San Remo, including daily transfers to the nearby Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Get 20% off 3 & 4 night stays at Silverwater Resort

Situated just 1.5 km from Phillip Island Bridge, Silverwater Resort features accommodation with a balcony or terrace offering panoramic views over San Remo and the Bass coast. Guests enjoy a heated indoor pool, spa, sauna, and a solar-heated outdoor pool.

Sportsnet’s few remaining rooms include 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, all featuring a flat-screen smart TV, BBQ facilities, washing and drying facilities, high-speed internet and a modern kitchen with an oven, stop-top and dishwasher.

As a last-minute deal, Sportsnet are willing to slash the price on 3 or 4-night accommodation-only packages by 20% – give them a call on 1300 888 858 to snatch-up a deal today!

You can browse Sportsnet Holidays MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix packages, including the Silverwater Resort accommodation only offer at www.sportsnetholidays.com/2023-motogp-australia

Or check out the entire catalogue of MotoGP™ and other popular sports travel packages at www.sportsnetholidays.com