MotoGP 2022 – Round 19 – Malaysia
MotoGP Facts and Stats Update
At the Australian GP, Alex Rins won for the fourth time in MotoGP and the first time since Aragon in 2020, starting from 10th, becoming the seventh different winner so far this season, one less than last year.
This is Suzuki’s first win since Joan Mir at the Europe GP in 2020. Suzuki became the fifth manufacturer to win this year along with Ducati, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM, setting a record for the highest number of different manufacturers winning in a single premier class season.
Marc Marquez finished second for the 139th podium of his Grand Prix career and he is now tied with MotoGP.
With 100 podiums in the premier class, Marc Marquez became the fourth rider to reach the milestone of 100 premier class podiums after Valentino Rossi (199), Jorge Lorenzo (114) and Dani Pedrosa (112).
Marquez ended a sequence of 16 successive premier class races without a Honda on the podium, which was the longest sequence without a premier class podium since the Japanese manufacturer returned full-time to the premier class in 1982.
With Rins and Marquez, this is the first 1-2 with bikes from a Japanese manufacturer since Emilia-Romagna last year with Marquez winning ahead of Pol Espargaro. It ends a sequence of nine races with two Ducati riders on the podium.
Bagnaia finished third at the Australian GP for his 19th podium in MotoGP, all of them with Ducati and two less than his teammate Jack Miller, who is fourth on the list of Ducati riders with most podiums in the premier class.
With Bagnaia, this is the 24th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati rider on the podium, extending the Bologna factory record in the class.
Ducati riders have scored 29 podiums since Qatar. Ducati becomes the first manufacturer with 29 podiums or more in a single premier class season since Honda in 2013 (30 podiums).
Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth for his second-best result in his rookie season in MotoGP after the Dutch TT when he was second, and won the fight for the Rookie of the Year.
Fabio Quartararo crashed out in Australia which is his third DNF so far this season along with the Dutch TT and the Aragon GP.
None of the five rookies in the MotoGP class this year have won or has stood on the podium at Sepang in the smaller classes.
On race day at the Malaysian GP, Raul Fernandez, who finished 16th at the Australian GP, will be celebrating his 22nd birthday.
Francesco Bagnaia could clinch MotoGP title in Malaysia
Francesco Bagnaia has a first chance to clinch his first premier class world title, to become the first Italian to do so Valentino Rossi in 2009.
Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini are now his only rivals and the scenarios to give Bagnaia the title are:
- He wins and Quartararo doesn’t finish on the podium,
- He finishes P2, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P7 and Espargaro doesn’t win,
- He finishes P3, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P11 and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium,
- He finishes P4, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P14 and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium,
- He finishes P5, Quartararo fails to score any points and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium.
Aleix Espargaro scheduled for 300th Grand Prix start
Aleix Espargaro is set to become the sixth rider in history to reach the milestone of 300 Grand Prix starts.
|Rider
|Total
|500cc/MotoGP
|350cc
|250cc/Moto2
|125cc/Moto3
|80/50cc
|1
|Valentino Rossi
|432
|372
|30
|30
|2
|Andrea Dovizioso
|346
|248
|49
|49
|3
|Loris Capirossi
|328
|217
|84
|27
|4
|Simone Corsi
|319
|224
|95
|5
|Tom Lüthi
|318
|18
|233
|67
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|299
|215
|61
|23
|7
|Jorge Lorenzo
|297
|203
|48
|46
|8
|Dani Pedrosa
|296
|218
|32
|46
|9
|Jack Findlay
|282
|157
|83
|34
|6
|2
|10
|Alex Barros
|276
|245
|14
|17
Record-breaking MotoGP race at Phillip Island
At the Australian GP, Brad Binder finished 10th just 5.940 seconds behind winner Alex Rins, which is the second-closest top 10 of all-time.
Of the closest top 10 finishes of all-time in the premier class of Grand Prix racing, six have occurred since 2021 and all since 2018 (only races that have completed full race distance).
With 0.224s between Rins, Marquez and Bagnaia, this is also the third-closest podium time margin ever in a full-length premier class race after the 1999 Australian GP (0.124s between Tadauki Okada, Max Biaggi and Regis Laconi) and the 2006 Portuguese GP (0.176s between Toni Elias, Valentino Rossi and Kenny Roberts Jr).
|Year
|Circuit
|Race winner
|Time covering top 10 (sec)
|1
|2021
|Lusail/2
|Fabio Quartararo
|5.382
|2
|2022
|Phillip Island
|Alex Rins
|5.94
|3
|2022
|Silverstone
|Francesco Bagnaia
|6.646
|4
|2018
|Brno Andrea
|Dovizioso
|8.326
|5
|2022
|Assen Francesco
|Bagnaia
|8.596
|6
|2021
|Lusail/1
|Maverick Viñales
|9.288
|7
|2020
|Aragon/1
|Alex Rins
|9.617
|8
|2019
|Lusail
|Andrea Dovizioso
|9.636
|9
|2018
|Buriram
|Marc Marquez
|11.077
|10
|2021
|Jerez
|Jack Miller
|11.776
Motorcycle Grand Prix racing in Malaysia
This will be the 30th Malaysian Grand Prix, which has been held every year since the first visit in 1991 except in 2020 and 2021 when the Malaysian GPs were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Malaysian Grand Prix has taken place on three different tracks: Shah Alam, Johor and Sepang. The first Malaysian Grand Prix held at the Shah Alam circuit in 1991 saw a debut win in the premier class for John Kocinski riding a Yamaha. Italian riders dominated the smaller classes with Luca Cadalora (Honda) winning the 250cc race and Loris Capirossi (Honda) in 125cc.
The Shah Alam circuit hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix for a total of seven years before it moved to Johor for a single year in 1998. The first Malaysian GP to be held at Sepang was in 1999 and this will be the 22nd time that Sepang has hosted the event.
Most successful riders
- Valentino Rossi – 6 (5 x MotoGP, 1 x 500 cc)
- Dani Pedrosa – 5 (3 x MotoGP, 1 x 250 cc, 1 x 125 cc)
- Casey Stoner – 4 (2 x MotoGP, 1 x 250 cc, 1 x 125 cc)
- Marc Marquez – 3 (2 x MotoGP, 1 x 125 cc)
- Maverick Viñales – 3 (1 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto2, 1 x 125 cc)
Solo motorcycle races
- MotoGP – 17
- 500 cc – 3
- Moto2 – 10
- 250 cc – 11
- Moto3 – 8
- 125 cc – 13
Premier class wins
- Honda – 7
- Yamaha – 6
- Ducati – 5
- Suzuki – 2
Since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002, Honda have had six wins in the class at Sepang including four in a row from 2012 to 2015, with Dani Pedrosa (2012, 2013, 2015) and Marc Marquez (2014).
The most recent Honda win is Marquez in 2018 after qualifying on pole, although he got a grid penalty and started seventh.
Yamaha have had six MotoGP wins at Sepang, four with Valentino Rossi (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010), one with Max Biaggi (2002) and one with Maverick Viñales (2019).
Ducati have had five MotoGP wins at Sepang with three riders: Loris Capirossi (2005), Casey Stoner (2007 and 2009) and Andrea Dovizioso in both 2016 and 2017. Dovizioso was the top Ducati rider in 2019 in third place.
The best result for Suzuki at Sepang in MotoGP™ is second with Alex Rins in 2018. However, Kenny Roberts Jr. won the 500cc race at Sepang in both 1999 and 2000.
Aprilia best MotoGP result at Sepang: seventh with Alvaro Bautista in 2016. In 2019, Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider at Sepang in 13th place.
In 2017, Pol Espargaro crossed the line in 10th place at Sepang, which is the best result for KTM at this track in the premier class.
Over the last six MotoGP races at Sepang, a rider qualifying within the top three has gone on to win the race. Dani Pedrosa in 2013 is the last rider to win the MotoGP race at Sepang after qualifying off the front row, in fifth. Marc Marquez qualified on pole position in 2018, but had to start from the second row.
On this day…
October 19
At the 2008 Malaysian GP, MotoGP Legend Marco Simoncelli finished in third place in the 250cc race behind Alvaro Bautista and Hiroshi Aoyama to take the title.
October 20
At the 2002 Australian GP held at Phillip Island, Jeremy McWilliams qualified on pole position, which was the last pole position for a 2-stroke bike in the premier class.
At the same GP, Valentino Rossi won the MotoGP race, which was the 50th win in his Grand Prix career.
At the same GP, Marco Melandri won the 250cc race to clinch the title, becoming the youngest World Champion in the intermediate category at that time (20 years and 74 days old).
At the 1996 Australian GP held at Eastern Creek, Loris Capirossi won his first premier class race from Tadayuki Okada and Carlos Checa following a collision between leaders and MotoGP Legends Mick Doohan and Alex Criville.
October 21
At the 2001 Malaysian GP held at Sepang, MotoGP Legend Daijiro Kato won the 250cc race from Tetsuya Harada and Fonsi Nieto to clinch the world title.
October 23
At the 2016 Australian GP, Cal Crutchlow won the MotoGP race to become the first British rider to take two premier class wins in a single season since Barry Sheene in 1979.
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|233
|2
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|219
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|206
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|191
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|179
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|160
|7
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|159
|8
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|137
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|136
|10
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|135
|11
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|122
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|111
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|104
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|93
|15
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|16
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|54
|17
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|50
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|31
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|12
|23
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|10
|24
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|9
|25
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|GBR
|6
|26
|BRADL Stefan
|GER
|2
|27
|PIRRO Michele
|ITA
|0
|28
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|29
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|JPN
|0
|30
|PETRUCCI Danilo
|ITA
|0
|31
|WATANABE Kazuki
|JPN
|0
2022 Sepang MotoGP Time Schedule
(AEDT)
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP1
|1255
|Moto2
|FP1
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1615
|Moto3
|FP2
|1710
|Moto2
|FP2
|1805
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP3
|1255
|Moto2
|FP3
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1535
|Moto3
|Q1
|1600
|Moto3
|Q2
|1630
|Moto2
|Q1
|1655
|Moto2
|Q2
|1725
|MotoGP
|FP4
|1805
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1830
|MotoGP
|Q2
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1300
|Moto3
|WUP
|1320
|Moto2
|WUP
|1340
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1500
|Moto3
|Race
|1620
|Moto2
|Race
|1800
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo