Marquez out of COTA

Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process.

After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible.

Marc Marquez has been virtually unbeatable at COTA since he joined the MotoGP ranks so missing this one will really hurt. Although his participation was already under a cloud pending a MotoGP Court of Appeal hearing into the shambolic penalty process following the Portimao clash where Marquez locked the front and punted Miguel Oliveira.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

COTA AEST Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0505 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0600 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2340 Moto3 FP3 0025 (Sun) Moto2 FP3 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Sunday Time Class Session 0045 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar