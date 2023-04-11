Marquez out of COTA
Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process.
After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.
Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible.
Marc Marquez has been virtually unbeatable at COTA since he joined the MotoGP ranks so missing this one will really hurt. Although his participation was already under a cloud pending a MotoGP Court of Appeal hearing into the shambolic penalty process following the Portimao clash where Marquez locked the front and punted Miguel Oliveira.
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|50
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|41
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|35
|4
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|33
|5
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|32
|6
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|25
|7
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|22
|8
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|22
|9
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|21
|10
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|18
|11
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|15
|12
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|13
|13
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|12
|14
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|8
|15
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|7
|16
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|7
|17
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|6
|18
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|5
|19
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|3
|20
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|2
COTA AEST Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0000 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP1
|0050 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP1
|0145 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0415 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0505 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0600 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2340
|Moto3
|FP3
|0025 (Sun)
|Moto2
|FP3
|0110 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP
|0150 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|0215 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|0350 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q1
|0415 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0445 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0510 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0600 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0045 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|WUP
|0200 (Mon)
|Moto3
|Race
|0315 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|0500 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia