MotoGP 2023

Round Four – Jerez

Marc Marquez underwent a medical check overnight at the Ruber Internacional Hospital after having been successfully operated on four weeks ago for an intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal on the right hand.

The clinical and radiological progression was deemed satisfactory, however, due to the nature of the fracture and the time elapsed, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña together with Marquez, have decided to continue with his recovery and preparation during the coming weeks and focus his possible return on the French GP, May 12 – 14.

Iker Lecuona from Team HRC in WorldSBK will replace Marc Marquez for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez

“Yesterday we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky.

“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.

“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere, racing at home and above all, seeing and enjoying the fans.

“I will continue with the rehabilitation and work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!”

2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Mot2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 Motogp Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1845 Moto3 WUP 1900 Moto2 WUP 2000 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 Race 2300 Moto2 Race 0010 (Mon) MotoGP Race

