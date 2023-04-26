MotoGP 2023
Round Four – Jerez
Marc Marquez underwent a medical check overnight at the Ruber Internacional Hospital after having been successfully operated on four weeks ago for an intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal on the right hand.
The clinical and radiological progression was deemed satisfactory, however, due to the nature of the fracture and the time elapsed, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña together with Marquez, have decided to continue with his recovery and preparation during the coming weeks and focus his possible return on the French GP, May 12 – 14.
Iker Lecuona from Team HRC in WorldSBK will replace Marc Marquez for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez
“Yesterday we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky.
“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.
“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere, racing at home and above all, seeing and enjoying the fans.
“I will continue with the rehabilitation and work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!”
2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule
Times in AEST
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1750
|Mot2
|FP1
|1845
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2205
|Moto2
|FP2
|2300
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1640
|Moto3
|FP3
|1725
|Moto2
|FP3
|1810
|MotoGP
|FP
|1850
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1915
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2050
|Moto3
|Q1
|2115
|Moto3
|Q2
|2145
|Moto2
|Q1
|2210
|Moto2
|Q2
|2300
|Motogp
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1845
|Moto3
|WUP
|1900
|Moto2
|WUP
|2000
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2100
|Moto3
|Race
|2300
|Moto2
|Race
|0010 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia