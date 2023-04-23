2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship
Dallas Half-Mile
Defending AFT Champion Jared Mees took his FTR750 to victory at the Dallas Half-Mile this weekend in Mesquite, Texas, with Trent Lowe topping the Singles.
The premier-class king was one-fourth of an early scrap for the lead in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event, along with a trio of Yamaha-mounted challengers in JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), and Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Corbin/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07).
The opening stages of the contest proved to be a battle of extreme high and low lines. The high line showed itself to be the fast track up the order initially before giving way to a high-risk, high-reward tight-rope line at the bottom.
Just prior to half-distance, Mees and Daniels exploited that tricky low line to break free and settle into a rematch of their Senoia shootout. Meanwhile, Beach and Bromley fell into a five-rider fight for the final spot on the podium after being reeled in by the charging Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 890 Duke).
Daniels made a couple of determined attempts to zero in on Mees but never got quite close enough to make a serious attempt at an overtake. A small bobble on the part of Daniels with less than a minute remaining gave the champ a bit of breathing space. He was then ceded even more as his young rival called off the assault to accept second.
The triumph was the 34th Half-Mile win of Mees’ historic career, placing him just one shy of the all-time record held by Scott Parker.
Jared Mees
“Honestly, this was one of the hardest races to win. Going into Turn 1 and through Turn 2, you had to be so delicate going into the corners. You had to hit your brake mark right, get your throttle position right, and if you messed it up, it screwed your whole momentum up. It was definitely a hard race to win. Hats off to my entire team. We had a little mess up in Arizona, but we came back pretty strong all day long.”
Adding to Mees’ big evening was the misfortune of Beach, who crashed out of podium contention and dropped from second to fourth in the championship standings in the process.
Robinson – who wasn’t even sure he’d be able to ride in Dallas after getting banged up in practice crashes at the previous two rounds – earned the final spot on the box. Bauman railed his way around the outside to climb to fourth in the end with Fisher behind in fifth.
Bromley ended his impressive run in sixth, while positions 7-10 were filled by Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750), Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 890 Duke), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), and Kolby Carlile (No. 36 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), in that order.
Daniels continues to hold down the championship lead with 113 points in his pocket following his 1-1-2-2-2 start. Mees now ranks second with 96 points, while two-time champ Bauman (78) also edged ahead of Beach (76) for third.
2023 Dallas Half-Mile Mission SuperTwins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|29 Laps
|25
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|1.107
|21
|3
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|6.199
|18
|4
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 890 Duke
|6.435
|16
|5
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|8.158
|15
|6
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.625
|14
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|11.601
|13
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|15.600
|12
|9
|Ben Lowe
|Indian FTR750
|17.929
|11
|10
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|18.063
|10
|11
|Brandon Price
|HD XG750R
|22.383
|9
|12
|Billy Ross
|Indian FTR750
|28 Laps
|8
|13
|Michael Hill
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|3.684
|7
|14
|Kasey Sciscoe
|HD XG750R
|4.551
|6
|15
|Scooter Vernon
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|12.966
|5
|16
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|26 Laps
|4
|17
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|22 Laps
|3
|18
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|20 Laps
|2
|19
|Ryan Wells
|Royal Enfield 650
|1 Lap
|1
SuperTwins Standings after Dallas HM
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|113
|2
|Jared Mees
|96
|3
|Briar Bauman
|78
|4
|JD Beach
|76
|5
|Davis Fisher
|72
|6
|Brandon Robinson
|69
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|60
|8
|Ben Lowe
|53
|9
|Bronson Bauman
|53
|10
|Johnny Lewis
|49
|11
|Kolby Carlile
|44
|12
|Dan Bromley
|34
|13
|Sammy Halbert
|26
|14
|Billy Ross
|23
|15
|Kayl Kolkman
|19
|16
|Ryan Wells
|15
|17
|Michael Hill
|13
|18
|Kasey Sciscoe
|13
|19
|Cameron Smith
|12
|20
|Jesse Janisch
|11
|21
|Brandon Price
|9
|22
|Andrew DiBrino
|8
|23
|Shelby Miller
|7
|24
|Jeffery Lowery
|7
|25
|Mitch Harvat
|7
|26
|Michael Rush
|6
|27
|Scooter Vernon
|5
|28
|Jimmy McAllister
|5
|29
|Jordan Harris
|4
|30
|Nick Armstrong
|2
|31
|Brandon Newman
|1
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER
Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) can finally call himself a Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event winner after repeatedly knocking on the door of that landmark achievement for years.
Lowe’s maiden Progressive AFT victory headlined a race that represented a monumental reversal of fortune compared with the four that led into it.
After getting off to a slower-than-expected start to the season, the American Honda-backed Turner Racing team entered the day with just one podium between its talented trio of Lowe, Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R).
They tripled that number in a single outing in Dallas after fighting back in furious fashion at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The three immediately went to the front and turned the first half of the race into a glorified poster shoot for the team, running side-by-side-by-side with the field struggling to stay in their wake.
Lowe eventually shook free while the pack closed in on second-placed Saathoff and third-placed Mischler, but they ultimately held strong to secure the podium lockout.
Trent Lowe
“I’m so happy, and I think the entire team is so happy – it’s going to be a party in our pit area tonight. The whole Turner Racing team pulled it together. We were kind of on the struggle bus at the beginning of the season, but we definitely made a big improvement on this one with the three of us on the podium. I can’t thank the team enough.”
Meanwhile, the championship’s usual suspects struggled mightily before finally coming good in the end. Defending champ Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) ran as low as eighth, while Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F) and Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) found themselves buried outside the top ten.
Kopp and Whale finally found their groove, weaving their way up through the field with Kopp earning fourth at the checkered flag, just 0.172 seconds short of the podium. Aussie Whale came home just behind his teammate, outdueling Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) to complete the top five.
Meanwhile, Gauthier executed a charge of his own to finish in seventh, while Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 450 SX-F) and Brunner’s Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) rounded out the top ten.
As a result, Kopp continues to lead a tight title fight over Gauthier (102-98) with Whale third (86) and Brunner fourth (78). Not surprisingly, the Turner Racing entrants made a big push in the rankings, as they are now positioned fifth (Saathoff – 76), sixth (Lowe – 57), and seventh (Mischler – 56) and still very much in the hunt.
Next up the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season will tackle its fourth and final Short Track of the year with its first-ever trip to Ventura Raceway in Ventura, California, for the inaugural Ventura Short Track on Saturday, May 6.
2023 Dallas Half-Mile Mission Singles Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|24 Laps
|25
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|1.244
|21
|3
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|1.541
|18
|4
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1.713
|16
|5
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2.474
|15
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4.464
|14
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5.024
|13
|8
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC450
|5.425
|12
|9
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5.875
|11
|10
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6.115
|10
|11
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|9.475
|9
|12
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|10.743
|8
|13
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13.581
|7
|14
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14.966
|6
|15
|Clarke Morian V
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15.605
|5
|16
|Justin Jones
|KTM 450 SX-F
|16.034
|4
|17
|Logan Eisenhard
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23 Laps
|3
|18
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC450
|17 Laps
|2
|19
|Andrew Luker
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14 Laps
|1
Singles Standings after Dallas HM
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|102
|2
|Dalton Gauthier
|98
|3
|Max Whale
|86
|4
|Trevor Brunner
|78
|5
|Chase Saathoff
|76
|6
|Trent Lowe
|57
|7
|Morgen Mischler
|56
|8
|James Ott
|51
|9
|Tom Drane
|49
|10
|Chad Cose
|44
|11
|Justin Jones
|40
|12
|Andrew Luker
|28
|13
|Logan Eisenhard
|25
|14
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|22
|15
|Dan Bromley
|22
|16
|Travis Petton IV
|19
|17
|Tarren Santero
|15
|18
|Hayden Gillim
|14
|19
|Aidan RoosEvans
|14
|20
|Cole Zabala
|14
|21
|Jared Lowe
|13
|22
|Hunter Bauer
|11
|23
|Cole Frederickson
|10
|24
|Clarke Morian V
|10
|25
|Tanner Dean
|9
|26
|Kevin Stollings
|8
|27
|Scooter Vernon
|8
|28
|Bronson Pearce
|6
|29
|Jordan Jean
|6
|30
|Olin Kissler
|4
|31
|Tyler Raggio
|2
|32
|Gerard Bailo
|2