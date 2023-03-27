MotoGP field depleting rapidly

MotoGP field will be down to 18 riders in Agentina as Miguel Oliveira joins Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez on injury list.

It was first thought that Oliveira would be able to compete this weekend but following his crash at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Oliveira underwent further testing in his hometown where further damage has been revealed, which doesn’t allow him to start the second GP of the season.

Miguel Oliveira

“The MRI scheduled for today in Lisbon confirmed the suspicions we had yesterday after a medical evaluation at the circuit. Tendon injuries to the external rotators of the right leg were found, which not only prevent me from walking, but also from riding the bike and leaning into turns.

“It is an injury that is not amenable to surgery and that only rest helps in recovery. For this reason, I will not be present at the Argentine GP.

“I want to send love to all my fans, friends and sponsors and thank you for your unconditional support!”

Despite the setback, Oliveira remains committed to his goal of being competitive in the World Championship and will focus on his recovery in order to return to the saddle of his Aprilia RS-GP at round three of the season in Austin, Texas just two weeks later.

Oliveira will not be replaced in the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team for Argentina.