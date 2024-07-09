Moto News Weekly Wrap
July 9, 2024
What’s New:
- Italy to stage ISDE 2025
- 2024 U.S. Junior MX team revealed
- Mathew Fyffe wins 85 cc Modified AMA Grand National title
- Yamaha Blu Cru sponsor Aussie Flat Track Nationals
- 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals line-ups revealed
- FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 line-ups also revealed
- Callum Norton tops Hattah Desert Race
- AFT DuQuoin Mile – Round 10 Report
- Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX Wrap
- Pro Motocross Round Six – RedBud Wrap
- Kyle Webster & Jake Cannon impress at Redbud
- MXGP of Lombok – Round 12 Wrap
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Italy to stage 2025 ISDE
The 2025 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will be staged in Italy and run from August 24 to 29. The event headquarters will be based in the city of Bergamo, less than 60 kilometres from Milan in the north of the country.
For its 99th edition the annual contest to determine the world’s leading Enduro nations will return to Italy for the 12th time. After making its debut in 1913, the ‘6DAYS’ was hosted by Italy for the first time in 1931 in Merano and most recently in Lombardy in 2021. The 2025 event will be the third time the historic Bergamo Moto Club has organised the competition following editions at San Pellegrino in 1968 and 1986.
The biggest event on the global Enduro calendar with 600 professional and amateur riders from upwards of 30 nations ,spread across six continents, are expected to contest the 2025 6DAYS with the major prizes up for grabs in the World Trophy, Women’s World Trophy and Junior World Trophy categories.
2024 U.S. Junior MX team revealed
The 11 members 2024 United States Junior Motocross Team for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship has been revealed, to compete at the July 12-14 event at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in the Netherlands.
Representing the U.S. in the 125cc class are Brennon Harrison (KTM), Chace Lawton (Yamaha) and Patrick Joseph Shipley (Yamaha). Chase Dashiell (KTM), Wyatt Duff (KTM), Easton Graves (KTM) and Braxtyn Mes (Husqvarna) will compete on behalf of the U.S. in the 85cc class.
Seeking victory in the 65cc class are Austin Keller (KTM), Jaydin Smart (Cobra), Eidan Steinbrecher (KTM) and Joey Vicari (KTM).
Mathew Fyffe wins 85 cc AMA Grand National title
Mathew Fyffe has won the 85 cc Modified and 85 cc Production titles over at the AMA Grand Nationals, run at DuQuoin, alongside Round 10 of the AFT championship.
Mathew Fyffe
“What a week of racing with some big highs and even bigger lows, but all our training , hard work and dedication got us through. Can’t thank the Drane family, the Daniels family, Max Whale, Jason and Sheree Griffin for their support this week it means a lot. We couldn’t achieve this without all our sponsors and supporters that are behind us, we will be forever grateful.”
Yamaha Blu Cru sponsor Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Yamaha Motor Australia has officially joined the AFTN to become the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals, with the manufacturers support not only bolstering the overall series prize pool for all competitors, but also enabling an additional $19,000 in contingencies for Yamaha-mounted Pro 450 riders.
Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager
“The AFTN has brought a spotlight onto Dirt Track, or more specifically Flat Track, that we really haven’t seen since the days of the Troy Bayliss Classic. Even more than that, it’s providing riders with a series and a clear pathway to a career in racing regardless if that’s following the likes of Tom Drane to race Flat Track in the US, or taking their skills to another discipline like so many of our great road racers and speedway riders have done in the past. We look forward to working with the AFTN in their first season as an Australian Championship, and we’re proud to include the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals to our ever growing portfolio of support for Australian Motorcycle Championships.”
With six rounds over three weekends, the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals is set to fire into life on July 27 & 28 at the Macarthur Motorcycle Complex in Appin, NSW. AFTN race weekends consist of two separate rounds of racing, with Round 1 on Saturday using a Flat Track layout with the always impressive Pro Twins, while Sundays Round 2 will see competitors take to the TT Circuit at the same venue.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Saturday August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Sunday September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals line-ups revealed
The starting line-ups have been confirmed for the 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals in Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifteen countries will compete in the ultimate test of team riding at Britain’s National Speedway Stadium in a bid to be crowned FIM Speedway world team champions for 2024.
Fourteen countries will compete for six spots alongside GB in the FIM SON Final, with Poland lining up in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday July 9, taking on 2022 bronze medallists Sweden, former finalists Finland, France, and Germany, with Italy and Ukraine completing the line-up.
Champions Australia compete in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, July 10, meeting 2020 and 2021 bronze medallists Denmark, former finalists Czech Republic and Latvia, with USA, Slovenia and Norway also in action.
The top two countries from each Semi-Final automatically join GB in the FIM SON Final, with the third and fourth-placed teams competing in a Final Qualifier for one last place in the Saturday showdown.
Each national team manager has named a two-rider starting line-up at No.1 and No.2, with the option to select a reserve rider at No.3, who can replace riders No.1 and No.2 at any time of their choosing.
Australian boss Mark Lemon selects two of his 2022 FIM SON world-title-winning heroes to defend the crown they won at Vojens, with Jack Holder and Max Fricke joining forces once again in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, with Belle Vue rider and former Aussie champion Brady Kurtz named in the No.3 position.
FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 line-ups also revealed
The starting line-ups for FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 have been revealed as the sport’s top eight under-21 teams battle it out in Manchester this Friday.
Hosts Great Britain take on 16-time winners and defending champions Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Australia, Germany, Czech Republic and Sweden in a marathon 28-heat showdown at the National Speedway Stadium.
The action climaxes with the FIM SON Final on Saturday (July 13) which sees hosts Great Britain take on the top three sides from each of the two Semi-Finals in a bid to regain the FIM SON trophy they lifted at the National Speedway Stadium in 2021.
As with the senior FIM SON, each under-21 team manager selects two starters at No.1 and No.2, with a reserve rider at No.3, who can replace either of his teammates at any time.
Callum Norton tops Hattah Desert Race
The 2024 Hattah Desert Race was a successful one for KTM riders this weekend, with STE Racing’s Callum Norton taking a dramatic victory on the final lap, Angus Riordan and Jack Simpson rounding out the overall top three, while Maximus Purvis and Daniel Milner completed the top five.
Callum Norton – P1
“It was a massive day and I’m stuffed! The boys pushed hard all day. I had a little drama early on and dropped a few places, but I thought, ‘this race is four hours long and you never know what can happen.’ I was really tired on the last lap and honestly thought I was still in second place until I got a pit-board saying P1, with about 10 minutes to go… I couldn’t believe it! It sucks to win when the guy ahead of you ran such a great race, you never want to win like that, but we’ve all had bad luck in racing, so I’ll take it. I’m stoked to get this first win – it’s been a long time coming.”
Jack Simpson – P3
“I’m just a bit gutted for the team to not get the win. We had done so much right during the race, but I just couldn’t push on the final lap, or I might not have made it back. The team did a great job, and the bike was so strong until the last couple of laps and even then, it just kept on going. This race is tough on everything so to effectively have no coolant and to keep running on a long sand track just shows how tough the WR450F really is. Despite not winning, I had a great time and the ShopYamaha team have been so good to work with. We gelled well and the guys were awesome in their preparations so I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to come back and do this race and I would love to work with them again.”
Maximus Purvis – P4
“I’m pretty happy with how it all went and considering I haven’t had a lot of ride time since getting back on the bike, I was surprised with how fit I was and able to keep a good pace going. The fuel stops hurt me as the other guys could do two laps on a full tank, where as I had to come in each lap, but it’s something to we can learn for next time and hopefully use it to improve our position. The WBR guys are awesome to work with and its good to be back racing again.”
Daniel Milner – P5
“This was my first Hattah in a few years and I’d forgotten how gnarly it is! I had an average Prologue and that made for a difficult race for me. I’ve always led from the front, so it was different having to push hard for the first lap to try and make as many moves as possible. The boys were all riding fast and I struggled to keep that pace – I burnt myself out a bit, to be honest, as putting on a charge takes so much energy out of you. It was interesting to be in that position for a change, but it’s always cool coming back to this event.”
Korey McMahon – P6
“Last year’s race was a wet one and we didn’t expect this year’s track to be quite as dry and as rough. The small, jittery chop on the track between laps two and six was tough, and I didn’t feel comfortable pushing myself 100 percent. It was frustrating as the bike was running great and I certainly had the fitness, but when the track got really rough on the final two laps, I felt more comfortable and was able to make up some time. Unfortunately, by then it was too late. It was a frustrating day, but we’ve learnt from it and will make sure we’ve got everything dialled for next year’s event – a class podium was a bonus for us and a good result for the EC 500F here!”
That victory for Norton was reflected in topping the Over 450 class, Korey McMahon second and Corey Hammond third.
In the 252-450 4str class Riordan took top honours, Simpson second and Purvis third.
Jonte Reynders was the victor in the 251 cc and over 2str class, Josh Harris the runner-up and Sam Bell third.
William Dennett took out the Under 19s, Campbell Hall second, and Luke Chellas third.
Overall Top 10 – Hattah Desert Race
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Gap
|1
|Callum NORTON
|Over 450 4 stroke
|4:01:45.519
|2
|Angus RIORDAN
|251 – 450 4 Stroke
|+1:08.298
|3
|Jack SIMPSON
|251 – 450 4 Stroke
|+2:06.247
|4
|Maximus PURVIS
|251 – 450 4 Stroke
|+3:32.624
|5
|Daniel MILNER
|251 – 450 4 Stroke
|+4:58.366
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|Over 450 4 stroke
|+7:21.859
|7
|Sam PRETSCHERER
|251 – 450 4 Stroke
|+9:00.034
|8
|Corey HAMMOND
|Over 450 4 stroke
|+9:15.464
|9
|Nathan TRIGG
|Over 450 4 stroke
|+9:55.668
Over 450 4 stroke Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Callum NORTON
|4:01:45.519
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|4:09:07.378
|3
|Corey HAMMOND
|4:11:00.983
|4
|Nathan TRIGG
|4:11:41.187
|5
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|4:17:04.082
|6
|Lachlan TERRY
|4:18:07.863
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|4:24:52.005
|8
|Sam HANDLEY
|4:31:02.349
|9
|Josh ANDERSON
|4:34:35.753
|10
|Max RIKYS
|4:36:06.754
251 – 450 4 Stroke Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Angus RIORDAN
|4:02:53.817
|2
|Jack SIMPSON
|4:03:51.766
|3
|Maximus PURVIS
|4:05:18.143
|4
|Daniel MILNER
|4:06:43.885
|5
|Sam PRETSCHERER
|4:10:45.553
|6
|Jacob SWEET
|4:19:01.735
|7
|Tom MASON
|4:19:46.065
|8
|Hunter SEMMENS
|4:21:52.742
|9
|Jayden PILGRIM
|4:24:55.183
|10
|Ty KEAN
|4:24:59.503
251 and over 2 stroke Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|4:20:11.491
|2
|Josh HARRIS
|4:38:12.704
|3
|Sam BELL
|4:13:02.985
|4
|Tom DEVRIES
|4:21:24.030
|5
|Blake HALLS
|4:44:59.280
|6
|Matt KELLETT
|4:05:15.247
|7
|Taylor STANTON
|4:06:00.710
|8
|Tyson GOODCHILD
|4:12:00.033
|9
|Arthur RADFORD
|4:13:59.532
|10
|Matthew HORTON
|4:20:18.858
Under 19 Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|4:23:28.258
|2
|Campbell HALL
|4:27:46.454
|3
|Luke CHELLAS
|4:33:07.428
|4
|Max PHILLIPS
|4:35:17.752
|5
|Riley MOURITZ
|4:40:23.985
|6
|Max MIDWINTER
|4:01:58.950
|7
|Levi STEPHENS
|4:02:19.906
|8
|Seth BURCHELL
|4:03:34.409
|9
|Lewis MONAGHAN
|4:04:05.840
|10
|Cruiz RIKYS
|4:12:51.084
Toni Bou does the double at TrialGP of Germany
Day One
Reigning champions Toni Bou and Emma Bristow (Sherco) maintained their control of the premier TrialGP and TrialGP Women classes on day one of the TrialGP of Germany – as Jack Peace strengthened his lead in Trial2, George Hemingway extended his win-streak in Trial3 and Martina Brandani seized an early advantage as the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup got under way.
Having lost just once in the first six days of competition, Bou started the day with a comfortable twenty-seven-point lead in the standings and the sublime Spaniard was untouchable on the opening lap at Neunkirchen with his score of seven including a maximum on section eleven where a huge triple step stopped everyone.
With the sections comprising a mixture of super-steep bankings under trees and massive imported rocks, Bou’s compatriot Jaime Busto (GASGAS) held second at the halfway stage on fourteen, four clear of Miquel Gelabert with Italian veteran Matteo Grattarola best of the rest on twenty-two, one ahead of Jorge Casales.
Bou and Busto then locked horns on lap two with the pair reeling off a series of faultless rides before arriving at section eleven having cleaned everything at their second attempts, but with rain beginning to fall the imposing step once again remained unconquered by the entire field. Both sailed through the final hazard unpenalized and while Bou maintained his seven-mark advantage until the end, Busto’s second lap performance sets up a dramatic showdown between the two.
Day Two
It was a tense day of twists, turns and drama – plus the sport’s ultimate achievement of a clean scorecard – as competitors in the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship fired back into action on day two of the TrialGP of Germany at Neunkirchen. In the premier TrialGP class defending champion Toni Bou eased to another victory – his seventh from eight starts – as he strengthened his claim on an unparalleled eighteenth consecutive title while reigning TrialGP Women champion Emma Bristow from Britain slipped to third behind Berta Abellan and Andrea Sofia Rabino.
In Trial2 Britain’s Jack Peace completed a German double and in the process strengthened his hold on the class lead while his sixteen-year-old compatriot George Hemingway put in an incredible faultless performance to maintain his unbeaten run in Trial3 and Martina Brandani made it two wins from two starts in the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup.
Fears that the rain that appeared during the closing stages of yesterday’s second lap would fall heavily overnight did not materialise so sections – a few of which were stiffened up for day two – stayed dry, although the loose soil on many of the steep, testing banks and climbs meant grip was still at a premium.
As we’re so accustomed to seeing, Spanish superstar Bou set the early pace, but after matching him section-for-section on yesterday’s second lap Jaime Busto kept the pressure firmly on from the start and with the entire field again defeated by the triple step of section eleven, Bou’s total of nine gave him a slim two-mark advantage over his younger rival at the halfway mark.
Demonstrating the dominance of the leading pair, after the first lap it was Italy’s Matteo Grattarola in third a further ten marks behind with Gabriel Marcelli fourth on twenty-two before a six-mark gap to Jorge Casales in fifth.
Toni Bou – P1
“I am very happy with the win, and with our performance throughout the weekend. It has been almost perfect. It is a pity about the mistake on Zone 11 on the second lap. We were able to recover the good feeling with the bike and I felt very good. During the two laps we were very consistent and made few mistakes. I am very happy with the result, and with the work done by the entire team. The points we achieved are very important for the championship, where I have an important cushion of points that gives me peace of mind. We are already focused on the next round in Belgium.”
Jaime Busto – P2
“I had a great flow today but just made a few too many mistakes on my second lap. Day one was great, I was really happy to finish second and all day I was super pleased with the feeling on the bike. I’m especially proud of my second lap where I only made one mistake on one section. I’ve moved up to second in the championship now, which is great for myself and the team, and I can’t wait for the next rounds.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P3
“Today I felt much better on the bike -especially on the second lap, where I managed to refine things a little more. On the first lap I made some mistakes, but on the second I rode much more safely and consistently, making few mistakes. We managed to get back on podium after missing out yesterday, so we are very happy. Furthermore, these are really important points for the championship. We are going to Belgium very motivated and looking forward to repeating these good feelings.”
2024 TrialGP Standings following Germany
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Make
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Montesa
|157
|2
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Montesa
|118
|3
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas
|113
|4
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|Sherco
|99
|5
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta
|99
|6
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Vertigo
|73
|7
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|TRRS
|68
|8
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|TRRS
|62
|9
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco
|55
|10
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|50
DuQuoin Mile
Chase Saathoff finally pulled it off. After finishing less than 0.1 seconds from victory in the most recent five Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Mile Main Events, the JPG Motorsports pilot took Saturday’s win by an official 0.001 seconds following ten minutes and two laps of epic pack-war action.
The high drama actually got underway even before the race itself did. Double defending champion Kody Kopp lost his chain during the citing lap, threatening his participation in the race while promising to leave his hard-earned points lead in tatters.
While Kopp’s Rick Ware Racing crew frantically worked to fit a new chain in the Turn 4 area, the field blasted off and worked its way around to complete the opening lap.
Kopp was finally released into the fray one lap down, but his incredibly bad luck was swapped out for some incredibly good luck when a red flag was thrown as a result of debris on the racing line. That led to a complete restart, which put Kopp back in the fight and back on the lead lap, albeit forced to start from the back of the pack after failing to line up on the grid for the original start.
At the restart, Saathoff resumed his battle for first with the likes of Tom Drane, James Ott, and Trent Lowe, among several others. However, Kopp made the most of his second opportunity, powering his way all the way up from 18th and into the lead in the span of seven laps.
A 12-rider lead pack slowly whittled its way down to six by the time the clock hit zero. That was immediately reduced to five when race leader Lowe encountered a mechanical issue of his own moments after taking the two-to-go flags.
On the decisive final circulation, Kopp blew up pre-race favorite Drane’s last-lap strategy, pushing him up the track ever so slightly where the Aussie lost his drive and drifted back to fourth. Kopp then zeroed in on Saathoff, and the KTM-mounted champ very nearly pulled off the last-to-first win, coming up mere millimeters short of edging ahead of his opponent’s Honda as they stormed over the line.
While it was technically Saathoff’s second career victory, it was the first time he actually did so under live action with the checkered flag waving.
Chase Saathoff
“The main thing for me was to focus on my job, and I had to have a gameplan the whole day. But that entire Main Event, I didn’t know what the heck was going on. I didn’t know if I should try to lead or make a pass at the finish. Towards the end, I came around Turn 3 and I was leading, and I thought, ‘I’m just gonna do it!’ It was a crazy race. I can’t thank everyone enough… I’m so happy I got to take the victory lap with Bryan (Bigelow). That meant the world to me.”
Third place went to Ott – his first podium of the season – just 0.044 seconds off the win and 0.044 seconds ahead of Drane. Fifth was taken by impressive rookie Evan Kelleher, who slugged it out with the best riders in the class to finish just 0.204 seconds off the win.
Kopp’s potential championship catastrophe was not only avoided, he actually maintained his pre-race advantage of 32 points, only now with Saathoff back in second (225-193) and Drane falling to third at 188.
AFT Singles Main Event Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|19 Laps
|25
|2
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.001
|21
|3
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC 450
|0.044
|18
|4
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|0.088
|16
|5
|Evan Kelleher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.204
|15
|6
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|5.704
|14
|7
|Travis Petton
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5.719
|13
|8
|Evan Renshaw
|Honda CRF450R
|5.799
|12
|9
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|9.39
|11
|10
|Tyler Raggio
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9.455
|10
|11
|Hunter Bauer
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9.503
|9
|12
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9.517
|8
|13
|Logan Eisenhard
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9.52
|7
|14
|Brandon Newman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21.504
|6
|15
|Justin Jones
|Husqvarna FC 450
|21.554
|5
|16
|Aidan Brown
|Honda CRF450R
|21.867
|4
|17
|Jess Reynolds
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21.958
|3
|18
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|17 Laps
|2
|19
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3 Laps
|1
AFT Singles Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|225
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|193
|3
|Tom Drane
|188
|4
|Trent Lowe
|141
|5
|James Ott
|135
|6
|Travis Petton
|109
|7
|Tarren Santero
|102
|8
|Tyler Raggio
|96
|9
|Evan Renshaw
|95
|10
|Logan Eisenhard
|91
Mission AFT SuperTwins
Reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees demonstrated his Mile mastery yet again with a victory in Saturday night’s Memphis Shades DuQuoin Mile, Round 10 of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
The Mission AFT SuperTwins Main Event at the “Magic Mile” was a race-long struggle of nerves and consistency. Mees attempted throughout to shake loose at the front while a three-rider pack of pursuers consisting of Dallas Daniels, Brandon Price, and Briar Bauman did everything in their collective power to prevent that eventuality from playing out.
Daniels’ early strategy was to keep Mees corralled the best he could, continually running underneath him on corner entrance in hopes of limiting the Indian star’s opportunity to run with clear air in front of him.
Ultimately, the Estenson Racing ace was riding a tightrope in those efforts, and once Mees finally managed to maintain the lead for a full lap, he stretched open those crucial couple of tenths he needed to grasp a firm grip on the race. While he was unable to make an escape, the trio of contenders behind were also unable to draw back near enough to make any further assaults from that point forward.
That nearly changed when Dalton Gauthier’s bike broke with less than a minute remaining, resulting in a thick cloud of smoke that settled in across the track. The lack of visibility forced Mees to check up ever so slightly, allowing Daniels to close from more than a half-second back to just 0.234 seconds with only two laps remaining to decide the winner.
Mees stayed calm and regrouped to eked back out to a 0.389-second margin of victory at the flag. While unable to pull off the upset, Daniels did execute his secondary mission of minimizing any damage done to his championship hopes by holding on for second.
The victory was the 75th of Mees’ record-breaking career, moving him to within three of second-placed Chris Carr. It also elevated his career Mile wins mark to 28, just one behind Carr for second in the discipline as well.
Jared Mees
“It felt really good, just to feel good again, honestly. The bike worked really good from the start, and we knew coming in here we were going to be a big player. The Rogers Racing/SDI Insulation/Progressive Insurance Indian Motorcycle was really strong tonight. Big thanks to everyone… So many great people are big contributors to our success. I had a lot of fun tonight, for sure.”
Price earned his second podium of the season in third, just 0.055 seconds back of Daniels, while Bauman finished fourth less than a quarter of a second further in arrears.
Davis Fisher edged rookies Declan Bender and Trevor Brunner for fifth in a fight that took place approximately six seconds behind the lead group. Meanwhile, Brandon Robinson suffered a blow to his title efforts in eighth, with Cameron Smith and Jarod Vanderkooi rounding out the top ten.
The race served as a fitting conclusion the week-long celebration of motorcycle dirt track racing at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois, that also saw the sport’s future stars crowned at the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, before the greatest riders of today took centerstage to put on a show.
2018 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner Daniels now leads 2001 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner Mees 216 to 197 in the fight for the 2024 Grand National Championship. Robinson was relegated to third at 186.
AFT SuperTwins Main Event Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|26 Laps
|25
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.389
|21
|3
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.444
|18
|4
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|0.686
|16
|5
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|5.907
|15
|6
|Declan Bender
|Indian FTR750
|5.997
|14
|7
|Trevor Brunner
|Indian FTR750
|6.039
|13
|8
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|7.29
|12
|9
|Cameron Smith
|KTM 790 Duke
|8.172
|11
|10
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|Indian FTR750
|13.66
|10
|11
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|13.738
|9
|12
|Ben Lowe
|KTM 790 Duke
|16.897
|8
|13
|Max Whale
|Harley XG750R
|16.902
|7
|14
|Kevin Stollings
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|26.843
|6
|15
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|32.79
|5
|16
|Dan Bromley
|Honda Transalp
|37.029
|4
|17
|Jesse Janisch
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|25 Laps
|3
|18
|Dalton Gauthier
|Royal Enfield 650
|21 Laps
|2
AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|216
|2
|Jared Mees
|197
|3
|Brandon Robinson
|186
|4
|Briar Bauman
|167
|5
|Brandon Price
|132
|6
|Davis Fisher
|124
|7
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|122
|8
|Trevor Brunner
|97
|9
|Bronson Bauman
|80
|10
|Dan Bromley
|80
Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX
The first gathering of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare took place on the eve of the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National as a precursor to Round 6 of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
The summer component of the SMX Next initiative welcomed 24 of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross to legendary RedBud MX, where Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Drew Adams captured his first Moto Combine victory and led a sweep of the podium for the Team Green squad following the cancellation of Moto 2 due to heavy afternoon rain.
Prior to the lone 25-minute, plus two-lap moto of the day, the invited group of racers partook in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement. Additionally, the prospects were divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four championship-winning Rider Coaches – Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, Zach Osborne, and Chad Reed – who provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.
The lone moto on Friday got underway with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon at the head of the pack with the holeshot and was pursued by his teammate Krystian Janik and KTM Orange Brigade rider Luke Fauser. A blitzing opening lap from Gordon allowed the California rider to establish a comfortable, multi-second lead on the field that he was able to manage from the outset of the moto. Meanwhile, Adams endured a mid-pack start and completed the first lap just outside the top 10 in 11th place.
With Gordon well ahead, Janik and Fauser settled into second and third, respectively, as the field started to spread out through the opening laps. KTM Orange Brigade rider Jeremy Fappani started fourth, but experienced misfortune that dropped him deep in the top 10. That allowed newly announced Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider and Supercross Futures Champion Cole Davies to slot into fourth, until he too suffered misfortune and dropped behind Fappani in ninth.
As riders traded positions through the top half of the running order, Adams was mounting his charge through the field. The Tennessee native wasted little time moving into the top 10 and after just a few laps had managed to battle his way into the top five, just behind NSA Factory Yamaha’s Avery Long.
At the halfway point of the moto Adams was by far the fastest rider on the track, posting times several seconds quicker than the rest of the field. That allowed him to continue to gain positions, as he made quick work of Long to move into fourth and then tracked down Fauser to initiate a battle for third. Adams moved into the top three with a little less than half the moto to go.
With Adams taking chunks out of the deficit to his fellow Team Green riders, both Gordon and Janik responded and were also able to drop their lap times. Janik then experienced a bobble that cost him valuable time and allowed Adams to close in as time ran out on the moto clock. Janik and Adams battled for second, which helped them close in on Gordon. As they took the white flag, all three Kawasaki’s were within striking distance of one another.
Gordon managed the lead and appeared poised to have the win in hand as Janik’s and Adam’s fight for second continued. As they navigated LaRocco’s leap for the final time Adams was able to make the pass on Janik entering the sand rollers. He appeared to run out of time to pressure Gordon, but the leader got off balance entering the final corner and tipped over, one hundred feet or so from the finish line.
Adams slipped past and took home a surprise victory. Janik followed through for second, 1.4 seconds back, while Gordon remounted in third to secure the final spot on the podium after leading 12 of 13 laps. NSA Factory Yamaha’s Leum Oehlhof enjoyed a come-from-behind effort of his own to finish fourth, while Long rounded out the top five.
Adam’s victory meant his coach, Broc Glover, was the recipient of the Combine Coach’s Cup as the gathering’s winning coach.
Scouting Combine Top-10
- Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki
- Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill., Kawasaki
- Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki
- Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., Yamaha
- Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha
- Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM
- Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM
- Cole Davies, Waitoki, New Zealand, Yamaha
- Kade Johnson, Salt Lake City, Utah, Yamaha
- Ryder Thompson, Valparaiso, Ind., Kawasaki
2024 Pro Motocross Round Six – RedBud Wrap
See the full report and results here:
AMA Pro MX RedBud – An illustrated recap
The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship reached its halfway point with the annual Independence Day tradition from legendary RedBud MX for the sixth round of the summer campaign.
The first race following the recent news that defending champion Jett Lawrence will miss the rest of the season with injury, the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National featured near-perfect weather conditions, where one of the biggest crowds in RedBud history was on hand to cheer on hometown racer Chase Sexton to victory. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider swept the motos for his second win of the season, and the first at the track where he grew up racing, which also allowed him to take control of the 450 Class points lead.
In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas kept his breakout season going with the first victory of his professional career.
450 Round
Sexton’s most dominant outing of the season gave him the fourth 1-1 sweep of his career and his eighth victory in the premier class. Plessinger’s strong second moto and season-best runner-up finish (4-2) capped off a 1-2 outing for Red Bull KTM, while Lawrence extended his six-round podium streak in third (2-4).
The win vaulted Sexton to the top of the championship standings, as the third different rider to carry the red plate this season. He sits seven points ahead of Lawrence, who entered the day with a three-point lead. With Jett Lawrence sidelined, Cooper moved into third following a fifth-place effort (3-6) and sits 48 points out of the lead.
Chase Sexton – P1
”It feels so good, I don’t even know what to say! I have chills right now, this is something special, and the best crowd I’ve seen here at RedBud – they got me through here today. In that second moto, I had such a good flow, and so much fun out there. I just want to thank my whole team and the group of people behind me. Let’s keep this thing going!”
Aaron Plessinger – P2
“This is crazy! I’ve never seen RedBud like this – these fans are unbelievable. After finishing fourth in Moto 1, I had a great start in that second moto and kind of put it on cruise control, but they started catching me for position and I had to kick it up! They were riding good, I just sat in second place there, and the bike was working awesome… We made some changes after the first moto and it was so good. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, everybody around me, and all the fans out here. I could hear them every lap, it was almost hard to hear my bike or even what gear I was in! It’s unbelievable how much enthusiasm these fans have for the sport, and it makes me so happy to come out here every weekend. We’ll keep charging!”
Hunter Lawrence – P3
“I’m thankful to not be hurt after the first moto. I struggled a bit in the second moto. I think I maybe hit my head a bit harder than I thought and struggled with my vision a bit. I felt like I had a rev limiter on. I just couldn’t really go any faster than I did.”
Malcolm Stewart – P6
“For another track I haven’t been back to in 10 years, I can say one thing – the fans were awesome this weekend! It’s pretty cool and I had a really, really great time out there. Moto 1 was good for me, and then Moto 2 was better again in a lot of ways. I made a mistake, went down, and got back up to charge to seventh. We were sixth overall, but I am really happy because I rode good and we’re learning a lot as a team. We’re just going to take this same momentum into Millville, and I’m glad we’re leaving here on a good note, so we’ll keep the ball rolling.”
Christian Craig – P10
“The day started off pretty well, qualified inside the top 10 and felt confident going into the motos. I got a mid-pack start and was able to work my way up into eighth, so that was decent. Second moto, I had a bad start and then started to make my way through, before some big mistakes cost me a lot of time. I was pretty frustrated, but I did what I could for 10th overall. My speed is still coming around and I’m just lacking some strength still, so we will keep working on that and come back better for next week.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|C Sexton
|1
|1
|50
|2
|A Plessinger
|4
|2
|40
|3
|H Lawrence
|2
|4
|40
|4
|J Anderson
|5
|3
|37
|5
|J Cooper
|3
|6
|36
|6
|M Stewart
|6
|7
|31
|7
|G Marchbanks
|7
|8
|29
|8
|K Webster
|10
|9
|25
|9
|H Kullas
|9
|12
|23
|10
|C Craig
|8
|13
|23
|11
|G Harlan
|11
|11
|22
|12
|D Ferrandis
|19
|5
|20
|13
|B Tickle
|12
|15
|17
|14
|M Weltin
|17
|14
|13
|15
|P Nicoletti
|28
|10
|12
|16
|S McElrath
|13
|19
|12
|17
|A Rodriguez
|14
|20
|10
|18
|A Östlund
|18
|17
|9
|19
|C Park
|15
|26
|7
|20
|R Pape
|24
|16
|6
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|C Sexton
|260
|2
|H Lawrence
|253
|3
|J Cooper
|212
|4
|J Lawrence
|210
|5
|A Plessinger
|202
|6
|J Anderson
|185
|7
|D Ferrandis
|172
|8
|M Stewart
|164
|9
|J Barcia
|148
|10
|C Craig
|106
|11
|F Noren
|96
|12
|G Harlan
|92
|13
|P Nicoletti
|89
|14
|H Kullas
|77
|15
|M Weltin
|76
|16
|S McElrath
|61
|17
|G Marchbanks
|46
|18
|C Park
|46
|19
|K Webster
|45
|20
|R Pape
|45
250 Round
Hymas’ moto victory, combined with Masterpool’s late fade, allowed the Honda rider to emerge with his first career win in professional competition (4-1) and become the 93rd different winner in 250 Class history. Masterpool earned his second career podium result with a runner-up effort (1-5), while Shimoda parlayed another strong outing in Moto 2 to secure the final spot on the podium in third (5-2).
Hymas’ victory, and points gain in the championship standings, was negated by a penalty that was assessed to him in Moto 1 for jumping on a red cross flag (Rule 1.6.14, Section F, Item 4). The punishment for the violation was a deduction of five championship points (Penalty Section 3.1.8, Item E.2).
With Hymas’ penalty assessed, Deegan, who missed the overall podium for the first time this season in fifth (2-6), maintained his 42-point lead over Hymas at the halfway point of the season. Vialle, who finished in a tie with Deegan for fourth (3-4) but earned the Moto 2 tiebreaker, remains one additional point back, 43 behind the championship lead.
Chance Hymas – P1
“It’s about time. To do it on America’s birthday is incredible. I’m so glad I finally put it together. None of this would be possible without the support of everyone around me, from my team, to my teammates, to my parents. This is the first of many, but I’m proud to do it here (at RedBud).”
Ty Masterpool – P2
“That first 20 minutes of Moto 2 I felt good. I got a bad start but was able to make some passes. Then I just hit a wall. I didn’t get to train before the season [due to injury] and it caught up to me there. I’m still so happy with the moto win and another podium finish.”
Jo Shimoda – P3
“I had a good start and Chance [Hymas] and I were up front. The last couple laps you’re tired, but you try to push through it. I tried, but it didn’t work out. I’m really proud of my team-mate to get his first win.”
Tom Vialle – P4
“I went 3-4 today, which was okay. First moto, I had the holeshot and had a small tip-over, so finished third in the end. Second moto, it was a bad start and I was around 10th or 12th, and I tried to come back, but the track was tough to pass on. I was one of the fastest at the end of the moto, but only made it back to fourth. That was the best I could do today, I have no regrets, and we’re looking forward to next weekend now.”
Casey Cochran – P7
“RedBud was good for me. I’ve had some success here in the past, so today I felt comfortable and I was able to get my best pair of moto finishes with a 7-9 for seventh overall. We’re making progress each week, so we’ll keep on building and hopefully get up there into the top five soon.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P8
“RedBud was a better weekend for me. Qualifying was decent and then in the first moto my start was okay, but I ended up going down and fought back to 13th. Second moto, I was in P2 off the start and ran up front for a long time, before I went back to seventh. We’re ready for Millville and we’ll keep building!”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|C Hymas
|4
|1
|43
|2
|T Masterpool
|1
|5
|42
|3
|J Shimoda
|5
|2
|39
|4
|T Vialle
|3
|4
|38
|5
|H Deegan
|2
|6
|38
|6
|L Kitchen
|6
|3
|36
|7
|C Cochran
|7
|9
|28
|8
|R DiFrancesco
|13
|7
|24
|9
|M Anstie
|9
|13
|22
|10
|M Fineis
|11
|12
|21
|11
|D Bennick
|16
|8
|20
|12
|J Reynolds
|15
|11
|18
|13
|N Romano
|12
|14
|18
|14
|D Schwartz
|14
|16
|14
|15
|J Swoll
|8
|34
|14
|16
|J Smith
|38
|10
|12
|17
|P Brown
|10
|39
|12
|18
|T Hawkins
|17
|17
|10
|19
|T Guyon
|22
|15
|7
|20
|L Turner
|18
|19
|7
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|H Deegan
|276
|2
|C Hymas
|234
|3
|T Vialle
|233
|4
|J Shimoda
|213
|5
|L Kitchen
|213
|6
|T Masterpool
|188
|7
|P Brown
|145
|8
|J Swoll
|138
|9
|J Smith
|124
|10
|R DiFrancesco
|120
|11
|J Savatgy
|111
|12
|J Beaumer
|107
|13
|C Cochran
|102
|14
|D Schwartz
|81
|15
|D Bennick
|80
|16
|N Romano
|76
|17
|M Fineis
|70
|18
|J Reynolds
|59
|19
|C Schock
|52
|20
|N Thrasher
|46
Next Up
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship will continue next Saturday, July 13, with its annual visit to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” and Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park. The FXR Spring Creek National Presented by Frescados Tortillas.
Kyle Webster & Jake Cannon impress at Redbud
Kyle Webster’s trip to America was a resounding success, achieving 10th and 8th overall finishes in rounds 5 and 6 of the AMA Motocross Championship. Notable highlights include a P4 in the first qualifier this weekend and leading moto 2 in the highly competitive and intense 450 class.
In moto 1 Webster had a hard-fought race despite a fall while in 6th position. The Australian remounted and charged through the pack from outside the top 20 to finish 10th. Although disappointed by the fall, he was pleased to have fought back to 10th place.
Kyle Webster
“It was a small crash, but you can’t afford to lose time against these guys; they are sprinting the whole way. I found myself too often falling into the pace of the guys in front of me. I learned a lot from the first moto; I need to be patient and more aware of my surroundings in the opening laps.”
Moto 2 was a lot better for Webster, he got a great start on his MobileX Firepower Honda 450 and took the lead in the opening lap. Battling with some of the world’s best riders, Webster held his own for the first half of the race, showcasing his skills. The entire trip was hailed a success by Webster, Davalos, and his Australian boss, Yarrive Konsky.
Kyle Webster
“This was so good, so much fun, and I have learned so much. I know I have a lot of work ahead of me, and I believe we have some great people around us. The bike, the teams here and in Australia, are world-class, and I am looking forward to returning home to continue my work. We have 3 rounds of Motocross remaining in Australia, the Des Nations, and then Supercross. I can’t thank everyone enough for this opportunity.”
Jake Cannon was originally in America to race the amateur event the day before the Pro National, but torrential weather caused the day to be cut short. Despite this setback, Jake lined up on the second day for his unexpected Pro debut against some of the fastest 250 riders in the world.
At just 17 years old, the daunting experience made him understandably anxious, but you wouldn’t have known it. He qualified P14 out of more than 80 riders, in a field of almost 20 factory riders, and finished 21st overall after achieving 18th in moto 2.
Although the overall results don’t fully reflect his speed, his performance was commendable. In Moto 1, coming through from a first-turn crash, he posted times as quick as some well-known factory riders. Cannon admitted it was overwhelming but learned valuable lessons.
Jake Cannon
“Wow, this was crazy. I lined up between Shimoda and Bennick, and it wasn’t something I was ready for. It was hard to get the flow I needed to be further up. I was tense and overthinking most things, but as the day progressed, I got more comfortable. I know I want to be overseas; these guys sprint for 30 minutes, and I have some work to do before I come back. But this has been amazing. Again, I am so grateful for the opportunity.”
2024 MXGP of Lombok – Round 12 Wrap
See the full report here:
Herlings & Coenen dominate MXGP of Lombok
The MXGP of Lombok took place at Selaparang Circuit over the weekend, this time running in reverse direction in the heat and humidity, and marking the fourth Indonesian double header in the last seven years.
In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings, completing a perfect weekend winning every race and topped every practice session for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, despite facing stiff opposition from standings leader Tim Gajser, Calvin Vlaanderen earning his second trip to the podium in as many weekends.
MX2 was dominated by Lucas Coenen, enjoying his own perfect weekend and fifth career Grand Prix win, and eating into team-mate Kay De Wolf’s points lead in the process. Mikkel Haarup equalled his best career result with second overall, ahead of Simon Laengenfelder who took third.
2024 MXGP of Lombok Highlights
MXGP Overall
It was a perfect 50-points for Herlings with the double win, Tim Gajser closest on a 2-2 for 44-points, and two third’s giving Calvin Vlaanderen the final overall podium position.
Prado (34) managed to end the round in fourth, Valentin Guillod (32) round out the top five. From there it was Seewer on 31-points, Coldenhoff on 28, Horgmo (26), Bonacorsi (22) and Guadagnini (22) completing the top-10.
Gajser leads the standings on 608-points, Prado second on 574 and Herlings third on 557, closing down that gap slightly. Vlaanderen and Seewer round out the top five more distantly.
Jeffrey Herlings – P1
“I was very happy to get the win the second race because I had a little clutch issue in this second race but this is testament to how KTMs are built as kept going until the end, and a big thanks also to KTM Factory Racing Team as I could not have won this race without them, so thank you to all the team and the guys at home working on it. All my sponsors, thank you and I’m very pleased with a 1-1-1 for the first time this year.“
Tim Gajser – P2
“I felt much more comfortable this weekend and I think that showed in my riding. Getting three holeshots is a great accomplishment for me and for the team and I must thank all of them for all the work they do. I am very happy to be heading back to Europe with the red-plate and to be fit, healthy and still feeling like I’m riding well. Now we have Loket, which isn’t my best track but I always get a lot of support and I’m excited to see all my Slovenian fans. And also, a big thank you to the hospitality shown by all the Indonesian fans and supporters who really add so much to this race and I hope to see you all again next year.”
Calvin Vlaanderen – P3
“What a weekend and trip it’s been. I’m so, so happy to back things up from last weekend and be on the podium again. I put together two good races and I had to work hard for it in Race One. I could see Jorge Prado fading a little, so I put in a late-race change and got him. Then in Race Two, I put in some quick laps at the start and although I couldn’t quite hang with the leaders, I did create a nice gap behind me. So, 3-3 for third and another podium, so I’m really happy.”
Jorge Prado – P4
“The second round here in Lombok is done – it has been a difficult weekend for me. I didnt have the best feeling from the start of the weekend. P6 in practice and then P4 gate pick from the qualy race. On Sunday I made some fast passes, but I felt my starts could have been better. I didnt have enough pace to run with the guys up front. I was loosing alot of energy for both motos. Fourth overall is not what I wanted – but I gave 100%, and now I’m looking forward to Loket!”
Andrea Bonacorsi – P9
“This GP was pretty tough. I had good starts, close to the top five, so that made things a little easier. But this weekend, the heat really got to me, so it made things difficult. But now, we can head back to Europe, regroup, and get ready for Loket in a couple of weeks.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P10
“Despite the challenges, I’m proud of the progress we made this weekend and securing another top ten finish. The first race went well, and although the crash in the second moto was frustrating, I managed to fight back and make up several places. Crashes are part of racing, but I’m focused on building speed and aiming for even better results in the next one at Loket.”
MXGP Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|HON
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|KAW
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|FAN
|15
|13
|28
|8
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|HON
|12
|14
|26
|9
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|YAM
|11
|11
|22
|10
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|HUS
|13
|9
|22
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|8
|12
|20
|12
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|YAM
|10
|10
|20
|13
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|YAM
|9
|8
|17
|14
|Toendel, Cornelius
|NOR
|KTM
|7
|7
|14
|15
|Okura, Yuki
|JPN
|HON
|6
|6
|12
|16
|Kerhoas, Lionel
|FRA
|KTM
|5
|5
|10
MXGP Championship Points – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|608
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|574
|3
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|557
|4
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|429
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|KAW
|411
|6
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|FAN
|360
|7
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|327
|8
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HON
|274
|9
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|HON
|264
|10
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|HON
|259
|11
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|FAN
|213
|12
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|HUS
|172
|13
|Toendel, C.
|NOR
|KTM
|171
|14
|Bonacorsi, A.
|ITA
|YAM
|167
|15
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|160
|16
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|YAM
|146
|17
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|YAM
|130
|18
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|BET
|110
|19
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|95
|20
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|BET
|71
MX2 Overall
The round overall went to Lucas Coenen, with Mikkel Haarup and Simon Lagenfelder second and third respectively, both on 38-points. Andrea Adamo and Kay de Wolfe rounding out the top five.
Lucas Coenen’s fifth career GP win puts him now 49 points behind his teammate Kay de Wolf, and few would deny that he has the determination to make a run at the 2024 title. Lagenfelder isn’t far behind in third on 509-points, while KTM’s Liam Everts and Andrea Adamo are fourth and fifth on 471 and 455-points respectively.
After everybody in the series travels back to Europe, there is a week off before we head to the classic venue of Loket for the MXGP of Czech Republic on the 20th & 21st of July.
Lucas Coenen – P1
“First race was very difficult like for everybody. The heat was really high but I could cool down quite well between the races. I really did my own race in the second one, just passed Simon (Laengenfelder) and took it easy. I feel good so now we keep on going for the next one.”
Mikkel Haarup – P2
“We messed up last weekend but we kept believing. I put a hell of a ride in the second race but first of all I want to thank Monster Energy Triumph Racing, my mechanics, the whole crew. They kept me motivated throughout the week and kept my head clear so we could focus on this weekend. I also want to thank all the sponsors and everybody at home for supporting us, it means a lot to me and keeps me motivated for the rest of the season.”
Simon Laengenfelder – P3
“The conditions have been super tough, and I’m happy to get this result. I was giving it my all to keep Kay behind me in the final moto. To be honest my energy was just finished at the end of the race. My mechanics wrote ‘podium if you finish’ – so I just went for it. I made it! I’m super happy with the holeshots too – it’s a great way to finish here in Indonesia!”
Andrea Adamo – P4
“We had some ups and downs this weekend. I was pretty fast in the first moto but crashed and my rhythm was not the best. I was fast from the beginning in the second race but I was a bit aggressive with my teammate. I should have waited. I think it was a racing incident and from that I charged strongly to get back to P2. I’m happy to finish the weekend like that but we need to be a bit more consistent and not make those mistakes, which penalized us today. Two weeks and then to Loket.”
Kay de Wolf – P5
“It was a tough day – I really struggled with finding a good flow out on track. I made some mistakes, which I can only blame myself for. But still, I came away from this Indonesian trip with gaining one point overall in the championship; so it’s important to focus on the positive. I still have the Red Plate, and I’m looking ahead to Loket now; and I’m focused on two weeks of hard training to prepare for this. Let’s go!”
Liam Everts – P6
“A consistent top five. I think the second moto was one of my better ones. A bad start in the first. It was good to pass Simon at the end of the second one but still not in positions where I want to be. Happy to go home now!”
Sacha Coenen – P9
“This weekend we were fast but too many mistakes, so we will work on that when we get back home. Also, on my feeling with the bike to find some more improvements. I’m already looking forward to Loket. I really enjoyed this experience in Indonesia. It didn’t finish the way I wanted but, then, I always want to win!”
Rick Elzinga – P10
“Today I was trying to find my flow from Saturday, but unfortunately, it didn’t quite happen. My starts this weekend were good though so that’s a really big positive. Around halfway through Race One my left foot hit the radiator shroud and it came loose, so it was really difficult to ride. Before Race Two I was able to have a quick nap and I ended up getting my best result during this trip to Indonesia. I had a good start, around seventh, dropped back a little bit but then changed back to seventh. We’ll now head back to Europe, keep working, and then head to Czech Republic for the next one.”
Karlis Reisulis – P11
“My speed was there this weekend and I ended up one point from the top 10 so I can be happy with my riding. The beginning of both races was great and felt I could go for the top 10, but my lines weren’t the best, so my rhythm was missing. I was fighting around the top six in Race One, but those guys are a lot more experienced than me, so it was a tough GP but a good one for learning. Overall, I can be happy with my weekend.”
Ferruccio Zanchi – P12
“I’m definitely not happy with doing the same mistake again, and giving myself too much work in both races. I need to work on this in future races because it is making things much more difficult than they need to be and I’m not able to get the results I think my speed deserves. Still, I came through this week, and now know what to expect from Indonesia and I believe this will help me become a better rider. A big thank you to the team and I can’t wait for the next GP in Loket.”
MX2 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|HUS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|TRI
|18
|20
|38
|3
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|22
|16
|38
|4
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|15
|22
|37
|5
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|20
|15
|35
|6
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|7
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|TRI
|13
|13
|26
|8
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|9
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KTM
|14
|8
|22
|10
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|6
|14
|20
|11
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|HON
|12
|5
|17
|13
|Walvoort, Jens
|NED
|KTM
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Braceras, David
|ESP
|FAN
|0
|11
|11
|15
|Chambers, Jack
|USA
|KAW
|4
|7
|11
|16
|Prugnieres, Quentin Marc
|FRA
|KAW
|10
|1
|11
|17
|Wannalak, Jiraj
|THA
|KTM
|5
|3
|8
|18
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|FAN
|8
|0
|8
|19
|Ambjörnson, Leopold
|SWE
|HUS
|1
|6
|7
|20
|Alfarizi, Delvintor
|INA
|HON
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Makarim, Nakami Vidi
|INA
|KTM
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Arsenio Algifari, Muhammad
|INA
|HON
|3
|0
|3
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|576
|2
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|HUS
|527
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|509
|4
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|471
|5
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|455
|6
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|TRI
|399
|7
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|346
|8
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KTM
|341
|9
|Prugnieres, Q.
|FRA
|KAW
|228
|10
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|226
|11
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|KTM
|212
|12
|Zanchi, F.
|ITA
|HON
|212
|13
|Mc Lellan, C.
|RSA
|TRI
|179
|14
|Chambers, Jack
|USA
|KAW
|152
|15
|Walvoort, Jens
|NED
|KTM
|150
|16
|Rossi, M.
|FRA
|GAS
|122
|17
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|FAN
|115
|18
|Braceras, D.
|ESP
|FAN
|102
|19
|Bonacorsi, A.
|ITA
|YAM
|83
|20
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|75
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)