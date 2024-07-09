Italy to stage 2025 ISDE

The 2025 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will be staged in Italy and run from August 24 to 29. The event headquarters will be based in the city of Bergamo, less than 60 kilometres from Milan in the north of the country.

For its 99th edition the annual contest to determine the world’s leading Enduro nations will return to Italy for the 12th time. After making its debut in 1913, the ‘6DAYS’ was hosted by Italy for the first time in 1931 in Merano and most recently in Lombardy in 2021. The 2025 event will be the third time the historic Bergamo Moto Club has organised the competition following editions at San Pellegrino in 1968 and 1986.

The biggest event on the global Enduro calendar with 600 professional and amateur riders from upwards of 30 nations ,spread across six continents, are expected to contest the 2025 6DAYS with the major prizes up for grabs in the World Trophy, Women’s World Trophy and Junior World Trophy categories.

2024 U.S. Junior MX team revealed

The 11 members 2024 United States Junior Motocross Team for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship has been revealed, to compete at the July 12-14 event at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in the Netherlands.

Representing the U.S. in the 125cc class are Brennon Harrison (KTM), Chace Lawton (Yamaha) and Patrick Joseph Shipley (Yamaha). Chase Dashiell (KTM), Wyatt Duff (KTM), Easton Graves (KTM) and Braxtyn Mes (Husqvarna) will compete on behalf of the U.S. in the 85cc class.

Seeking victory in the 65cc class are Austin Keller (KTM), Jaydin Smart (Cobra), Eidan Steinbrecher (KTM) and Joey Vicari (KTM).

Mathew Fyffe wins 85 cc AMA Grand National title

Mathew Fyffe has won the 85 cc Modified and 85 cc Production titles over at the AMA Grand Nationals, run at DuQuoin, alongside Round 10 of the AFT championship.

Mathew Fyffe

“What a week of racing with some big highs and even bigger lows, but all our training , hard work and dedication got us through. Can’t thank the Drane family, the Daniels family, Max Whale, Jason and Sheree Griffin for their support this week it means a lot. We couldn’t achieve this without all our sponsors and supporters that are behind us, we will be forever grateful.”

Yamaha Blu Cru sponsor Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Yamaha Motor Australia has officially joined the AFTN to become the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals, with the manufacturers support not only bolstering the overall series prize pool for all competitors, but also enabling an additional $19,000 in contingencies for Yamaha-mounted Pro 450 riders.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager

“The AFTN has brought a spotlight onto Dirt Track, or more specifically Flat Track, that we really haven’t seen since the days of the Troy Bayliss Classic. Even more than that, it’s providing riders with a series and a clear pathway to a career in racing regardless if that’s following the likes of Tom Drane to race Flat Track in the US, or taking their skills to another discipline like so many of our great road racers and speedway riders have done in the past. We look forward to working with the AFTN in their first season as an Australian Championship, and we’re proud to include the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals to our ever growing portfolio of support for Australian Motorcycle Championships.”

With six rounds over three weekends, the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals is set to fire into life on July 27 & 28 at the Macarthur Motorcycle Complex in Appin, NSW. AFTN race weekends consist of two separate rounds of racing, with Round 1 on Saturday using a Flat Track layout with the always impressive Pro Twins, while Sundays Round 2 will see competitors take to the TT Circuit at the same venue.

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday July 27

Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28

Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Saturday August 31

Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Sunday September 1

Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday November 16

Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17

2024 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals line-ups revealed

The starting line-ups have been confirmed for the 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals in Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifteen countries will compete in the ultimate test of team riding at Britain’s National Speedway Stadium in a bid to be crowned FIM Speedway world team champions for 2024.

Fourteen countries will compete for six spots alongside GB in the FIM SON Final, with Poland lining up in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday July 9, taking on 2022 bronze medallists Sweden, former finalists Finland, France, and Germany, with Italy and Ukraine completing the line-up.

Champions Australia compete in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, July 10, meeting 2020 and 2021 bronze medallists Denmark, former finalists Czech Republic and Latvia, with USA, Slovenia and Norway also in action.

The top two countries from each Semi-Final automatically join GB in the FIM SON Final, with the third and fourth-placed teams competing in a Final Qualifier for one last place in the Saturday showdown.

Each national team manager has named a two-rider starting line-up at No.1 and No.2, with the option to select a reserve rider at No.3, who can replace riders No.1 and No.2 at any time of their choosing.

Australian boss Mark Lemon selects two of his 2022 FIM SON world-title-winning heroes to defend the crown they won at Vojens, with Jack Holder and Max Fricke joining forces once again in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, with Belle Vue rider and former Aussie champion Brady Kurtz named in the No.3 position.

FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 line-ups also revealed

The starting line-ups for FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 have been revealed as the sport’s top eight under-21 teams battle it out in Manchester this Friday.

Hosts Great Britain take on 16-time winners and defending champions Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Australia, Germany, Czech Republic and Sweden in a marathon 28-heat showdown at the National Speedway Stadium.

The action climaxes with the FIM SON Final on Saturday (July 13) which sees hosts Great Britain take on the top three sides from each of the two Semi-Finals in a bid to regain the FIM SON trophy they lifted at the National Speedway Stadium in 2021.

As with the senior FIM SON, each under-21 team manager selects two starters at No.1 and No.2, with a reserve rider at No.3, who can replace either of his teammates at any time.

Callum Norton tops Hattah Desert Race

The 2024 Hattah Desert Race was a successful one for KTM riders this weekend, with STE Racing’s Callum Norton taking a dramatic victory on the final lap, Angus Riordan and Jack Simpson rounding out the overall top three, while Maximus Purvis and Daniel Milner completed the top five.

Callum Norton – P1

“It was a massive day and I’m stuffed! The boys pushed hard all day. I had a little drama early on and dropped a few places, but I thought, ‘this race is four hours long and you never know what can happen.’ I was really tired on the last lap and honestly thought I was still in second place until I got a pit-board saying P1, with about 10 minutes to go… I couldn’t believe it! It sucks to win when the guy ahead of you ran such a great race, you never want to win like that, but we’ve all had bad luck in racing, so I’ll take it. I’m stoked to get this first win – it’s been a long time coming.”

Jack Simpson – P3

“I’m just a bit gutted for the team to not get the win. We had done so much right during the race, but I just couldn’t push on the final lap, or I might not have made it back. The team did a great job, and the bike was so strong until the last couple of laps and even then, it just kept on going. This race is tough on everything so to effectively have no coolant and to keep running on a long sand track just shows how tough the WR450F really is. Despite not winning, I had a great time and the ShopYamaha team have been so good to work with. We gelled well and the guys were awesome in their preparations so I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to come back and do this race and I would love to work with them again.”

Maximus Purvis – P4

“I’m pretty happy with how it all went and considering I haven’t had a lot of ride time since getting back on the bike, I was surprised with how fit I was and able to keep a good pace going. The fuel stops hurt me as the other guys could do two laps on a full tank, where as I had to come in each lap, but it’s something to we can learn for next time and hopefully use it to improve our position. The WBR guys are awesome to work with and its good to be back racing again.”

Daniel Milner – P5

“This was my first Hattah in a few years and I’d forgotten how gnarly it is! I had an average Prologue and that made for a difficult race for me. I’ve always led from the front, so it was different having to push hard for the first lap to try and make as many moves as possible. The boys were all riding fast and I struggled to keep that pace – I burnt myself out a bit, to be honest, as putting on a charge takes so much energy out of you. It was interesting to be in that position for a change, but it’s always cool coming back to this event.”

Korey McMahon – P6

“Last year’s race was a wet one and we didn’t expect this year’s track to be quite as dry and as rough. The small, jittery chop on the track between laps two and six was tough, and I didn’t feel comfortable pushing myself 100 percent. It was frustrating as the bike was running great and I certainly had the fitness, but when the track got really rough on the final two laps, I felt more comfortable and was able to make up some time. Unfortunately, by then it was too late. It was a frustrating day, but we’ve learnt from it and will make sure we’ve got everything dialled for next year’s event – a class podium was a bonus for us and a good result for the EC 500F here!”

That victory for Norton was reflected in topping the Over 450 class, Korey McMahon second and Corey Hammond third.

In the 252-450 4str class Riordan took top honours, Simpson second and Purvis third.

Jonte Reynders was the victor in the 251 cc and over 2str class, Josh Harris the runner-up and Sam Bell third.

William Dennett took out the Under 19s, Campbell Hall second, and Luke Chellas third.

Overall Top 10 – Hattah Desert Race

Pos Competitor Class Gap 1 Callum NORTON Over 450 4 stroke 4:01:45.519 2 Angus RIORDAN 251 – 450 4 Stroke +1:08.298 3 Jack SIMPSON 251 – 450 4 Stroke +2:06.247 4 Maximus PURVIS 251 – 450 4 Stroke +3:32.624 5 Daniel MILNER 251 – 450 4 Stroke +4:58.366 6 Korey MCMAHON Over 450 4 stroke +7:21.859 7 Sam PRETSCHERER 251 – 450 4 Stroke +9:00.034 8 Corey HAMMOND Over 450 4 stroke +9:15.464 9 Nathan TRIGG Over 450 4 stroke +9:55.668

Over 450 4 stroke Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Callum NORTON 4:01:45.519 2 Korey MCMAHON 4:09:07.378 3 Corey HAMMOND 4:11:00.983 4 Nathan TRIGG 4:11:41.187 5 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 4:17:04.082 6 Lachlan TERRY 4:18:07.863 7 Jye DICKSON 4:24:52.005 8 Sam HANDLEY 4:31:02.349 9 Josh ANDERSON 4:34:35.753 10 Max RIKYS 4:36:06.754

251 – 450 4 Stroke Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Angus RIORDAN 4:02:53.817 2 Jack SIMPSON 4:03:51.766 3 Maximus PURVIS 4:05:18.143 4 Daniel MILNER 4:06:43.885 5 Sam PRETSCHERER 4:10:45.553 6 Jacob SWEET 4:19:01.735 7 Tom MASON 4:19:46.065 8 Hunter SEMMENS 4:21:52.742 9 Jayden PILGRIM 4:24:55.183 10 Ty KEAN 4:24:59.503

251 and over 2 stroke Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 4:20:11.491 2 Josh HARRIS 4:38:12.704 3 Sam BELL 4:13:02.985 4 Tom DEVRIES 4:21:24.030 5 Blake HALLS 4:44:59.280 6 Matt KELLETT 4:05:15.247 7 Taylor STANTON 4:06:00.710 8 Tyson GOODCHILD 4:12:00.033 9 Arthur RADFORD 4:13:59.532 10 Matthew HORTON 4:20:18.858

Under 19 Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 William DENNETT 4:23:28.258 2 Campbell HALL 4:27:46.454 3 Luke CHELLAS 4:33:07.428 4 Max PHILLIPS 4:35:17.752 5 Riley MOURITZ 4:40:23.985 6 Max MIDWINTER 4:01:58.950 7 Levi STEPHENS 4:02:19.906 8 Seth BURCHELL 4:03:34.409 9 Lewis MONAGHAN 4:04:05.840 10 Cruiz RIKYS 4:12:51.084

Toni Bou does the double at TrialGP of Germany

Day One

Reigning champions Toni Bou and Emma Bristow (Sherco) maintained their control of the premier TrialGP and TrialGP Women classes on day one of the TrialGP of Germany – as Jack Peace strengthened his lead in Trial2, George Hemingway extended his win-streak in Trial3 and Martina Brandani seized an early advantage as the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup got under way.

Having lost just once in the first six days of competition, Bou started the day with a comfortable twenty-seven-point lead in the standings and the sublime Spaniard was untouchable on the opening lap at Neunkirchen with his score of seven including a maximum on section eleven where a huge triple step stopped everyone.

With the sections comprising a mixture of super-steep bankings under trees and massive imported rocks, Bou’s compatriot Jaime Busto (GASGAS) held second at the halfway stage on fourteen, four clear of Miquel Gelabert with Italian veteran Matteo Grattarola best of the rest on twenty-two, one ahead of Jorge Casales.

Bou and Busto then locked horns on lap two with the pair reeling off a series of faultless rides before arriving at section eleven having cleaned everything at their second attempts, but with rain beginning to fall the imposing step once again remained unconquered by the entire field. Both sailed through the final hazard unpenalized and while Bou maintained his seven-mark advantage until the end, Busto’s second lap performance sets up a dramatic showdown between the two.

Day Two

It was a tense day of twists, turns and drama – plus the sport’s ultimate achievement of a clean scorecard – as competitors in the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship fired back into action on day two of the TrialGP of Germany at Neunkirchen. In the premier TrialGP class defending champion Toni Bou eased to another victory – his seventh from eight starts – as he strengthened his claim on an unparalleled eighteenth consecutive title while reigning TrialGP Women champion Emma Bristow from Britain slipped to third behind Berta Abellan and Andrea Sofia Rabino.

In Trial2 Britain’s Jack Peace completed a German double and in the process strengthened his hold on the class lead while his sixteen-year-old compatriot George Hemingway put in an incredible faultless performance to maintain his unbeaten run in Trial3 and Martina Brandani made it two wins from two starts in the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup.

Fears that the rain that appeared during the closing stages of yesterday’s second lap would fall heavily overnight did not materialise so sections – a few of which were stiffened up for day two – stayed dry, although the loose soil on many of the steep, testing banks and climbs meant grip was still at a premium.

As we’re so accustomed to seeing, Spanish superstar Bou set the early pace, but after matching him section-for-section on yesterday’s second lap Jaime Busto kept the pressure firmly on from the start and with the entire field again defeated by the triple step of section eleven, Bou’s total of nine gave him a slim two-mark advantage over his younger rival at the halfway mark.

Demonstrating the dominance of the leading pair, after the first lap it was Italy’s Matteo Grattarola in third a further ten marks behind with Gabriel Marcelli fourth on twenty-two before a six-mark gap to Jorge Casales in fifth.

Toni Bou – P1

“I am very happy with the win, and with our performance throughout the weekend. It has been almost perfect. It is a pity about the mistake on Zone 11 on the second lap. We were able to recover the good feeling with the bike and I felt very good. During the two laps we were very consistent and made few mistakes. I am very happy with the result, and with the work done by the entire team. The points we achieved are very important for the championship, where I have an important cushion of points that gives me peace of mind. We are already focused on the next round in Belgium.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“I had a great flow today but just made a few too many mistakes on my second lap. Day one was great, I was really happy to finish second and all day I was super pleased with the feeling on the bike. I’m especially proud of my second lap where I only made one mistake on one section. I’ve moved up to second in the championship now, which is great for myself and the team, and I can’t wait for the next rounds.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“Today I felt much better on the bike -especially on the second lap, where I managed to refine things a little more. On the first lap I made some mistakes, but on the second I rode much more safely and consistently, making few mistakes. We managed to get back on podium after missing out yesterday, so we are very happy. Furthermore, these are really important points for the championship. We are going to Belgium very motivated and looking forward to repeating these good feelings.”

2024 TrialGP Standings following Germany

Pos Rider Nat. Make Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Montesa 157 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Montesa 118 3 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas 113 4 RAGA Adam SPA Sherco 99 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta 99 6 GELABERT Miquel SPA Vertigo 73 7 GELABERT Aniol SPA TRRS 68 8 CASALES Jorge SPA TRRS 62 9 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco 55 10 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 50

DuQuoin Mile

Chase Saathoff finally pulled it off. After finishing less than 0.1 seconds from victory in the most recent five Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Mile Main Events, the JPG Motorsports pilot took Saturday’s win by an official 0.001 seconds following ten minutes and two laps of epic pack-war action.

The high drama actually got underway even before the race itself did. Double defending champion Kody Kopp lost his chain during the citing lap, threatening his participation in the race while promising to leave his hard-earned points lead in tatters.

While Kopp’s Rick Ware Racing crew frantically worked to fit a new chain in the Turn 4 area, the field blasted off and worked its way around to complete the opening lap.

Kopp was finally released into the fray one lap down, but his incredibly bad luck was swapped out for some incredibly good luck when a red flag was thrown as a result of debris on the racing line. That led to a complete restart, which put Kopp back in the fight and back on the lead lap, albeit forced to start from the back of the pack after failing to line up on the grid for the original start.

At the restart, Saathoff resumed his battle for first with the likes of Tom Drane, James Ott, and Trent Lowe, among several others. However, Kopp made the most of his second opportunity, powering his way all the way up from 18th and into the lead in the span of seven laps.

A 12-rider lead pack slowly whittled its way down to six by the time the clock hit zero. That was immediately reduced to five when race leader Lowe encountered a mechanical issue of his own moments after taking the two-to-go flags.

On the decisive final circulation, Kopp blew up pre-race favorite Drane’s last-lap strategy, pushing him up the track ever so slightly where the Aussie lost his drive and drifted back to fourth. Kopp then zeroed in on Saathoff, and the KTM-mounted champ very nearly pulled off the last-to-first win, coming up mere millimeters short of edging ahead of his opponent’s Honda as they stormed over the line.

While it was technically Saathoff’s second career victory, it was the first time he actually did so under live action with the checkered flag waving.

Chase Saathoff

“The main thing for me was to focus on my job, and I had to have a gameplan the whole day. But that entire Main Event, I didn’t know what the heck was going on. I didn’t know if I should try to lead or make a pass at the finish. Towards the end, I came around Turn 3 and I was leading, and I thought, ‘I’m just gonna do it!’ It was a crazy race. I can’t thank everyone enough… I’m so happy I got to take the victory lap with Bryan (Bigelow). That meant the world to me.”

Third place went to Ott – his first podium of the season – just 0.044 seconds off the win and 0.044 seconds ahead of Drane. Fifth was taken by impressive rookie Evan Kelleher, who slugged it out with the best riders in the class to finish just 0.204 seconds off the win.

Kopp’s potential championship catastrophe was not only avoided, he actually maintained his pre-race advantage of 32 points, only now with Saathoff back in second (225-193) and Drane falling to third at 188.

AFT Singles Main Event Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Gap Points 1 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 19 Laps 25 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 0.001 21 3 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 0.044 18 4 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 0.088 16 5 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F 0.204 15 6 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 5.704 14 7 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 5.719 13 8 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 5.799 12 9 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 9.39 11 10 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F 9.455 10 11 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F 9.503 9 12 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 9.517 8 13 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F 9.52 7 14 Brandon Newman KTM 450 SX-F 21.504 6 15 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 21.554 5 16 Aidan Brown Honda CRF450R 21.867 4 17 Jess Reynolds KTM 450 SX-F 21.958 3 18 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 17 Laps 2 19 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 225 2 Chase Saathoff 193 3 Tom Drane 188 4 Trent Lowe 141 5 James Ott 135 6 Travis Petton 109 7 Tarren Santero 102 8 Tyler Raggio 96 9 Evan Renshaw 95 10 Logan Eisenhard 91

Mission AFT SuperTwins

Reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees demonstrated his Mile mastery yet again with a victory in Saturday night’s Memphis Shades DuQuoin Mile, Round 10 of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

The Mission AFT SuperTwins Main Event at the “Magic Mile” was a race-long struggle of nerves and consistency. Mees attempted throughout to shake loose at the front while a three-rider pack of pursuers consisting of Dallas Daniels, Brandon Price, and Briar Bauman did everything in their collective power to prevent that eventuality from playing out.

Daniels’ early strategy was to keep Mees corralled the best he could, continually running underneath him on corner entrance in hopes of limiting the Indian star’s opportunity to run with clear air in front of him.

Ultimately, the Estenson Racing ace was riding a tightrope in those efforts, and once Mees finally managed to maintain the lead for a full lap, he stretched open those crucial couple of tenths he needed to grasp a firm grip on the race. While he was unable to make an escape, the trio of contenders behind were also unable to draw back near enough to make any further assaults from that point forward.

That nearly changed when Dalton Gauthier’s bike broke with less than a minute remaining, resulting in a thick cloud of smoke that settled in across the track. The lack of visibility forced Mees to check up ever so slightly, allowing Daniels to close from more than a half-second back to just 0.234 seconds with only two laps remaining to decide the winner.

Mees stayed calm and regrouped to eked back out to a 0.389-second margin of victory at the flag. While unable to pull off the upset, Daniels did execute his secondary mission of minimizing any damage done to his championship hopes by holding on for second.

The victory was the 75th of Mees’ record-breaking career, moving him to within three of second-placed Chris Carr. It also elevated his career Mile wins mark to 28, just one behind Carr for second in the discipline as well.

Jared Mees

“It felt really good, just to feel good again, honestly. The bike worked really good from the start, and we knew coming in here we were going to be a big player. The Rogers Racing/SDI Insulation/Progressive Insurance Indian Motorcycle was really strong tonight. Big thanks to everyone… So many great people are big contributors to our success. I had a lot of fun tonight, for sure.”

Price earned his second podium of the season in third, just 0.055 seconds back of Daniels, while Bauman finished fourth less than a quarter of a second further in arrears.

Davis Fisher edged rookies Declan Bender and Trevor Brunner for fifth in a fight that took place approximately six seconds behind the lead group. Meanwhile, Brandon Robinson suffered a blow to his title efforts in eighth, with Cameron Smith and Jarod Vanderkooi rounding out the top ten.

The race served as a fitting conclusion the week-long celebration of motorcycle dirt track racing at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois, that also saw the sport’s future stars crowned at the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, before the greatest riders of today took centerstage to put on a show.

2018 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner Daniels now leads 2001 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner Mees 216 to 197 in the fight for the 2024 Grand National Championship. Robinson was relegated to third at 186.

AFT SuperTwins Main Event Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 26 Laps 25 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 0.389 21 3 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 0.444 18 4 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 0.686 16 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 5.907 15 6 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 5.997 14 7 Trevor Brunner Indian FTR750 6.039 13 8 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 7.29 12 9 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 8.172 11 10 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 13.66 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 13.738 9 12 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke 16.897 8 13 Max Whale Harley XG750R 16.902 7 14 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 26.843 6 15 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 32.79 5 16 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 37.029 4 17 Jesse Janisch Kawasaki Ninja 650 25 Laps 3 18 Dalton Gauthier Royal Enfield 650 21 Laps 2

AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 216 2 Jared Mees 197 3 Brandon Robinson 186 4 Briar Bauman 167 5 Brandon Price 132 6 Davis Fisher 124 7 Jarod VanDerKooi 122 8 Trevor Brunner 97 9 Bronson Bauman 80 10 Dan Bromley 80

Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX

The first gathering of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare took place on the eve of the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National as a precursor to Round 6 of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

The summer component of the SMX Next initiative welcomed 24 of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross to legendary RedBud MX, where Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Drew Adams captured his first Moto Combine victory and led a sweep of the podium for the Team Green squad following the cancellation of Moto 2 due to heavy afternoon rain.

Prior to the lone 25-minute, plus two-lap moto of the day, the invited group of racers partook in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement. Additionally, the prospects were divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four championship-winning Rider Coaches – Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, Zach Osborne, and Chad Reed – who provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.

The lone moto on Friday got underway with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon at the head of the pack with the holeshot and was pursued by his teammate Krystian Janik and KTM Orange Brigade rider Luke Fauser. A blitzing opening lap from Gordon allowed the California rider to establish a comfortable, multi-second lead on the field that he was able to manage from the outset of the moto. Meanwhile, Adams endured a mid-pack start and completed the first lap just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

With Gordon well ahead, Janik and Fauser settled into second and third, respectively, as the field started to spread out through the opening laps. KTM Orange Brigade rider Jeremy Fappani started fourth, but experienced misfortune that dropped him deep in the top 10. That allowed newly announced Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider and Supercross Futures Champion Cole Davies to slot into fourth, until he too suffered misfortune and dropped behind Fappani in ninth.

As riders traded positions through the top half of the running order, Adams was mounting his charge through the field. The Tennessee native wasted little time moving into the top 10 and after just a few laps had managed to battle his way into the top five, just behind NSA Factory Yamaha’s Avery Long.

At the halfway point of the moto Adams was by far the fastest rider on the track, posting times several seconds quicker than the rest of the field. That allowed him to continue to gain positions, as he made quick work of Long to move into fourth and then tracked down Fauser to initiate a battle for third. Adams moved into the top three with a little less than half the moto to go.

With Adams taking chunks out of the deficit to his fellow Team Green riders, both Gordon and Janik responded and were also able to drop their lap times. Janik then experienced a bobble that cost him valuable time and allowed Adams to close in as time ran out on the moto clock. Janik and Adams battled for second, which helped them close in on Gordon. As they took the white flag, all three Kawasaki’s were within striking distance of one another.

Gordon managed the lead and appeared poised to have the win in hand as Janik’s and Adam’s fight for second continued. As they navigated LaRocco’s leap for the final time Adams was able to make the pass on Janik entering the sand rollers. He appeared to run out of time to pressure Gordon, but the leader got off balance entering the final corner and tipped over, one hundred feet or so from the finish line.

Adams slipped past and took home a surprise victory. Janik followed through for second, 1.4 seconds back, while Gordon remounted in third to secure the final spot on the podium after leading 12 of 13 laps. NSA Factory Yamaha’s Leum Oehlhof enjoyed a come-from-behind effort of his own to finish fourth, while Long rounded out the top five.

Adam’s victory meant his coach, Broc Glover, was the recipient of the Combine Coach’s Cup as the gathering’s winning coach.

Scouting Combine Top-10