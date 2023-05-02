MXGP 2023 – Round Five

MXGP of Portugal

See the full report:

Herlings and Geerts top MXGP of Portugal

Round Five of the Motocross World Championship rolled into Agueda over the weekend to run the new inverted circuit, and it was Jeffrey Herlings who walked away with the win – his 101th – joining Stefan Everts’ record. Romain Febvre was runner-up, and Jorge Prado held onto his podium record for the season, in third.

Aussie Mitchell Evans returned to racing and collected three-points in the opening race, didn’t collect any in 21st for Race 2, but will be taking away the positives.

Mitch Evans

“The last time I raced was in October and I knew the first race back would be tough. I’m a racer and expect more from myself so of course I’m a little disappointed but at least I’m back at the races and there were a lot of positives to take away from the weekend; my one-lap speed is good and it’s easier to make a fast rider fit than to make a fit rider faster. I just need to get used to the intensity and race-craft again and we’ll get there soon. There’s no pressure from the team and I’m grateful for that.”

MX2 was a more clear-cut affair, Jago Geerts topping qualifying and then taking both race wins in dominant fashion. Kay de Wolf and Roan Van de Moosdijk rounded out the MX2 overall, Andrea Adamo just missing out on the podium despite tying for third place on points.

MXGP Top Five Quotes

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

”It was so great to come here and have another win after the long road came from. I feel it’s coming step by step. I am so pleased with the performance today, riding felt great and if I didn’t feel at my best on the first race, the second was really good. I am looking forward for next week in Spain and see what we’ll get there.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I was feeling good all weekend. I had to push quite hard yesterday but I managed fifth from seventeenth in Qualifying so I knew I just needed to take decent starts today. Many of us had similar speed and I knew I had to pass quickly so I was happy with second in the first race. The second moto was tougher. I had a good clean fight with Seewer but then the two guys in front were gone. It’s good to be back on the podium and take points back in the championship; I look forward to pulling back more next weekend in Spain.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“Overall, I am quite happy with my day. I am in a good position in the championship and riding well. I feel like I can replicate what I did in moto one, so that is good. I got pushed wide at the start of the second moto, so I lost some positions early on. I charged hard at the end of the race and almost made progress. I am confident. It is my home Grand Prix next, so I am excited.”

Ruben Fernandez – P4

“Fourth again, but I’m happier this time around than I was in Trentino. My riding was good all weekend and although a small mistake in race one cost me the podium, I rebounded well in race two to lead for a bit and then finish second. Combine that with the qualification race victory and I have to positive about the event, which saw me gain good points on fourth and increase my lead over the sixth-placed rider in the championship. Thanks to everyone who cheered me on around the track, it was really great experience and I hope I can do that next weekend in Spain!”

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“Today’s result is not amazing. It’s not a podium or a win, but through all the struggles this season, I feel like we have made a big step. I have to focus on the positives. I’m back in the game on the start, and I’m physically strong and ready. I just need to work to pick up the pace in the first laps because I’ve lost a lot of confidence after all the crashes I have had during the first few laps at the previous GP’s. Overall, this is a step in the right direction. We want more, but I understand this will take time, and I think soon I will make another step, and we will be back in the fight.”

MXGP Standings after Portugal (Top 20)

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 246 2 Herlings, J. NED KTM 229 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 214 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 202 5 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 182 6 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 162 7 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 152 8 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 148 9 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 139 10 Forato, A. ITA KTM 116 11 Guillod, V. SUI HON 108 12 Watson, Ben GBR BET 87 13 Van doninck, B. BEL HON 83 14 Paturel, B. FRA YAM 79 15 Bogers, Brian NED HON 66 16 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 56 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 49 18 Lupino, A. ITA BET 48 19 Spies, M. GER KTM 19 20 Koch, Tom GER KTM 18

MX2 Top Five Quotes

Jago Geerts – P1

“It was a perfect weekend for me. I felt good on the track right from the first lap of practice, so I knew it was going to be a good weekend. And it was! It was a nice weekend; I am really happy with the three moto wins. I can’t say much more. I just really enjoyed it, and I am happy with the 60-points.”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“I am slowly getting back to where I should be and I am happy about that! I knew that I had to pass Simon Langenfelder in the second moto and I did that, so that was good. It has been a tough road to get to this point and I would not have been able to do it without my team.”

Roan Van de Moosdijk – P3

“After a really tough pre-season I am so happy with that performance and podium. In the second race I knew I had to pass Laengenfelder for the podium. It’s been a long road and I’m so happy to be here on the podium with my teammate. Thanks to my team and we got the ball rolling now for the next races.”

Andrea Adamo – P4

“A pretty solid weekend: 3rd in the Quali race, 2nd in the first moto and 5th in the second. That consistency was good but we always want to aim for the podium. The first moto was incredible and I led 13 of 15 laps; I was a bit disappointed to make a few small mistakes near the end that led Jago through but it was still nice to run that speed. In the second moto I didn’t have the best feeling, flow or lines. So, it was a bit up-and-down this weekend but more ‘up’ than down! We will try to make the podium again in Spain. I like the track there and I am feeling confident.”

Simon Langenfelder – P5

“My weekend was a little up and down. I finished in fifth in the first moto, then I took the holeshot in the second race. I was staying with the leader and having fun, but I could not hold onto second place. That was a shame, but we will reset for the next round. Hopefully I have a better feeling there.”

MX2 Standings after Portugal

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 265 2 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 229 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 220 4 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 206 5 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 201 6 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED HUS 191 7 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 157 8 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 143 9 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 130 10 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 115 11 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 102 12 Weckman, Emil FIN HON 89 13 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KTM 70 14 Braceras, D. ESP KAW 58 15 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 50 16 Martinez, Yago ESP KTM 37 17 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 33 18 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 21 19 Rizzi, Joel GBR HON 19 20 Chambers, Jack USA KAW 17

Riders talk 2023 AMA Supercross Round 15 – Nashville

250 Main

When the gate dropped for the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence grabbed the Holeshot but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith quickly charged up to him. In the third corner Smith bumped his way past and into the lead ahead of Lawrence and Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin.

A minute and a half into the 15-minute plus one lap race Smith held first ahead of Lawrence, Smith, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan.

With a 49-point lead and only one Eastern Regional 250SX Class round remaining after Nashville, Lawrence could finish as low as 20 and still claim the title. But Lawrence looked like he wanted to go out with a win, and hounded Smith up front. Shimoda moved into third behind them and Deegan fought to get past Martin for fourth.

With 9:30 remaining on the race clock Smith overcooked a turn in the sand section and went off the track and into the Tuff Blox. He didn’t fall, but the mistake and correction to get back on the track cost him two positions.

Lawrence took over the lead but suddenly Shimoda was on a tear and looking like he might soon fight for the front spot. Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie, the winner at the previous round, had made his way into sixth and reached Deegan’s rear wheel just before Deegan made his own move and passed Martin for fourth place.

Late in the race Lawrence had built a comfortable lead while Shimoda, Smith, and Deegan ran close enough that each of their positions were in jeopardy. The riders circled the final laps without major mistakes.

Lawrence brought home the race win and with it his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross title.

Shimoda earned his first podium of the season after missing most of it due to injury, and Smith took the final podium spot.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“I didn’t even dream of this as a kid, as I didn’t know it was possible. The sport isn’t that big in Australia, so you don’t realize you can have a career doing this. Funny that in 2020 in this same state, I was thinking seriously about quitting. Just being knocked down over and over again with injuries, at that point I figured I would get a normal job and just support Jett. This is definitely redemption, to have been at the lowest point I’ve been at, so close to where I captured my first championship. It’s so special to get this one, and I hope to get many more with this same group.”

Jo Shimoda – P2

“I’m just so thankful for everyone who stuck by me when I had to hang out on the couch. It’s never fun to be hurt, and I wanted to be out here so badly. I know the next time we race with be another east/west showdown, and I’m ready to end the season on a good note.”

Jordon Smith – P3

“We started bright and early this morning, but it was a good day for us. I was right there with the top times in each practice and won the heat race. Then I got off to a great start in the main, passed for the lead, and led the thing for maybe five or six minutes. I made a mistake and went off the track and got a little tight after that. The track was really gnarly. It was really hard to keep pushing all the way through the main event, especially with a little bit of arm pump. The track just broke down a lot. The track crew tried fixing it, but it was just soft and hard at the same time. One of the rhythm sections was already foot-peg deep which they fixed before the main event, so it was constantly changing, and you had to stay on your toes the whole main. I’m happy to get my fifth podium of the season and battling for the win. It’s been a long time since I’ve been consistently on the podium, so I’m not taking that for granted. We’re just going to keep working.”

Haiden Deegan – P4

“It was a good day overall. Qualifying was alright, and then the heat race was good. I had good speed and got second. In the main event, I got a bad start and tried to push through, but I just didn’t have enough time at the end. I ended up getting close, which was good. It was the first time I was able to catch the front guys, so I’m happy with that. The track did break down a lot more than I thought it was going to, watching previous videos of this place. It had quite a bit of ruts, and it was hard-packed, dry, and sketchy. So fourth place on the day. We will just keep getting better.”

Tom Vialle – P7

“I crashed in practice, so the beginning of the day wasn’t as expected, but recovered well in the Heat race with a fourth, before I was docked two positions because I didn’t see the red cross flag. That gave me a tough gate pick for the main, and I came around the first corner in eighth or ninth. I was close to sixth, although ended the race in seventh. The track was very sketchy and I lost a bit of time in the dragon’s back section, but overall, an average result here and one more chance to race Supercross for the season in two weeks’ time.”

Chris Blose – P8

“It was a good race, but I didn’t have the intensity I needed in that opening lap, and some guys got me early,” said Blose. “Once I found my groove, I had a good pace, but I think I could have grabbed at least one more spot if I had been there on the opening lap or two. I’m looking forward to ending the season strong and holding onto fifth in the championship.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +03.857 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +05.305 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +06.909 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +24.811 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +34.133 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +41.675 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +47.344 9 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 10 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +04.586 11 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +13.531 12 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +15.650 13 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +16.311 14 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +40.679 15 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +42.365 16 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +53.179 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +59.613 18 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 15 Laps 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +19.364 20 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +1:02.935 21 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 14 Laps 22 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps

450 Main

Eli Tomac grabbed a clear Holeshot and sprinted early to establish some breathing room on the pack of Tank Masters Red Line Oil Next Level KTM’s Kevin Moranz, Team Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols, Chase Sexton, Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance’s Kyle Chisholm and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia.

Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsport’s Justin Hill got an incredible drive down the first rhythm lane and was into third place before the second corner. Absent was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, second in the championship points; Webb had been taken out of the event earlier by a tough crash in his Heat Race.

Tomac distanced himself from the pack as Sexton moved past Justin Hill to take over second just three minutes into the race. Sexton sat over four seconds back but set his sights on Tomac. A minute later Tomac had a near-crash in the whoops. The challenging track had created a lot of crashes through qualifying and racing. Tomac’s scare convinced him to lower his aggression, as he reported on the podium after the race.

Just over five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race Barcia moved forward into third place. Up front, Sexton steadily cut down the lead. The next few laps shook up the race as Sexton made it to Tomac’s rear fender just as Barcia crashed hard off the Dragon’s Back. Barcia was out just as Roczen nabbed third from Justin Hill.

From there the race leaders held their spots on the slick, dry track. Sexton earned his fourth win of the season and moved into second in the championship standings. Tomac lost three points to Chase but extended his points lead to 18 due to Webb earning zero in Nashville.

Only two rounds remain in the season. The 450SX Class racers line up again inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday, May 6th before the 2023 Supercross Championship Final Presented by Utah Sports Commission at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13th. Two champions remain to be crowned, one in the 450SX Class and one in the Western Regional 250SX Class.

The two rounds will also pay points toward the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship which encompasses the Supercross season, the AMA Pro Motocross season, two Playoff races and a Final to determine the sport’s first SuperMotocross World Champion in September.

Chase Sexton – P1

“You really have to be on your game on tracks like this; you have to approach everything with confidence. This track was so gnarly, especially towards the last couple of laps, and it forces you to keep your focus. Getting started on outdoor testing has been like a breath of fresh air, and I feel more confident in the rough stuff. Two more rounds to go, and hopefully we get some more wins under our belts and keep building momentum.”

Eli Tomac – P2

“We had a very solid day. I had great starts for the heat race and the main event, and I got out to the lead early. I was setting a good pace, and then I made one or two mistakes in the whoops. I backed down my pace a little bit, and then Chase was able to slide right by me. Overall, I was really happy with my riding, and the motorcycle on the starts has been awesome. It was a very tough track, too, because it went from a soft surface and then it turned into a dry surface, so that’s what made it hard. The transitions were soft, but at the same time, you had to manage traction. It was tough. It ended up biting quite a few guys, and I’m just happy to get out of here safe.”

Colt Nichols – P4

“Nashville treated me better than the last few weekends have. The day didn’t start off that great; we had a so-so qualifying. The team made some changes, and that seemed to give me more comfort. I was able to get a good start in the main event and take advantage of some other guys’ mistakes. I just rode a smooth, steady race and got my best finish of the year. Overall, it was a really good weekend for us, and I’m leaving very happy.”

Jason Anderson – P6

“Today was a tough day, but I didn’t let the earlier setbacks get to me and I knew I had to give it my all in the Main Event. My body was sore heading into the Main Event, but I raced with everything I had, and I’m happy to have salvaged a top-10 finish for the team. It’s not the result I wanted, but sometimes it’s just about picking yourself up and pushing through no matter what. I’m proud of the effort we put in, and we’ll come back stronger next race.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P8

“I was feeling great in qualifying and happy with how I was riding, but unfortunately I made a small mistake entering the first turn during the Main Event and had to battle my way through the pack. I found a good flow early in the race and managed to get into the top-10 and put on a good battle for the fans against my teammate. As the track continued to deteriorate, I made a couple of mistakes that cost me some time. Overall, I’m proud of how I was able to fight back and salvage some points with an eighth-place finish. We’ll regroup and come back stronger next race.”

Cooper Webb (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

“As many of you saw, I suffered a concussion last night in Nashville. I am thankful everything else has checked out okay. This will unfortunately put an end to my SX season. It hurts to have it end like this, but I can hold my head high knowing that I gave it my all.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“It’s definitely not the end to the 2023 Supercross Championship season that the team had hoped for, but we are very relieved that Cooper is okay after what had the potential to be a very nasty accident, as he was really going for it when he went down in a racing incident. Our riders’ health and safety are very important to the team, so knowing he is going to be okay is a huge weight off everyone’s shoulders. Obviously, we were really looking forward to taking the championship hunt all the way down to the final Supercross race in Salt Lake City, but unfortunately, that won’t be the case this year. It’s disappointing, but we will turn our focus towards our 250 riders’ final Supercross races of the season, as well as supporting Aaron Plessinger as he heals from his crash at the previous round in New Jersey, and get a jump start on preparing for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship season.”

450 Main Results