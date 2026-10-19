Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 21, 2026

What’s New:

Mario Román fears hard enduro is losing its way

Australian women second as ISDE juniors finish strongly

Dennett and Strang deliver on the sand at Sines

Verona breaks Garcia’s ISDE streak as Italy doubles up

Richards turns injury comeback into another ISDE title

Morettini wins individually as rare ISDE team treble slips away

Savatgy and Quad Lock Honda part ways

Yamaha MXGP shake-up

KTM expands to four-rider 250 team with DiFrancesco and Bennick

Barcia joins Roczen on Suzuki for Geelong AUSX Open

Nicolò Alvisi signs with Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki

Eight-round X-Trial calendar includes Barcelona’s 50th edition

AMA confirms three-series Arenacross structure

Casales retains US trials crown as Hoover completes clean sweep

Goldbach returns to seven-round German Cross Country calendar

Águeda and Mérida confirmed on 2027 MXGP calendar

Racing Calendars

Mario Román questions direction of hard enduro

Following his Red Bull Romaniacs Adventure Ultimate victory aboard the CFMOTO 450MT, Mario Román has questioned whether hard enduro is losing some of its identity as World Championship races become shorter and more spectator-friendly.

Speaking with MCNews during our recent visit to CFMOTO headquarters in China, the Spaniard explained that he supports multi-lap formats that make racing easier for spectators and media to follow, but believes the discipline risks sacrificing too much of its traditional endurance challenge. He is equally critical of organisers making obstacles so difficult that riders spend hours pushing their motorcycles rather than riding them.

Román also revealed details of his three-year CFMOTO development arrangement, the technical changes made to his Romaniacs-winning 450MT, and how the smaller twin overcame its more powerful rivals.

Read The Interview

Australian women second as ISDE Juniors finish strongly

Australia came away from the 100th International Six Days Enduro in Portugal with second in the Women’s World Trophy and fourth in the Junior World Trophy, after its senior team’s hopes unravelled on the opening special test.

A faulty fuel pump stopped Korey McMahon’s KTM, and his attempt to push it to the end of the test ended with him being timed out. With all four riders’ scores counting, the retirement effectively ended Australia’s World Trophy challenge.

Danielle McDonald, Madi Simpson and Jess Gardiner secured Australia’s fourth successive runner-up finish in the Women’s World Trophy. They also won day two, while McDonald finished second individually, Simpson fourth on debut and Gardiner sixth.

McDonald and Simpson tangled and crashed early in the final beach test, contributing to the USA extending its winning margin to nine minutes and 24 seconds. Gardiner, contesting her 14th ISDE, was the quickest Australian through the finale.

The juniors provided a strong recovery story. Will Dennett, Kogan Lock and Max Midwinter were sixth at halfway, but won day five and finished second in the beach finale to secure fourth overall. They overhauled the Czech Republic, although Spain remained four and a half minutes ahead in the final podium position.

Click Here for our comprehensive ISDE coverage

Dennett and Strang deliver on the sand at Sines

Australia’s final team positions only tell part of the Portugal ISDE story, with Will Dennett and Josh Strang both finishing the week with standout performances on the beach at Sines.

Dennett topped the Junior World Trophy individual classification on both days five and six, helping Australia win the penultimate day and finish second behind Italy in the beach finale. Fellow Australian Kogan Lock also claimed a junior test win on debut, setting the quickest Junior World Trophy time in day five’s opening special test.

Strang was ninth outright on the final day and quickest in E3, ending the event sixth in class.

Angus Riordan also finished strongly, overturning a deficit of almost 12 seconds to Kyron Bacon in the finale to become the leading Australian in 19th outright. Bacon finished 23rd and Strang 28th.

Riordan’s week included second in E1 on day five and a Manufacturer’s Team Award podium alongside Samuele Bernardini and Max Ahlin in the Honda Racing entry. Bacon had taken second in E1 on day four, when he was seventh outright.

Verona breaks Garcia’s ISDE streak as Italy doubles up

Andrea Verona claimed his first outright ISDE victory in Portugal, ending Josep Garcia’s run of five consecutive wins while helping Italy retain the World Trophy.

Verona’s opening-day advantage of almost 30 seconds had been whittled down to less than 10 heading into the beach finale. Second in the final test settled the contest, with the Italian finishing almost 42 seconds ahead of Garcia and Zachary Pichon completing the outright podium.

Italy also retained the Junior World Trophy. Alberto Elgari led the junior individual standings, while Kevin Cristino and Manuel Verzeroli battled through shoulder and arm injuries respectively to keep the team’s challenge intact.

France and Sweden completed the senior team podium, the Swedes holding off the USA by just 23 seconds. An even tighter contest decided E3, where Brad Freeman beat Julien Roussaly by only 0.42 seconds after six days.

Richards turns injury comeback into another ISDE title

Brandy Richards’ latest ISDE success came with some perspective on the work behind her dominance. The American broke her leg in April 2025, then recovered in time to lead the USA to that year’s Women’s World Trophy and win the individual women’s classification.

She arrived in Portugal healthy and chasing a fifth individual victory, with the dry, sandy terrain much closer to the conditions she grew up riding than the mud encountered at the previous two editions.

Brandy Richards

“This terrain is what I’m most comfortable with.”

Richards duly won the women’s classification by five minutes and 40 seconds over Danielle McDonald. Alongside Korie Steede and Rachel Gutish, she also helped the USA claim a record seventh Women’s World Trophy, moving clear of Australia’s six titles.

Morettini wins individually as rare ISDE team treble slips away

Manolo Morettini’s switch to the Club Team Award category carried an unusual ambition: adding that team trophy to his previous World Trophy and Junior World Trophy successes.

The Italian highlighted a particular challenge of club competition during the week. By the time those riders reach the special tests, the earlier starters have already changed the terrain substantially from what they inspected on foot.

Morettini adapted well enough to win the club individual classification, but the team ambition went unfulfilled. Italy was classified 62nd, with Pietro Scardina’s retirement bringing three-hour scores from day four onwards. Team Rabaconda instead led an American sweep of the first four club-team positions.

Morettini’s teammate Simone Cagnoni won the Dunlop GEOMAX Challenge ahead of Australian Dylan McDonald, who also finished 12th outright among the club riders. Dandenong Australia 2 was the highest-placed Australian club team in 15th.

Click here for our comprehensive ISDE coverage

Savatgy and Quad Lock Honda part ways after World Supercross cancellation

Joey Savatgy and Quad Lock Honda are parting ways after three seasons, with the team saying the cancellation of World Supercross has left it unable to proceed with his planned 2027 contract.

The international championship formed a central part of the agreement and the team’s business model. Founder Yarrive Konsky says the next phase will focus on strengthening its American programme.

Savatgy joined in 2024, winning in Australian Supercross and finishing runner-up in World Supercross that year and again in 2025. He placed eighth in the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship, with a heat win and a best main-event finish of fourth, despite a broken wrist that required surgery and rehabilitation.

Yarrive Konsky

“With the championship no longer proceeding, the model we built around those international races is no longer viable in its existing form.”

Quad Lock Honda has already announced Cameron McAdoo and Dylan Rempel as new signings and says it is maintaining its relationships with Christian Craig, Charli Cannon and Brodie Connolly. Savatgy’s next destination was not announced.

Yamaha ends factory MX2 programme and brings MXGP team in-house

Yamaha Motor Europe is ending its factory involvement in MX2 with immediate effect as it redirects resources towards its premier-class MXGP effort for 2027.

The manufacturer will take direct control of the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team’s daily operation and technical development. Development will be based at its new Motorsport Research and Development facility at the Yamaha Campus in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy, following the model used for its road racing and rally programmes.

Andrea Dosoli – Yamaha Motor Europe

“Alongside increased investment in MXGP, we will conclude our factory involvement in MX2 and restructure our EMX250 and EMX125 programmes.”

Dosoli thanked Hans Corvers and Kemea for their contribution, including Maxime Renaux’s 2021 MX2 world title and four manufacturers’ championships. He also acknowledged Wim Hutten and Hutten Metaal’s EMX250 title successes with Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga and Andrea Bonacorsi.

Yamaha has yet to announce the new MXGP management structure or full rider line-up.

KTM expands to four-rider 250 team with DiFrancesco and Bennick

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick for 2027, expanding its American 250 programme to four riders alongside Julien Beaumer and incoming Belgian Sacha Coenen.

The quartet will race KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition machinery across AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SMX Finals. Nathan Ramsey will manage the 250 team, working alongside Ian Harrison’s 450 operation.

DiFrancesco arrives after finishing second in the 2026 250SMX standings, fifth in Pro Motocross and fourth in 250SX West. Bennick placed third in 250SX East and earned his first SMX podium at the opening playoff in Columbus.

Beaumer returns for his fourth season with the team, while Sacha Coenen moves across from MX2 after finishing third in the 2026 World Championship.

The expanded squad is due to debut at Anaheim on January 9. KTM’s factory 450 line-up will feature Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen, putting both Coenen brothers in the manufacturer’s American programme.

Barcia joins Roczen on Suzuki for Geelong AUSX Open

Justin Barcia will make his AUSX Open debut at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, November 7, racing his new Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance.

Barcia joins Ken Roczen on Suzuki machinery in an SX1 field that also includes Jo Shimoda, Christian Craig, Cedric Soubeyras and Luke Clout. Shimoda is set for his Australian 450 debut, while Craig arrives with a win from the Townsville season opener.

It completes a long-delayed visit for Barcia, who was announced for the 2018 AUS-X Open in Sydney before eye surgery forced him to withdraw.

Justin Barcia

“I was meant to race in Australia back in 2018, so it’s always felt like unfinished business for me.”

The appearance also offers Australian fans an early look at Barcia’s new chapter with Suzuki and Pipes Motorsport Group. The wider AUSX Open event runs across November 6–7.

Nicolò Alvisi signs with Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki

Italian rider Nicolò Alvisi will contest the 2027 EMX250 Championship with Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki after signing a multi-year agreement.

The team announced the deal as part of its ongoing programme to develop young motocross talent. The agreement commits Alvisi to the Kawasaki squad beyond a single season.

Eight-round X-Trial calendar includes Barcelona’s 50th edition

The 2027 FIM X-Trial World Championship will run over four months, opening in Madrid on November 28, 2026, and concluding in Liévin on March 27, 2027.

The eight-round schedule covers Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Barcelona celebrates its 50th edition on February 7, Leeds returns after its first event last season, and Marseille rejoins the championship.

Promoter S2 says the more compact season responds to requests from riders and manufacturers, while providing more preparation and recovery time between the indoor championship and TrialGP. The venue for the February 27 Spanish round remains to be confirmed.

Round Date Venue 1 November 28, 2026 Madrid, Spain 2 December 27, 2026 Pamplona, Spain 3 January 23, 2027 Leeds, United Kingdom 4 January 30, 2027 Chambéry, France 5 February 7, 2027 Barcelona, Spain 6 February 27, 2027 Spain, venue TBC 7 March 13, 2027 Marseille, France 8 March 27, 2027 Liévin, France

AMA confirms three-series Arenacross structure

The American Motorcyclist Association will sanction three Arenacross series for the 2026–2027 season, linking national and regional competition across the United States.

AMA Partzilla Arenacross will carry the AMA Arenacross National Championship designation, with East and West regional championships. AMA GT Arenacross will serve as the Midwest Regional Championship, while AMA Throttlecross will be the Rocky Mountain Regional Championship.

For amateurs, the top five riders in each class from the East, West and Midwest regions will qualify for the AMA Arenacross Amateur Championship Finale at Lincoln Trail in Casey, Illinois.

The Partzilla schedule lists 14 rounds in each of its East and West regions before its championship finale. The AMA says the three-promoter structure is intended to broaden access to Arenacross competition.

2026-2027 AMA Partzilla Arenacross Calendar East Rnds 1-2: Oct. 16-17 – F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, Tenn. East Rnds 3-4: Nov. 6-7 – Florence Center, Florence, S.C. East Rnds 5-6: Dec. 4-5 – Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis. East Rnds 7-8: Jan. 8-9 – Barton Coliseum, Little Rock, Ark. East Rnds 9-10: Jan. 15-16 – Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio East Rnds 11-12: Jan. 22-23 – Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va. East Rnds 13-14: Jan 29-30 – Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va. West Rnds 1-2: Feb. 19-20 – Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz. West Rnds 3-4: March 12-13 – Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. West Rnds 5-6: March 19-20 – Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, Calif. West Rnds 7-8: April 2-3 – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nev. West Rnds 9-10: April 9-10 – Cal Expo, Sacramento, Calif. West Rnds 11-12: April 16-17 – Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, Minn. West Rnds 13-14: April 23-24 – Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls, Texas Finale: May 14-16 – Lincoln Trail, Casey, Ill.

2026-2027 AMA GT Arenacross Calendar Rnds 1-2: Nov. 13-14 – Claremore Expo Center, Claremore, Okla. Rnds 3-4: Dec. 11-12 – Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon, Mo. Rnds 4-5: Jan. 8-9 – Sandhills Global Event Center, Lincoln, Neb. Rnds 7-8: Jan. 15-16 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Rnds 9-10: Jan. 22-23 – Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla. Rnds 11-12: Feb. 5-6 – Wilson Logistics Arena, Springfield, Mo. Rnds 13-14: Feb 12-13 – Stormont Vail Event Center, Topeka, Kan.

2026-2027 AMA Throttlecross Calendar Rnd 1: Nov. 21 – MVP Arena, Albany, N.Y. Rnds 2-3: Jan. 8-9 – Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colo. Rnds 4-5: Jan. 22-23 – Blue Arena, Loveland, Colo. Rnds 6-7: Feb. 19-20 – Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nev. Rnds 8-9: Feb. 26-27 – National Western Complex, Denver, Colo. Rnds 10-11: March 5-6 – Amarillo National Center, Amarillo, Texas



Casales retains US trials crown as Hoover completes clean sweep

Jorge Casales secured his second consecutive AMA NATC National MotoTrials Pro Championship at the Ohio Buckeye National in Toronto, Ohio.

The TRRS rider recorded his sixth victory of the eight-round season to seal the title. GASGAS rider Maddie Hoover completed an unbeaten Women’s campaign, winning all eight rounds, while Beta’s Cole Cullins claimed the Expert championship.

The 2026 series visited four states, with the Ohio event bringing the national championship season to a close.

Goldbach returns to seven-round German Cross Country calendar

The German Cross Country Championship has announced seven events for 2027, with Goldbach returning to the calendar after a break.

The season opens at Torgau on March 13–14 and concludes at Bühlertann on October 2–3. Goldbach occupies the July 24–25 slot, following visits to Venusberg, Triptis, Schwabhausen and Schefflenz.

Promoter BABOONS will retain the series’ broad range of classes for championship contenders, recreational racers and younger riders. Series registration opens on November 11, 2026.

Round 2027 dates Venue 1 March 13–14 Torgau 2 April 3–4 Venusberg 3 April 17–18 Triptis 4 May 8–9 Schwabhausen 5 June 12–13 Schefflenz 6 July 24–25 Goldbach 7 October 2–3 Bühlertann

Águeda and Mérida confirmed on 2027 MXGP calendar

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have confirmed Águeda and Mérida in the latest update to the provisional 2027 Motocross World Championship calendar.

Águeda will host the MXGP of Portugal on May 22–23. The orange hard-pack circuit first staged a Grand Prix in 1985, with next year set to mark its 28th World Championship event.

Mérida will host the MXGP of Extremadura on April 18, adding a venue in western Spain to a schedule that also opens in Andalucía on February 28.

Águeda remains one of the championship’s established stops. Jeffrey Herlings has six overall wins at the venue, ahead of Antonio Cairoli on five and Stefan Everts on four.

2026 Racing Schedule

2026 World Supercross Championship Calendar

8 August – Calgary, Canada – McMahon Stadium 10 October – Birmingham, Great Britain – Alexander Stadium 24 October – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Autódromo Oscar & Juan Gálvez TBA – South Africa – Venue TBA 21 November – Gold Coast, Australia – Cbus Super Stadium 5 December – Christchurch, New Zealand – One New Zealand Stadium

2026 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar

Big Buck GNCC – Feb 15 Wild Board GNCC – Mar 1 Talladega GNCC – Mar 7 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC – Mar 28 The Dukes GNCC – Apr 18 The Old Gray GNCC – May 3 Powerline Park GNCC – May 16 Watkins Glen International GNCC – Jun 7 Snowshoe GNCC – Jun 27 The John Penton GNCC – Sep 19 Mason-Dixon GNCC – Oct 3 Ironman GNCC – Oct 24 Buckwheat 100 GNCC- Nov 8

2026 Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar

April 17-19 – Alestrem – Ales, France

May 1-3 – Extreme Lagares – Porto, Portugal

June 18-20 – Silver Kings – Idaho/Silver Mountain Resort, United States

August 20-22 – Forza Orza – Orsa, Sweden

September 4-6 – Abestone Hard Enduro – Arezzo, Italy

September 23-26 – Roof of Africa – Maseru, Lesotho

October 8-10 – Sea to Sky – Kemer, Turkey

October 23-25 – Hixpania – Aguilar de Campoo, Spain

2026 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar

29-31 January – Saudi Baja, SAU

12-14 February – Jordan Baja, JOR

19-20 June – Baja TT Extremadura, ESP

24-26 July – Baja Aragon, ESP

28-31 Oct. – Baja Qatar, QAT

5-8 Nov. – Dubai International Baja, UAE

13-15 Nov. – Escuderia de Castelo Branco, POR (rescheduled)

2026 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Rnd 1 – 15-17 May – Japan, Motegi

Rnd 2 – 12-14 June – Andorra, Sant Julià de Lòria

Rnd 3 – 19-21 June – Italy, Camerino

Rnd 4 – 24-26 July – Great Britain, Trac Mon Circuit – Anglesey

Rnd 5 – 29-30 August* – France, Cahors

Rnd 6 – 4-6 September – Netherlands, Zelhem

Rnd 7 – 18-20 September – Spain, Pobladura de las Regueras

TdN – 26-27 September – Spain, Arteixo

TVT – TBA, TBA

2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – May 9 – Roden, The Netherlands

Round 2 – May 30 – Terenzano, Italy

Round 3 – June 27 – Teterow , Germany

Round 4 – July 4 – Donji Kraljevec, Croatia

Round 5 – August 22 – Scheessel, Germany

Round 6 – August 29 – King’s Lynn, Great Britain

Round 7 – September 12 – Vasad, Hungary

Round 8 – October 3 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

Rounds 9 & 10 – Oct. 24-25 – CAMOD TBA, Argentina