MotoGP 2022 – Round 12 – Silverstone

Monster Energy British Grand Prix

The 2022 Day of Champions was a huge success, raising money for Two Wheels for Life, the official charity of MotoGP. This year, main Day of Champions auction raised an incredible £77,550 in just five hours, and it’s expected there will be a significant extra amount raised by generous MotoGP fans across the weekend from another auction on Saturday, along with other activities like the helmet park.

Riders from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 were involved in the Day of Champions auction, with a huge range of unique memorabilia up for sale from a host of past and present stars of the sport – with many riders taking to the Main Stage to take part in the sale of their own donations to the auction.

The charity helps fund vital medical work in some of the poorest and most remote areas of Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria and The Gambia, via local-led and managed programmes on the ground.

Andrea Coleman – Two Wheels for Life CEO

“We couldn’t be happier with the way Day of Champions has gone. As always, the kindness and generosity of Two Wheels for Life supporters, MotoGP, and all of the teams and riders who help us out is exceptional. We fully appreciate these are difficult financial times for many people so to see such a large crowd and so many people willing and able to help out Two Wheels for Life to enable us to really help those most in need is fantastic. As always, the Two Wheels for Life volunteers, without whom we couldn’t do any of these events, have been incredibly generous with their time and help. They are fantastic people who assist us so much.”

The highlights of the live auction included the sale of the chequered flag used to end the final race of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi’s career at Valencia in 2021. Signed by Rossi and with a certificate of authenticity, the flag sold for a stunning £4500.

Other key items sold included a signed Kenny Roberts Snr crash helmet worn at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed and two chances to be on the MotoGP grid this weekend – each of which raised £3800.

A second Two Wheels for Life auction will be held on Saturday evening on the Main Stage and there are various other fundraising activities around Silverstone across the weekend, with the total raised to be revealed following the event.

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday

Time Class Event 1800 Moto3 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 1955 Moto2 FP3 2135 Moto3 Q1 2200 Moto3 Q2 2230 MotoGP FP4 2310 MotoGP Q1 2335 MotoGP Q2 0010 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0035 (Sun) Moto2 Q2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1820 Moto3 WUP 1840 MotoGP WUP 1910 Moto2 WUP 2020 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar