2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Eight – Motul TT Assen

MotoGP riders reflect on Sprint Race

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“At this track, it is important to stay extremely focused while riding in a smooth and precise way and without overdoing, as this circuit is quite the unforgiving one. I’m very happy with how this sprint race went: to be lapping under the 1’32secs barrier from start to finish was incredible, so I’m satisfied at every level. It wasn’t easy, because I can’t say I love the soft front-tyre option as it makes the bike move a bit too much at the front. I didn’t push in the first three laps and Jorge (Martín) was very close, but then I was able to build some margin as the race progressed. Let’s see how tomorrow goes: if the conditions remain the same, then I believe our tyre choice won’t change.”

Maverick Vinales – P3

“I’m pleased with the result, but we are not entirely satisfied because we wanted to battle for the win. The bike is working well and we still demonstrated a good race pace and great potential. However, we need to take a step forward for the long race. We are staying focused.”

Enea Bastianini – P4

“It was quite an unusual day. I expected to be quicker this morning: we didn’t change anything on the bike, so I was expecting a similar feeling to the one I had yesterday. Instead, the bike was moving a lot more, even though the wind was not as strong. The traffic on the track surely didn’t help either. We started the afternoon with a different base set-up and things went a lot better; I managed to complete some overtakes and finished fourth. I was hoping to get on the podium, but it wasn’t to be, so let’s see if we can achieve this goal in the longer race.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“A bit of a crazy weekend: yesterday I finished outside the Top10 while today we managed to make a good step forward. We worked well in the free practices, an excellent Q1 and a solid lap in Q2. I had a great race then, I didn’t start well, but I was fast and I really enjoyed the battle in the group. I moved up the standings, I’m happy and I really enjoyed it because these group races are difficult to see in MotoGP. Tomorrow will be a very long, physical race, demanding on the tires, but I am confident and we can do well.”

Brad Binder – P6

“This morning we tried for a bit of extra feeling. We don’t quite have the all-out pace of the front guys but I gave all I had and 9th was just OK. I had a good start in the Sprint and tried my best to get past the others but got stuck a little. We’ll keep working and see if we can find that extra step. It looks like we need to roll into the corner a bit more and get out quicker. A bit more extra grip on the rear would be the quick fix. Let’s see if we can work on it for tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P7

“It was a bit better today. But, like I said before, the new engine will be better at other races. There we will notice the improvement more. But I think we managed to do a great Sprint race. At the moment, we are looking at the top 5 or top 6, and today we were not so far off. Starting from this position, P13, was not easy, and we can be pretty happy about today. We are improving step by step, even if it doesn’t show on the outside. Tomorrow’s Race will be long. The Sprint today was already physically demanding. So, hopefully it will be OK for the Race. It’s difficult, also for the tyres and everything. Right now, we have to check what we can do, and hopefully tomorrow we can get a great result as well.”

Alex Marquez – P8

“With two laps less, it could have been a whole different result. Joking aside, we struggled a bit towards the end with the rear tyre, but on the other hand we gathered some useful information on the front hard tyre which are important ahead of the full race. Now we need to do some fine tuning and tomorrow we’ll be capable of battling for the top five.”

Pedro Acosta – P10

“From the start, we knew that Assen was not going to be an easy one for me. I have to say that we made very interesting steps today after we struggled a bit on day 1. This morning, we were feeling good in FP2 and then in qualifying too. In the sprint, we had a good pace, we were much faster and more competitive than yesterday, but we had a small issue at the rear from the first lap, which caused a bit of stability loss. I managed, but it was not that easy! We’ll study everything tonight, and make sure that we go into the main race fully prepared.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“Definitely not my day: the first crash this morning was very tough. I didn’t hurt myself, I just have a painful foot, but that compromised the rest of the day. Then in qualifying the second crash and in the Sprint I never really felt at ease. We have collected a lot of data, we are working hard and we are trying to make a step forward tomorrow in the race.”

Miguel Oliveira – P12

“The Sprint was a bit better. It was the best bike I’ve ridden the whole weekend so far and you see the jump immediately and that’s good to feel. The pace was decent from where I started, of course, not fantastic in the 31’s as Pecco is doing but good enough to be there close to the top 10. I did manage to lead the top 10 into the last lap, but then with the yellow flag, I thought I must slow down, then I saw the green flag and I thought I have to protect my line. I overthought it too much and braked too hard and because I had a track limit warning I had to do the last chicane super slow and both Bezzecchi and Acosta passed me on the finish line. That was a bummer, but it was no points lost anyway. At least, we could gather some data and will try to improve from that for tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P13

“I put together some decent laps in the Sprint and caught up to the boys in front of me but with about four to go they were still making a decent pace while I hit my limit. We need to find a bit more balance and try for some stability on the back straight as I’m losing free speed there. We have some ideas for tomorrow and we’ll keep plugging away. I enjoyed having my claws in the battle.”

Joan Mir – P14

“We had a solid race today; our pace was quite consistent, and I felt like I put in a lot of effort. We know the areas we have to improve and at the moment it’s about giving the best of myself each time we’re on the bike. Right now it’s very important to finish races, get information and work for things to come in the future. Another chance to go again tomorrow in the full race and see we can do over the longer distance, the conditions could change a lot.”

Augusto Fernandez – P15

“We saw some light again in the sprint today, after a very bad qualifying this morning, probably the worst for me. The feeling on the bike was so bad. Our base this afternoon was good, I felt much better and confident, so we will work hard tonight, starting from that base we used, and we will try finding some improvements to give us a chance to get a bit closer to the guys in tomorrow’s race.”

Johann Zarco – P16

“We decided to use the medium rear tyre for the Sprint, which was a good decision. Everyone used the soft, but after trying the medium on Friday, I could confirm that the feeling was better, as I avoided the vibrations everyone was complaining about. It should also be a good choice for tomorrow’s race. Overall, I managed to keep a decent pace, and despite being far, we never give up”.

Raul Fernandez – P17

“I feel lucky. After this kind of crash, it’s quite difficult to come back well and be focused so I was lucky to be able to jump straight on the bike again. The crash itself was not too bad, but this kind of asphalt that we have in the middle of the gravel trap is quite dangerous, I think. I hit my head but luckily, I have a Shark helmet that protected me well. For the rest of the day, I was happy because we were fast – in Qualifying, I was just unlucky because Martin was in the middle of the racing line and I lost my lap. Overall, I think it was a good day; the rear tire choice in the Sprint was probably not ideal but, during the weekend so far, we have struggled to use this tire well for longer distance and getting a long lap did not help. We still need to understand that call as I felt I touched the green only one time but we’ll get through the data, work with that and try to rest well to get as much energy as possible for tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“I had the same feeling as yesterday; we couldn’t improve as much as we wanted. The Sprint was tough, and I struggled to catch the rivals. Let’s see tomorrow how it goes”.

Álex Rins – P19

“It was a bit tough. I did not do my best start, but I still did a good start. But then I had problems to make the corners: as soon as I released the brakes, I was making a lot of extra metres, so I couldn’t turn as much as I wanted. But, you know, we are making small steps forward. It’s so difficult to test things during a GP. But we took information for tomorrow and we’re going to change the bike a bit, to see if we can ride a bit faster in the Race.”

Marc Marquez – DNF

“It’s never good to make a mistake and crash. The positive note is that I could have hurt myself and that didn’t happen – and I mean especially this morning at turn seven. Too bad for the race because the feeling with the bike was excellent and now we need to get it back during warm up.”

Luca Marini – DNF

“At the start I already felt something strange with the bike and after a lap I had to come back to the pit. I wanted to understand the hard front, so I tried to continue but it was clear we weren’t able to. The team will investigate what happened deeply, but we already know it won’t be a problem tomorrow – this is always positive. We can learn a lot from the Sprint so we just two laps we missed out on some data, especially in regard to the tyres. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia

“During the sprint race, we saw a highly competitive Maverick. For tomorrow, we need to try to shave of a little time to place him in the right conditions to win. It is not out of the question, considering the fact that he is particularly in form here. Aleix’s crash was unfortunate. He had ridden a good race, so we hope to see him at the starting grid on a track where he has achieved great results in the past. It’s also a pity about Lorenzo who was doing an outstanding job.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We were expecting to be a bit closer to the front but we have seen new lap records here and everybody has improved from 2023. We are close to finding some solutions for both Brad and Jack, and this means the race tomorrow gives us some hopes compared to another busy period of qualifying and the Sprint. Let’s see if we can come away with some improved speed and good feeling to then go directly to Sachsenring.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha

“We knew that today was going to be a challenge, and though Fabio’s ranking in the Sprint classification is pretty good considering his starting position, we still have work to do. Fabio himself did a good job today though. Despite starting from the middle of the rider field, he positioned himself well in the opening lap, and that helped him collect points. All in all, it’s not been Álex’ day. Starting from P16 is always difficult, and the setting he tried today in the Sprint didn’t help him either. We will reset and try something new for tomorrow to see if it will help him make a comeback in tomorrow’s Race.”

Nicolas Goyon – Tech3 GASGAS Team Manager

“Tricky start to our Dutch GP so far! Pedro Acosta struggled to feel comfortable on the bike on Friday, so we made some changes yesterday night. This morning, we could see that he felt much better with a strong Q1. However, a small crash at the end put him in a difficult situation for Q2. Still, he started from the top 10, to finish in P10 in the Sprint, with zero points, which is a big shame because until now, with Marc Marquez, they were the two only riders to have scored points at every sprint this year. Anyway, he is feeling more and more happy with the bike, so we know that we have a good chance tomorrow. Augusto Fernandez has been exploring different directions for his bike setting, and he has appeared rather confident in the sprint, which is good, so let’s see if we can continue in that direction for tomorrow’s main race.”

Wilzo Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“I think we lost a good result this morning when Raul had this big crash in Free Practice. Of course, that hurt our Qualification chances because he wasn’t at 100%. Then you are on a 12th place starting position and he didn’t have his best start, ending up in 17th. That crash hurt his results a lot. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow, hopefully with a better start as he was doing well all weekend. Miguel had a good start. He didn’t have a good feeling with the bike until this morning and in Qualifying it wasn’t fantastic. We adjusted the bike a bit in the direction he wanted and it looks like he had the best package in the race – also, opting for the medium rear tire, which gave him more stability. Unfortunately, no points. He was P10 in the last chicane, but he blocked the chicane a lot on the inside and was passed by two guys on start finish straight, before the line. Anyway, 10th or 12th, both mean zero points but, of course, we hope to do better tomorrow.”

MotoGP Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia’s (Ducati Lenovo Team) statement weekend at the Motul TT Assen continued on Saturday afternoon as the reigning Champion took the Tissot Sprint win – making it back-to-back victories on Saturday afternoon for the first time in his career. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) followed him home in second to limit the damage in the standings, but the two are now split by just 15 points. The pressure amped up further at the end of Saturday’s action too, with Martin handed a 3-place grid penalty for Sunday after being deemed to have been slow on line and disturbing Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) during qualifying.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) completed the Sprint podium as his speed at the Cathedral continued, with drama hitting for Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) as he slid out early on.

As the lights went out, Bagnaia held on to the holeshot from pole, with Martin keeping second but Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) attacking and taking over in third. That put Viñales on the attack to take it back, but by the end of Lap 2 the Aprilia had homed back in and shot past at the chicane.

Meanwhile, that drama had hit for Marc Marquez. On the tail of that duel, Marquez overcooked it and suddenly slid out, no way to get back in it and forced to watch the Sprint from the sidelines.

Back at the front, Bagnaia had the hammer down. Still, the gap was hovering around seven tenths, going up and down here and there as Martin held on. But by seven to go, it was the gap back to Viñales the #89 had to watch instead, with Bagnaia edging clear and the Aprilia homing in.

Martin responded quickly, however, pulling it back out to a second – but it didn’t get him any closer to Bagnaia. The top three were in a holding pattern just as the battle behind them was starting to heat up.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had been on the tail of Alex Marquez since Viñales got back past the #73, but by half distance the two had some company: a queue of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had arrived on the scene.

Once there, Bastianini struck quick, past Binder and then immediately glued to the rear of Alex Marquez. The ‘Beast’ stalked him round the rest of the lap and then attacked at the chicane, taking over in fourth and pulling away. Alex Marquez was then given a Long Lap for track limits, and soon after there was another key move in the group, also at the chicane, with Diggia attacking Binder. The VR46 rider headed a little wide, both affected but keeping it pinned, just as Alex Marquez had suffered his own little wobble. Into Turn 1 for the final lap, the net result was Diggia leading Espargaro leading Binder, with Alex Marquez dropping to the back of the gaggle and still with that Long Lap to serve.

Up ahead, there were no dramas for the top three. No one had an answer for Bagnaia as the reigning Champion won his second Sprint in a row for the first time ever, and Martin took an important second place as the Championship gap just starts to get closer once more. Viñales’ podium is another positive as he looks to better it on Sunday and beat Aprilia’s best MotoGP result at Assen as yet: third.

Bastianini took that P4 after his charge up from outside the top ten on the grid, and in the grand battle behind, Diggia completed the top five ahead of Binder.

After not taking it in the remaining laps, Alex Marquez’ LLP was converted into the equivalent time second penalty and drops him down the order to eighth – moving Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) up into seventh, from P13 on the grid.

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) completed the Sprint point scorers, with rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) losing out in P10.

Aleix Espargaro slid out fast late on, losing his chance at that battle to the flag and heading for a check up. He will be reviewed on Sunday morning before Warm Up.

Now it’s reset for Sunday and the Grand Prix race, with Bagnaia looking sublime but Martin and Viñales eager to home in over full distance, Martin from that extra hurdle down in P5 on the grid.

MotoGP Assen Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 19m58.090 2 J Martin Duc +2.355 3 M Viñales Apr +4.103 4 E Bastianini Duc +6.377 5 F Giannantonio Duc +8.869 6 B Binder Ktm +9.727 7 F Quartararo Yam +10.828 8 A Marquez Duc +13.196 9 F Morbidelli Duc +13.560 10 P Acosta Ktm +15.972 11 M Bezzecchi Duc +16.036 12 M Oliveira Apr +16.082 13 J Miller Ktm +18.739 14 J Mir Hon +21.791 15 A Fernandez Ktm +22.450 16 J Zarco Hon +23.690 17 R Fernandez Apr +24.430 18 T Nakagami Hon +29.568 19 A Rins Yam +1m23.553 Not Classified DNF A Espargaro Apr 1 lap DNF L Savadori Apr 9 laps DNF L Marini Hon 9 laps DNF M Marquez Duc 12 laps

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 1m30.540 2 J Martin Duc +0.081 3 M Viñales Apr +0.411 4 A Marquez Duc +0.439 5 A Espargaro Apr +0.537 6 F Giannotonio Duc +0.734 7 M Marquez Duc +0.838 8 F Morbidelli Duc +0.865 9 B Binder Ktm +0.939 10 P Acosta Ktm +0.942 11 E Bastianini Duc +1.088 12 R Fernandez Apr +1.388 Q1 13 F Quartararo Yam (*) 0.248 14 J Miller Ktm (*) 0.531 15 M Bezzecchi Duc (*) 0.625 16 A Rins Yam (*) 0.736 17 M Oliveira Apr (*) 0.751 18 L Savadori Apr (*) 0.871 19 J Zarco Hon (*) 0.888 20 J Mir Hon (*) 1.125 21 L Marini Hon (*) 1.255 22 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 1.297 23 T Nakagami Hon (*) 1.658

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J Martin 180 2 F Bagnaia 165 3 M Marquez 136 4 E Bastianini 120 5 M Viñales 107 6 P Acosta 101 7 B Binder 89 8 A Espargaro 82 9 F Di Giannantonio 79 10 A Marquez 53 11 M Bezzecchi 45 12 F Quartararo 35 13 F Morbidelli 32 14 R Fernandez 32 15 M Oliveira 31 16 J Miller 27 17 A Fernandez 13 18 J Mir 13 19 J Zarco 9 20 A Rins 8 21 T Nakagami 8 22 D Pedrosa 7 23 L Marini 0 24 S Bradl 0

Moto2

For the first time since the Spanish GP, Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp) will launch from pole position after fending off Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) to Moto2 pole position by 0.230s at Assen. The Japanese star earned his first front row of the season and will start alongside Championship leader and teammate Sergio Garcia at the Dutch TT, as Boscoscuro riders lockout the front row.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresin Moto2) leads the Kalex charge from P4 on the grid, with home star Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) coming through Q1 to earn a P14 place on the grid.

Senna Agius managed to make it through to Q2 on a track that is new to him, as his third place in Q1 was enough for him to progress. In summery temperatures, the short succession of sessions took their toll on man and machine. Agius ultimately placed his Kalex in eleventh place, which will mean the fourth row of the grid on Sunday.

Senna Agius – P11

“It was a good day for us. Considering where we were yesterday, even though I feel good this weekend from the beginning but when it comes to the one lap to see the position, we are missing something. But we reset for this morning and again this session was a big step in terms of my riding and also the lap times. But in the end, the position was the same. So, we had to go into Q1, which was another step. It was nice to get through Q2, especially because I was riding alone all the time and found a good rhythm, which is why we were able to do a good qualifying. Of course, you want to achieve more, but I think P11 from where we were at the start of the weekend is a good starting position for tomorrow. I’m really hopeful for the race.”

Following his Friday afternoon crash, title-hunting Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was declared unfit for the Dutch TT after it was confirmed he sustained a fractured right collarbone.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Aldeguer Bos 1m35.269 2 A Ogura Bos +0.230 3 S Garcia Bos +0.354 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.371 5 A Lopez Bos +0.476 6 A Arenas Kal +0.555 7 T Arbolino Kal +0.604 8 D Moreira Kal +0.632 9 J Dixon Kal +0.714 10 C Vietti Kal +0.777 11 S Agius Kal +0.861 12 M Ramirez Kal +0.870 13 A Canet Kal +0.888 14 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.894 15 D Binder Kal +1.002 16 J Alcoba Kal +1.092 17 S Chantra Kal +1.127 Q2 18 I Guevara Kal (*) 0.098 19 D Foggia Kal (*) 0.098 20 B Bendsneyder Kal (*) 0.145 21 D Muñoz Kal (*) 0.254 22 M Schrotter Kal (*) 0.516 23 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.543 24 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.660 25 M Aji Kal (*) 0.781 26 J Masia Kal (*) 1.113 27 X Artigas For (*) 1.115 28 A Escrig For (*) 1.456

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Sergio 122 2 ROBERTS Joe 115 3 OGURA Ai 99 4 LOPEZ Alonso 79 5 GONZALEZ Manuel 66 6 ALDEGUER Fermin 63 7 CANET Aron 58 8 ARENAS Albert 48 9 ALCOBA Jeremy 43 10 VIETTI Celestino 38 11 RAMIREZ Marcos 35 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 35 13 ARBOLINO Tony 33 14 BALTUS Barry 23 15 DIXON Jake 20 16 GUEVARA Izan 18 17 AGIUS Senna 16 18 SALAC Filip 14 19 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 10 21 MOREIRA Diogo 7 22 NAVARRO Jorge 6 23 ÖNCÜ Deniz 6 24 BINDER Darryn 5 25 MASIA Jaume 3 26 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 27 AJI Mario 2 28 FERRARI Matteo 1 29 CARDELUS Xavi 0 30 PASINI Mattia 0 31 ESCRIG Alex 0 32 ARTIGAS Xavier 0 33 MUÑOZ Daniel 0 34 SASAKI Ayumu 0

Moto3

A late Q2 charge from Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) saw the rookie claim a debut Moto3 pole position, with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) bagging a P2 grid slot after lapping just 0.074s slower than Piqueras’ 1:39.746.

Home hero Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will launch from the front row in P3, but the Dutchman lost out on a Motul TT Assen pole following a final chicane crash which cost the #95 a chance of improving his time in the closing stages.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) had to settle for P13 in Q2 as the Colombian aims to battle back through the pack from a season-worst Saturday result.

Joel Kelso will start from 14th on the grid for Sunday’s 20-lap contest.

Joel Kelso – P14

“Mixed bag today. We started to settle back into our early-season form this weekend, feeling confident and comfortable at the front. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to execute the plan in qualifying, resulting in us starting a little farther back than I’d like. Assen is a track I enjoy, so I am eager to get my elbows out in tomorrow’s race!”

It was also a low-key Q2 for title-chasing Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The rider second in the overall standings will launch from P15 as he aims to claw back some points on Alonso.

Holgado’s Australian team-mate Jacob Roulstone missed out on a direct Q2 ticket, finishing eighteenth in the morning practice, 0.316 seconds from the top 14. In Q1, Jacob came a bit short in time eventually after he decided to return to the pit box while all riders were waiting for each other. That left him with just one time-attack lap left, and his 1’41.063 saw him finishing sixth in the session. The rookie will start from P20 on Sunday.

Jacob Roulstone – P20

“I am disappointed of course! I have struggled quite a lot since yesterday, getting comfortable on the bike has not been that easy. In qualifying 1 there was a lot of chaos with the other riders at the start. I decided to come back to the pit box, put on a new set of tyres, but we came a bit short with time unfortunately. We will learn from this of course. We are still missing a few fundamentals, but let’s get to work with the team, and I am sure that we can manage to have a good race on Sunday.”

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Piqueras Hon 1m39.746 2 T Furusato Hon +0.074 3 C Veijer Hus +0.309 4 I Ortola Ktm +0.327 5 R Yamanaka Ktm +0.367 6 S Nepa Ktm +0.400 7 J Rueda Ktm +0.443 8 A Fernandez Hon +0.508 9 J Esteban Cfm +0.538 10 L Lunetta Hon +0.552 11 D Muñoz Ktm +0.633 12 T Suzuki Hus +0.646 13 D Alonso Cfm +0.711 14 J Kelso Ktm +0.722 15 D Holgado Gas +0.730 16 M Bertelle Hon +0.989 17 S Ogden Hon +1.393 18 D Almansa Hon +1.824 Q1 19 R Rossi Ktm (*) 0.648 20 J Roulstone Gas (*) 0.683 21 X Zurutuza Ktm (*) 0.772 22 N Carraro Ktm (*) 1.117 23 F Farioli Hon (*) 1.168 24 J Whatley Hon (*) 1.645 25 N Dettwiler Ktm (*) 1.884 26 T Buasri Hon (*) 2.031

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 ALONSO David 143 2 HOLGADO Daniel 106 3 VEIJER Collin 95 4 ORTOLA Ivan 80 5 MUÑOZ David 60 6 YAMANAKA Ryusei 56 7 KELSO Joel 46 8 RUEDA Jose Antonio 45 9 FERNANDEZ Adrian 45 10 ROULSTONE Jacob 42 11 PIQUERAS Angel 41 12 ESTEBAN Joel 35 13 FURUSATO Taiyo 31 14 SUZUKI Tatsuki 31 15 NEPA Stefano 29 16 LUNETTA Luca 24 17 ROSSI Riccardo 16 18 CARRARO Nicola 15 19 BERTELLE Matteo 14 20 FARIOLI Filippo 11 21 OGDEN Scott 5 22 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3

MotoE

Thanks to a great last lap pass, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) came out on top in what was a ripper opening MotoE battle at Assen. Garzo carved up the inside of polesitter Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) at the rapid Turn 13 to win for the first time in 2024, with Zaccone forced to settle for P2 at the chequered flag. However, a post-race tyre pressure penalty saw the Italian disqualified from the results, so P2 went the way of comeback king Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) as the Spaniard fought back expertly from P11 on the grid. Following Zaccone’s penalty, Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) was promoted to the podium places in P3.

Elsewhere, drama unfolded for the top two in the World Championship as Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) was taken out at Turn 1, while Kevin Zannoni (Tech3 E-Racing) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) crashed out following contact in the closing stages at Turn 5.

MotoE Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Garzo Duc 11m48.283 2 A Zaccone Duc +0.122 3 O Gutierrez Duc +0.425 4 J Torres Duc +1.101 5 M Pons Duc +2.295 6 M Ferrari Duc +3.219 7 M Roccoli Duc +3.265 8 L Tulovic Duc +5.456 9 A Finello Duc +7.037 10 C Davies Duc +7.460 11 K Manfredi Duc +17.322 12 M Herrera Duc +23.164 13 A Pontone Duc +23.414 14 K Zannoni Duc 1m36.595 Not Classified DNF A Mantovani Duc 3 laps DNF E Granado Duc 1 lap DNF N Spinelli Duc 2 laps DNF M Casadei Duc DNF

MotoE Race Two

After going agonisingly close at Mugello and in the opening race at Assen, Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) finally claimed another victory in MotoE as the Italian dominated the second Assen bout to pocket those craved 25 points.

1.9s behind in second was Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) as the Spaniard produced another stunning comeback ride to the podium, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) completing the top three in P3 despite having to drop one position on the penultimate lap.

With Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) and Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) finishing P7 and P8 respectively in Race 2, the Championship chase has been blown wide open ahead of the German GP next weekend.

MotoE Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Zaccone Duc 11m46.902 2 O Gutierrez Duc +1.909 3 H Garzo Duc +2.113 4 L Tulovic Duc +2.252 5 J Torres Duc +2.642 6 M Pons Duc +3.415 7 K Zannoni Duc +3.083 8 M Casadei Duc +3.566 9 M Ferrari Duc +3.916 10 M Roccoli Duc +5.105 11 A Finello Duc +6.282 12 E Granado Duc +6.859 13 M Herrera Duc +9.004 14 A Mantovani Duc +14.840 15 K Manfredi Duc +16.602 16 A Pontone Duc +17.716 Not Classified DNF C Davies Duc 3 laps DNF N Spinelli Duc DNF

Moto Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 C Mattia 140 2 Z Kevin 137 3 G Oscar 133 4 G Hector 129 5 Z Alessandro 119 6 S Nicholas 88 7 F Matteo 78 8 G Eric 74 9 T Jordi 74 10 M Andrea 71 11 T Lukas 69 12 R Massimo 67 13 P Miquel 62 14 F Alessio 46 15 M Kevin 43 16 D Chaz 25 17 H Maria 23 18 P Armando 17

2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)