2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Eight – Motul TT Assen

Jorge Martin on his move to Aprilia

“It was an eventful weekend in Mugello as I arrived with some ideas and information which changed a lot during the weekend. As soon as the race finished I realised it maybe wasn’t that clear so I had to make a decision as sometimes in life things don’t go how you expect or as you want. For sure it was frustrating after four years of trying to go to the official team, I wasn’t the best solution for Ducati and that it was Marc who was. I took the best opportunity that I could and I think I will be much happier in the next years as I will be a factory rider which was my dream. I feel that I am going to a place which wants me and will give 100% for me. There is still a long season to go and I am still a Ducati rider and want to finish the year in the best way possible.”

Marc Marquez on his move to Ducati Lenovo

“I am super happy and I am thankful to Ducati Corse for choosing me to be Pecco’s teammate next year. Especially because one year ago I was ready to say it was the end of my career but luckily it was the summer break where I recharged my batteries and my body. Then from that point, I decided on another way and in this decision Honda allowed me to go to Gresini where I understood the bike was ready to give me confidence and to renew me as a rider. From that point, I did my best and I was one of the contenders for the official seat which was a pleasure. I just did my best on the race track and on Sunday night at Mugello, they told me I would be the rider and in two days we closed the contract and announced it on Wednesday. However, there is still a season to go for me where I will try and do my best at Gresini.”

Enea Bastianini on his move to KTM Tech3

“It has been very difficult after the Mugello race, as once Ducati made their decision the market moved very fast, like us on track. It was a difficult choice but when I saw the project of the Tech3 team, I understood the possibility of winning and the motivation that it has given me has given me for the future. My teammate will be Maverick which will be really good as we will be strong. However, we need to focus on the present and do something good.”

Maverick Vinales on his move to KTM Tech3

“One of the main reasons is that I followed my instinct as I saw what the bike to have in the future will be and I felt that it was the correct move. Obviously, seeing the potential that I can achieve like in Austin and not being able to do that in more races means something so that was also a factor in my decision. However, this is a challenge I want to face and accomplish, so I bet everything on performance and that was the best choice I could make.”

Marco Bezzecchi on his move to Aprilia

“Every rider dreams of becoming a factory rider and I did the same. My target was to grow and to try and improve my riding skills and get more experience in MotoGP to eventually ride for a factory team. I had a possibility to do this and for me, it was my best choice.”

Pecco Bagnaia on his new team-mate for 2025

“I wasn’t included in this decision as it was something that I asked for as I wanted to be focused on the race track. In both cases, it would be the same situation as both Jorge and Marc are fast, in this moment Jorge is faster as he has more experience with the bike. But it was more or less the same in terms of the speed of my teammate so for me it is a new challenge and a new teammate to beat. Marc is a smart guy and understands the way he will need to adapt to the team and improve our situation.”

