Team Australia MX of Nations fundraiser auction

The MX of Nations is fundraising in 2022 with many of the top motocross competitor’s raced and signed jerseys going up for auction, offering a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the real deal gear of your favourite MX legend.

Early listings include Glenn Coldenhoff’s MXGP jersey and nylons alongside Jeremy Seewer’s MXGP jersey, both of which are race-worn gear from recent MXGP events.

Another addition is Jed Beaton’s signed MXGP jersey, with the listing to run for seven days. Australia’s Jed Beaton hails from Latrobe, Tasmania and is the 2016 Australian MX2 Champion.

Beaton has been competing in the Motocross World Championship since 2017, and in 2022, stepped up to MXGP after back-to-back top-five finishes in MX2.

You can check out the Jed Beaton jersey eBay listing here (link).

More gear is on the way, so don’t miss your chance to own a piece of modern MX history. These are not your standard new-jersey-just-been-signed, these are genuine race items worn in competition. Some are still dirty!

All have been signed and come with an MA Certificate of Authenticity.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history and help our team as they head to Red Bud in the USA to try and bring home Australia’s first-ever MXoN title! For the full list of auctions see:

MX of Nations Fundraiser Jersey Auctions