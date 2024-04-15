2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Four – MXGP of Trentino, Italy

Pietramurata

A classic venue on the calendar, the Crossodromo “Il Ciclomino” near the town of Arco, hosted the MXGP of Trentino, marking the fourth round of the series, with dramatic RAM Qualifying Races on Saturday throwing up plenty of challenges for both red plate holders.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team leader Jorge Prado had issues on Saturday which left him with zero point from the RAM Qualifying Race. His pursuers smelt blood and struck first as Romain Febvre for the Kawasaki Racing Team and Tim Gajser for Team HRC both overtook the reigning Champ in race one. However, a poor start for the Slovenian and a crash for the Frenchman allowed the Spaniard to win race two, and the overall for the fourth Grand Prix in a row.

In MX2, red plate holder Kay de Wolf took another dominant win in race one for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, but a first corner crash left him out of the overall picture. His chief Championship rival, Simon Laengenfelder, took the second race win from a clear holeshot for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, but it was Liam Everts who took the overall Grand Prix with a solid 3-2 scorecard, the first GP win of the year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

MXGP – Qualifying Race

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Calvin Vlaanderen topped the time sheets in Free Practice. His speed would carry into Time Practice where he grabbed third position behind Febvre in second. The Frenchman’s late run brought him to within 0.816 seconds of the lead. However, with a mid-session surge that put him 1.8 seconds clear at the time, Jorge Prado once more took the first gate pick for the afternoon race and looked tough to beat for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

As with last week, it was a green bike firing into the lead from the gate as Febvre took the holeshot this time, with Prado and Fantic Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff in hot pursuit! Valentin Guillod was up in fourth early on the Ship-to-Cycle Honda but crashed dramatically after being passed by Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. The Slovenian pleased his many fans present by then moving past the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings.

After a fall in last year’s RAM Qualifying Race at this circuit, Prado had further issues in 2024. Losing the seat from his machine over the finish line jump, he had to do a full lap stood on the pegs and lost positions dramatically before pulling into the pits where his technicians did their work quickly!

At around half-distance, Gajser managed to leap over Coldenhoff’s head as the Dutchman couldn’t clear the big uphill triple jump after turn two, but the Fantic man held Herlings back to claim his best finish of the year so far in third.

With Prado losing his seat for a second time on the final lap, after working his way back to 17th position, it means that his championship lead over Gajser is more than halved, from 17 down to just 8 points.

MXGP – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 23m59.700 2 Tim Gajser Honda +0:11.938 3 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic +0:17.103 4 Jeffrey Herlings KTM +0:20.379 5 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki +0:22.054 6 Pauls Jonass Honda +0:24.532 7 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha +0:43.021 8 Cornelius Toendel KTM +0:45.553 9 Valentin Guillod Honda +0:47.230 10 Ben Watson Beta +0:49.344 11 Ivo Monticelli Beta +0:50.783 12 Brian Bogers Fantic +0:57.557 13 Jere Haavisto KTM +1m00.578 14 Emilio Scuteri Honda +1m02.423 15 Alvin Östlund Honda +1m05.301 16 Tom Koch KTM +1m09.901 17 Jorge Prado GASGAS +1m20.920 18 Tim Edberg Honda +1m21.936 19 Maximilian Spies KTM +1m22.752 20 Jan Pancar KTM +1m24.814 21 Benoit Paturel Yamaha +1m25.665 22 Kevin Horgmo Honda +1m26.005 23 Adam Sterry KTM +1m29.399 24 Kevin Brumann Husqvarna +1m35.608 25 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna +1m36.995 26 Giuseppe Tropepe Honda +1m38.890 27 Isak Gifting Yamaha +1m40.941 28 Roan Van De Moosdijk Honda +1m48.471 29 Christophe Charlier Honda +1m50.573 30 Mark Scheu Husqvarna +2m02.203 31 Emanuele Alberio Kawasaki +2m22.602 32 Anton Nagy Yamaha +1 lap 33 Yuri Pasqualini Honda +1 lap 34 Ismaele Guarise KTM +1 lap 35 Luca Borz Honda +1 lap 36 Mirko Dal Bosco KTM +1 lap 37 Nikolaj Skovgaard KTM +1 lap 38 Justin Trache Yamaha +1 lap 39 Pietro Trinchieri Honda +12 laps

MXGP Race One

Even with the 17th gate pick, there was no denying Jorge Prado the amazing start that he is so good at, and he claimed the Fox Holeshot Award for the fifth time this season, holding off Febvre, as Gajser quickly moved past both Benoit Paturel on the De Baets Yamaha and Valentin Guillod on the Team Ship to Cycle Honda to get to third.

The reigning World Champion looked like he was making his usual swift getaway, but Febvre closed in and pressured the Spaniard into a mistake which allowed the Frenchman through on lap seven.

Gajser was not out of the equation either, and two laps later, in direct sight of the hillside packed with his travelling fans, cut inside the red plate holder in a solid move that Prado had no answer to, sending the noise level up several notches.

Behind the top three, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings took his time to get going and battled through from ninth at the end of the first lap. Passing his co5untryman Calvin Vlaanderen on the lone Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine, and finally Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer with three laps to go, “The Bullet” finished the race in fourth.

In the closing stages of race one, Gajser reeled in Febvre, sending his supporters wild as he nearly made a move for the lead in the very last corner. Ultimately the Kawasaki man held on to take his first GP race win of the year, while Tim’s second place knocked the points lead down to just six going into race two. Prado settling for a distant third.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 35m02.471 2 Tim Gajser Honda +0:00.387 3 Jorge Prado GASGAS +0:18.031 4 Jeffrey Herlings KTM +0:24.651 5 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki +0:26.649 6 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha +0:33.245 7 Valentin Guillod Honda +0:55.858 8 Pauls Jonass Honda +1m02.460 9 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic +1m06.503 10 Ben Watson Beta +1m14.559 11 Benoit Paturel Yamaha +1m18.682 12 Kevin Horgmo Honda +1m23.009 13 Jere Haavisto KTM +1m24.248 14 Tom Koch KTM +1m26.428 15 Jan Pancar KTM +1m36.434 16 Brian Bogers Fantic +1m38.493 17 Cornelius Toendel KTM +1 lap 18 Alvin Östlund Honda +1 lap 19 Ivo Monticelli Beta +1 lap 20 Isak Gifting Yamaha +1 lap 21 Adam Sterry KTM +1 lap 22 Tim Edberg Honda +1 lap 23 Kevin Brumann Husqvarna +1 lap 24 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna +1 lap 25 Christophe Charlier Honda +1 lap 26 Anton Nagy Yamaha +1 lap 27 Yuri Pasqualini Honda +1 lap 28 Mark Scheu Husqvarna +1 lap 29 Luca Borz Honda +2 laps 30 Emanuele Alberio Kawasaki +2 laps 31 Mirko Dal Bosco KTM +2 laps 32 Nikolaj Skovgaard KTM +2 laps 33 Maximilian Spies KTM +3 laps 34 Giuseppe Tropepe Honda +11 laps 35 Justin Trache Yamaha +15 laps 36 Emilio Scuteri Honda +16 laps 37 Ismaele Guarise KTM +17 laps

MXGP Race Two

Race two once again saw the reigning Champion fire into the lead, making it six Fox Holeshot Awards for the year, but Febvre was right with him again. Herlings span sideways and to the floor exiting turn two, and would face a long charge through the pack, ultimately finishing seventh.

Vlaanderen was in a strong third, and was looking to challenge Febvre, but the Frenchman dropped his lap times to chase down Prado again, nearly passing him after the big uphill triple jump before the Spaniard closed the door. On lap six, he pushed the Kawasaki’s front wheel just too hard into a right hander and it broke away to put him on the ground.

Prado eased away, playing with the track and building his lead to a maximum of five seconds over a rapid Vlaanderen, who closed to two seconds at the flag for his best result yet on the factory Yamaha.

Seewer’s third was also his best of the year so far, as Gajser and Febvre could not advance any higher than fourth and fifth respectively, and they would have to settle for the bottom two steps of the podium.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge Prado GASGAS 35m03.734 2 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha +0:02.042 3 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki +0:07.956 4 Tim Gajser Honda +0:11.825 5 Romain Febvre Kawasaki +0:18.595 6 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic +0:30.167 7 Jeffrey Herlings KTM +0:46.646 8 Benoit Paturel Yamaha +0:56.321 9 Valentin Guillod Honda +1m00.355 10 Pauls Jonass Honda +1m02.018 11 Jan Pancar KTM +1m08.331 12 Kevin Horgmo Honda +1m12.354 13 Ben Watson Beta +1m13.368 14 Brian Bogers Fantic +1m32.016 15 Emilio Scuteri Honda +1m43.274 16 Maximilian Spies KTM +1m44.571 17 Alvin Östlund Honda +1m45.190 18 Tom Koch KTM +2m05.262 19 Tim Edberg Honda +1 lap 20 Cornelius Toendel KTM +1 lap 21 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna +1 lap 22 Adam Sterry KTM +1 lap 23 Jere Haavisto KTM +1 lap 24 Kevin Brumann Husqvarna +1 lap 25 Ivo Monticelli Beta +1 lap 26 Emanuele Alberio Kawasaki +1 lap 27 Anton Nagy Yamaha +1 lap 28 Ismaele Guarise KTM +1 lap 29 Mark Scheu Husqvarna +1 lap 30 Isak Gifting Yamaha +2 laps 31 Luca Borz Honda +2 laps 32 Mirko Dal Bosco KTM +2 laps 33 Nikolaj Skovgaard KTM +2 laps 34 Justin Trache Yamaha +2 laps 35 Giuseppe Tropepe Honda +9 laps 36 Christophe Charlier Honda +11 laps 37 Yuri Pasqualini Honda +12 laps

MXGP Overall

So from the difficult start to the weekend, Prado still comes away with the Grand Prix win, the 42nd of his career and his 11th in the MXGP class.

More importantly, no-one else has managed to beat him to the top step all season. Febvre was the round runner-up on 41-points, Gajser third just a point behind. A point also separated fourth and fifth 37-36, with Calvin Vlaanderen and Jeremy Seewer claiming these places.

Prado now leads the Championship by 13 points on 219, from Gajser (206), with Febvre (174) a further 32 behind, in third. Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass rounding out the top five on 164 and 142-points respectively.

Jorge Prado – P1

“Starting from P17 wasn’t easy but I’m a good starter so I had to prove it today. First race I didn’t really have a good flow, I tried but it was sketchy and the guy were riding better than myself and finished in front of me. In the second race, with a little bike adjustment that we made together with the team I felt better and everything clicked. Such a good start in second race with a good battle with Febvre until he fell. Another win and in difficult condition where we had to turn it around so great job guys!”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I was pushing in this second because I felt I was faster. Trying to make some pass was difficult but yeah, I tried my best and also I was careful on that corner but I lost the front and went back to fifth. I was close to Tim (Gajser) sometimes when I tried to catch him but not easy to make a difference. So, a little bit disappointed of course to not win the GP as I won the RAM Qualifying and Race 1 but I’m on the podium and I scored good point over the weekend. Let’s go for the next round!”

Tim Gajser – P3

“It’s okay, I’m happy to be on the podium and I scored good points for the Championship but I definitely wanted more. Second race I didn’t get the fastest start and almost crashed in the first corner and banged bars in the first laps as well but I managed to get back to 4th. It was not an easy race; it was not easy to pass either but anyway happy to be here. Let’s go to Agueda for the next one and I’m looking forward to it. The fans were amazing here today and a huge thank you to all to come here to support me.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jorge Prado GASGAS 45 2 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 41 3 Tim Gajser Honda 40 4 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 37 5 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki 36 6 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 32 7 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic 27 8 Valentin Guillod Honda 26 9 Pauls Jonass Honda 24 10 Benoit Paturel Yamaha 23 11 Ben Watson Beta 19 12 Kevin Horgmo Honda 18 13 Jan Pancar KTM 16 14 Brian Bogers Fantic 12 15 Tom Koch KTM 10 16 Jere Haavisto KTM 8 17 Alvin Östlund Honda 7 18 Emilio Scuteri Honda 6 19 Maximilian Spies KTM 5 20 Cornelius Toendel KTM 5 21 Tim Edberg Honda 2 22 Ivo Monticelli Beta 2 23 Isak Gifting Yamaha 1 24 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna 0 25 Adam Sterry KTM 0 26 Kevin Brumann Husqvarna 0 27 Emanuele Alberio Kawasaki 0 28 Anton Nagy Yamaha 0 29 Ismaele Guarise KTM 0 30 Mark Scheu Husqvarna 0 31 Luca Borz Honda 0 32 Mirko Dal Bosco KTM 0 33 Nikolaj Skovgaard KTM 0 34 Justin Trache Yamaha 0 35 Giuseppe Tropepe Honda 0 36 Christophe Charlier Honda 0 37 Yuri Pasqualini Honda 0 38 Roan Van De Moosdijk Honda 0 39 Pietro Trinchieri Honda 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jorge Prado GASGAS 219 2 Tim Gajser Honda 206 3 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 174 4 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 164 5 Pauls Jonass Honda 142 6 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki 141 7 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 131 8 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic 118 9 Valentin Guillod Honda 88 10 Kevin Horgmo Honda 82 11 Ben Watson Beta 78 12 Maxime Renaux Yamaha 63 13 Isak Gifting Yamaha 45 14 Cornelius Toendel KTM 45 15 Tom Koch KTM 40 16 Brian Bogers Fantic 38 17 Ivo Monticelli Beta 38 18 Jan Pancar KTM 37 19 Maximilian Spies KTM 27 20 Benoit Paturel Yamaha 26

MX2 – Qualifying Race

Red plate holder Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf, was fastest in Free Practice while teammate Lucas Coenen struggled to just 12th. However, in Time Practice it was the turn of the series leader to taste some dirt, and he had to straighten out his machine before setting a time good enough for fifth place.

A final lap dash for Thibault Benistant put the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team leader into pole position for the RAM Qualifying Race. Monster Energy Triumph Racing riders, Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan, again showing great pace to go second and fourth, with Marc-Antoine Rossi of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing splitting them in third.

The frantic action continued in the RAM Qualifying Race as the familiar sight of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen launched into the lead from the start, with his teammate Adamo right on his case.

Rick Elzinga pushed past the World Champion briefly on the opening lap, with Everts and Haarup also close behind. Adamo got back through and chased after Sacha, while Lucas Coenen suddenly started touring and pulled into the pits, so far without an obvious explanation.

De Wolf had to work from outside of the top ten and got through to 6th at the flag, but on lap 7 Adamo was able to launch the big triple jump when Sacha Coenen couldn’t, and in the following corner the young Belgian clipped the Italian’s rear wheel and hit the floor! He would eventually recover to finish 8th.

Simon Laengenfelder moved forward for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, passing Haarup in a great cutback move. Then, on the last lap, both riders went past Elzinga, who slipped from third to fifth in the space of two corners. Third for the German, with Haarup fourth, gave him a three-point gain over De Wolf to reduce the gap to 26 points in the chase for the Championship.

Everts showed his best speed so far this year to reel in his teammate in the closing laps, but in the end it was last year’s GP winner and Champion that took his first RAM Qualifying Race win of the season to pass Benistant.

MX2 – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Andrea Adamo KTM 24m15.482 2 Liam Everts KTM +0:00.470 3 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS +0:09.245 4 Mikkel Haarup Triumph +0:09.697 5 Rick Elzinga Yamaha +0:15.397 6 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna +0:17.791 7 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS +0:18.454 8 Sacha Coenen KTM +0:20.584 9 Thibault Benistant Yamaha +0:21.137 10 Camden Mc Lellan Triumph +0:21.338 11 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha +0:55.492 12 David Braceras Fantic +0:58.337 13 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki +1m00.221 14 Kay Karssemakers Fantic +1m17.143 15 Yago Martinez TM +1m21.314 16 Jens Walvoort KTM +1m26.032 17 Jack Chambers Kawasaki +1m27.914 18 Bobby Bruce Kawasaki +1m49.621 19 Federico Tuani KTM +1m54.642 20 Hakon Osterhagen Honda +1m55.411 21 Dave Kooiker KTM +1m56.500 22 Delvintor Alfarizi Honda +1 lap 23 Arvid Lüning GASGAS +1 lap 24 Morgan Bennati Kawasaki +1 lap 25 William Voxen Kleemann KTM +1 lap 26 Filip Olsson KTM +1 lap 27 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna +1 lap 28 Sampo Rainio KTM +1 lap 29 Mattia Dusi KTM +1 lap 30 Oscar Brix KTM +1 lap 31 Jan Krug Husqvarna +3 laps 32 Oriol Oliver KTM +3 laps 33 Julius Mikula KTM +5 laps 34 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna +7 laps

MX2 Race One

For the fifth time this season it was Sacha Coenen who fired into the lead from the start, chased by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider Thibault Benistant and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s red plate holder Kay de Wolf.

An aggressive move from De Wolf put him past Benistant, but it took him until lap five to make a move on Sacha, as the young Belgian seems to be building his confidence running at the front.

It wasn’t until lap 12 that Benistant got through into second, and the corner after Adamo pushed past saw the Champ argue with the bank and drop to an eventual eighth. Sadly, just as it looked like Sacha would claim a top three finish, he suffered a bike issue which left him unable to finish.

Mikkel Haarup was in a great third for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, but a strange issue slowed him dramatically on the final lap, and he dropped to an eventual ninth, leaving Liam Everts to claim third, just reward for a consistent push through the pack from outside the top ten, with Rick Elzinga a season’s best fourth for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, and Camden McLellan salvaging fifth for the Triumph team.

In the end, no-one had an answer to De Wolf who won by 3.7 seconds from Benistant, and as Simon Laengenfelder could only muster eighth place for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, the championship lead stretched to 38 points for the Dutchman. His teammate, Lucas Coenen, rode through the pain of a shoulder injury to finish in 10th position.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna 35m12.455 2 Thibault Benistant Yamaha +0:03.750 3 Liam Everts KTM +0:19.196 4 Rick Elzinga Yamaha +0:26.799 5 Camden Mc Lellan Triumph +0:30.335 6 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS +0:34.627 7 Andrea Adamo KTM +0:36.018 8 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS +0:37.011 9 Mikkel Haarup Triumph +0:41.553 10 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna +1m15.744 11 Oriol Oliver KTM +1m23.255 12 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha +1m28.585 13 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki +1m35.144 14 Jack Chambers Kawasaki +1m40.916 15 Kay Karssemakers Fantic +1m41.690 16 Yago Martinez TM +1m45.574 17 Hakon Osterhagen Honda +1m46.038 18 David Braceras Fantic +1m48.018 19 Jens Walvoort KTM +1m53.309 20 Julius Mikula KTM +1m56.564 21 Federico Tuani KTM +1 lap 22 Filip Olsson KTM +1 lap 23 Arvid Lüning GASGAS +1 lap 24 Dave Kooiker KTM +1 lap 25 Jan Krug Husqvarna +1 lap 26 Morgan Bennati Kawasaki +1 lap 27 Delvintor Alfarizi Honda +1 lap 28 Oscar Brix KTM +1 lap 29 Mattia Dusi KTM +1 lap 30 Sacha Coenen KTM +2 laps 31 Bobby Bruce Kawasaki +5 laps 32 William Voxen Kleemann KTM +7 laps 33 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna +9 laps 34 Sampo Rainio KTM +15 laps

MX2 Race Two

Laengenfelder was desperate to make amends in race two, and fired into the lead to claim his first Fox Holeshot Award of the season. To help his cause further, the points leader De Wolf was picking up his bike in turn one, part of a pile-up that also involved Sacha Coenen, Elzinga, and Laengenfelder’s teammate Marc-Antoine Rossi.

The German took a leaf out of his teammate Prado’s book with a blistering display of speed that left his pursuers with no hope of catching, and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rookie Andrea Bonacorsi was a stunning second around the first lap to the delight of his home fans.

It took Everts 13 minutes to get past the reigning EMX250 Champion, and the top three stayed the same from there.

The final top three were Lagenfelder, Everts and Bonacorsi, with Benistant fourth and Triumph mounted Haarup fifth.

Both of the factory Husqvarna men hit the floor in the last ten minutes, but Adamo fared better, unable to climb any higher than sixth, behind Haarup.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS 35m31.370 2 Liam Everts KTM +0:09.983 3 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha +0:13.617 4 Thibault Benistant Yamaha +0:19.384 5 Mikkel Haarup Triumph +0:21.955 6 Andrea Adamo KTM +0:27.684 7 Camden Mc Lellan Triumph +0:31.888 8 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna +0:42.907 9 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna +0:48.663 10 Oriol Oliver KTM +0:55.359 11 Sacha Coenen KTM +1m03.404 12 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki +1m16.122 13 Rick Elzinga Yamaha +1m22.771 14 Jack Chambers Kawasaki +1m24.330 15 Kay Karssemakers Fantic +1m36.685 16 Jens Walvoort KTM +1m45.090 17 Julius Mikula KTM +1m52.732 18 Yago Martinez TM +1 lap 19 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS +1 lap 20 Arvid Lüning GASGAS +1 lap 21 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna +1 lap 22 Dave Kooiker KTM +1 lap 23 Morgan Bennati Kawasaki +1 lap 24 Delvintor Alfarizi Honda +1 lap 25 Jan Krug Husqvarna +1 lap 26 Hakon Osterhagen Honda +1 lap 27 William Voxen Kleemann KTM +1 lap 28 Mattia Dusi KTM +1 lap 29 Oscar Brix KTM +2 laps 30 Federico Tuani KTM +5 laps 31 Filip Olsson KTM +7 laps 32 David Braceras Fantic +14 laps

MX2 Overall

The MX2 round overall went to Everts on 42-points, Benistant second on 40-points, and Langenfelder and de Wolf tied on 38-points, but the final podium spot going to the former. Camden McLellan was a distant fifth on 30-points.

Kay De Wolf retains the championship lead on 213-points, Langenfelder second on 187-points, while Benistant is third on 148, just a point ahead of Lucas Coenen. Andrea Adamo rounding out the top five in the standings on 139-points.

Liam Everts – P1

“I’m lost for words; I really didn’t expect to win it. I wasn’t riding the best in the second race, I felt nervous but now that is done it feels right to get that out of the way and win here in such a special venue.”

Thibault Benistant – P2

“Finally I’m on the box. It took some time but it’s a great feeling. I had some timings on Saturday but I would still like to rider a bit freer. But I’m happy and the positive is that it’s getting better and better every weekend and I’m slowly getting where I want to be.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P3

“The second race was great and I showed what I can do after a good start and I finally got the job done. I was feeling good and making good laps and I thught I had good speed. I was not very happy about the first one but I’m on the podium which is really good.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Liam Everts KTM 42 2 Thibault Benistant Yamaha 40 3 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS 38 4 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna 38 5 Camden Mc Lellan TRI 30 6 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha 29 7 Andrea Adamo KTM 29 8 Mikkel Haarup TRI 28 9 Rick Elzinga Yamaha 26 10 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna 23 11 Oriol Oliver KTM 21 12 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki 17 13 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS 17 14 Jack Chambers Kawasaki 14 15 Kay Karssemakers Fantic 12 16 Sacha Coenen KTM 10 17 Yago Martinez TM 8 18 Jens Walvoort KTM 7 19 Julius Mikula KTM 5 20 Hakon Osterhagen Honda 4 21 David Braceras Fantic 3 22 Arvid Lüning GASGAS 1 23 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna 0 24 Dave Kooiker KTM 0 25 Morgan Bennati Kawasaki 0 26 Delvintor Alfarizi Honda 0 27 Jan Krug Husqvarna 0 28 William Voxen Kleemann KTM 0 29 Mattia Dusi KTM 0 30 Oscar Brix KTM 0 31 Federico Tuani KTM 0 32 Filip Olsson KTM 0 33 Bobby Bruce Kawasaki 0 34 Sampo Rainio KTM 0

MX2 Championship Standings