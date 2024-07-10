Doug Henry on Stark

Legendary motocross champion Doug Henry is set to make waves on track at the upcoming World VETs MX Race at Farleigh Castle, riding the Stark VARG electric motocross bike.

Doug Henry, a multiple-time AMA motocross and supercross champion, is renowned for his pioneering spirit and resilience. This event will be particularly significant as it marks Henry’s first race abroad since the pre-four-stroke era, highlighting his long-standing impact on the sport.

Known for his incredible comeback stories and contributions to motocross, Henry’s participation in the World VETs Motocross is highly anticipated. Fans and fellow competitors alike are eager to witness the synergy between Henry’s skill and the cutting-edge technology of the Stark VARG.

Doug Henry’s journey in motocross is marked by resilience and innovation. After a severe crash in 2007 that left him paralysed, Henry did not let this setback halt his racing career. He adapted by using a specially designed riding harness that includes a lap belt and foot stirrups to keep him securely on the bike. This adaptation has allowed him to continue participating in motocross events and even compete in adaptive sports, showcasing his determination and love for the sport. The Stark requires no clutch or gear changes to operate which makes it even easier for Henry to compete on.

The World VETs MX will take place on the 20th/ 21st July at Farleigh Castle, UK. The event is a celebration of motocross heritage, bringing together veteran riders from around the globe. Doug Henry’s participation is set to be one of the highlights, with fans excited to see a living legend in action once more.

Doug Henry

“I’ve been on the bike for a week now and it’s working great. I’m really excited to see what the VARG can do for all us adapted riders. Right now I’m getting ready for one of my first races oversees in over a decade and I can´t wait to line up next to some of my old rivals at World Vets.”