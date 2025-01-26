MotoGP 2025

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Launch

The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team unveiled their 2025 colours to over 700 guests inside Jakarta’s Nusah Inda Theatre on the weekend.

For the second year in a row, the Tavullia-based team will receive the support of the Indonesian giant PT Pertamina Lubricants.

The Fluoro yellow is back, and it dominates together with the white colour, all designed by Aldo Drudi and Drudi Performance.

The sun and the moon, the two Valentino Rossi’s symbols during his career, appear on the white and yellow livery and together with the 49 and 21 of the riders, we can see the iconic 46.

Fabio Di Giannantonio will have a Desmosedici GP25, while Franco Morbidelli will campaign a GP24.

For Fabio, the 2025 season will be his second with the team, and he’s been working hard during the winter to recover from the left shoulder injury he had at the end of 2024.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“It’s good to be in Indonesia and to launch the team here. In this part of the world, people are so passionate about our sport. It’s amazing seeing so many people who cheer and it’s great to have many supporters from Indonesia. Our new livery is amazing, we made a huge step with these little details this year. About the shoulder, I’m recovering quite well from the operation, that was hard. I think I’m at my 85%, but during the winter we worked a lot, and I think I should arrive at the first race of the season at my 100%. I have a new teammate, Franky! I can’t wait to work with him, I think I can learn a lot from him, he’s a rider who won many races, he was world champion and runner up in MotoGP”.

Franco Morbidelli

“It’s great to start from here, launching the team and having the first trainings in Indonesia. This part of the world is becoming more and more important for motorsports, especially motorbikes. There’s a lot of passion, it’s amazing to keep in touch with the people from here and get to talk to them. It was great also seeing my 21 on the new bike, the colors are wonderful, and I love the shadow of the 46 behind the number. The livery is really beautiful! It’s a new team for me, but I already know everyone. Riding for Valentino Rossi’s team is amazing; he made the motorcycling racing better. There is a fantastic atmosphere, and I think this is one of the strongest points of the team. For sure there are much more, and I will discover them during the season. In 2025 we aim to improve last year results, we have a very good package thanks to Ducati. I get along well with Fabio, we’ve been knowing each other for a long time, he’s riding very fast, and it will be important to work together to get great results for the team”.

Valentino Rossi – Team Owner

“In 2025, the expectations are very high, because now we are the second team of Ducati, the manufacturer that has the most competitive bike. We have two strong Italian riders, Franco Morbidelli comes from the Academy and we’ve been following him since the start of his career. For us, having an Academy rider is very important, it’s like closing a circle. Then we have Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is very fast with the Ducati and he will ride the factory bike. The goal is to get as many podiums as possible and to win some races to finish the season in a good position on the standings. I love the new livery, we’ve been working on it with Aldo Drudi since last year, the first season with yellow and white was very special. This year we kept this concept, but we decided to add the sun, the moon and the 46. These things make the bike even more special. We are very happy to work with Pertamina, and we are pleased to launch the team in Jakarta, there are many passionate people about our team”.

Mochawad Iriawan – Pertamina Commissioner

“Pertamina proudly supports the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, representing Indonesia on the international motorsport stage. This collaboration not only underscores the quality of local products, such as Pertamina Enduro lubricants, which have been recognized by one of MotoGP™ prestigious teams, but also serves as a strategic step to introduce Indonesia to the global stage. We hope this initiative will inspire the younger generation, drive the development of national motorsports, and strengthen Indonesia’s position as a country capable of delivering world-class innovations. Let us embody the spirit of national pride on the global motorsport stage!”

Werry Prayogi – Pertamina Director

“It is an honour for Pertamina to welcome the VR46 team to Indonesia. Our collaboration with the VR46 Racing Team is a strategic step in supporting our vision to become the leading champion in the lubricant industry, both in domestic and international markets. As we move into the second year of this partnership, we are confident that this collaboration will bring substantial benefits to Pertamina and all our stakeholders. On this occasion, we are honored to introduce the latest livery of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s race bike, showcasing our dedication to innovation and our commitment to competing strongly in the upcoming MotoGP season”.

Alessio Salucci – Team Director

“It’s the first time we launch the team in Jakarta. In Indonesia there is a lot of support for MotoGP and for our team. We wanted to come here also to thank Pertamina for the great support during 2024. The hospitality they gave us was so special from the first minute. Last year we suffered a bit, but I have great expectation for this year, because we have a renewed package, with Fabio Di Giannantonio who proved to be very fast and Franco Morbidelli who has been a MotoGP runner up and a Moto2 World Champion. The goal of this year is to fight for the top 6 and we can’t wait to start. It’s our first year as Ducati Factory Supported Team, we will have more pressure, but we must be good at manage it. We are very happy for that. The new livery is similar to last year one, but with some special details. There is Valentino, with his iconic symbols”.

Pablo Nieto – Team Manager

“The launch in Jakarta is incredible! We’ve been welcomed in an amazing way, they make us feel at home every time we come here. This year, the relationship with Ducati is a step forward, for us being a Factory Supported Team is very important, it means we have more pressure, and we can do better because we have the best bike on the grid. The goal is to keep improving and we know we can reach the podium every weekend with both riders. Diggia has the opportunity to be in the top 3 in almost every race, and with Franky we will have many opportunities because he already knows the bike. Although, as a team, we will have to keep our feet on the ground”.