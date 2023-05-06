Ducati and Aprilia name replacements for injured riders
Enea Bastianini will not participate in the French GP, which will be held in Le Mans next weekend. After suffering a right shoulder injury at the end of March during the Sprint race in Portimao, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider had taken to the track for free practice in Jerez last week but had decided to retire on Saturday due to the pain and lack of strength that prevented him from riding his Desmosedici GP to its fullest.
Enea Bastianini
“I am sorry that I will not be able to participate in the French GP in Le Mans, where I took a fantastic victory last year, but, unfortunately, I am still not fully recovered. After Le Mans, the World Championship will have a three-week stop during which I will do everything I can to recover in time for my home round at Mugello, scheduled for June.”
Back in Italy, Enea immediately resumed his rehabilitation. Still, after some medical consultations and in mutual agreement with his team, he preferred to take some more time to fully recover his fitness for the Italian GP, which will be held at Mugello in early June. With Michele Pirro busy with the second round of the Italian Superbike Championship (CIV) at Mugello on the same weekend as Le Mans, Ducati has decided to field Danilo Petrucci as Bagnaia’s teammate in France. The rider from Terni, who competed with the official Ducati MotoGP team in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, scored his second MotoGP victory in Le Mans.
Petrucci is engaged in the World Superbike Championship this year with the Panigale V4R of the Barni Spark Racing Team, and Ducati would like to thank owner Marco Barbabò, who, even though the team from Bergamo had already scheduled a test with Petrucci in Misano next Thursday and Friday, left Danilo free for Le Mans, showing great sensitivity and his attachment to the Ducati brand.
Danilo Petrucci
“I am thrilled to be back racing in MotoGP, although I am sorry that Enea has to miss another race. In Le Mans with the Desmosedici GP, I won my last race in MotoGP. It will be an honour to be able to try the World Champion bike and wear the suit that I won with in the past. It is an indescribable emotion, and I can’t wait to get back on track with the Ducati Lenovo Team. Thanks to Barni for letting me take this opportunity and to Ducati for thinking of me!”
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team’s Miguel Oliveira has unfortunately also been forced to withdraw from the upcoming French Grand Prix due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Spanish Grand Prix. While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury.
Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round. The team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back for the Italian GP.
In Oliveira’s absence, he will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori. As the official Aprilia test rider, Savadori has already had the opportunity to get accustomed to the team and conditions during the official MotoGP test at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto on Monday.
Marc Marquez remains under an injury cloud but is hoping to be able to ride at Le Mans.
The SHARK Grand Prix de France on the 12th – 14th of May is no ordinary race weekend: it’s the 1000th Grand Prix in history.
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|IT
|Ducati
|87
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|IT
|Ducati
|65
|3
|Brad Binder
|ZA
|KTM
|62
|4
|Jack Miller
|AU
|KTM
|49
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|ES
|Aprilia
|48
|6
|Luca Marini
|IT
|Ducati
|48
|7
|Jorge Martin
|ES
|Ducati
|48
|8
|Alex Rins
|ES
|Honda
|47
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FR
|Ducati
|46
|10
|Alex Marquez
|ES
|Ducati
|41
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FR
|Yamaha
|40
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|IT
|Yamaha
|34
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|ES
|Aprilia
|29
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|PT
|Aprilia
|21
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|IT
|Ducati
|17
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|ES
|KTM
|17
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JP
|Honda
|14
|18
|Dani Pedrosa
|ES
|KTM
|13
|19
|Marc Marquez
|ES
|Honda
|7
|20
|Joan Mir
|ES
|Honda
|5
|21
|Michele Pirro
|IT
|Ducati
|5
|22
|Jonas Folger
|DE
|KTM
|4
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|ES
|Aprilia
|3
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|DE
|Honda
|2
|25
|Iker Lecuona
|ES
|Honda
|0
2023 Le Mans MotoGP Weekend Schedule
Times in AEST
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1630
|MotoE
|FP1
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1750
|Moto2
|FP1
|1845
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2035
|MotoE
|FP2
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2205
|Moto2
|FP2
|2300
|MotoGP
|FP2
|0100 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q1
|0120 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1640
|Moto3
|FP3
|1725
|Moto2
|FP3
|1810
|MotoGP
|Practice
|1850
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1950
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2010
|MotoE
|R1
|2050
|Moto3
|Q1
|2115
|Moto3
|Q2
|2145
|Moto2
|Q1
|2210
|Moto2
|Q2
|2300
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|0010 (Sun)
|MotoE
|R2
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1745
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1900
|Moto3
|Race
|2015
|Moto2
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia