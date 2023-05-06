Ducati and Aprilia name replacements for injured riders

Enea Bastianini will not participate in the French GP, which will be held in Le Mans next weekend. After suffering a right shoulder injury at the end of March during the Sprint race in Portimao, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider had taken to the track for free practice in Jerez last week but had decided to retire on Saturday due to the pain and lack of strength that prevented him from riding his Desmosedici GP to its fullest.

Enea Bastianini

“I am sorry that I will not be able to participate in the French GP in Le Mans, where I took a fantastic victory last year, but, unfortunately, I am still not fully recovered. After Le Mans, the World Championship will have a three-week stop during which I will do everything I can to recover in time for my home round at Mugello, scheduled for June.”

Back in Italy, Enea immediately resumed his rehabilitation. Still, after some medical consultations and in mutual agreement with his team, he preferred to take some more time to fully recover his fitness for the Italian GP, which will be held at Mugello in early June. With Michele Pirro busy with the second round of the Italian Superbike Championship (CIV) at Mugello on the same weekend as Le Mans, Ducati has decided to field Danilo Petrucci as Bagnaia’s teammate in France. The rider from Terni, who competed with the official Ducati MotoGP team in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, scored his second MotoGP victory in Le Mans.

Petrucci is engaged in the World Superbike Championship this year with the Panigale V4R of the Barni Spark Racing Team, and Ducati would like to thank owner Marco Barbabò, who, even though the team from Bergamo had already scheduled a test with Petrucci in Misano next Thursday and Friday, left Danilo free for Le Mans, showing great sensitivity and his attachment to the Ducati brand.

Danilo Petrucci

“I am thrilled to be back racing in MotoGP, although I am sorry that Enea has to miss another race. In Le Mans with the Desmosedici GP, I won my last race in MotoGP. It will be an honour to be able to try the World Champion bike and wear the suit that I won with in the past. It is an indescribable emotion, and I can’t wait to get back on track with the Ducati Lenovo Team. Thanks to Barni for letting me take this opportunity and to Ducati for thinking of me!”

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team’s Miguel Oliveira has unfortunately also been forced to withdraw from the upcoming French Grand Prix due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Spanish Grand Prix. While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury.

Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round. The team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back for the Italian GP.

In Oliveira’s absence, he will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori. As the official Aprilia test rider, Savadori has already had the opportunity to get accustomed to the team and conditions during the official MotoGP test at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto on Monday.

Marc Marquez remains under an injury cloud but is hoping to be able to ride at Le Mans.

The SHARK Grand Prix de France on the 12th – 14th of May is no ordinary race weekend: it’s the 1000th Grand Prix in history.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia IT Ducati 87 2 Marco Bezzecchi IT Ducati 65 3 Brad Binder ZA KTM 62 4 Jack Miller AU KTM 49 5 Maverick Viñales ES Aprilia 48 6 Luca Marini IT Ducati 48 7 Jorge Martin ES Ducati 48 8 Alex Rins ES Honda 47 9 Johann Zarco FR Ducati 46 10 Alex Marquez ES Ducati 41 11 Fabio Quartararo FR Yamaha 40 12 Franco Morbidelli IT Yamaha 34 13 Aleix Espargaro ES Aprilia 29 14 Miguel Oliveira PT Aprilia 21 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio IT Ducati 17 16 Augusto Fernandez ES KTM 17 17 Takaaki Nakagami JP Honda 14 18 Dani Pedrosa ES KTM 13 19 Marc Marquez ES Honda 7 20 Joan Mir ES Honda 5 21 Michele Pirro IT Ducati 5 22 Jonas Folger DE KTM 4 23 Raul Fernandez ES Aprilia 3 24 Stefan Bradl DE Honda 2 25 Iker Lecuona ES Honda 0

2023 Le Mans MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1630 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1950 MotoGP Q2 2010 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar