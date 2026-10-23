MotoGP 2026

Round 18 – Phillip Island – Friday

Phillip Island turned on sunshine and a 29-degree afternoon for MotoGP on Friday, but few riders were treating the blue skies as a guide to the weekend ahead. With rain and a sharp drop in temperature forecast, the priority was to bank a place in Q2 before conditions changed.

Marco Bezzecchi recovered from an early tumble to lead an Aprilia one-two ahead of Raul Fernandez, with Marc Marquez splitting the four RS-GPs in third. Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin completed the top five, while Jack Miller missed direct Q2 by just 0.067 seconds.

The prospect of rain drew very different reactions. Ogura admitted he lacked wet-weather experience on a MotoGP bike, while Maverick Vinales saw a possible reprieve from the physical demands of the Island’s fast changes of direction. Others were simply preparing to start again if Friday’s dry-weather work counted for little.

The riders reflect below in Friday afternoon Practice order, followed by comments from Aprilia and Trackhouse management. Full Friday reports and results from Phillip Island .

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was a good day. I felt good both this morning and this afternoon. I’m happy, even though riding in this wind wasn’t easy. The feeling is good, although obviously it’s only Friday and there’s still a lot of work to do, especially to get a better understanding of how the tyres are behaving.”

Raul Fernandez – P2

“This morning, for some reason, I made a mistake, I crashed. But then, with Angel (Charte), we checked if everything is OK and then I just tried to stay focused. We prepared the Practice with a different mentality because as it seems the weather tomorrow will be completely different, we tried to save energy as we can’t use a lot of data today if the weather changes drastically tomorrow. The target in today’s practice was trying to understand if everything is working well and we tried to stay in Q2 with two time attacks, which we completed well. So, I’m happy. It means that the work of today is done. For tomorrow, I will try to rest well because my body is in pain, especially the neck after the crash. We keep focused for tomorrow and will try to do our best because we have a really good opportunity to do well.”

Marc Marquez – P3

“The day went more or less as expected. We kept improving throughout the sessions, the feeling is now very good and I’m able to ride the way I like. Our opponents are very competitive at this track, especially through the fast corners, but we’re not too far away and we’ll try to close the gap further. The goal for tomorrow’s qualifying is the front row, but I know it won’t be easy. We’ll continue to work hard, as usual. It’ll be important to adapt to the sudden weather changes, which are typical here at Phillip Island, while taking every possible scenario into consideration.”

Ai Ogura – P4

“I’m really happy about this first day. This was definitely the best performance I ever had at this circuit. I had a good day, had fun, it was really warm which I think helped me a lot. Also, the bike is working really well. I could feel the front much more than last years, which is the main thing. The weather looks a lot different for tomorrow and one thing that I know is that I’m not good in wet conditions. I’m lacking some experience in the wet on a MotoGP bike, so it will be like a practice for me. I’ll try my best, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Jorge Martin – P5

“It was a positive day. I didn’t race here last year, so this morning I was pushing the front tyre hard, but I gradually started to adapt and felt more comfortable in the afternoon. I’m still missing a bit of speed, but my pace is consistent, and towards the end of the day I was getting quicker and quicker.”

Alex Marquez – P6

“This track always delivers excitement, and today was no exception. Aside from the crash, we were consistently fast, and our direct entry into Q2 proves it. The weather could change everything tomorrow, so we’ll have to wait and assess the track conditions to understand our level this weekend.”

Enea Bastianini – P7

“In the end we’re in the top ten. It was a bit unexpected because this morning we suffered. Then at the start of this afternoon I suffered even more! It was very difficult for me to ride and to manage the wind. I came back to the box two times to find a solution. But the team worked so well and we were ready to do a good lap in the Time Attack. After the first one, I saw I was P11 and thought, ‘Not again!’ But I did a good lap in the final run. It was important to find a good slipstream because here you can gain a lot like that. I can be satisfied with my Friday. It bodes well for tomorrow. But then again, we know tomorrow will be a different situation with the rain.”

Pedro Acosta – P8

Acosta booked direct passage to Q2 after briefly leading the afternoon session. His best lap of 1m27.208 left him 0.026 seconds behind Bastianini.

Diogo Moreira – P9

“I struggled this morning, but after making a few changes, things improved considerably. Tomorrow is another day, and I’m happy to have secured a place in Q2, even if we’re still a little far off. We need to keep working on the setup and make another step forward. Of course, getting into Q2 is always an advantage, but this is a tricky track, so we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“I am partially satisfied with today’s performance: we worked a lot on the bike, the first idea was to use last year setup, but we realized it was too on the limit now. It was a pity for the end of the session, because we had a problem and we struggled to have a linear start to the weekend just like the start of the season. Unfortunately, this problem prevented us to try things and push as we wanted to; we could not make a time attack. Anyway, the day didn’t end in a bad way, because we are in Top10 and secured a direct Q2 spot, so this is okay. For tomorrow, we will work and understand our potential for the Qualifying, since the rain is expected. It’s a pity in the next days the sun won’t be there, it’s not ideal racing here in wet conditions, but when it’s sunny it’s amazing. The conditions will be the same for everyone, so we will be ready.”

Johann Zarco – P11

“In Phillip Island, we’re feeling better than we did in Mandalika. I just missed out on Q2, which is a shame because I think we could have improved a bit more. It’s always better to go straight into Q2, because in Q1 you have another chance of missing out. If the conditions are tricky tomorrow, hopefully we can take advantage of that and get a good result. I think we can do a good job, so let’s see!”

Jack Miller – P12

“It was an eventful day, that’s for sure. This morning, the feeling was pretty good from the start, although the track is bumpier than it was last year. I knew there were some tricky spots, but when I hit the bumps, the bike started moving around and I lost the front. I ended up tumbling through the gravel, and my ankles were a bit sore afterwards, but thankfully, I was able to get back out this afternoon. The feeling was good again, and my pace was decent on my own. The time attacks were also promising, but I’m not completely happy with how they went. In the end, we missed out on the top 10, which means we’ll have to go through Q1 tomorrow. I know where I could have been faster, so it’s frustrating, but we have the pace to do better and we’ll give it another go tomorrow.”

Brad Binder – P13

Binder’s 1m27.655 left him facing Q1, with the South African 0.124 seconds outside the top ten.

Francesco Bagnaia – P14

“We struggled a bit. I can’t make the bike turn the way I’d like or carry enough speed, because I end up running wide when I try. Still, we made some steps forward throughout the day, and I must say that, in the end, I was the one who wasn’t able to put everything together during the time attack, which cost me a couple of tenths. Now we have to see how the next two days unfold. We’ll have to take the possibility of rain into consideration. While this wouldn’t be the best scenario, especially here at Phillip Island, it would still shuffle the cards a bit.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15

“It was a tough day. I didn’t expect it to be like that. At the last GPs, the feeling with the front was not so bad, but today it wasn’t like that – and especially in Phillip Island, if you have no feeling with the front, it’s difficult. If there is no rain tomorrow, we may be able to find something positive. We have no real experience in the rain with this bike, so if it does rain, let’s see what we can do.”

Iker Lecuona – P16

“I have to say I was lucky with this morning’s crash. I didn’t make any mistakes, but the bike passed very close to me. This track is always spectacular, and I felt comfortable on the bike straight away. We’re fast, but the rain tomorrow will bring some challenges. I enjoy riding in the wet, but at Phillip Island, a mistake in the rain can be costly, and I know that all too well.”

Franco Morbidelli – P17

“Today it was tough, I still struggle in some areas. We know that Phillip Island is a very peculiar track and it can be very hard if you don’t have your best feeling with the bike. So, today we tried many things to try to improve the areas in which I still struggle. We worked to make the bike more manageable as I wish and we improved. Unfortunately, it was not enough to be directly in Q2 just for four tenths. Tomorrow is another day and the rain is expected, so let’s look at the positives: we must go through Q1, so I will have one session more on track and it will be a good chance to pass to Q2 in particular conditions. We already have ideas in mind for every condition, so we are ready.”

Alex Rins – P18

“It was a tougher day than I expected. Looking at the lap times and the pace from last year, I was expecting a bit more from today. The track conditions seem to be making the lap times a bit slower than last year too. This track isn’t really demanding in terms of top speed, but it is in terms of cornering. But tomorrow is a new day, and it seems the conditions might be completely different.”

Maverick Vinales – P19

“I came into this weekend feeling good. I had a week to recover and felt strong at home, but Phillip Island is a very difficult circuit for me at the moment because of the fast changes of direction, and that’s where I’m losing the most. I remember being full gas here and now I’m closing the throttle, which is frustrating, but it is what it is and all I can do is keep trying. The bike is working quite well, so that’s positive. It looks like it might rain for the rest of the weekend, which could be a good thing for us – we’ll have to wait and see.”

Augusto Fernandez – P20

“I’m gradually getting back into the rhythm, and overall, the feeling hasn’t been too bad. The time attacks are still a little difficult for me, but my main objective for the rest of the season is to keep working with Yamaha, build my feeling with the bike and improve step by step. I have the opportunity to work calmly with the team, understand the package better and make progress over the coming races. Unfortunately, I had a crash today, but before that, things weren’t going badly. We still have work to do, particularly when it comes to putting everything together for a fast lap, but we’ll keep working and try to take another step forward tomorrow.”

Luca Marini – Did not take part in afternoon Practice

Marini completed only two laps in FP1 before sitting out the afternoon on medical advice as he continued to recover from a virus. His condition was due to be reassessed on Saturday morning.

“I just want to say sorry to the team and the fans. When I started to travel to Australia, I was not feeling great and unfortunately my condition has not improved. Phillip Island is a really physically demanding circuit and it is the correct decision to rest today and tonight with the goal of being back on the bike on Saturday.”

Team Management

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“The atmosphere in Australia is always special, and having four Aprilias in the top five in Friday’s Practice gives us even more motivation. We’re continuing to work with Marco and Jorge on every detail to give them a stable, fast bike. As always, the aim is to maximise results on Saturday and Sunday, aware that the weather conditions at Phillip Island could change over the weekend.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“I think it has been a very positive day. Raul did an amazing job. We know he has a broken finger, he also had a crash this morning but then he managed to get back on the bike and be fast all the day, so really great job. Also, Ai – we could see a huge improvement compared to last year. He worked very hard in these days to try to understand how to improve his riding style around Phillip Island. P2 and P4 is a very good day and also somehow mission accomplished because it was very important and our target to be straight in Q2 because of the weather tomorrow. We expect rain and unstable weather for the rest of the weekend, so it’s a relief to be in Q2. Let’s see how the weather is going to be tomorrow morning and we will go step by step.”

Phillip Island MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Top 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m26.775 358.8 2 R. Fernandez Apr +0.072 354.1 3 M. Marquez Duc +0.126 355.2 4 A. Ogura Apr +0.126 360.0 5 J. Martin Apr +0.255 356.4 6 A. Marquez Duc +0.375 354.1 7 E. Bastianini KTM +0.407 357.6 8 P. Acosta KTM +0.433 355.2 9 D. Moreira Hon +0.744 352.9 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.756 350.6 11 J. Zarco Hon +0.782 355.2 12 J. Miller Yam +0.823 349.5 13 B. Binder KTM +0.880 352.9 14 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.952 354.1 15 F. Quartararo Yam +1.051 351.8 16 I. Lecuona Duc +1.065 352.9 17 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.204 348.4 18 A. Rins Yam +1.341 351.8 19 M. Viñales KTM +1.377 352.9 20 A. Fernandez Yam +2.045 348.4 NC L. Marini Hon — —

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 355 2 M. Marquez 353 3 M. Bezzecchi 309 4 A. Ogura 259 5 P. Acosta 258 6 F. Di Giannantonio 245 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 172 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 104 14 F. Quartararo 74 15 D. Moreira 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar