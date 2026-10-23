Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute

Aprilia’s RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute will arrive in Australian Aprilia dealerships in March 2027, priced at $23,590 rideaway.

Revealed at the circuit by Aprilia Racing MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi, the numbered special edition celebrates Aprilia’s ten Grand Prix victories at the Island as the venue hosts its final Australian MotoGP weekend before the event moves to Adelaide in 2027.

The Tribute brings the circuit’s familiar colours and logo to the Italian middleweight, plus a commemorative victory badge, individual numbering, and a pillion seat cover supplied as standard.

After its Phillip Island unveiling, the special edition will also be on display at Aprilia’s stand in Hall 9 at EICMA in Milan from November 5–8.

Ten Grand Prix wins at the Island

Aprilia’s tally spans the world championship’s various classes, with its WorldSBK victories on the RSV4 adding another chapter to the manufacturer’s history at Phillip Island.

The most recent Grand Prix success came in 2025, when Raúl Fernández scored his maiden MotoGP victory for Trackhouse Racing. That result also delivered Aprilia’s 300th Grand Prix win across all classes.

Those victories are recorded on a badge ahead of the fuel filler. It lists the winning years from 1998 through to 2025, with 2006 appearing twice to mark two successes that season.

Phillip Island colours and individual numbering

The livery combines a white base with green panels on the fairing and tail, complemented by red wheel rims and a red lower fairing. The circuit outline, chequered flag and Phillip Island Circuit lettering dominate the sides.

Each motorcycle carries its own serial number on the top yoke, with the photographed example marked No. 001. The supplied pillion seat cover completes the special edition’s presentation, while the underlying technical platform remains that of the RS 660.

105 horsepower and the RS 660 electronics package

The 659 cc parallel-twin produces a claimed 105 hp at 10,400 rpm and 70 Nm at 8,400 rpm. The engine also serves as a stressed member of the chassis, helping create the compact structure around which the RS 660 is built.

Its aluminium twin-spar frame uses two side beams joined at the steering head and rear, with the engine contributing to the assembly’s rigidity. Aprilia has carried that arrangement into the Tribute, whose changes centre on the livery and commemorative details.

The electronics package includes a six-axis inertial measurement unit, five riding modes and Aprilia’s aPRC rider aids, covering traction control, wheelie control, adjustable engine braking, cornering ABS and engine maps managed through the ride-by-wire throttle.

Launch control, an up-and-down quickshifter and cruise control are also standard. That gives the commemorative model the same combination of track-focused controls and road-going convenience as the RS 660 on which it is based.

Australian price and availability

The RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute will reach Australian Aprilia dealerships in March 2027, priced at $23,590 rideaway.

Australia will receive the full-power, 105 hp model. We do not believe the Phillip Island Tribute will be offered in a LAMS version.

For Australian enthusiasts, the appeal is easy to understand: a numbered road bike wearing the identity of a circuit that has shaped decades of Grand Prix memories. We revisited those races and riders in our Phillip Island MotoGP retrospective.