Ben grew up living on the North West 200 circuit when Joey Dunlop was at the peak of his powers. At that time, his Dad was one of the top Irish road racing journalists & photographers in the country, and Ben tagged along everywhere with him."Despite my best efforts not to, I somehow started turning into my Dad about 10 years ago and now contribute to various motorsport publications myself, relaying road racing news from Ireland and the Isle of Man around the world