2024 Isle of Man TT

BMW dominate Superbike/STK contests

BMW riders won all three 1000cc races held at the 2024 Isle of Man TT. The man of the week was Davey Todd (GBR), who first won the Superstock race and then claimed victory in the prestigious Senior TT. Peter Hickman (GBR) was victorious in the Superbike race. Josh Brookes (AUS) also scored second-place podium finishes.

With this, the BMW road racers continued the brand’s success story on the Isle of Man, which began exactly 85 years ago with Georg Meier’s first victory.

It all started on Sunday, 2nd June, with the Superbike TT race. In an exciting race, Hickman, riding the BMW M 1000 RR of the Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing team, secured his 14th TT win overall. Todd followed on the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad by TAS Racing M RR in second place.

After bad weather had repeatedly caused dangerous conditions and numerous delays, the first of two planned Superstock TT races was held on Thursday, 6th June. Todd’s star finally rose as he engaged in a close duel with Hickman and ultimately came out on top. Todd celebrated his first-ever victory at the Isle of Man TT, while Hickman stood on the podium as the second-place finisher. The second Superstock race could not be held due to weather conditions and delays.

The highlight of the Isle of Man TT is always the prestigious Senior TT. After four laps it was Davey Todd who inscribed his name in the renowned Senior TT winners’ list. For his team, Milwaukee BMW Motorrad by TAS Racing, it was the first victory in this very special race, the Senior TT, in 20 years – accordingly, the jubilation was immense.

The second-place finisher in the Senior TT was equally enthusiastically received by his team Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing at the finish line; Australian Brookes secured his first podium in the Senior TT after a previously challenging race week. Team-mate Hickman was dominating the early stages of the Senior TT but a crash ended his path to another potential victory. Hickman was unharmed.

Since 2014, BMW road racers have been successful on the Isle of Man with the BMW S 1000 RR and the BMW M 1000 RR. The meeting has been held nine times since then (the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and they have had no fewer than 22 TT victories.

Marc Bongers – Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“Wow, what an Isle of Man TT! Of course, we had certain expectations beforehand, as BMW road racers have been among the absolute favourites for years, but with 1-2s in all three 1000cc races, even our expectations were exceeded. Congratulations to Davey Todd, who fulfilled a dream with victories in the Superstock TT and then in the prestigious Senior TT, to Peter Hickman, who further expanded his impressive TT victory tally in the Superbike race, and also to Josh Brookes, who for the first time stood on the coveted podium of the Senior TT in second. Congratulations also to the TAS Racing and FHO BMW Motorrad Racing teams, whose hard work made it possible to continue BMW Motorrad’s success story on the Isle of Man with these fantastic results. A big thank you also goes to the many other BMW road racers who again brought numerous RRs of all generations to the start at the Isle of Man this year, also serving as great ambassadors for BMW bikes.”

Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad by TAS Racing

“It doesn’t feel real, my first TT win and then victory in the Senior TT. We’ve been feeling good the whole time. I just wanted to be in the battle for the win. I knew we had a chance and to give this Senior TT win to the team is awesome. Those last two laps in the Senior TT were the longest laps in my life after I came to the pits seeing I was in P1 with a big gap riding around there, short shifting, nursing the bike. But the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad by TAS Racing team built me a fantastic BMW M 1000 RR. I absolutely love riding it. It never missed a beat. And then the best of pit stops – I got to give all to the team. Now I actually can’t wait 12 months to come back here again. I absolutely loved this TT. This is going to take a while to sink in. This TT has been a dream coming true for me.”

Peter Hickman – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing

“It’s a rather mixed bag of results for myself with a Superbike TT win, on the podium for the Superstock race and a crash at Ginger Hall whilst leading the Senior TT. A massive thank you to the Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing team for all their hard work and dedication over this year’s TT. It was a bit frustrating with the lack of track time due to the weather but the bikes have been awesome. Also I must say well done for a mega result for Josh with P2 in the Senior TT. I also want to thank everyone for their messages, I am a bit bruised and very lucky.”

Josh Brookes – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing

“Honestly, after a week with problems I wasn’t expecting to be at the podium so with second place I feel like I’ve won it. It’s unreal, honestly. A lot of people obviously went out but that’s how it is at TT. You’ve got to take them when you get them, so I’m thrilled. I felt like this is my class, this is the bike I feel the best on. On the big bike I normally ride every weekend in the British Superbike Championship, I feel like home, like it’s my bike, and I feel like I can ride my way on that bike. The BMW M 1000 RR worked perfectly. I went the quickest I have ever been around the course and I genuinely felt like the bike was working superbly. I couldn’t be happier. A big thank you to everyone involved at the Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing team. To come away with such a result in the big race is mega.”

2024 Isle of Man TT Results

Senior TT

Davey Todd – BMW Josh Brookes – BMW +39.084s Dean Harrison – Honda +65.294s James Hillier – Honda +102.67s John McGuinness – Honda +130.51s Mike Browne – Aprilia +137.675s Nathan Harrison – Honda +188.095s Shaun Anderson – Suzuki +188.498s Michael Rutter – BMW +199.021s Paul Jordan – Honda +202.252s Rob Hodson – Honda +208.002s Ian Hutchinson – Honda +226.999s Brian McCormack – BMW +238.785s Julian Trummer – Honda +264.559s Samuel West – Suzuki +285.561s

Superbike TT Race Results

Peter Hickman – BMW 01:42:56.114 Davey Todd – BMW 01:43:01.954 Dean Harrison – Honda 01:43:07.156 Michael Dunlop – Honda 01:43:22.273 James Hillier – Honda 01:44:55.042 John McGuinness – Honda 01:44:57.929 Jamie Coward – Honda 01:44:58.162 Mike Browne – Aprilia 01:47:02.601 Michael Rutter – BMW 01:48:28.596 Brian McCormack – BMW 01:48:43.644 Julian Trummer – Honda 01:49:08.331 Marcus Simpson – Honda 01:50:30.085 Allan Venter – BMW 01:50:33.986 James Chawke – Suzuki tores 01:51:13.018 Sam West – BMW 01:51:13.104

Superstock TT Race One Results