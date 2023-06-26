2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Five – Assen, Netherlands

Qualifying

Angel Piqueras dominated the qualifying at Assen, half a second clear of his next nearest competitor, Maximo Quiles, with Rico Salmela rounding out the top row.

Top Aussie on the grid was Jacob Roulstone in tenth, with Kiwi Cormac Buchanan not far off in 12th. Carter Thompson was back in 20th after a crash in practice stunted his progress.

Race One

Angel Piqueras pushed his KTM to the limit for every one of the 15 laps of Assen with a hoard of identical machines taking any opportunity to overtake. The 16-year-old Spaniard never got clear, had to pass and repass but at the final chicane he was ahead.

16-year-old Spaniard Álvaro Carpe flashed across the line 0.208 seconds back with Irish 15-year-old Casey O’Gorman just 0.048 further adrift. Australia’s Jacob Roulstone was just off the leading group, and held of Hakim Danish.

Half a second covered the top 5 at the line but with three of his closest rivals, Màximo Quiles, Alberto Ferrandez and Rico Salmela all making mistakes, Piqueras was within reach of clinching the title on Sunday.

Quiles stalled on the grid and started from pit lane only to slide off on the first lap.

Carter Thompson took tenth, showing good pace.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was a DNF.

Angel Piqueras – P1

“On the first lap, I tried to make a break and get a gap. I thought that I should be able to get away from the group but finally, I didn’t. Anyway, I am really happy because this victory means a lot for the championship. The points are very good. I will not change the bike, I ran the shorter gearing, it gives me the punch out of the corners even if I am hitting the limiter when I am in the slipstream. On the last lap my strategy, my plan was just to push as hard as I could. That was all I could do.”

Jacob Roulstone – P4

“Super happy, got an awesome start, set into a good rhythm, worked to the front, remembered to just relax, settled in, fell back to about sixth position. With about four laps to go I pushed on and on the last lap was right there, went to pass Casey into the last turn, felt the front not liking it too much so just relaxed and thought, ‘better 4th than no result’. I’m thinking of changing things slightly for tomorrow, a small issue in the front on the fast corners that I think we can improve. The rest is very good and I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 26’39.772 2 Alvaro CARPE SPA +0.208 3 Casey O’GORMAN IRL +0.256 4 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +0.434 5 Hakim DANISH MAL +0.565 6 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +1.081 7 Kevin FARKAS HUN +1.466 8 Marcos RUDA SPA +1.624 9 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +1.873 10 Carter THOMPSON AUS +2.183 11 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA +7.267 12 Eddie O’SHEA GBR +7.395 13 Arbi ADITAMA INA +7.796 14 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +7.554 15 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +7.720 16 Marco MORELLI ARG +11.277 17 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +15.237 18 Shinya EZAWA JPN +20.136 19 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR +38.520 20 Rico SALMELA FIN +45.778 21 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA +47.549 Not classified Guido PINI ITA 1 lap Amaury MIZERA FRA 6 laps Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 10 laps Not finished first lap Máximo QUILES SPA

Race Two

Stealing the win from arch-rival Màximo Quiles on the brakes into the final chicane Angel Piqueras took his seventh win of the season, his second of the weekend and enough points to secure the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2023.

Again, the 16-year-old Spaniard had to fight for victory from first corner to last. 15-year-old Spaniard Quiles was determined to make amends for his Saturday fall and did much of the leading often swapping places with fellow countryman Álvaro Carpe who came into the race closest to Piqueras on points.

16-year-old Carpe had the front for most of the second half of the race but so intense was the lead battle that he crossed the line sixth.

It was Australian 18-year-old Jacob Roulstone who joined Piqueras and Quiles on the podium, getting the better of Casey O’Gorman and Alberto Ferrandez on the last lap.

Carter Thompson dropped to 14th. Cormac Buchanan finished just inside the top 10, claiming ninth.

While Piqueras has claimed the title very early, the battle is still close for the minor places after Assen.

Carpe sits second on 117-points, Quiles third on 110-points, with Ferrandez fourth on 103 – marking a Spanish top-four. Jacob Roulstone holds fifth, 17-points off second with 100-points even.

Cormac Buchanan is 15th on 31-points. Carter Thompson 19th, with 16-points.

Angel Piqueras – P1

“Coming into the chicane on the last lap I thought that Carpe was behind me and I knew that I needed to finish in front of him to take the Cup. So I went as late as possible and passed Quiles. Then I caught neutral in the middle of the corner, I was in trouble, I got a gear and got the win but it nearly didn’t happen. I didn’t think the year would be like this when I injured myself in the off-season. I had to work very hard to be fit. I knew I could race for the win after last year but I didn’t know it would be possible to win so many races. It’s very special and very important for my career to win the Cup and unbelievable to do it like this.”

Jacob Roulstone – P3

“I am super happy, it was a very tricky race, with the heat it was very tough. I was just trying to keep myself and the tyres a bit cool for the last lap. I was just moving out of the slipstream a bit where I could to catch some fresh air for myself and the tyres. I’m happy with the podium, happy with the way I rode and congratulations to Angel, he’s been amazing all season. For me, looking forward to the next races, keep the ball rolling.”

Cormac Buchanan – P9

“P9 for Red Bull Rookies Cup race two here at Assen. All things considered, I am happy with that. A top 10 finish, more valuable points and, most importantly, we saw the chequered flag. It was a really difficult race initially. I made a horrible start and it took me a few laps to get into a good pace… All the while being smacked on the head constantly by a flapping windscreen which somehow broke on the first lap. I’m happy with the last laps and how I managed the group battle, leading the pack across the finish line. No time to rest as I head to Portimão for round four of the JuniorGP championship with @agrteamofficial. Thank you to everyone for the support – it means everything. Time to reset and bring it next weekend!”

Carter Thompson – P14

“Wasn’t the best start to the race 2, I made up a few positions but didn’t have the best feeling with the bike in the hot conditions but still overall it was a positive weekend being my first race back after my injury. Huge congratulations to Angel Piqueras on winning the championship.”

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nation Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 26’32.906 2 Máximo QUILES SPA 0.019 3 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 0.117 4 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 0.161 5 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 0.573 6 Alvaro CARPE SPA 0.672 7 Marcos RUDA SPA 0.747 8 Marco MORELLI ARG 0.788 9 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 10.972 10 Arbi ADITAMA INA 11.324 11 Rico SALMELA FIN 11.360 12 Kevin FARKAS HUN 11.457 13 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 11.938 14 Carter THOMPSON AUS 22.101 15 Shinya EZAWA JPN 22.268 16 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 22.360 17 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 22.121 18 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR 26.246 19 Amaury MIZERA FRA 45.769 20 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 51.841 Not classified Eddie O’SHEA GBR 1 lap Guido PINI ITA 2 laps Ruché MOODLEY RSA 3 laps Hakim DANISH MAL 5 laps Dodo BOGGIO ITA 5 laps

Red Bull Rookies Championship Points