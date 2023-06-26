2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Round Five – Assen, Netherlands
Qualifying
Angel Piqueras dominated the qualifying at Assen, half a second clear of his next nearest competitor, Maximo Quiles, with Rico Salmela rounding out the top row.
Top Aussie on the grid was Jacob Roulstone in tenth, with Kiwi Cormac Buchanan not far off in 12th. Carter Thompson was back in 20th after a crash in practice stunted his progress.
Race One
Angel Piqueras pushed his KTM to the limit for every one of the 15 laps of Assen with a hoard of identical machines taking any opportunity to overtake. The 16-year-old Spaniard never got clear, had to pass and repass but at the final chicane he was ahead.
16-year-old Spaniard Álvaro Carpe flashed across the line 0.208 seconds back with Irish 15-year-old Casey O’Gorman just 0.048 further adrift. Australia’s Jacob Roulstone was just off the leading group, and held of Hakim Danish.
Half a second covered the top 5 at the line but with three of his closest rivals, Màximo Quiles, Alberto Ferrandez and Rico Salmela all making mistakes, Piqueras was within reach of clinching the title on Sunday.
Quiles stalled on the grid and started from pit lane only to slide off on the first lap.
Carter Thompson took tenth, showing good pace.
New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was a DNF.
Angel Piqueras – P1
“On the first lap, I tried to make a break and get a gap. I thought that I should be able to get away from the group but finally, I didn’t. Anyway, I am really happy because this victory means a lot for the championship. The points are very good. I will not change the bike, I ran the shorter gearing, it gives me the punch out of the corners even if I am hitting the limiter when I am in the slipstream. On the last lap my strategy, my plan was just to push as hard as I could. That was all I could do.”
Jacob Roulstone – P4
“Super happy, got an awesome start, set into a good rhythm, worked to the front, remembered to just relax, settled in, fell back to about sixth position. With about four laps to go I pushed on and on the last lap was right there, went to pass Casey into the last turn, felt the front not liking it too much so just relaxed and thought, ‘better 4th than no result’. I’m thinking of changing things slightly for tomorrow, a small issue in the front on the fast corners that I think we can improve. The rest is very good and I am looking forward to tomorrow.”
Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Angel PIQUERAS
|SPA
|26’39.772
|2
|Alvaro CARPE
|SPA
|+0.208
|3
|Casey O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+0.256
|4
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+0.434
|5
|Hakim DANISH
|MAL
|+0.565
|6
|Ruché MOODLEY
|RSA
|+1.081
|7
|Kevin FARKAS
|HUN
|+1.466
|8
|Marcos RUDA
|SPA
|+1.624
|9
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MAL
|+1.873
|10
|Carter THOMPSON
|AUS
|+2.183
|11
|Alberto FERRANDEZ
|SPA
|+7.267
|12
|Eddie O’SHEA
|GBR
|+7.395
|13
|Arbi ADITAMA
|INA
|+7.796
|14
|Dodo BOGGIO
|ITA
|+7.554
|15
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|+7.720
|16
|Marco MORELLI
|ARG
|+11.277
|17
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|+15.237
|18
|Shinya EZAWA
|JPN
|+20.136
|19
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|GBR
|+38.520
|20
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|+45.778
|21
|Alexander ENRIQUEZ
|USA
|+47.549
|Not classified
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|1 lap
|Amaury MIZERA
|FRA
|6 laps
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZE
|10 laps
|Not finished first lap
|Máximo QUILES
|SPA
Race Two
Stealing the win from arch-rival Màximo Quiles on the brakes into the final chicane Angel Piqueras took his seventh win of the season, his second of the weekend and enough points to secure the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2023.
Again, the 16-year-old Spaniard had to fight for victory from first corner to last. 15-year-old Spaniard Quiles was determined to make amends for his Saturday fall and did much of the leading often swapping places with fellow countryman Álvaro Carpe who came into the race closest to Piqueras on points.
16-year-old Carpe had the front for most of the second half of the race but so intense was the lead battle that he crossed the line sixth.
It was Australian 18-year-old Jacob Roulstone who joined Piqueras and Quiles on the podium, getting the better of Casey O’Gorman and Alberto Ferrandez on the last lap.
Carter Thompson dropped to 14th. Cormac Buchanan finished just inside the top 10, claiming ninth.
While Piqueras has claimed the title very early, the battle is still close for the minor places after Assen.
Carpe sits second on 117-points, Quiles third on 110-points, with Ferrandez fourth on 103 – marking a Spanish top-four. Jacob Roulstone holds fifth, 17-points off second with 100-points even.
Cormac Buchanan is 15th on 31-points. Carter Thompson 19th, with 16-points.
Angel Piqueras – P1
“Coming into the chicane on the last lap I thought that Carpe was behind me and I knew that I needed to finish in front of him to take the Cup. So I went as late as possible and passed Quiles. Then I caught neutral in the middle of the corner, I was in trouble, I got a gear and got the win but it nearly didn’t happen. I didn’t think the year would be like this when I injured myself in the off-season. I had to work very hard to be fit. I knew I could race for the win after last year but I didn’t know it would be possible to win so many races. It’s very special and very important for my career to win the Cup and unbelievable to do it like this.”
Jacob Roulstone – P3
“I am super happy, it was a very tricky race, with the heat it was very tough. I was just trying to keep myself and the tyres a bit cool for the last lap. I was just moving out of the slipstream a bit where I could to catch some fresh air for myself and the tyres. I’m happy with the podium, happy with the way I rode and congratulations to Angel, he’s been amazing all season. For me, looking forward to the next races, keep the ball rolling.”
Cormac Buchanan – P9
“P9 for Red Bull Rookies Cup race two here at Assen. All things considered, I am happy with that. A top 10 finish, more valuable points and, most importantly, we saw the chequered flag. It was a really difficult race initially. I made a horrible start and it took me a few laps to get into a good pace… All the while being smacked on the head constantly by a flapping windscreen which somehow broke on the first lap. I’m happy with the last laps and how I managed the group battle, leading the pack across the finish line. No time to rest as I head to Portimão for round four of the JuniorGP championship with @agrteamofficial. Thank you to everyone for the support – it means everything. Time to reset and bring it next weekend!”
Carter Thompson – P14
“Wasn’t the best start to the race 2, I made up a few positions but didn’t have the best feeling with the bike in the hot conditions but still overall it was a positive weekend being my first race back after my injury. Huge congratulations to Angel Piqueras on winning the championship.”
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nation
|Gap
|1
|Angel PIQUERAS
|SPA
|26’32.906
|2
|Máximo QUILES
|SPA
|0.019
|3
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|0.117
|4
|Casey O’GORMAN
|IRL
|0.161
|5
|Alberto FERRANDEZ
|SPA
|0.573
|6
|Alvaro CARPE
|SPA
|0.672
|7
|Marcos RUDA
|SPA
|0.747
|8
|Marco MORELLI
|ARG
|0.788
|9
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZE
|10.972
|10
|Arbi ADITAMA
|INA
|11.324
|11
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|11.360
|12
|Kevin FARKAS
|HUN
|11.457
|13
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|11.938
|14
|Carter THOMPSON
|AUS
|22.101
|15
|Shinya EZAWA
|JPN
|22.268
|16
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MAL
|22.360
|17
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|22.121
|18
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|GBR
|26.246
|19
|Amaury MIZERA
|FRA
|45.769
|20
|Alexander ENRIQUEZ
|USA
|51.841
|Not classified
|Eddie O’SHEA
|GBR
|1 lap
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|2 laps
|Ruché MOODLEY
|RSA
|3 laps
|Hakim DANISH
|MAL
|5 laps
|Dodo BOGGIO
|ITA
|5 laps
Red Bull Rookies Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|PIQUERAS Angel
|SPA
|228
|2
|CARPE Alvaro
|SPA
|117
|3
|QUILES Máximo
|SPA
|110
|4
|FERRANDEZ Alberto
|SPA
|103
|5
|ROULSTONE Jacob
|AUS
|100
|6
|SALMELA Rico
|FIN
|91
|7
|O’GORMAN Casey
|IRL
|90
|8
|MORELLI Marco
|ARG
|76
|9
|DANISH Hakim
|MAL
|67
|10
|RUDA Marcos
|SPA
|64
|11
|PINI Guido
|ITA
|59
|12
|MOODLEY Ruché
|RSA
|52
|13
|ADITAMA Arbi
|INA
|44
|14
|LUCIANO Lorenz
|BEL
|32
|15
|BUCHANAN Cormac
|NZE
|31
|16
|SHAHRIL Danial
|MAL
|30
|17
|FARKAS Kevin
|HUN
|20
|18
|ROSENTHALER Jakob
|AUT
|18
|19
|THOMPSON Carter
|AUS
|16
|20
|O’SHEA Eddie
|GBR
|15
|21
|EZAWA Shinya
|JPN
|14
|22
|BOGGIO Dodo
|ITA
|10
|23
|ENRIQUEZ Alexander
|USA
|6
|24
|MIZERA Amaury
|FRA
|4
|25
|RAMMERSTORFER Leo
|AUT
|2