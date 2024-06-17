2024 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Round 12 – Orange County Half-Mile

Images courtesy of AFT, by Tim Lester

AFT Singles – Orange County Half-Mile

It was reigning AFT Singles champion Kody Kopp’s weekend at the Orange County Half-Mile, making history and regulating Saathoff and Drane to the lower steps of the podium.

Already with a strong claim as most decorated rider the category has ever seen, Kopp furthered his argument by equalling Shayna Texter-Bauman for most career AFT Singles wins by scoring his 19th triumph in just his 58th attempt.

While Kopp has authored his fair share of runaway wins, #19 ranked among the most lopsided. The star shook free of an early four-rider melee and promptly checked out. Despite cruising to the checkered flag, the Washington native still hit the stripe with more than three-and-a-half seconds in his favor.

Kody Kopp

“I feel like I’m really focused on this sport in general. I want to keep checking off goals and climbing up the list. Huge shout out to my Rick Ware Racing team. This one is huge for sure. And with four weekends in a row racing, it’s good to start it off with a win. We want to keep working towards that end goal of a championship.”

Second-ranked Chase Saathoff and third-ranked Tom Drane finished in their championship standing order at the conclusion of a relatively processional affair despite some early fireworks.

Trent Lowe extended that championship mirror to fourth after tracking down New Yorker Justin Jones.

Even with that disappointment, Jones played a starring role throughout the day and actually looked like the rider beat after winning his heat and the Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge with style.

Jones led the opening two laps and didn’t go away easily after being dispatched by Kopp, countering momentarily and then tussling with the title fighters for the opening half of the race. While Jones wouldn’t earn a second-career win nearly a decade after taking his first, he did give the home state fans plenty to cheer about en-route to a top-five result.

Behind, Travis Petton IV came home sixth with Hunter Bauer, Jared Lowe, Tarren Santero, and Evan Renshaw completing the top ten.

Kopp continues his march towards an unprecedented third Parts Unlimited AFT Singles title. He now leads by 26 points – more than a full race haul – over second-ranked Saathoff (158-132). Drane is third at 126, followed by Lowe with 108.

AFT Singles Main Result – Orange County Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 20 Laps 25 2 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +3.503 21 3 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +5.172 18 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +8.221 16 5 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 +8.305 15 6 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F +13.892 14 7 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +16.562 13 8 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +17.092 12 9 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +19.725 11 10 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R +19.746 10 11 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F +22.138 9 12 Landen Kawczak KTM 450 SX-F FE +23.451 8 13 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 +24.300 7 14 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F +26.912 6 15 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F +28.668 5 16 Ian Wolfe Honda CRF450R 19 Laps 4 17 Aidan Brown Honda CRF450R 11.440 3 18 Daniel Poole Yamaha YZ450F 12 Laps 2 19 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 4 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 158 2 Chase Saathoff 132 3 Tom Drane 126 4 Trent Lowe 108 5 James Ott 86 6 Tarren Santero 77 7 Travis Petton 77 8 Dalton Gauthier 76 9 Evan Renshaw 67 10 Tyler Raggio 61 11 Logan Eisenhard 60 12 Jared Lowe 57 13 Hunter Bauer 54 14 Justin Jones 47 15 Aidan RoosEvans 35 16 Shayna Texter-Bauman 24 17 Justin Anselmi 22 18 Michael Inderbitzin 19 19 Ian Wolfe 19 20 Chad Cose 19

Mission SuperTwins – Orange County Half-Mile

Unfortunately, Max Whale was missing from the start line on Saturday. The Australian got his foot caught in a hole in the track during qualifying and broke his tibia. Whale is heading for surgery on Tuesday and hopes to race at De Quoin in three weeks’ time.

While slippery conditions and continually altering lines at Middletown, New York’s Orange County Fair Speedway kept the world’s elite motorcycle dirt track racers guessing all day long, AFT SuperTwins championship leader Daniels was composed and in control throughout.

After sitting atop the leaderboard in practice and qualifying, and then winning his heat and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, Daniels merely needed to get off the line clean and then do his thing in the Main. Once he did, the end result was a drama-free 5.293-second margin of victory.

Daniels’ second triumph of the season also saw him build upon his Grand National Championship advantage on a day that was, by contrast, frustratingly off for nine-time champion Jared Mees, who was forced to rally just to finish inside the top five.

Dallas Daniels

“To come here and do what we did all day… These are the days you dream of. It was one of those days when you’re just on, and you feel it no matter what. Man, we’ve been working behind the scenes, and it’s starting to pay off. We put on a clinic, and it feels good. The Estenson Racing Monster Energy Yamaha motorcycle is handling so good. Just a big thanks to everyone. What a day… What a day.”

While Mees battled his way forward from outside the top ten, Briar Bauman got away in second and was the only rider who managed to catch even a fleeting glimpse of Daniels’ immediate escape.

While unsuccessful in his bid to keep pace, the effort to do so catapulted Bauman into the clear himself where he ultimately took second with more than four seconds to spare.

Meanwhile, third place had major ‘Cinderella story’ potential with Billy Ross desperate to fend off Brandon Robinson in search of a first career premier-class podium in what was his ‘24 debut after suffering an injury shortly before the season opener.

However, that Cinderella story was swapped out for another when the fight for fourth, featuring Mees and Dalton Gauthier, converged with the scrap over third as the contest neared its conclusion.

Gauthier, in just his first race on the Royal Enfield in substitute duty, pulled off a final-corner overtake to steal away third and grab what was instead his first career premier-class podium by an impossibly slim 0.002 seconds. Ross held on for fourth, while Mees pushed Robinson down to sixth by a similarly tight 0.045 seconds at the checkered flag.

Positions seventh through ten went to Brandon Price, Jarod Vanderkooi, Trevor Brunner, and Davis Fisher in that order.

SuperTwins Main Result – Orange County Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 24 Laps 25 2 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke +5.293 21 3 Dalton Gauthier Royal Enfield 650 +9.723 18 4 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 +9.725 16 5 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +10.276 15 6 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +10.321 14 7 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +14.585 13 8 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 +15.508 12 9 Trevor Brunner Indian FTR750 +15.665 11 10 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +15.675 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke +17.923 9 12 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 +18.376 8 13 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke +22.137 7 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +22.803 6 15 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp +27.247 5 16 Wyatt Vaughan Kawasaki Ninja 650 23 Laps 4 17 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 +2.169 3 18 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 +15.815 2 19 Garret Wilson Kawasaki Ninja 650 22 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 149 2 Jared Mees 133 3 Brandon Robinson 131 4 Briar Bauman 120 5 Jarod VanDerKooi 97 6 Brandon Price 86 7 Davis Fisher 78 8 Trevor Brunner 71 9 Dan Bromley 61 10 Sammy Halbert 58 11 Max Whale 54 12 Bronson Bauman 51 13 Cameron Smith 47 14 Declan Bender 45 15 Kolby Carlile 44 16 Johnny Lewis 43 17 Ben Lowe 33 18 Dalton Gauthier 18 19 Billy Ross 16 20 Kayl Kolkman 13

Progressive American Flat Track will be right back in action next weekend with the Bridgeport Half-Mile at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 22.