PSRT Special Series MiniGP Ohvale

Petronas Sepang Racing Team, in collaboration with Ohvale have today announced a Special Series MiniGP motorcycle which is available as a limited edition of 46 units from September. At just under 10,000 Euro though I can’t imagine many or any will find their way down to Australia. If you do get hold of one, let us know!

PSRT Special Series MiniGP Ohvale is based on the Ohvale 160cc GP-0 model with a number of key enhancements and features as well as additional equipment.

The Ohvale GP-0 is the same bike chosen by Dorna and FIM for the maiden FIM MiniGP World Series Championship.

Enhancements for the PSRT version include an upgraded chassis to allow a better fit for taller riders, fully adjustable suspension with Mupo forks and Ohlins at the rear, PSRT livery with winglets, Dell’Orto carburetor and a restyled Arrow exhaust system.

Alongside the bike itself, each customer will receive an exclusive package consisting of bespoke branded tyre warmers, a branded race carpet and a bike cover. A selection of spare parts with a range of sprockets and pinions in a custom containment unit is also supplied.

The bike is finished in Petronas SRT livery, which is supplied by the same company that paints the team’s MotoGP race machines.

A limited 46 units of the PSRT Special Series MiniGP Ohvale will be built, each with their chassis number on the triple clamp, with pre-orders being taken now for delivery from September.

Razlan Razali. Team Principal, PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team

“We are happy to reward our strongest supporters with this limited edition PETRONAS SRT OHVALE Special Series MiniGP motorcycle. This is a superb MiniGP bike that truly justifies the red carpet treatment. This bike targets PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team enthusiasts who want to enjoy track action in the MiniGP format and we have worked with OHVALE to create something truly special with some of the best suppliers in the business. We looked at every element of ownership of one of these bikes when creating the package and there will be 46 very lucky people who have this in their garage.”

Valerio Da Lio. CEO of OHVALE

“OHVALE, in cooperation with PETRONAS SRT, is proud to have created this special series starting from the 160 GP-0 model. Thanks to OHVALE’s Racing DNA and technical know-how, it has been possible to enrich this PETRONAS SRT OHVALE Special Series MiniGP with special parts for leisure on the track. We were also inspired by the MotoGP bike by using not only replica colours and graphics, but also special parts with a high technical value which differentiate this prestigious model. We thank our partners for the cooperation on this project and to everyone involved in the production of this PETRONAS SRT Special Series as well as to PSRT for their trust in our OHVALE GP-0.”

OHVALE GP-0 is year by year becoming popular as the motorcycle for the young riders to develop their skills as the correct motorcycles for adults to train and enjoy on tracks.

OHVALE GP-0 is an idea of Valerio Da Lio, industry expert with an experience of over thirty years in the motorcycle world, who teamed with great men very well known in the motorcycle industry for their extraordinary abilities and high technical ability to create a unique project in the motorcycle field.

To check out the brochure, register interest or order click here: petronassrt.ohvale.com.