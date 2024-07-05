2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Nine – Sachsenring

MotoGP riders reflect on the opening day of practice in Germany

Maverick Vinales – P1

“This was my best day on the Sachsenring since I’ve been racing in MotoGP. Being so competitive on a slow track like Sachsenring is significant for the team. Right from the free practice session, I felt extremely good, with an outstanding race pace as well during Practice, where I also tested a few things in view of the race to see what would work well.”

Jorge Martin – P2

“Today, the conditions were tricky with this wind and the cold temperatures. I think we were a bit on the limit with the front tyre. Even the medium was too soft and the hard, it wasn’t hot enough, so I think that’s why there were some crashes. But I felt confident. I felt fast. I was working always with used tyres and trying to understand how to be faster at the end of the race because it was maybe my weak point last season. I feel confident. Let’s see if tomorrow we can make another step. The weather conditions are going to be strange throughout the whole weekend.”

Miguel Oliveira – P3

“I had a good feeling today. We managed to click very easily with the bike. I didn’t change many things, just worked a lot on the electronics and it seemed to be working quite well. The time attacks went great, everything came in a natural way; riding super clean, no mistakes, good pace, so hopefully tomorrow we can challenge for a good place in Qualifying 2. This was the best Friday I have had in a long time. I think one of the reasons is that after Assen I had a meeting with the team and Aprilia to explain what I’m missing and was quite clear. A few changes we needed to do with the bike – they were small but made a big difference. It seems to be working.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“It was a positive day, even though the wind and the conditions didn’t help. We tried different set-ups and found some interesting solutions. We didn’t lose the feeling despite the many adjustments we made, we improved compared to Assen and tomorrow we can battle for a spot on the front two rows. There’s still work to do regarding the race pace, but we’re in a good direction.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P5

“Today, compared to Assen, we had to do a lot of work and we’re still not fully satisfied about the feeling with the bike. We were quickest today race-pace wise, but we missed something when it came to the time attack. We couldn’t make the most of the fresh tyre as I was losing a lot in terms of traction. We need to understand how to fix this but we already have some clear ideas on which direction to take. This is why we’re not worried.”

Enea Bastianini – P6

“All in all it was a quite positive day, despite the afternoon crash. I’m especially happy because I managed to improve lap after lap, and I had a good feeling also this afternoon. We tried something new which in some areas of the track worked well, whilst in others didn’t. We need therefore to do a good job tomorrow in putting everything together the best way. The pace is very, very good, we’re only missing something on the single-lap performance.”

Pedro Acosta – P8

“I felt better today in 40 laps than the full weekend in Assen, so the least we can say is that it was a positive day for us. We crashed two times, two stupid crashes from my perspective, but I am happy with the steps made between Free Practice 1 and Practice. The pace was coming quite easy, we were constantly fast. We tried the time attacks with different tyres options, but once we found the right one, we were feeling very well. More than happy to be qualified in Q2 directly!”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“Now I feel better, but it was a big hit! I’m painful in the collarbone, but everything else seems ok. At the end of the straight I lost the front: maybe the tire wasn’t ready, maybe I braked too hard. A big impact on the gravel, but the medical check ruled out injuries. I back on the track, I didn’t expect this lap time, but I’m happy. We’re not in a bad position on pace, but we need to make a step forward on the electronics in the last sector. Now physio and data analysis for arriving ready for the Sprint.”

Jack Miller – P11

“I was able to hit the ground running today, seems like that feeling and confidence have followed us to the Sachsenring. In saying that, we missed out on a direct transfer into Q2 by a bee’s pecker which is devastating but it has given me a bit of confidence that we can get there tomorrow! We’ll see how we go.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“Today was quite difficult, especially at the beginning of the practice, I didn’t feel good with the bike. We lost our way a bit, also with this weather it was hard to work well. in the right corners it was hard for me to manage the temperature of the tire. When the temperature is low like this and we have to use the soft front tire, in my case with the old bike, it’s hard to manage. Our aero package is not as good as the one on the 24 bike and we saw that Maverick and Miguel did a really good job, really fast laps but, in my case, I hope that the weather tomorrow is going be warmer, so we can use the harder compound and I can compensate better. The team did a great job and I did the maximum – I was really close to going straight into Q2, so our pace was quite good. Basically, I’m happy, but we need to have some luck with the weather tomorrow.”

Marc Marquez – P13

“The feeling with the bike was good, but it’s obvious that the afternoon crash has had a great impact on this first day here at the Sachsenring. I’m not worried about the fracture in my finger, but the bruise to the rib cage is surely the one bothering me the most and that also prevented me from continuing the session. Now it is time to rest and tomorrow morning we’ll see what my physical condition is.”

Fabio Quartararo – P14

“It was really windy. I think this was one of the reasons why there were so many crashes: the wind was pushing so much on the front. But today’s temperature is not related to the difficulties we’re having. I expected to be struggling here, but we seem to be struggling in different areas than I thought we would. I had expected better in some places. So, it’s difficult. In the end, we are one tenth from Q2, and that’s a bit frustrating. To be fair, this is a short track, so one tenth is still quite a lot. I did have the chance to ride behind some other riders and draw a comparison. This is great information for Yamaha. We will try to make the best of what we have, and then we’ll see.”

Augusto Fernandez – P15

“It was a good Friday for us, finally, probably the best of the season so far. We saw some light, we were a bit more competitive, closer to guys, and I think that it was possible to finish in the top 10 today. Unfortunately, I was not able to improve my lap times in the second time attack, so I finished P15, but it was a really positive day for us, we know the direction that we need to take for tomorrow, and hopefully we can make a step to fight for Q2.”

Johann Zarco – P16

“The beginning of the afternoon was great; we could finally smile under the helmet. The positive thing is that I was in the top 5 for many laps during the practice; I stayed there with the fastest guys. Our pace was consistent. However, we made a mistake in the strategy, and then I crashed, so I could not nail the job and get to Q2. We’ve improved today; let’s keep working and see what we can do tomorrow”.

Luca Marini – P17

“We’ve been able to make a good step today compared to where we started, but there’s still more work to do. There was a lot of wind today which made everything quite tricky, you have to stay really focused every lap. Corner entry is an area that we can still make some improvements in, so this will be one of the focuses for tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“As the air temperature is quite low, we are struggling to warm up the tyre, especially the right side, because this circuit is left-handed. We’ve seen many crashes today, and I was one of them; I ended up on the gravel at turn 1. We’d tried different geometries, I didn’t have a good feeling, and I lost the front. We are working hard to see if we can make some progress for tomorrow’s sessions and Sprint”.

Marco Bezzecchi – P19

“Perhaps one of the most difficult days of the season: this morning I didn’t feel bad, while in the afternoon the gap was bigger. I crashed, I took a bad hit, gravel got into my helmet and I hurt my face on the tarmac. Then in the Practice the usual problems came back, I struggles with the first touch of gas, the bike doesn’t turn, I’m losing speed and often I go wide. It wasn’t my day, I hope to make a step tomorrow, let’s not give up.”

Remy Gardner – P20

“Obviously, I struggled a little bit in FP2 adapting to the Michelins and the bike. Before the Practice session we did a little work on the riding by checking data and readjusting the electronics and, actually, it was not going half bad. I think the gap is not too bad for having spent just two hours on the bike, it’s not horrible. Maybe we could have done a 1’20.9s, or something like that, if I hadn’t gone down at the end and would have managed to put the whole lap together, which I think is respectable. On that last lap, I went into Turn 13 a bit hot, and with the slipstream I locked the front tyre and went down pretty early on braking. I didn’t expect it. Unfortunately, my little pinky got caught under the handlebar for a split second there, and I lost a bit of skin, but I’ll be alright. I think a points finish may be a bit much to ask this weekend. If I can battle with other riders and have a good fight in the Race and enjoy myself, in the end, that’s the most important.”

Stefan Bradl – P21

“Riding at the Sachsenring is always such a pleasure for me, I immediately feel the support from the fans and as the only German in MotoGP I really want to put on a good weekend for them. We have some items to work on like always. Let’s see what we can manage, there’s work to do but we can see the potential of the bike from the other riders.”

Joan Mir – P22

“Honestly today was a really tough day for us, we went the wrong way with the setting – it was a risk that unfortunately didn’t pay off. In the afternoon we found a better setup, but I had a crash when I started to really push, and this upset the final part of practice. The objective for tomorrow is to be more competitive, to at least be with the other Honda riders and restart what we were doing at the start of the year in races.”

Aleix Espargaro

“I tried to race, but unfortunately, my hand hurts too badly, especially when I try to brake. I couldn’t even manage the throttle. I’m forced to stop for this weekend, but I’ll still be in the garage to support Maverick and to be with my team. I’m counting on seeing everyone at Silverstone!”

Team Managers

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“Sachsenring day one was very positive for us. Raul struggled a bit this morning to find speed but they fixed a big issue in the afternoon. He couldn’t make Q2 straight but with 1:20.3 he was very close and hopefully tomorrow we can do it. I think Miguel had the best day of this season because being very consistent, fast and in P3, means direct Q2 for tomorrow. This Friday afternoon is always very important. Also, the boys did not crash, which is something to mention as well because we know this track layout is very nice but also gives trouble in turn 11 for tyre temperatures and turn one can be quite hectic as well. We are really pleased with today!“

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“The conditions were tricky at the Sachsenring today. It was quite cold and windy, and this track is notorious for having predominantly left-handers, so it’s difficult to get heat into the right side of the tyre and keep it at the right temperature. That’s why we saw so many crashes today. We had hoped for a top-10 spot, and Fabio put in a good attempt, but the times were all very close together. We are still missing something, so we have to keep working, because even just a few tenths can make the difference on short tracks like this. As for Remy, he did a good job, apart from maybe the crash at the end. It’s not easy to fill in for a MotoGP rider on such short notice. Gigs like this come with a lot of pressure, but he handled it well. He’s new to our team and to riding the M1, but he already did good lap times on the first day, and we’re impressed. We’re glad his crash at the end was not more serious, and we’re looking forward to continue our work with him tomorrow, gathering as much data as possible.”

Friday MotoGP Report

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) ripped up the recent form book at the Sachsenring on Friday, putting Aprilia on top and by a sizeable 0.340 as he smashed the lap record. 2023 winner Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was the first on the chase after showing serious speed all day, but he had another Aprilia for company as Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira made it two Noale machines in the top three, just 0.022 off Martin.

For many a favourite on the way in, it was a tougher opening day for Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) after two crashes, the second of which was a big highside. After a medical check, he has been declared fit.

It was a dramatic first part to the vital Practice session in the afternoon, with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashing in the opening stages, losing the front at the fast Turn 11, rider ok. Then, Marc Marquez suffered a highside there with 52 minutes left on the clock, with the Gresini rider initially heading back to the truck rather than the medical centre. Later, the #93 did go for a check and was declared fit.

Not long after that, more drama, this time at Turn 1. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashed and damaged the air fence – bringing out the red flag – and he headed straight to the medical centre. But once again, rider ok and passed fit, and the #49 even headed back out and managed to improve his lap.

Once the session resumed, Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) also crashed at Turn 1, riders ok, but the pace would heat up with time attacks starting in the last 20 minutes – and the lap record was destroyed. Marquez, who didn’t head back out, found his name pipped further and further down the order before it was outside the top ten, putting him in Q1.

Behind Viñales’ stunning 1:19.622 as he unleashed a full Batmav Friday, Martin had an impressive day at the office to stake his claim as favourite of the top three in the title fight. Oliveira impressed after a very tough Assen to come out swinging, taking third and at a track he’s taken a premier class podium at previously.

Fourth place was taken by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who showed strong pace throughout with over 30 laps set in the hour-long Practice to back up a top three position on Friday in Assen, and on the heels of his new two-year contract.

Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), meanwhile, completed a quiet day at the office but a good one, taking P5 just ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team). The ‘Beast’ had a late crash at Turn 11, but rider ok if a little bruised.

Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli found time in the afternoon to finish P7, ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) who had a fast but at times adventurous Friday. The rookie sensation crashed in FP1 and then again in Practice but moves through to Q2 in eighth. Sunday is the last chance he has to beat Marquez’ record of youngest premier class winner.

Diggia takes P9 despite his tumble too, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder completing the top ten as the final rider moving straight through to Q2. The South African was an infinitesimal 0.001 ahead of teammate Jack Miller. Miller heads Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), behind whom sits Marc Marquez on the timesheets. They head for Q1 alongside the likes of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). Check out the full results from the day below.

Saturday will certainly be an intriguing one, with Aprilia taking top Friday honours at a track Ducati have come to dominate, standout performances making waves, a new lap record set. The last time Viñales pulled out that kind of gap on the field, it turned into an ominous Saturday and Sunday for the rest – at the equally anti-clockwise Circuit of the Americas.

MotoGP Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Vinales Apr 1m19.622 2 J Martin Duc +0.340 3 M Oliveira Apr +0.362 4 A Marquez Duc +0.407 5 F Bagnaia Duc +0.439 6 E Bastianini Duc +0.463 7 F Morbidelli Duc +0.464 8 P Acosta Ktm +0.520 9 F D Giannatonio Duc +0.658 10 B Binder Ktm +0.662 11 J Miller Ktm +0.663 12 R Fernandez Apr +0.722 13 M Marquez Duc +0.762 14 F Quartararo Yam +0.785 15 A Fernandez Ktm +0.991 16 J Zarco Hon +1.046 17 L Marini Hon +1.246 18 T Nakagami Hon +1.264 19 M Bezzecchi Duc +1.279 20 R Gardner Yam +1.783 21 S Bradl Hon +1.952 22 J Mir Hon +2.225

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J Martin 200 2 F Bagnaia 190 3 M Marquez 142 4 E Bastianini 136 5 M Viñales 118 6 P Acosta 101 7 B Binder 99 8 F Di Giannantonio 92 9 A Espargaro 82 10 A Marquez 62 11 M Bezzecchi 45 12 R Fernandez 40 13 F Quartararo 39 14 F Morbidelli 39 15 J Miller 32 16 M Oliveira 32 17 A Fernandez 15 18 J Mir 13 19 J Zarco 12 20 A Rins 8 21 T Nakagami 8 22 D Pedrosa 7 23 L Marini 0 24 S Bradl 0

Moto2

Friday’s Moto2 pacesetter was Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) as the Thai rider heads into Saturday over three tenths clear of the chasing pack.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team) ended Day 1 0.351s adrift of Chantra’s 1:22.698, with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) fronting the Boscoscoro charge in P3.

MT Helmets – MSI team-mates Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura are P7 and P8 respectively at the end of play on Friday, with the top two in the title race both setting a 1:23.267.

After fracturing his right collarbone seven days ago in Assen, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) returned to action and ended Friday in P17, just over a second from Chantra’s time. The American will be hunting for a top 14 spot on Saturday morning.

Moto2 rookie Senna Agius ended the opening day of practice in 20th place.

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Chantra Kal 1m22.698 2 J Dixon Kal +0.351 3 F Aldeguer Bos +0.407 4 B Bendsneyder Kal +0.425 5 A Canet Kal +0.529 6 M Ramirez Kal +0.563 7 S Garcia Bos +0.569 8 A Ogura Bos +0.569 9 M Gonzalez Kal +0.629 10 T Arbolino Kal +0.666 11 C Vietti Kal +0.771 12 A Arenas Kal +0.801 13 I Guevara Kal +0.882 14 A Lopez Bos +0.896 15 M Aji Kal +0.984 16 D Moreira Kal +1.026 17 J Roberts Kal +1.057 18 D Foggia Kal +1.073 19 D Binder Kal +1.130 20 S Agius Kal +1.259 21 M Schrotter Kal +1.297 22 D Muñoz Kal +1.343 23 J Masia Kal +1.440 24 A Sasaki Kal +1.459 25 B Baltus Kal +1.505 26 J Alcoba Kal +1.627 27 Z Goorbergh Kal +1.912 28 R Garcia Kal +2.163 29 X Artigas For +2.361 30 A Escrig For +2.502

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 138 2 A Ogura 124 3 J Roberts 115 4 A Lopez 87 5 F Aldeguer 83 6 M Gonzalez 73 7 A Canet 58 8 A Arenas 48 9 J Alcoba 46 10 S Chantra 46 11 M Ramirez 44 12 C Vietti 44 13 T Arbolino 43 14 J Dixon 33 15 B Baltus 23 16 S Agius 21 17 I Guevara 18 18 D Foggia 14 19 F Salac 14 20 Z Vd 13 21 D Moreira 7 22 J Navarro 6

Moto3

Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) topped the Moto3 times on Friday at the Sachsenring as the Italian put together a 1:25.283 to finish 0.031s ahead of Dutch TT winner Ivan Ortola (MT Helmet – MSI).

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) bagged P3 on Day 1 but the Colombian had to leave it late to land a competitive time following a fast crash at Turn 11. The World Championship leader will be aiming to have a less dramatic session on Saturday morning.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) pocketed a P4 to signal a solid day at the office for Alonso’s chief Championship chaser.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) sits P11 heading into Saturday morning’s final Practice session, but the Spaniard is less than half a second away from Nepa’s pace.

Australian Joel Kelso was 13th on Friday ahead of countryman Jacob Roulstone who ended day one in 17th place but still less than seven-tenths of outright pacesetter Stefano Nepa.

Moto3 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Nepa KTM 1m25.283 2 I Ortola KTM +0.031 3 D Alonso CFM +0.064 4 C Veijer HUS +0.096 5 A Piqueras HON +0.115 6 T Furusato HON +0.306 7 A Fernandez HON +0.395 8 J Rueda KTM +0.412 9 R Yamanaka KTM +0.443 10 D Muñoz KTM +0.449 11 D Holgado GAS +0.458 12 L Lunetta HON +0.559 13 J Kelso KTM +0.567 14 M Bertelle HON +0.581 15 S Ogden HON +0.616 16 T Suzuki HUS +0.640 17 J Roulstone GAS +0.673 18 J Whatley HON +0.948 19 J Esteban CFM +0.950 20 F Farioli HON +1.052 21 N Carraro KTM +1.062 22 R Rossi KTM +1.101 23 T Buasri HON +2.337 24 D Almansa HON +2.461 25 N Dettwiler KTM +2.629 26 X Zurutuza KTM +2.903

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 154 2 C Veijer 115 3 D Holgado 111 4 I Ortola 105 5 D Muñoz 76 6 R Yamanaka 62 7 A Rueda 58 8 A Fernandez 54 9 J Kelso 50 10 A Piqueras 49 11 J Roulstone 44 12 J Esteban 36 13 S Nepa 36 14 T Furusato 34 15 L Lunetta 34 16 T Suzuki 31 17 R Rossi 16 18 N Carraro 15 19 M Bertelle 14 20 F Farioli 11 21 S Ogden 5 22 X Zurutuza 3

MotoE Qualifying

For the third time in succession Tech3 E-Racing’s Alessandro Zaccone will launch from pole position after the Italian pipped Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) by just 0.062s in a drama-filled qualifying at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Zaccone’s 1:26.234 was 0.221s quicker than Nicholas Spinelli’s (Tech3 E-Racing) best effort, as the latter came through Q1 to stick his Ducati V21L on the front row in P3.

Title hunting Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) spearheads the second row of the grid in P4, as the top two in the World Championship – Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) – both suffered crashes in Q2. Casadei qualified P8 but will serve a Long Lap penalty in Race 1 for crashing under yellow flags at Turn 13, while Zannoni didn’t set a time after the Italian crashed at Turn 1 early in Q2 – the #21 will start in P10 if given the all-clear to race.

MotoE Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Zaccone Duc 1m26.234 2 O Gutierrez Duc +0.062 3 N Spinelli Duc +0.221 4 H Garzo Duc +0.267 5 J Torres Duc +0.295 6 E Granado Duc +0.343 7 M Ferrari Duc +0.363 8 M Casadei Duc +0.689 Q1 9 L Tulovic Duc / 10 K Zannoni Duc (*) 0.320 11 A Finello Duc (*) 0.558 12 M Pons Duc (*) 0.647 13 M Roccoli Duc (*) 1.061 14 A Mantovani Duc (*) 1.228 15 C Davies Duc (*) 1.252 16 K Manfredi Duc (*) 1.890 17 A Pontone Duc (*) 2.397 18 M Herrera Duc (*) 2.473

MotoE Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 C Mattia 140 2 Z Kevin 137 3 G Oscar 133 4 G Hector 129 5 Z Alessandro 119 6 S Nicholas 88 7 F Matteo 78 8 G Eric 74 9 T Jordi 74 10 M Andrea 71 11 T Lukas 69 12 R Massimo 67 13 P Miquel 62 14 F Alessio 46 15 M Kevin 43 16 D Chaz 25 17 H Maria 23 18 P Armando 17

