Remy Gardner tops Portimao test

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner set the pace on the second day of private testing at Portimao’s Algarve International Circuit, as the Australian set the only 1:42 lap time of the day. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was second quickest, three tenths off Gardner, with Jorge Navarro (Speed Up Racing) third on Wednesday.

The 1:42.962 time from Gardner was less than half a second shy than his own pole position time in last November’s Portuguese Grand Prix, and ahead of the 2021 showdown at the rollercoaster in mid-April, Gardner is looking in fantastic shape in his new colours. Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was fifth fastest as a whole host of Moto2 riders and teams got some vital laps under their belts before the Official Qatar Test later this month.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), fastest rookie Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP) were next on the timesheets, the 2020 Moto3 runner-up finished less than a second away from Gardner’s time.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“It’s been hard these two days. We did a lot of work, as there were plenty of things to do and try. We need to gel with together a bit better, but we’re improving each and every day. We’re getting more competitive and that’s very positive. We’re still a bit far from the top, but I think the three days at Losail will be crucial also considering that in the the last part of today we have found a direction with the setup that looks interesting. I’m charged up.”

Cameron Beaubier (Tennor American Racing) finished ahead of teammate Marcos Ramirez, while Marco Bezzecchi (SKY Racing Team VR46), Hector Garzo (Pons HP40), his teammate Stefano Manzi, Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team), Yari Montella (Speed Up Racing), Celestino Vietti (SKY Racing Team VR46), Somkiat Chantra and Honda Team Asia teammate Ai Ogura completed the intermediate class runners.

Moto2 – Portimao Test Timesheet – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Remy Gardner 1:42.962 2 Marco Bezzecchi 1:43.322 3 Joe Roberts 1:43.371 4 Jorge Navarro 1:43.516 5 Xavi Vierge 1:43.542 6 Fabio Di Quiannantonio 1:43.625 7 Marcos Ramirez 1:43.641 8 Marcel Schrotter 1:43.721 9 Raul Fernandez 1:43.887 10 Jake Dixon 1:43.902

Moto3

A host of Moto3 riders were also lapping in Portimao. Grand Prix rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was the man to beat on the second day as he and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) were split by just 0.054, with Day 1 pacesetter Andrea Migno (Snipers Team) third quickest.

Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3), Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) were also in action and inside the top seven, with Filip Salac (Snipers Team), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), his teammate Ayumu Sasaki, Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia), Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) and his stablemate Max Kofler on track as well in the lightweight class.

Gabriel Rodrigo

“This is a very demanding circuit riding and set-up wise. I immediately felt comfortable, even though I chose to not take too many risks when the wind was blowing stronger given the many crashes occurred on track. I had a very good rhythm – in the low 1’49s – which I didn’t expect. We weren’t lucky with the time attack as a red flag stopped us on the quick lap, but generally speaking I’m very happy with the work done and I think we’re ready for Qatar.”

Jeremy Alcoba

“Yesterday we were not so competitive, with many ideas and few solutions, and especially with the leathers that did not fit me well. We made a lot of set-up adjustments, without finding the right ones. Today we improved a little, even though we struggled with used tyres. Then the new leathers came – slightly modified – and things turned around for the better. I was able to focus solely on my riding and the times dropped lap after lap, with an excellent pace. I think our season starts now.”

The likes of Marc VDS and Aspar Team have been in Valencia spinning laps as every rider and team gear up for the Qatar Test and Qatar Grand Prix that kick off later this month. Anticipation is now building ahead of the start of the season as riders bed themselves in for 2021.