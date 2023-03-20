MotoGP 2023

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team officially launched their 2023 efforts in Portugal overnight ahead of the season opener at Portimao, unveiling the team and setting the tone for the season, and marking the first satellite Team for Aprilia Racing in MotoGP history.

A strong line-up that includes Portuguese star Miguel Oliveira and young rider Raul Fernandez, who produced encouraging results during tests at Valencia, Sepang, and Portimao.

Miguel Oliveira

“I really like the new livery! The colors are different and unique, so it’s nice to be out on track like that. I can’t wait for the first round at my home circuit representing the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team aboard my Aprilia RS-GP! In 2023, I’m facing a new challenge, so I hope we can get along quite well and we can achieve the goals that we set together during this season. The bike has a lot of potential and I’m sure that now together with the team, we can adapt everything further to my riding and start to be fast in order to be competitive.”

Raul Fernandez

“It’s definitely different! I like it, especially the blue part. I arrived in the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team with a completely fresh mind. Everything is new, not just the colors and I’m very happy to come here and try to enjoy myself again on the bike. My principal goal this year is to come back with a bright smile on my face. I’m really happy to be part of the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, because I think I have the best opportunities here. We have a nice bike with the Aprilia RS-GP. They did a great job, I’m really happy. We did a good job in Sepang and Portimao and now I’m really enthusiastic to start the season.”

Razlan Razali – RNF MotoGP Team Principal

“I’m thrilled to finally start the new season with a revamped spirit and our bold new colors that reflect the new CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team. As a team, we’re dedicated to making changes and going out of the box from the norm of the sport. We’ve partnered with CryptoDATA. But beyond our partnership, we’re focused on bringing our own unique approach to racing, with a team culture that emphasizes excellence, determination, passion and the desire to be different.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have been a part of this incredible journey with us. First and foremost, a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna, IRTA, Mr. Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing for the strong technical support from the factory team, our longstanding partners who have stood by us through thick and thin, such as Greenpower Generators, RCB, WRS, BETA, and many more. And to our new partners who are joining us on this new adventure, we extend a warm welcome to Sterilgarda, Shark, Estrella Galicia, and Castrol. We are thrilled to have you all onboard and look forward to achieving great success together in the future.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – RNF MotoGP Team Manager

“Having this moment of truth, having the team launch as a presentation of 2023 makes you feel proud. Behind the scenes we have been working hard to create a lot of new stuff and material in order to look better, to perform better and to race basically against each other. We are here with around 35 people and two fantastic riders plus this new livery, which is a great achievement. It makes us all happy to see that there are two more Aprilia bikes on the starting grid of the MotoGP World Championship and I’m very curious for this first race in Portimao to see how our boys are able to perform in this very strong category.”

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

AEDT

Time Class Event Friday 2000 Moto3 FP1 2050 Moto2 FP1 2145 MotoGP FP1 0015 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0105 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday 1940 Moto3 FP3 2025 Moto2 FP3 2110 MotoGP FP 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 0015 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0045 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0110 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Race Sunday 1945 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 RACE 2215 Moto2 RACE 0000 (Mon) MotoGP RACE

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Mar-26 Portugal, Portimao 2 Apr-02 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda 3 Apr-16 Americas, COTA 4 Apr-30 Spain, Jerez 5 May-14 France, Le Mans 6 Jun-11 Italy, Mugello 7 Jun-18 Germany, Sachsenring 8 Jun-25 Netherlands, Assen 9 Jul-09 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) 10 Aug-06 Great Britain, Silverstone 11 Aug-20 Austria, Red Bull Ring 12 Sep-03 Catalunya, Catalunya 13 Sep-10 San Marino, Misano 14 Sep-24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) 15 Oct-01 Japan, Motegi 16 Oct-15 Indonesia, Mandalika 17 Oct-22 Australia, Phillip Island 18 Oct-29 Thailand, Chang 19 Nov-12 Malaysia, Sepang 20 Nov-19 Qatar, Lusail 21 Nov-26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List