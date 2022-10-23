2022 FIM World Supercross Championship Round 2

The inaugural pilot season for the new look and Aussie managed FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) concluded overnight with Round Two in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

German rider Ken Roczen was crowned WSX champion after finishing second in a dramatic WSX Australian Grand Prix. The WSX title ends a championship drought for the Genuine Honda rider, with the title coming down to a four-point gap.

Ken Roczen

“I would do it over and over again, I’ve had such an amazing experience. It’s been a tough ride the last few years that’s why I did this. I don’t regret it. I’ve had so much fun here, I love coming to Australia and I can’t wait to come back again. Finally getting a title again, especially the first one for my team, is nothing short of amazing.”

American Joey Savatgy won the final night’s WSX race with Roczen second and American’s Justin Brayton in third, however that wasn’t enough to grab the title. Savatgy was tied on championship points with Friese, however took the runner-up position.

Roczen ended the season on 116-points, to 112-points for both Savatgy and Friese.

In SX2 American Shane McElrath was crowned world champion after winning the night from Genuine Honda’s Max Anstie and Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti.

The world championship is the first major title for McElrath, who rides for Rick Ware Racing.

Shane McElrath

“A win is a win, it’s never easy. These guys made it tough. We had minimal prep time but Rick Ware Racing, we literally didn’t stop working. To come out on top, and to really get better every single time on the track, that’s really what we worked for. Praise God we’re here. Number one baby. I am proud of this team and what they’ve done in a few short weeks, glory to God.”

MotoConcepts won the Teams Champions and Honda took out the Manufacturer’s Championship after strong performances from its riders in Cardiff and Melbourne.

The pilot WSX season featured 10 international teams including NASCAR and IndyCar team owner, Rick Ware and two Australian teams – Honda Genuine and Craig Dack Racing.

SX Global President Tony Cochrane AM, who pioneered the Australian V8 Supercar championship, said fans across the world were hungry to see supercross racing.

Tony Cochrane

“We knew there was a global market out there for supercross. You need the courage of your convictions to take these things on. We really believe in the product of world supercross. We really do believe there is a global audience out there. These athletes are so talented, we really believe the world wants to see that. We’re prepared to put that to the test. You’re going to see, in my humble belief, this championship grow enormously in the next two to four years.”

More than 50,000 fans filled Marvel Stadium over two action packed nights for the WSX Australian Grand Prix and Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX).

Marvel Stadium was transformed for the racing with more than 6,000 tonnes of dirt creating the ultimate supercross track.

The 850 plus truckloads of dirt were supported by more than 5,000 railway sleepers and almost 2,000 steel prop supports in the lower level carpark.

Genuine Honda’s Justin Brayton won the premier SX1 class during Friday night’s AUSX racing with Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti in second and Genuine Honda’s Dean Wilson in third.

In the SX2 class, Genuine Honda’s Max Anstie rode to a dominate win over Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson with KTM’s Nathan Crawford in third.

The weekend’s supercross racing was supported by leading Australian recording artists Peking Duk and Bliss N Eso.

2022 FIM World Supercross Round Two Points

Pos Name Final 1 Final 2 Super Final Total 1 Joey SAVATGY 22 25 25 72 2 Ken ROCZEN 25 (+1 P) 6 22 (+1) 55 3 Justin BRAYTON 20 22 13 55 4 Vince FRIESE 18 20 16 54 5 Cade CLASON 9 18 15 42 6 Jordi TIXIER 14 15 12 41 7 Josh HILL 15 4 20 39 8 Dean WILSON 16 5 18 39 9 Anthony BOURDON 11 16 11 38 10 Cedric SOUBEYRAS 5 11 14 30 11 Hayden MELLROSS 10 9 10 29 12 Grant HARLAN 6 13 9 28 13 Adrien ESCOFFIER 13 7 8 28 14 Angelo PELLEGRINI 12 12 24 15 Jackson RICHARDSON 3 10 6 19 16 Kyle WEBSTER 4 14 18 17 Ryan BREECE 7 3 7 17 18 Thomas RAMETTE 8 8 16 19 Alex RAY 2 2 20 Freddie NOREN 1 1

2022 FIM World Supercross Final Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ken ROCZEN 116 2 Joey SAVATGY 112 3 Vince FRIESE 112 4 Justin BRAYTON 108 5 Josh HILL 83 6 Eli TOMAC 76 7 Cedric SOUBEYRAS 72 8 Jordi TIXIER 68 9 Anthony BOURDON 62 10 Adrien ESCOFFIER 60 11 Cade CLASON 60 12 Angelo PELLEGRINI 60 13 Dean WILSON 57 14 Thomas RAMETTE 48 15 Ryan BREECE 43 16 Grant HARLAN 43 17 Freddie NOREN 31 18 Hayden MELLROSS 29 19 Jack BRUNELL 22 20 Jackson RICHARDSON 19 21 Kyle WEBSTER 18 22 Justin STARLING 8 23 Alex RAY 2 24 Luke CLOUT 1

2022 FIM World Supercross SX2 Round Two Points

Pos Name Final 1 Final 2 Super Final Total 1 Shane McELRATH 22 22 25 69 2 Max ANSTIE 25 20 22 (+1) 68 3 Aaron TANTI 9 25 20 54 4 Chris BLOSE 18 16 18 52 5 Mitch OLDENBURG 14 18 15 47 6 Wilson TODD 15 8 14 37 7 Phil NICOLETTI 16 9 9 34 8 Matt MOSS 1 15 16 32 9 Maxime DESPREY 11 6 13 30 10 Dilan SCHWARTZ 6 12 12 30 11 Henry MILLER 8 11 11 30 12 Carson BROWN 13 14 2 29 13 Lorenzo CAMPORESE 12 7 7 26 14 Nathan CRAWFORD 4 13 5 22 15 Rhys BUDD 7 5 10 22 16 Jace OWEN 20 1 21 17 Derek KELLEY 5 4 8 17 18 Kyle CHISHOLM 2 10 3 15 19 Thomas DO 3 2 6 11 20 Justin BOGLE 10 10 21 Cole SEELY 3 4 7

2022 FIM World Supercross SX2 Final Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Shane McELRATH 123 2 Max ANSTIE 114 3 Chris BLOSE 105 4 Aaron TANTI 100 5 Mitch OLDENBURG 99 6 Carson BROWN 76 7 Wilson TODD 70 8 Maxime DESPREY 68 9 Matt MOSS 62 10 Phil NICOLETTI 59 11 Derek KELLEY 58 12 Lorenzo CAMPORESE 47 13 Henry MILLER 47 14 Dilan SCHWARTZ 46 15 Jace OWEN 44 16 Justin BOGLE 38 17 Cole SEELY 35 18 Dylan WALSH 29 19 Kyle CHISHOLM 27 20 Nathan CRAWFORD 22 21 Rhys BUDD 22 22 Thomas DO 17 23 Derek DRAKE 11 24 Dylan WOODCOCK 8

FIM Supercross World Championship Teams Points

Pos Team Total 1 MotoConcepts 416 2 Honda Genuine 396 3 Rick Ware Racing 377 4 Bud Racing 342 5 GSM Yamaha 289 6 CDR Yamaha 244 7 Club MX FXR 242 8 Honda NILS 241 9 Pipes Motorsport Group 184 10 MDK Motorsport 79

FIM Supercross World Championship Manufacturer Points