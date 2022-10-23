2022 FIM World Supercross Championship Round 2
The inaugural pilot season for the new look and Aussie managed FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) concluded overnight with Round Two in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.
German rider Ken Roczen was crowned WSX champion after finishing second in a dramatic WSX Australian Grand Prix. The WSX title ends a championship drought for the Genuine Honda rider, with the title coming down to a four-point gap.
Ken Roczen
“I would do it over and over again, I’ve had such an amazing experience. It’s been a tough ride the last few years that’s why I did this. I don’t regret it. I’ve had so much fun here, I love coming to Australia and I can’t wait to come back again. Finally getting a title again, especially the first one for my team, is nothing short of amazing.”
American Joey Savatgy won the final night’s WSX race with Roczen second and American’s Justin Brayton in third, however that wasn’t enough to grab the title. Savatgy was tied on championship points with Friese, however took the runner-up position.
Roczen ended the season on 116-points, to 112-points for both Savatgy and Friese.
In SX2 American Shane McElrath was crowned world champion after winning the night from Genuine Honda’s Max Anstie and Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti.
The world championship is the first major title for McElrath, who rides for Rick Ware Racing.
Shane McElrath
“A win is a win, it’s never easy. These guys made it tough. We had minimal prep time but Rick Ware Racing, we literally didn’t stop working. To come out on top, and to really get better every single time on the track, that’s really what we worked for. Praise God we’re here. Number one baby. I am proud of this team and what they’ve done in a few short weeks, glory to God.”
MotoConcepts won the Teams Champions and Honda took out the Manufacturer’s Championship after strong performances from its riders in Cardiff and Melbourne.
The pilot WSX season featured 10 international teams including NASCAR and IndyCar team owner, Rick Ware and two Australian teams – Honda Genuine and Craig Dack Racing.
SX Global President Tony Cochrane AM, who pioneered the Australian V8 Supercar championship, said fans across the world were hungry to see supercross racing.
Tony Cochrane
“We knew there was a global market out there for supercross. You need the courage of your convictions to take these things on. We really believe in the product of world supercross. We really do believe there is a global audience out there. These athletes are so talented, we really believe the world wants to see that. We’re prepared to put that to the test. You’re going to see, in my humble belief, this championship grow enormously in the next two to four years.”
More than 50,000 fans filled Marvel Stadium over two action packed nights for the WSX Australian Grand Prix and Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX).
Marvel Stadium was transformed for the racing with more than 6,000 tonnes of dirt creating the ultimate supercross track.
The 850 plus truckloads of dirt were supported by more than 5,000 railway sleepers and almost 2,000 steel prop supports in the lower level carpark.
Genuine Honda’s Justin Brayton won the premier SX1 class during Friday night’s AUSX racing with Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti in second and Genuine Honda’s Dean Wilson in third.
In the SX2 class, Genuine Honda’s Max Anstie rode to a dominate win over Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson with KTM’s Nathan Crawford in third.
The weekend’s supercross racing was supported by leading Australian recording artists Peking Duk and Bliss N Eso.
2022 FIM World Supercross Round Two Points
|Pos
|Name
|Final 1
|Final 2
|Super Final
|Total
|1
|Joey SAVATGY
|22
|25
|25
|72
|2
|Ken ROCZEN
|25 (+1 P)
|6
|22 (+1)
|55
|3
|Justin BRAYTON
|20
|22
|13
|55
|4
|Vince FRIESE
|18
|20
|16
|54
|5
|Cade CLASON
|9
|18
|15
|42
|6
|Jordi TIXIER
|14
|15
|12
|41
|7
|Josh HILL
|15
|4
|20
|39
|8
|Dean WILSON
|16
|5
|18
|39
|9
|Anthony BOURDON
|11
|16
|11
|38
|10
|Cedric SOUBEYRAS
|5
|11
|14
|30
|11
|Hayden MELLROSS
|10
|9
|10
|29
|12
|Grant HARLAN
|6
|13
|9
|28
|13
|Adrien ESCOFFIER
|13
|7
|8
|28
|14
|Angelo PELLEGRINI
|12
|12
|24
|15
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|3
|10
|6
|19
|16
|Kyle WEBSTER
|4
|14
|18
|17
|Ryan BREECE
|7
|3
|7
|17
|18
|Thomas RAMETTE
|8
|8
|16
|19
|Alex RAY
|2
|2
|20
|Freddie NOREN
|1
|1
2022 FIM World Supercross Final Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Ken ROCZEN
|116
|2
|Joey SAVATGY
|112
|3
|Vince FRIESE
|112
|4
|Justin BRAYTON
|108
|5
|Josh HILL
|83
|6
|Eli TOMAC
|76
|7
|Cedric SOUBEYRAS
|72
|8
|Jordi TIXIER
|68
|9
|Anthony BOURDON
|62
|10
|Adrien ESCOFFIER
|60
|11
|Cade CLASON
|60
|12
|Angelo PELLEGRINI
|60
|13
|Dean WILSON
|57
|14
|Thomas RAMETTE
|48
|15
|Ryan BREECE
|43
|16
|Grant HARLAN
|43
|17
|Freddie NOREN
|31
|18
|Hayden MELLROSS
|29
|19
|Jack BRUNELL
|22
|20
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|19
|21
|Kyle WEBSTER
|18
|22
|Justin STARLING
|8
|23
|Alex RAY
|2
|24
|Luke CLOUT
|1
2022 FIM World Supercross SX2 Round Two Points
|Pos
|Name
|Final 1
|Final 2
|Super Final
|Total
|1
|Shane McELRATH
|22
|22
|25
|69
|2
|Max ANSTIE
|25
|20
|22 (+1)
|68
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|9
|25
|20
|54
|4
|Chris BLOSE
|18
|16
|18
|52
|5
|Mitch OLDENBURG
|14
|18
|15
|47
|6
|Wilson TODD
|15
|8
|14
|37
|7
|Phil NICOLETTI
|16
|9
|9
|34
|8
|Matt MOSS
|1
|15
|16
|32
|9
|Maxime DESPREY
|11
|6
|13
|30
|10
|Dilan SCHWARTZ
|6
|12
|12
|30
|11
|Henry MILLER
|8
|11
|11
|30
|12
|Carson BROWN
|13
|14
|2
|29
|13
|Lorenzo CAMPORESE
|12
|7
|7
|26
|14
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|4
|13
|5
|22
|15
|Rhys BUDD
|7
|5
|10
|22
|16
|Jace OWEN
|20
|1
|21
|17
|Derek KELLEY
|5
|4
|8
|17
|18
|Kyle CHISHOLM
|2
|10
|3
|15
|19
|Thomas DO
|3
|2
|6
|11
|20
|Justin BOGLE
|10
|10
|21
|Cole SEELY
|3
|4
|7
2022 FIM World Supercross SX2 Final Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Shane McELRATH
|123
|2
|Max ANSTIE
|114
|3
|Chris BLOSE
|105
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|100
|5
|Mitch OLDENBURG
|99
|6
|Carson BROWN
|76
|7
|Wilson TODD
|70
|8
|Maxime DESPREY
|68
|9
|Matt MOSS
|62
|10
|Phil NICOLETTI
|59
|11
|Derek KELLEY
|58
|12
|Lorenzo CAMPORESE
|47
|13
|Henry MILLER
|47
|14
|Dilan SCHWARTZ
|46
|15
|Jace OWEN
|44
|16
|Justin BOGLE
|38
|17
|Cole SEELY
|35
|18
|Dylan WALSH
|29
|19
|Kyle CHISHOLM
|27
|20
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|22
|21
|Rhys BUDD
|22
|22
|Thomas DO
|17
|23
|Derek DRAKE
|11
|24
|Dylan WOODCOCK
|8
FIM Supercross World Championship Teams Points
|Pos
|Team
|Total
|1
|MotoConcepts
|416
|2
|Honda Genuine
|396
|3
|Rick Ware Racing
|377
|4
|Bud Racing
|342
|5
|GSM Yamaha
|289
|6
|CDR Yamaha
|244
|7
|Club MX FXR
|242
|8
|Honda NILS
|241
|9
|Pipes Motorsport Group
|184
|10
|MDK Motorsport
|79
FIM Supercross World Championship Manufacturer Points
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Total
|1
|Honda
|135
|2
|Yamaha
|128
|3
|Kawasaki
|122
|4
|GasGas
|51
|5
|Suzuki
|32