2023 SMX World Championship
The first of two play-offs that are part of the inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship kicked off at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The SuperMotocross World Championship is composed of two Playoff rounds and one Final, raced over the three consecutive weekends. The points payout will double at Playoff 2 and be awarded at triple their normal payout at the Final.
When the dust has settled, the 450 Class SMX Champion will earn a cool $1,000,000 championship win bonus and the 250 Class SMX Champion will take home $500,000. The riders competing were seeded based on their combined points of the two 2023 race seasons and allotted points equivalent to one race prior to the start of the post-season.
HRC’s Chase Sexton earned two convincing Moto wins to take the overall 450 victory.
Ken Roczen returned to racing after taking most of the AMA Pro Motocross season off to finish second overall thanks to consistent 3-3 moto scores. Dylan Ferrandis took third overall off the back of 2-4 moto finishes.
Jett Lawrence carded fourth after a poor seventh placed result in the opening moto before bouncing with a second place in the second encounter to out-score Jason Anderson.
Jo Shimoda earned the 250 event win with 4-1 Moto scores in the highly competitive and aggressive 250 class. Tom Vialle the runner-up on 3-2 results with Haiden Deegan completing the top three after winning the opening moto and taking fifth in the second bout. Hunter Lawrence carded 9-7 results for eighth overall.
450 Moto One
In the 450 Class’ first moto, Justin Barcia grabbed the early lead out of the unique split start that funneled 22 riders together at the corner exits of two separate first turns.
Ty Masterpool ran in second with Chase Sexton in third, Aaron Plessinger in fourth, and Dylan Ferrandis rounding out the top five. Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence, who had just completed an undefeated AMA Pro Motocross season two weeks prior, was off to a mid-pack start.
Within a few laps of the 20-minute plus one lap moto Sexton used the track’s split lane to take the lead from Barcia. From there Sexton put down smooth, fast laps and pulled clear of the field.
Just before the Moto’s midpoint Jett Lawrence tipped over on the track’s off-camber corner and remounted back in tenth place. Roczen was the rider on the move, getting up to third place behind Ferrandis as Barcia found himself back in fourth.
As the race clock ticked down, Sexton held a lead of more than eight seconds while behind him the battle tightened up for second place. At the checkered it was Sexton, followed by Ferrandis, Roczen, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, and Plessinger. Lawrence managed to climb back to seventh at the finish.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|17 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+08.871
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+11.224
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+14.834
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+19.755
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+22.214
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF450R
|+23.303
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+24.841
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+44.802
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+48.828
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+50.705
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.730
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+55.504
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:08.834
|15
|Justin Hill
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:11.658
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:12.763
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:15.406
|18
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16 Laps
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+12.052
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+24.613
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|Honda CRF450R
|+32.459
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
450 Moto Two
The second 450 Class Moto and final race of the day saw privateer Ty Masterpool grab the Holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Roczen and Plessinger.
Roczen wasted no time, slipping into second in the first few turns then taking over the lead in the first pass through the track’s long rhythm section. One lap into the Moto Roczen was pulling a gap on the field of Masterpool, Cianciarulo, Anderson, Sexton, and Barcia while Jett Lawrence sat in tenth.
On the next pass through the rhythm lane Cianciarulo crashed, handing third place to Anderson. Sexton was on the charge and moved into third as Lawrence reached seventh place back in the pack. Before five minutes was off the race clock Sexton was into second place and looking up the track at Roczen, who held a 5.5 second lead.
Sexton inched up on Roczen, then just after the Moto’s mid-point he quickly closed the gap. Sexton used an inside line on the off-camber turn to take over the lead and pull out a comfortable gap.
With just over two minutes left on the race clock Lawrence leapt past Roczen to grab second place. Sexton went unchallenged to the checkers to sweep both Motos, take the event overall win and its $100,000 win bonus, and extend his points lead in the post-season.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|17 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF450R
|+06.080
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+15.209
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+23.538
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+27.121
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+29.148
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.343
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+41.698
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+44.015
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Kawasaki KX450
|+45.471
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+56.687
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+57.745
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+59.098
|14
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:02.548
|15
|Justin Hill
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:08.992
|16
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+1:25.710
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16 Laps
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+08.229
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|Honda CRF450R
|+11.245
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+50.592
|21
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:24.667
|22
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11 Laps
450 Round
Chase Sexton wasn’t headed for the playoff with his 1-1 result and full points, while Roczen’s consistency ensured second, ahead of Ferrandis who ran 2-4.
Jett Lawrence landed fourth after a poor opening moto for 7-2, while Jason Anderson rounded out the top five, followed by Plessinger, Barcia, Webb, Marchbanks and Nichols.
In the SMX points, Sexton now sits on 50-points, Lawrence second on 38 and tied with Plessinger who landed third. Ferrandis and Roczen were fourth and fifth on 37 and 36-points.
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Moto1
|Moto2
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|1
|1
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|3
|3
|22
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|4
|20
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|7
|2
|18
|5
|Jason Anderson
|4
|5
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|6
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|6
|8
|15
|8
|Cooper Webb
|8
|7
|14
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|9
|13
|10
|Colt Nichols
|12
|10
|12
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|11
|10
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|14
|13
|9
|14
|Grant Harlan
|16
|14
|8
|15
|Justin Hill
|15
|15
|7
|16
|Adam Cianciarulo
|9
|22
|6
|17
|Shane McElrath
|17
|17
|5
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|19
|18
|4
|19
|Dean Wilson
|22
|16
|3
|20
|Joshua Hill
|18
|21
|2
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|21
|19
|1
|22
|Jerry Robin
|20
|20
|0
SMX 450 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Chase Sexton
|50
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|38
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|38
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|36
|6
|Jason Anderson
|32
|7
|Cooper Webb
|30
|8
|Justin Barcia
|27
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|24
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|22
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|21
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|19
|13
|Grant Harlan
|18
|14
|Colt Nichols
|15
|15
|Justin Hill
|14
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|10
|17
|Phillip Nicoletti
|9
|18
|Shane McElrath
|9
|19
|Dean Wilson
|8
|20
|Joshua Hill
|4
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|1
|22
|Jerry Robin
|0
250 Moto One
In the 250 Class’ first Moto, Seth Hammaker grabbed the Holeshot ahead of three Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Levi Kitchen, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan, as well as Ryder DiFrancesco.
Kitchen used the track’s split lane to take over the lead on the first lap. Just two minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap Moto the 2023 Eastern Regional 250SX Class and 250 AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, washed out his front end and fell, going from a mid-pack spot to last place in the 22-rider field.
Hammaker was next to crash, in a near replay of Lawrence’s fall the lap before. Hammaker’s slide-out dropped him from second place back to sixth. Five minutes into the Moto, Kitchen held first place ahead of Deegan, DiFrancesco, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, and Jo Shimoda.
Just past the race’s midpoint Deegan started applying heavy pressure on Kitchen for the lead while about eight seconds behind them DiFrancesco and Vialle scrapped for third.
With just over five minutes left on the race clock Deegan took the lead via a different option in the split lane. Shortly after, a battle for third place saw Vialle emerge with the spot.
At the checkers Haiden Deegan grabbed the first-ever SuperMotocross post-season victory, Kitchen earned second, and Vialle took third.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+03.547
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+05.561
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+07.697
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.117
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.541
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.493
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.899
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.154
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+25.570
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 125
|+26.395
|12
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+27.952
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+29.956
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+39.944
|15
|RJ Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+41.239
|16
|Caden Braswell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.162
|17
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:18.181
|18
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+1:21.185
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:41.057
|20
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|16 Laps
|21
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.673
|22
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
250 Moto Two
Ryder DiFrancesco took the Holeshot in the second 250 Class Moto but Vialle was around him just after the holeshot stripe. Shimoda, Hammaker, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith were close in tow.
First moto-winner Deegan was in 13th and post-season favorite Hunter Lawrence was 19th after tipping over in the first corner. Shimoda put early pressure on Vialle but could not break through.
Between the two racers, the Moto winner between them would take the overall victory and the $50,000 race win bonus. Deegan reached fifth place before the race’s midpoint and, with the front pack still running very close, had the lead within sight.
Further back, Hunter Lawrence seemed unable to climb higher than 12th place. With just over six minutes left on the race clock Shimoda used an outside line to pass Vialle in one of the tracks’ wide, sweeping turns.
Shortly after that the top four broke away from Deegan, putting the rookie’s chance at an overall win out of reach.
Shimoda built a 2.6 second lead by the final lap and cruised into the sport’s history books as the first event winner in SuperMotocross post-season racing.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|17 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+03.031
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.598
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.699
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.616
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.906
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.514
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.838
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+27.120
|10
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 125
|+29.754
|11
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.309
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+33.060
|13
|RJ Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+34.200
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+42.919
|15
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.901
|16
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.036
|17
|Caden Braswell
|Kawasaki KX250
|+52.212
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:05.165
|19
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:14.491
|20
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16 Laps
|21
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+23.041
|22
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
250 Round
The win went to Shimoda, ahead of Vialle and Deegan, while Rydey DiFrancesco was fourth with a 7-3, and Jordon Smith fifth with an 8-4 result. Rounding out the top-10 were Hammaker, Kitchen, Hunter Lawrence (9-7), Justin Cooper and Pierce Brown.
The SMX 250 Points see Shimoda on 42-points, tied with Deegan, while Hunter Lawrence is third on 39-points. Vialle and Kitchen are fourth and fifth on 38 and 35-points respectively.
Tom Vialle – P2
“I felt really good here in Charlotte, especially with this mixed track between supercross and motocross. There were sections where it was more supercross and others motocross, but overall, I was really happy with the circuit and my bike worked great in both conditions! I got a strong start in the second race and could really just focus on what I was doing – now I can’t wait for the next round in Chicago!”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Moto1
|Moto2
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|4
|1
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|3
|2
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|1
|5
|20
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7
|3
|18
|5
|Jordon Smith
|8
|4
|17
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|5
|8
|16
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|2
|11
|15
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|9
|7
|14
|9
|Justin Cooper
|12
|6
|13
|10
|Pierce Brown
|11
|10
|12
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|13
|9
|11
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|10
|12
|10
|13
|Austin Forkner
|6
|19
|9
|14
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|13
|8
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|14
|14
|7
|16
|Max Anstie
|18
|15
|6
|17
|Caden Braswell
|16
|17
|5
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|19
|18
|4
|19
|Cullin Park
|22
|16
|3
|20
|Carson Mumford
|17
|22
|2
|21
|Luke Neese
|21
|20
|1
|22
|Hunter Yoder
|20
|21
|0
SMX 250 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|39
|4
|Tom Vialle
|38
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|35
|6
|Jordon Smith
|30
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|28
|8
|Justin Cooper
|27
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|26
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|25
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|22
|12
|Seth Hammaker
|19
|13
|Pierce Brown
|19
|14
|Max Anstie
|14
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|13
|16
|Talon Hawkins
|13
|17
|Austin Forkner
|9
|18
|Caden Braswell
|9
|19
|Carson Mumford
|7
|20
|Cullin Park
|3
|21
|Luke Neese
|1
|22
|Hunter Yoder
|0
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23