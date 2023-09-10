2023 SMX World Championship

Images by Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

The first of two play-offs that are part of the inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship kicked off at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The SuperMotocross World Championship is composed of two Playoff rounds and one Final, raced over the three consecutive weekends. The points payout will double at Playoff 2 and be awarded at triple their normal payout at the Final.

When the dust has settled, the 450 Class SMX Champion will earn a cool $1,000,000 championship win bonus and the 250 Class SMX Champion will take home $500,000. The riders competing were seeded based on their combined points of the two 2023 race seasons and allotted points equivalent to one race prior to the start of the post-season.

HRC’s Chase Sexton earned two convincing Moto wins to take the overall 450 victory.

Ken Roczen returned to racing after taking most of the AMA Pro Motocross season off to finish second overall thanks to consistent 3-3 moto scores. Dylan Ferrandis took third overall off the back of 2-4 moto finishes.

Jett Lawrence carded fourth after a poor seventh placed result in the opening moto before bouncing with a second place in the second encounter to out-score Jason Anderson.

Jo Shimoda earned the 250 event win with 4-1 Moto scores in the highly competitive and aggressive 250 class. Tom Vialle the runner-up on 3-2 results with Haiden Deegan completing the top three after winning the opening moto and taking fifth in the second bout. Hunter Lawrence carded 9-7 results for eighth overall.

450 Moto One

In the 450 Class’ first moto, Justin Barcia grabbed the early lead out of the unique split start that funneled 22 riders together at the corner exits of two separate first turns.

Ty Masterpool ran in second with Chase Sexton in third, Aaron Plessinger in fourth, and Dylan Ferrandis rounding out the top five. Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence, who had just completed an undefeated AMA Pro Motocross season two weeks prior, was off to a mid-pack start.

Within a few laps of the 20-minute plus one lap moto Sexton used the track’s split lane to take the lead from Barcia. From there Sexton put down smooth, fast laps and pulled clear of the field.

Just before the Moto’s midpoint Jett Lawrence tipped over on the track’s off-camber corner and remounted back in tenth place. Roczen was the rider on the move, getting up to third place behind Ferrandis as Barcia found himself back in fourth.

As the race clock ticked down, Sexton held a lead of more than eight seconds while behind him the battle tightened up for second place. At the checkered it was Sexton, followed by Ferrandis, Roczen, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, and Plessinger. Lawrence managed to climb back to seventh at the finish.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 17 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +08.871 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +11.224 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +14.834 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +19.755 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +22.214 7 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +23.303 8 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +24.841 9 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +44.802 10 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ450F +48.828 11 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki KX450SR +50.705 12 Colt Nichols Kawasaki KX450 +52.730 13 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RM-Z450 +55.504 14 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ450F +1:08.834 15 Justin Hill Kawasaki KX450 +1:11.658 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +1:12.763 17 Shane McElrath Yamaha YZ450F +1:15.406 18 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ450F 16 Laps 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +12.052 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +24.613 21 Kevin Moranz Honda CRF450R +32.459 22 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 7 Laps

450 Moto Two

The second 450 Class Moto and final race of the day saw privateer Ty Masterpool grab the Holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Roczen and Plessinger.

Roczen wasted no time, slipping into second in the first few turns then taking over the lead in the first pass through the track’s long rhythm section. One lap into the Moto Roczen was pulling a gap on the field of Masterpool, Cianciarulo, Anderson, Sexton, and Barcia while Jett Lawrence sat in tenth.

On the next pass through the rhythm lane Cianciarulo crashed, handing third place to Anderson. Sexton was on the charge and moved into third as Lawrence reached seventh place back in the pack. Before five minutes was off the race clock Sexton was into second place and looking up the track at Roczen, who held a 5.5 second lead.

Sexton inched up on Roczen, then just after the Moto’s mid-point he quickly closed the gap. Sexton used an inside line on the off-camber turn to take over the lead and pull out a comfortable gap.

With just over two minutes left on the race clock Lawrence leapt past Roczen to grab second place. Sexton went unchallenged to the checkers to sweep both Motos, take the event overall win and its $100,000 win bonus, and extend his points lead in the post-season.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 17 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +06.080 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +15.209 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +23.538 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +27.121 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.148 7 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +30.343 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +41.698 9 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ450F +44.015 10 Colt Nichols Kawasaki KX450 +45.471 11 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RM-Z450 +56.687 12 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki KX450SR +57.745 13 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ450F +59.098 14 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +1:02.548 15 Justin Hill Kawasaki KX450 +1:08.992 16 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1:25.710 17 Shane McElrath Yamaha YZ450F 16 Laps 18 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +08.229 19 Kevin Moranz Honda CRF450R +11.245 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +50.592 21 Joshua Hill Yamaha YZ450F +1:24.667 22 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 11 Laps

450 Round

Chase Sexton wasn’t headed for the playoff with his 1-1 result and full points, while Roczen’s consistency ensured second, ahead of Ferrandis who ran 2-4.

Jett Lawrence landed fourth after a poor opening moto for 7-2, while Jason Anderson rounded out the top five, followed by Plessinger, Barcia, Webb, Marchbanks and Nichols.

In the SMX points, Sexton now sits on 50-points, Lawrence second on 38 and tied with Plessinger who landed third. Ferrandis and Roczen were fourth and fifth on 37 and 36-points.

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Moto1 Moto2 Points 1 Chase Sexton 1 1 25 2 Ken Roczen 3 3 22 3 Dylan Ferrandis 2 4 20 4 Jett Lawrence 7 2 18 5 Jason Anderson 4 5 17 6 Aaron Plessinger 5 6 16 7 Justin Barcia 6 8 15 8 Cooper Webb 8 7 14 9 Garrett Marchbanks 10 9 13 10 Colt Nichols 12 10 12 11 Ty Masterpool 11 12 11 12 Fredrik Noren 13 11 10 13 Phillip Nicoletti 14 13 9 14 Grant Harlan 16 14 8 15 Justin Hill 15 15 7 16 Adam Cianciarulo 9 22 6 17 Shane McElrath 17 17 5 18 Kyle Chisholm 19 18 4 19 Dean Wilson 22 16 3 20 Joshua Hill 18 21 2 21 Kevin Moranz 21 19 1 22 Jerry Robin 20 20 0

SMX 450 Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Chase Sexton 50 2 Jett Lawrence 38 3 Aaron Plessinger 38 4 Dylan Ferrandis 37 5 Ken Roczen 36 6 Jason Anderson 32 7 Cooper Webb 30 8 Justin Barcia 27 9 Adam Cianciarulo 24 10 Garrett Marchbanks 22 11 Fredrik Noren 21 12 Ty Masterpool 19 13 Grant Harlan 18 14 Colt Nichols 15 15 Justin Hill 14 16 Kyle Chisholm 10 17 Phillip Nicoletti 9 18 Shane McElrath 9 19 Dean Wilson 8 20 Joshua Hill 4 21 Kevin Moranz 1 22 Jerry Robin 0

250 Moto One

In the 250 Class’ first Moto, Seth Hammaker grabbed the Holeshot ahead of three Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Levi Kitchen, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan, as well as Ryder DiFrancesco.

Kitchen used the track’s split lane to take over the lead on the first lap. Just two minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap Moto the 2023 Eastern Regional 250SX Class and 250 AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, washed out his front end and fell, going from a mid-pack spot to last place in the 22-rider field.

Hammaker was next to crash, in a near replay of Lawrence’s fall the lap before. Hammaker’s slide-out dropped him from second place back to sixth. Five minutes into the Moto, Kitchen held first place ahead of Deegan, DiFrancesco, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, and Jo Shimoda.

Just past the race’s midpoint Deegan started applying heavy pressure on Kitchen for the lead while about eight seconds behind them DiFrancesco and Vialle scrapped for third.

With just over five minutes left on the race clock Deegan took the lead via a different option in the split lane. Shortly after, a battle for third place saw Vialle emerge with the spot.

At the checkers Haiden Deegan grabbed the first-ever SuperMotocross post-season victory, Kitchen earned second, and Vialle took third.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 17 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +03.547 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +05.561 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +07.697 5 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +09.117 6 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +09.541 7 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki KX250 +17.493 8 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +19.899 9 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +24.154 10 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +25.570 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 125 +26.395 12 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +27.952 13 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC 250 +29.956 14 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +39.944 15 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +41.239 16 Caden Braswell Kawasaki KX250 +49.162 17 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +1:18.181 18 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +1:21.185 19 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +1:41.057 20 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps 21 Luke Neese Yamaha YZ250F +01.673 22 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 4 Laps

250 Moto Two

Ryder DiFrancesco took the Holeshot in the second 250 Class Moto but Vialle was around him just after the holeshot stripe. Shimoda, Hammaker, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith were close in tow.

First moto-winner Deegan was in 13th and post-season favorite Hunter Lawrence was 19th after tipping over in the first corner. Shimoda put early pressure on Vialle but could not break through.

Between the two racers, the Moto winner between them would take the overall victory and the $50,000 race win bonus. Deegan reached fifth place before the race’s midpoint and, with the front pack still running very close, had the lead within sight.

Further back, Hunter Lawrence seemed unable to climb higher than 12th place. With just over six minutes left on the race clock Shimoda used an outside line to pass Vialle in one of the tracks’ wide, sweeping turns.

Shortly after that the top four broke away from Deegan, putting the rookie’s chance at an overall win out of reach.

Shimoda built a 2.6 second lead by the final lap and cruised into the sport’s history books as the first event winner in SuperMotocross post-season racing.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 17 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +03.031 3 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki KX250 +04.598 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +06.699 5 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +15.616 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +19.906 7 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +23.514 8 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +25.838 9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC 250 +27.120 10 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 125 +29.754 11 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +31.309 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +33.060 13 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +34.200 14 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +42.919 15 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +49.901 16 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +51.036 17 Caden Braswell Kawasaki KX250 +52.212 18 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +1:05.165 19 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +1:14.491 20 Luke Neese Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 21 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +23.041 22 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 Round

The win went to Shimoda, ahead of Vialle and Deegan, while Rydey DiFrancesco was fourth with a 7-3, and Jordon Smith fifth with an 8-4 result. Rounding out the top-10 were Hammaker, Kitchen, Hunter Lawrence (9-7), Justin Cooper and Pierce Brown.

The SMX 250 Points see Shimoda on 42-points, tied with Deegan, while Hunter Lawrence is third on 39-points. Vialle and Kitchen are fourth and fifth on 38 and 35-points respectively.

Tom Vialle – P2

“I felt really good here in Charlotte, especially with this mixed track between supercross and motocross. There were sections where it was more supercross and others motocross, but overall, I was really happy with the circuit and my bike worked great in both conditions! I got a strong start in the second race and could really just focus on what I was doing – now I can’t wait for the next round in Chicago!”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Moto1 Moto2 Points 1 Jo Shimoda 4 1 25 2 Tom Vialle 3 2 22 3 Haiden Deegan 1 5 20 4 Ryder DiFrancesco 7 3 18 5 Jordon Smith 8 4 17 6 Seth Hammaker 5 8 16 7 Levi Kitchen 2 11 15 8 Hunter Lawrence 9 7 14 9 Justin Cooper 12 6 13 10 Pierce Brown 11 10 12 11 Jalek Swoll 13 9 11 12 Maximus Vohland 10 12 10 13 Austin Forkner 6 19 9 14 RJ Hampshire 15 13 8 15 Dilan Schwartz 14 14 7 16 Max Anstie 18 15 6 17 Caden Braswell 16 17 5 18 Talon Hawkins 19 18 4 19 Cullin Park 22 16 3 20 Carson Mumford 17 22 2 21 Luke Neese 21 20 1 22 Hunter Yoder 20 21 0

SMX 250 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jo Shimoda 42 2 Haiden Deegan 42 3 Hunter Lawrence 39 4 Tom Vialle 38 5 Levi Kitchen 35 6 Jordon Smith 30 7 Ryder DiFrancesco 28 8 Justin Cooper 27 9 RJ Hampshire 26 10 Maximus Vohland 25 11 Jalek Swoll 22 12 Seth Hammaker 19 13 Pierce Brown 19 14 Max Anstie 14 15 Dilan Schwartz 13 16 Talon Hawkins 13 17 Austin Forkner 9 18 Caden Braswell 9 19 Carson Mumford 7 20 Cullin Park 3 21 Luke Neese 1 22 Hunter Yoder 0

2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar