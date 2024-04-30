Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 30, 2024
What’s New:
- Wilson Todd injury
- Mason Semmens has a win in America
- Australian Senior Track to Mick Doohan Raceway
- Triumph confirm AMA MX campaign
- Trial des Nations
- Latest GNCC Race Report
- NZ Enduro
- MXGP rider moves
- E-Xplorer to hit Oslo
- FIM Speedway GP kicks off in Croatia
- Texas Half-Mile
- Philadelphia AMA SX
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Wilson Todd injured
Wilson Todd has shared graphic images of his injury on social media, after a training accident saw his leg get stuck between the rear wheel and exhaust, with the throttle stuck open, causing extensive friction burns, requiring surgery and skin grafts.
View this post on Instagram
Mason Semmens claims Pro2 victory at NGPC Series Round 5
Mason Semmens has claimed the Pro2 victory at Round Five of the NGPC Series, alongside eighth overall. Cole Martinez took the overall, Dante Oliveira second and Dare DeMartile third. Back in the Pro2 class, Aeck and Collier Martinez rounded out the podium.
Mason Semmens
“There we go! P1 yesterday at the National Grand Prix Championship, stoked with this one!”
Australian Senior Track to Mick Doohan Raceway
There’ll be action aplenty in Brisbane this weekend (May 4 & 5) when the 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship is held at the popular Mick Doohan Raceway. North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, will host six championship classes in solos, sidecars and ATVs, with high-tempo racing guaranteed as Australia’s best flat track senior talent comes together for the first time this season.
The blue-chip MX Open and Landscaping Yard & Hardware Pro 450 classes have attracted a massive number of entries. In MX Open, last year’s second and third place finishers – KTM duo Daniel Wicks and Cyshan Weale – return, but the figure of Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) also looms large.
Defending MX Open champion Harrison Ryan will sit out this one, but it’s by no means a three-rider contest with the likes of Cody Lewis (Yamaha), Rory McQualter (KTM), Reid Battye (KTM) and David Smith (Honda) also extremely impressive campaigners.
With nearly 40 riders in each class, champions will be crowned after four qualifying heats of four laps, a repechage and then a six-lap final.
Meanwhile, McQualter (KTM) is the favourite in the Pro 250 class, while Pro Open Women will be a captivating battle with last year’s top four back for more: Briony Hendrickson (KTM), Kelsye Jensen (KTM), Tayla Street (Honda) and Brittaney O’Brien (Honda).
The ATV Open category could well be another battle of the Griffiths – Honda-riding duo Mathew and Joshua – and the booming The Landscaping Yard & Hardware-backed 1100cc Sidecar class features a very impressive 19 entries. Support events will also be held for sliders, juniors and over 40 years competitors.
Practice begins at 9:00am on Saturday, immediately followed by racing. On Sunday, a parade lap and national anthem kick off proceedings at 9:30am.
The location is Raubers Road, Banyo, with tickets are available at the gate. For more information on the 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship, visit www.facebook.com/nbjmcc.
Triumph join AMA Pro Motocross Championship
MX Sports Pro Racing has welcomed Triumph Motorcycles as the newest manufacturer partner and competitor of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The British marque will field a two-rider line-up piloting the brand-new TF 250-X motorcycle under the Triumph Racing banner.
Rod Lopusnak – General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America
“Triumph’s entry into the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series has been a significant step in expanding the legacy of our company. We’ve learned a lot through our participation in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and have made tremendous progress in developing the TF 250-X into a contender, which has us eager for the summer that lies ahead in the Pro Motocross Championship. The outdoor Nationals are the cornerstone of motocross in America and the opportunity to combine our lineage with Pro Motocross’ rich legacy, not only on the track but also through series partnership, is a perfect way to commemorate our first year of off-road competition. We cannot wait to be immersed in the one-of-a-kind fanfare of these legendary events at the sport’s most renowned venues.”
Leading the way will be multi-time race winner Joey Savatgy, who will make his return to the smaller displacement with credentials that make him an instant title threat. Throughout his time in the division, from 2013 to 2018, Savatgy was a perennial contender with seven wins, 14 podiums, and a pair of top-three finishes in the championship.
He’ll be accompanied by another former winner in Jalek Swoll, who has been a fixture in the 250 Class since turning pro in 2019 and will contest his landmark fifth full season of competition this summer. Swoll will look to build off the best season of his young career one year ago with an eye on becoming a consistent threat for the podium. The Triumph Racing factory effort will be spearheaded by the highly respected pairing of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Steve “Scuba” Westfall.
Bobby Hewitt
“With several races under our belt we’ve learned a lot as a team, which will benefit us as we transition into outdoor competition for the Pro Motocross Championship. Jalek [Swoll] has endured through some of the ups and downs that come with racing already this season, which I believe will better prepare us for the challenge of 11 rounds and 22 motos at the Nationals. Adding Joey [Savatgy] to the lineup will bring added stability and experience to the team, which I know will elevate everything we’re doing and allow us to continue our progression as a new program. We want to contend immediately, and I believe we are certainly in a position to do just that.”
The 2024 season will see Triumph Racing focus solely on the development of its TF 250-X for competition in the 250 Class, with the addition of a 450 Class program and premier class competition targeted for the near future.
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.
Jonathan Chellas joins Team Australia for 2024 Trial des Nations
New South Welshman Jonathan Chellas will make his Team Australia debut in the 2024 Trial des Nations (TdN), which will be held in Pobladura De Las Regueras, Spain on September 21-22.
The 28-year-old has been selected alongside experienced TdN practitioners Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles in the Australian men’s team for the prestigious international event, while the women will be represented by Lillie Yiatrou, national champion Kaitlyn Cummins and Jenna Lupo.
Chellas was fourth in the 2023 Australian Trial Championship, and has international experience dating way back to 2012 when he competed in the Youth class at the Mt Tarrengower (Vic) round of the FIM Trial World Championship. In 2023, he also embarked on a rookie Trial2 world championship campaign.
Chellas is replacing TdN stalwart and reigning Australian champion Kyle Middelton in the men’s team, with the latter opting to sit out the 2024 event due to family and work commitments.
Middleton competed in his 13th TdN last year, combining with Hogan and Bayles to finish fifth in the 18-country International Trophy division.
Meanwhile, it was a real pressure-cooker for tenacious duo Yiatrou and Cummins on their way to eighth position – a result even more meritorious considering that Australia was one of only two teams to compete with a minimum two-rider roster. The balance of the 11 countries had three riders, with only the best two scores counted in every section.
With Lupo now back in TdN mode for the fourth time, Australia will be aiming even higher in 2024.
2024 Australian Trial des Nations team
- Men’s
- Connor Hogan (SA, seventh TdN appearance)
- Chris Bayles (Tas, ninth)
- Jonathan Chellas (NSW, on debut)
- Women’s
- Lillie Yiatrou (SA, third)
- Kaitlyn Cummins (NSW, fourth)
- Jenna Lupo (Tas, fourth)
- Team Manager
- Phil Whittle (Vic, 12th)
2024 Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Report
Round Six of the GNCC, the AMSOIL Hoosier wrapped up on Sunday after the world’s fastest off-road racers were put to the test at Ironman Raceway as track conditions became rutted and tacky after the Saturday rainfall.
When the XC1 Open Pro class saw the green flag waving, it was Johnathan Girroir jumping off the line first to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award. Girroir would head into the woods first and hold the lead position for the first five laps of the race. While Girroir was out front, Steward Baylor was making his way through the pack. Baylor would make the pass right as the white flag came out indicating one more lap to go.
Baylor would lead over Girroir by just 2.9 seconds as they came through and headed out for their last lap. Baylor put his head down and pushed, coming through to cross the finish line in first, and earning his second-straight win of the season. Girroir would come through second, but he would be penalized one position for pitting outside of his designated pro pit area, ultimately scoring him as third overall on the day.
Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong would be up in the mix battling for a top three position throughout the duration of the race. Delong came through in the third place position, but he would be bumped up to second after Girroir’s penalty was assessed. Delong was charging all day, making the necessary passes from his fifth place start to secure his podium finish at round six.
Coming through to earn fourth overall on the day was Jordan Ashburn. After mixing it up at the front of the pack for the first couple of laps, Ashburn would fall back to fifth, but eventually make the pass for fourth to conclude his day in Indiana.
Mike Witkowski would have another great ride in his home state of Indiana as he came through to round out the top five overall finishers. Witkowski would start his day running in third, but he would be unable to hold off some hard chargers for the three-hour duration.
Coming through sixth in XC1 and ninth overall was Trevor Bollinger as he had a back-and-forth day coming back from eighth place at the halfway point of the race. Evan Smith put in a good ride battling for the entire length of the race. Smith would finish seventh in the XC2 class, and 10th overall on the day.
Grant Baylor battled back from a 12th place start to finish eighth at Ironman Raceway, while Ryder Lafferty crossed the line ninth in class and 14th overall. Josh Strang rounded out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 class after a hard-fought day of racing.
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Steward Baylor (KAW)
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Jonathan Girroir (KTM)
- Jordan Ashburn (GAS)
- Michael Witkowski (HON)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Grant Baylor (KAW)
- Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
- Josh Strang (SHR)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Layne Michael (YAM)
Overall National Championship Standings
- Jonathan Girroir (152)
- Steward Baylor (142)
- Jordan Ashburn (109)
- Grant Davis (93)
- Angus Riordan (76)
- Craig Delong (74)
- Grant Baylor (71)
- Michael Witkowski (62)
- Liam Draper (54)
- Trevor Bollinger (52)
XC2 250 Pro
As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Cody Barnes grabbing the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award and headed into the woods first. As the XC2 class raced towards the scoring area, the first four riders were separated by just one second each. The FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s duo of Angus Riordan and Grant Davis would swap the lead position throughout the duration of the race, along with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper battling between the two.
Riordan would continue to hold the lead the second half of the race, but Davis and Draper would continue to hold on and push for the remaining laps as well. Riordan would cross the line first earning the win in Indiana. Davis and Draper would round out the top three in the XC2 class at round six.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Grant Davis (KTM)
- Liam Draper (YAM)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Brody Johnson (BET)
- Jason Lipscomb (BET)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Layton Smail (SHR)
- Thad Duvall (KAW)
- Jesse Ansley (KAW)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Grant Davis (156)
- Angus Riordan (147)
- Liam Draper (112)
- Josh Toth (93)
- Cody Barnes (84)
- Ruy Barbosa (81)
- Jesse Ansley (78)
- Thad Duvall (77)
- Brody Johnson (71)
- Jason Lipscomb (66)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Dustin Simpson grabbing himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start off the day. But soon enough Jhak Walker would emerge through the trees and into the timing and scoring holding the lead position on the opening lap. As the race wore on, Dakoda Devore would make the pass of Walker and begin to push forward.
Devore would continue to hold the lead until the checkered flag flew, earning his third FMF XC3 class win of the season. After earning the holeshot Simpson would continue to push at the front of the pack and would ultimately cross the line in second. After suffering a crash during the race Walker would be forced to make a pit stop to work on the bike. Walker would still be able to get back on track and round out the top three FMF XC3 finishers.
Taking the AMSOIL Hoosier Top Amateur honors was Husqvarna-backed Jason Tino as he came through to finish 8th overall on the day and earning the 250 A class win. Kawasaki Team Green’s Nicholas DeFeo would be second atop the Top Amateur podium as he came through 16th overall and second in 250 A. KTM-backed Cooper Jones rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he finished 17th overall and third in the 250 A class.
The WXC race saw some intense battles throughout the morning, as Shelby Turner got the jump off the line and grabbed herself the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award. However, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer was ready to battle and made the pass for the lead early on. Archer would continue to lead unbothered for the first two laps, but by the time the white flag flew Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede was just five seconds behind her. Unfortunately for Steede that momentum was short lived as she Archer emerged from the woods first into timing and scoring to earn her third win of the season.
Enduro Engineering/GASGAS/FXR’s Shelby Turner would also make a couple of last lap passes to overtake second place in the WXC class, and Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish would battle at the front of the pack throughout the race to round out the top three WXC class finishers in Indiana. Steede would cross the line fourth on the day.
Charlie Mullins threw his leg over a motorcycle once again and went GNCC Racing as he competed in the Sportsman A class. Mullins would win the overall as he came through five minutes ahead of Archer who finished second overall. Sportsman A competitor, Cody Groves would come through to earn third overall in the morning race.
On Sunday morning in the Youth Bike race, it would be Caleb Wood battling through to take over the lead from Brody Amos after the opening lap. Wood made his way into the lead and would not look back as he continued to push for the remainder of the race. Wood came through to earn his fourth youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. Amos would hold onto the second overall finishing position as well as second in the YXC1 class. Brayden Baisley battled his way up to third and would try to push for the lead, but ultimately crossed the line third overall and in the YXC1 class.
Travis Lentz remains undefeated in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class as he earned his sixth straight win of the season in Indiana. Colby Goodman would work his way up to second in the class after starting back in the fifth place position, and Phillip Arnold would round out the top three in the YXC2 class at round six.
Colton McQuarrie would earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, while Hunter Hawkinberry took home the 85 (12-13) class win. Deegan Caplinger earned the 85 (11) class win and Ryder White won the 85 (7-10) class in Indiana. Trason Landrum would come through first in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis would earn the 65 (9) class win and Daxton Mullins took home the 65 (7-8) class win at round six. Madison Kazmir earned herself the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Sahara Robinson took home another Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Vaida Lavergne won the Girls 65 (7-11) class. Hudson Charles would come through first in the Trail Rider (7-15) class at the conclusion of the youth bike race.
On Saturday the Micro Bike overall win went to Tripp Lewis, he would also earn the MXC1 class win in Indiana. Ellis Austin would have a consistent day as he ran second for the duration of the race, crossing the line second overall and in MXC1. Daxton Mullins would battle back to finish third overall and round out the top three in the MXC1 class. In the MXC2 class it would be Kane Morrison earning the win, while finishing fourth overall on the day. Maura Tsakanikas would battle her way back up to second after starting back in fifth on the opening lap, and Weston Ford rounded out the top three MXC2 class finishers at round six.
Other Micro Bike winners included Peyton Austin in the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class, Carson Zink in the 50 Sr. 2 (6), while Hunter Siegel earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Jacobi Duvall took home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Jayce Young earned the Micro-E (4-7) class win, Carson Propst came through to take the Micro Shaft Drive (4-6) class win and Easton Weaver would win the Trail Rider (7-9) class.
Brad Groombridge tops NZ Enduro Round Two
Altherm JCR Yamaha motocross racer James Scott has quickly adapted to the swap to enduro and is locked in an all-out battle for overall glory in the Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championships.
After the second of five rounds, at Coalgate near Christchurch over the weekend, Oparau’s Scott traded the top spot with New Zealand cross country and enduro champion Brad Groombridge across the two days of racing.
Following the same format as the season-opening event, round two’s racing included a sprint event on Saturday, followed by a traditional timecard enduro race the following day.
Scott topped the scoresheets on Saturday by a close margin, while Groombridge edged him out on Sunday to hold a slim 6-point lead after the two rounds.
Groombridge also took out the round overall, while Bailey Basalaj rounded out the podium.
The next two rounds in the championship will be at separate venues – near Wellington and Martinborough respectively – on consecutive weekends in the North Island in June. The fifth and final round will be a one-day competition in Bideford, near Masterton, in November.
2024 Yamaha NZ Enduro Round Two Overall Results (AA)
- Brad Groombridge
- James Scott
- Bailey Basalaj
Andrea Bonacorsi upgrades to MXGP for rest of season
Reigning EMX250 Champion, Andrea Bonacorsi, will step up to the premier class with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season, replacing Maxime Renaux who is currently sidelined through injury.
Andrea Bonacorsi – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider
“I’m looking forward to moving up to the 450 class. It wasn’t an easy decision after showing that I can run up front in MX2 in Trentino, but I feel like the 450 suits me much better, and my potential is much higher on this bike. My goal will be to learn the bike as quickly as possible and to improve weekend by weekend like I was already doing in my rookie season in MX2. So, for me, the approach will be the same, just in a new class.”
Bonacorsi, alongside Calvin Vlaanderen, will race a YZ450FM in the premier class following his impressive 450cc debut last year, where he finished third in the Open class at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France.
The recently turned 21-year-old Italian steps up to the premier class off the back of his best result in his MX2 debut season last time out in Trentino, where he claimed third place in Race Two. Bonacorsi is now fully focused on testing his new YZ450FM, as he looks forward to making his MXGP debut at the fifth round of the Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal.
Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager
“After a challenging start to the season with Jago (Geerts) and Maxime (Renaux) side-lined through injury, we needed another rider to join Calvin (Vlaanderen) on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. As a rider who is perhaps better suited to the 450 due to his height and weight and after a long chat in the winter in which he expressed his wish to move up, Andrea Bonacorsi was the clear choice. ‘Bona’ raced a YZ450FM at the Motocross of Nations last year, and he was impressive, finishing third in the Open class on his 450 debut. He has just turned 21, and we have already seen what he is capable of. We have full confidence in his ability and believe he will make a great addition to the team. While we look forward to having Bona onboard and seeing him progress throughout the season as he builds in confidence and experience, we also look forward to the eventual return of Jago and Maxime, and wish them the absolute best in their recoveries.”
Oslo to host E-Xplorer World Cup Round 2 – May 3 & 4
After an intense battle at the season opener in Osaka, the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup now sets its course for Round 2 in Oslo, Norway.
The Oslo World Cup round will see several home riders taking part in the series. GF Logistikk, will ride on Stark Future and field two Norwegian riders, Vilde Marie Holt and Even Heibye. As well as the GF Logistikk team, three other riders will be flying the flag in their home nation: Andrine Osland, Mette Fidje, and Runar Sudmann. Sudmann will ride for INDE Racing in place of the injured Spenser Wilton.
Returning to the E-Xplorer paddock in Norway, SEVEN Racing will ride the Stark Future to kick off their 2024 campaign. The team has selected experienced riders Mette Fidje and Gabriel Jairala to lead their charge.
Other changes in the field include both Bonnell Racing and PCR-E Performance moving from the GT class to the Hyperbike category. The teams have chosen to ride on Stark Future machinery to power them through the Oslo World Cup.
In the GT class, AUS-E Racing’s Jessica Gardiner and Jack Field will ride EBMX bikes. Anticipated growth in this category is expected to continue in subsequent rounds, fuelled by the opening of additional wildcard applications.
The next three rounds in Norway, France, and Switzerland will be crucial for gaining vital championship points, before E-Xplorer heads to this year’s show-stopping finale in India. All the teams will be looking for a strong performance in Norway this week to cement their place in the championship fight.
2024 FIM Speedway GP Round One – GP of Croatia
Aussie ace Jack Holder inked his family name into the FIM Speedway Grand Prix history books after storming to his first-ever SGP win at the Boll FIM Speedway GP of Croatia on Saturday.
The world No.4 topped the podium in Donji Kraljevec ahead of fellow Aussie star Jason Doyle in second place, Sweden’s Fredrik Lindgren in third, with Poland’s reigning world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik in fourth.
Jack Holder joins five-time SGP-winning older brother Chris – the 2012 Speedway GP world champion – in the SGP winner’s club – making them the first sibling duo in SGP history to both top the podium.
Jack also breaks four-time Speedway GP world champion Zmarzlik’s near-two-year, uninterrupted run at the top of the SGP standings, which stretches back to the Pole’s victory at the FIM Croatian Speedway GP on April 30, 2022.
Five-time 2023 podium finisher Holder was elated to seal his first SGP win after making the gruelling 10-hour drive from his Polish PGE Ekstraliga club Lublin on Friday to line up in Croatia, where he triumphed in front of a 7,000-strong capacity crowd at Speedway Stadion Milenium.
Jack Holder
“I just made history and put the Holder family down as the first brothers to win. It’s a massive monkey off my back; I have been wanting this victory for so long. My partner Jessica is back home in England and has our son in her belly, so she can’t travel anymore. That one is for her. I can’t wait to get home. Mum and Dad are back home in Australia with my brother Jimbo, and Chris was watching it too. The whole Holder crew – we did it!”
Holder is delighted to see his name atop the Speedway GP standings for the first time in his career. While he’s determined to stay there, he knows it will be no easy task with 10 rounds to race, starting with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw on May 11.
“It’s only the first round tonight,” Holder said. “I can’t really look at that too much. It’s awesome to be the leader. I just need to stay healthy throughout the rounds and be there at the end.”
Doyle was delighted to bounce back after a tough week with his Polish club Grudziadz, which saw him score four points away to Wroclaw in a PGE Ekstraliga match on Friday, before he made the long trek to Donji Kraljevec overnight.
Despite finishing 18th and last in the Qualifying Practice timing charts during the afternoon, he delivered the goods when it mattered most.
“You wouldn’t believe it!” he said. “What a couple of days we have had. I had a terrible one in Poland last night. I went into Qualifying Practice and got 18th place, so to come here and stand on the rostrum is great. What a night!
“I can’t thank my mechanics enough. They worked so hard over the last week, and I really appreciate all the fans here, who created an amazing atmosphere.
“We know how important it is to keep pushing in the semi-final and then the big points come if you get into the final.”
Swedish star Lindgren only just made it into the semi-finals on eight race points, before delivering a big first corner in semi-final two to round British racer Robert Lambert for the all-important second place that put him in the final.
“I was battling like everyone,” he said. “I made a couple of mistakes in the heats, dropping points which made it a lot harder to get the semi. I had the outside – gate four – which was a bit of a nightmare. I had to make something happen and managed to do it. I am happy to have been on the podium in the end.”
The SGP action resumes with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw in front of a 50,000-plus crowd at the iconic PGE Narodowy on May 11.
2024 American Flat Track Championship – Texas Half-Mile
Images by Tim Lester
AFT Singles – Texas Half-Mile
It turns out 13 was the lucky number for Chase Saathoff in his protracted, often excruciating, pursuit of a maiden Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER win, with Aussie Tom Drane also nabbing a spot on the podium.
After having previously notched up 12 podiums – half of those runners-up – Saathoff at last secured that elusive win, even if it didn’t play out quite the way he had envisioned.
In fact, the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Main Event felt as if it was actively attempting to derail Saathoff’s luck as opposed to indulging it.
After showcasing race-winning speed throughout the day, Saathoff’s bid was pushed until the end of the day when inclement weather forced a reshuffling of the schedule. And when it did finally take place, the Main was red-flagged no less than three times – each one with Saathoff in the lead – due to a combination of precipitation and crashes.
The race was ultimately called complete with just over one minute remaining on the clock. As a result, Saathoff was awarded the win despite being robbed of the satisfaction of crossing the finish line in first.
Chase Saathoff
“It was crazy for sure. Every time there was a red flag, I’d just try to go over and control my thoughts. I pulled through with like four holeshots and can’t be more stoked with this, I would say, ‘win.’ I got the holeshot and led all of the race, but I would have liked to have taken the checkered flag. But I’ll take it. I’m not ashamed of it. I’d like to thank everybody so much for all their support.”
Title fighters Kody Kopp and Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) were credited in second and third after charging their way forward – Kopp in particular after running as low as eighth in the early going.
Kopp still holds a commanding lead with 92 points in the standings, while Saathoff’s breakthrough win elevated him into second (75) followed by Drane in third (69).
AFT Singles Main Result – Texas Half-Mile
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|12 Laps
|2
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+0.089
|3
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+0.703
|4
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+1.077
|5
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+1.813
|6
|Logan Eisenhard
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2.363
|7
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+2.482
|8
|Travis Petton
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3.433
|9
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|+3.440
|10
|Hunter Bauer
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+3.524
|11
|Tyler Raggio
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+4.165
|12
|Justin Anselmi
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+5.188
|13
|Olin Kissler
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+5.265
|14
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+5.337
|15
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|+5.865
|16
|Evan Renshaw
|Honda CRF450R
|+5.865
|17
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+5.866
|18
|Bradon Pfanders
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
|19
|Dalton Gauthier
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3 Laps
AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|92
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|75
|3
|Tom Drane
|69
|4
|Trent Lowe
|56
|5
|Dalton Gauthier
|55
|6
|James Ott
|52
|7
|Logan Eisenhard
|43
|8
|Travis Petton
|43
|9
|Tyler Raggio
|38
|10
|Tarren Santero
|37
|11
|Aidan RoosEvans
|34
|12
|Jared Lowe
|34
|13
|Justin Jones
|32
|14
|Evan Renshaw
|30
|15
|Hunter Bauer
|29
|16
|Chad Cose
|18
|17
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|13
|18
|Bradon Pfanders
|12
|19
|Landen Smith
|9
|20
|Justin Anselmi
|8
|21
|Olin Kissler
|7
|22
|Ian Wolfe
|4
|23
|Jacob Vanderkooi
|3
|24
|Reece Pottorf
|3
|25
|Jacob Cascio
|2
|26
|Jordan Jean
|1
|27
|Evan Kelleher
|1
Mission SuperTwins – Texas Half-Mile
Brandon Robinson successfully defended his team’s home turf in a spectacular Mission SuperTwins Main Event to headline Saturday night’s Mission Texas Half-Mile.
A victory at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, was always the dream result for the locally-based Mission Roof Systems outfit, but Robinson would have to go through both nine-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees and premier-class phenom Dallas Daniels to do so.
Estenson ace Daniels blasted into the lead off the launch and Mees dove up the inside as the two threatened another 1-2 breakaway at the front. Robinson was having none of it, however, tracking the duo down to transform the lead pack into a three-piece before they could shake free.
For the next few minutes, the trio traded positions in a flurry of moves before Robinson grasped command as the contest approached half distance. His thoughts of making an escape were upended by brake issues and Mees – the greatest Half-Miler in the history of the series and the winner of the previous three Texas Half-Miles – stormed back alongside Robinson with two to go.
Mees attempted an around-the-outside bid to steal away the win on the race’s final corner, but Robinson held firm, edging the factory Indian pilot to the checkered flag by a narrow 0.120-second margin. Daniels came home in third another 0.676 seconds back.
Brandon Robinson
“When we unloaded, I was definitely uncomfortable to start the day,” Robinson admitted. “Huge shout out to Ben Evans and Kayl Kolkman – they got me dialed-in. That race was epic. I’ve never really had a firm grasp on this place in the past, but tonight was awesome. I was able to use the high line in the beginning to make some moves and get around the guys. From there, I felt really good, but with about four minutes to go, I lost brakes, which was not fun. But we weathered that storm. It’s awesome to start the season the way we have. Big thanks to Mission Foods and Jerry Stinchfield at Roof Systems – they make our program happen.”
Davis Fisher came out on top of a two-rider fight for fourth that also included two-time Mission SuperTwins champ Briar Bauman.
Jarod Vanderkooi crossed the line clear in sixth, while Max Whale, Brandon Price, Johnny Lewis, and Declan Bender completed the top ten in that order.
Max Whale
“Mixed emotions about Texas! Super pumped with how I rode, way better all day long. The team and I worked well all day managed a solid seventh a lot closer to the top five then the last few rounds. Huge positives and improvements this weekend! My thoughts go out to all the fallen riders.”
After failing to win a race in 2023, Robinson became the first rider to claim a second Mission SuperTwins victory in 2024. He also took control of the championship lead in the process, as Robinson now leads Daniels by four points (86-82). Mees remains well within striking distance at 75 points in his quest to secure an unprecedented tenth GNC.
SuperTwins Main Result – Texas Half-Mile
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|25 Laps
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|+0.12
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|+0.817
|4
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+8.493
|5
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|+9.503
|6
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|Indian FTR750
|+10.845
|7
|Max Whale
|Harley XG750R
|+11.484
|8
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|+13.466
|9
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|+16.153
|10
|Declan Bender
|Indian FTR750
|+16.297
|11
|Ben Lowe
|KTM 790 Duke
|+16.431
|12
|Trevor Brunner
|KTM 790 Duke
|+17.186
|13
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|+17.473
|14
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda Transalp
|+18.113
|15
|Dan Bromley
|Honda Transalp
|+19.067
|16
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|24 Laps
|17
|Kevin Stollings
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|12 Laps
|18
|Cameron Smith
|KTM 790 Duke
|7 Laps
SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Brandon Robinson
|86
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|82
|3
|Jared Mees
|75
|4
|Briar Bauman
|59
|5
|Davis Fisher
|58
|6
|Brandon Price
|57
|7
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|55
|8
|Johnny Lewis
|40
|9
|Trevor Brunner
|40
|10
|Sammy Halbert
|36
|11
|Max Whale
|33
|12
|Dan Bromley
|32
|13
|Cameron Smith
|26
|14
|Ben Lowe
|26
|15
|Declan Bender
|25
|16
|Kolby Carlile
|24
|17
|Bronson Bauman
|16
|18
|Morgen Mischler
|8
|19
|Wyatt Vaughan
|7
|20
|Kevin Stollings
|6
|21
|Logan Mcgrane
|4
|22
|Michael Hill
|2
|23
|Mitch Harvat
|1
The Progressive American Flat Track season continues next weekend with the inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, on Saturday, May 4.
2024 AMA Supercross Round 15 – Philadelphia
450 Main
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot by navigating the opening turn beautifully. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb had the hammer down to try and ensure the youngster could not get away. Tomac all over the back of Jett through the opening turns but it didn’t take long for Jett to start sneaking away.
Jason Anderson fourth, Chase Sexton fifth, Justin Barcia sixth and Hunter Lawrence seventh after the opening two laps.
Eli Tomac gave his team-mate plenty of room to overtake, allowing Webb to see if could muster the speed to get on terms with Jett, that he himself couldn’t. The gap was out to 2.5-seconds after the first three laps. Chase Sexton had started to close in on third-placed Tomac.
A mistake by Tomac eight-minutes in, gave Sexton the chance to blow straight by and take that third position. At this juncture, Jett led Webb by 3.3-seconds, and Sexton was over five-seconds down in third.
Over the next few laps, Sexton chased down Webb, but it took the defending champ quite some time to take second place off Webb. With just over five minutes left on the clock, Jett had a five-second lead. Jason Anderson was in fifth place, a couple of seconds behind Tomac and Webb.
Jason Anderson chased down Tomac with just over three-minutes left on the clock. The Kawasaki man then gazumped Cooper Webb at the final turn before the flag to push Webb back to fourth at the final gasp.
Chase Sexton had managed to claw some time back on Jett, but after the Honda man’s pit-board updated him to that effect, he responded to maintain the gap.
Jett the clear winner but Chase Sexton showed plenty of speed, notching up the fastest lap of the race by almost half-a-second.
Hunter Lawrence and Justin Barcia fought for sixth place on the final laps, but Barcia’s experience won out in the end.
Jett extends his championship lead over Webb to 12-points with two rounds to go. The Aussie youngster notching up his seventh win of the season so far.
Eli Tomac is 29-points further behind Webb, with only a two-point buffer over fourth placed Chase Sexton.
52-points still to play for means that, mathematically, any of those four could still win the title…
Jett Lawrence – P1
“My start in the heat wasn’t ideal. I had to charge from behind, but I was able to find some pretty good passing spots. We didn’t want to start the same in the main, so we made sure we executed off the start. My Honda hooked up and made my life a lot easier at the end.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“Philadelphia was a good round for me, we’re happy with second and I felt like it was a strong ride in the end. I didn’t get a good start, but was able to make my way through the pack and had some really good laps. Tonight, I had a little bit more of my normal speed, and I haven’t really had that all year, so I feel like I’m coming into form in these final races of the series. There’s been a lot of learning this year, I feel like I’ve grown a lot and it’s made me better – we’ll keep clicking these things off and keep getting better with the team.”
Jason Anderson – P3
“This weekend the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and I took huge steps forward. We have been grinding and testing to get myself and my KX450SR better suited for me and I feel like it’s showing. From grabbing my first heat race win of the season and lead wire to wire, to finding lines during the main event and capitalizing on that to grab a podium feels so good. Overall it was a good weekend and I’ll keep making progress to make my way to the top step.”
Justin Barcia – P6
“We had a good practice today, qualified P10 and I was quite happy with that because we were within a second of the leader, so that was cool. Heat race, it was good, but nothing spectacular. In the Main Event, I came out top-five on the start and rode really well, then got a little tight in the middle. At the end – or really from the mid-stages of the race – Hunter [Lawrence] was on me and we had a really good battle – it was like the hardest fought sixth-place battle ever! I’m really happy with my ride, even if not so much the result. We’re on the up and up, the bike was extremely good today, and I’m looking forward to the last two races in Supercross and onto the outdoors.”
Hunter Lawrence – P7
“It was a pretty good day—my riding was really good all day. It’s our third seventh-place finish in a row—I’m definitely sick of that number! I was a lot closer in the conversation up front all day, which was good. We’re just logging the data, taking steps forward. Like Rocky said, ‘Keep moving forward.’”
Malcolm Stewart – P8
“Philly was definitely new for everybody, very challenging dirt, but I enjoyed it,” said Stewart. “The fans were awesome this weekend and we actually did alright. The Main Event was okay, because I made some mistakes, but pulled it back around and we ended up P8. It’s not the result we want exactly, but I rode good and that’s all that we can ask for at the end of the day. There are some things we could clean up, so I look forward to the next races and the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew have done a phenomenal job – we’ll keep giving it everything we’ve got.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P14
“Philly is awesome. The track was great all night and the fans were incredible. After the track walk I knew that we would end up with a rutted track which doesn’t help my hand situation, but I was prepared to try my best either way. I didn’t have a great start in the heat race but I felt good about how I came back and charged. The main event was tough, I have still been dealing with this ankle injury and with the rough track it was hard to hang on. However, we made it to the end safely and that’s all I can ask for. Huge thank you to my Monster Energy Kawasaki team. 2 more to go.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Hon
|24 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+05.031
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kaw
|+07.623
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yam
|+11.499
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yam
|+14.798
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+16.589
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hon
|+17.754
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Hus
|+29.751
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Hon
|+35.069
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|+51.747
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Hon
|+53.604
|12
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|+1m04.763
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Bet
|23 Laps
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kaw
|+04.063
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suz
|+04.953
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|Kaw
|+24.445
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kaw
|+29.427
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yam
|+32.242
|19
|Grant Harlan
|Yam
|+40.037
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|22 Laps
|21
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suz
|+15.655
|22
|Devin Simonson
|Yam
|20 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|311
|2
|Cooper Webb
|299
|3
|Eli Tomac
|270
|4
|Chase Sexton
|268
|5
|Jason Anderson
|244
|6
|Ken Roczen
|223
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|189
|9
|Justin Barcia
|182
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|178
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|12
|Shane McElrath
|120
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|120
|14
|Benny Bloss
|94
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|86
|16
|Dean Wilson
|68
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|60
|18
|Justin Hill
|57
|19
|Vince Friese
|48
|20
|Jorge Prado
|45
250 Main
Seth Hammaker scored the holeshot ahead of Max Anstie, Jalek Swoll and Pierce Brown. The order stayed the same over the opening couple of laps.
Tom Vialle got a shocker of a start down and was down in tenth after two laps, but that was two positions ahead of Haiden Deegan. It wasn’t until lap three that both of those championship challengers had sneaked inside the top ten.
At half-race distance Hammaker still led Anstie by just under a second. Swoll was a further three-seconds behind in third and had Pierce Brown in close company. Tom Vialle had worked his way up to fifth while Deegan was up to sixth by this halfway mark.
Max Anstie made his move for the lead with five-minutes left on the clock and got it done. Their tussle allowed Swoll close in on them and lapped traffic was also starting to become a factor.
Tom Vialle got the better of Brown for fourth place with around four laps to run.
With just over 30-seconds left on the clock Hammaker and Swoll clashed while fighting for second position, both went down and lost a number of positions. Their misfortune promoting Tom Vialle up to second place, Brown up to third and Deegan up to fourth. It also gave race leader Max Anstie plenty of breathing room.
As they started the last lap, Pierce Brown got cross-rutted leading up the ramp across the finish line and had a monumental crash.
Haiden Deegan inherited that third position. The teenager tried to get on terms with Vialle but couldn’t quite get there, having to settle for third at the flag.
That second place extended Vialle’s lead over Deegan to 15-points. There is now only one round to go for the 250 East competitors thus the championship is Vialle’s to lose from here.
Max Anstie is currently sixth in the championship but if things go his way at the Salt Lake City finale he could finish as high as third in the season standings.
Max Anstie – P1
“It’s an incredible night for me, my team, our sponsors, and especially my dad. The bike is amazing, and I’m truly grateful to Factory Connection for their support, we have the best chassis. We’ve transformed this bike from a production-based Honda 250, and I hope our results inspire other privateers. Tonight was truly unforgettable.”
Tom Vialle – P2
“It was a good race tonight. I saw Haiden [Deegan] right behind me and trying to push – together we actually came back from pretty far and to the front. The track was pretty gnarly again, we passed a lot of guys in that Main Event, and it was stressful at times, but I pushed to the very end and it was a good result to finish second here in Philadelphia. Now we will look ahead to Salt Lake City and I am excited to get to the final round of the season.”
Chance Hymas – P5
“Tonight was a really good night for me—a personal best, with a fifth-place finish. I had a terrible start in the main, but a really good ride to finish it off. I’m stoked going into the final race.”
Seth Hammaker – P7
“Man, what a weekend. It was great to come race in Philly for the first time and call this my home race since I only grew up an hour away from here. After taking the Nashville round off and working on regaining strength in my shoulder, I felt really confident coming into the weekend and motivated with my family and friends coming to support. We started off the day right running quick qualifying times, and then holeshot and won the heat race. It was so cool to hear the fans show their support for me. I also grabbed the holeshot in the main event and had great battles with (Max) Anstie. With a few laps to go, (Jalek) Swoll went inside in the sand and I went outside like I had the whole race. He over jumped and lost control and ended up getting into the side of me taking us both down and out of podium spots. I was super bummed about the situation that could have changed our nights, but I’m happy to walk away healthy, have a weekend off and make it happen in Salt Lake.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Max Anstie
|Hon
|18 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+01.111
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yam
|+01.731
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Yam
|+19.638
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Hon
|+25.052
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yam
|+26.163
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Kaw
|+27.673
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Tri
|+31.134
|9
|Preston Boespflug
|Suz
|+32.402
|10
|Nicholas Romano
|Yam
|+34.067
|11
|Gage Linville
|GAS
|+35.397
|12
|Kyle Peters
|Hon
|+36.720
|13
|Henry Miller
|Hon
|+39.428
|14
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+40.423
|15
|Hardy Munoz
|Kaw
|+46.633
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|Hon
|+48.512
|17
|Casey Cochran
|Hus
|+51.185
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yam
|17 Laps
|19
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+04.704
|20
|Crockett Myers
|Hus
|+21.300
|21
|Vinny Luhovey
|Hon
|+25.492
|22
|Bryton Carroll
|Yam
|+27.341
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|158
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|143
|3
|Pierce Brown
|124
|4
|Coty Schock
|121
|5
|Cameron Mcadoo
|120
|6
|Max Anstie
|119
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|106
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|103
|9
|Chance Hymas
|101
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|87
|11
|Henry Miller
|83
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|70
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|66
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|15
|Preston Boespflug
|39
|16
|Gage Linville
|39
|17
|Austin Forkner
|27
|18
|Guillem Farres
|27
|19
|Trevor Colip
|23
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|22
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)