Wilson Todd injured

Wilson Todd has shared graphic images of his injury on social media, after a training accident saw his leg get stuck between the rear wheel and exhaust, with the throttle stuck open, causing extensive friction burns, requiring surgery and skin grafts.

Mason Semmens claims Pro2 victory at NGPC Series Round 5

Mason Semmens has claimed the Pro2 victory at Round Five of the NGPC Series, alongside eighth overall. Cole Martinez took the overall, Dante Oliveira second and Dare DeMartile third. Back in the Pro2 class, Aeck and Collier Martinez rounded out the podium.

Mason Semmens

“There we go! P1 yesterday at the National Grand Prix Championship, stoked with this one!”

Australian Senior Track to Mick Doohan Raceway

There’ll be action aplenty in Brisbane this weekend (May 4 & 5) when the 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship is held at the popular Mick Doohan Raceway. North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, will host six championship classes in solos, sidecars and ATVs, with high-tempo racing guaranteed as Australia’s best flat track senior talent comes together for the first time this season.

The blue-chip MX Open and Landscaping Yard & Hardware Pro 450 classes have attracted a massive number of entries. In MX Open, last year’s second and third place finishers – KTM duo Daniel Wicks and Cyshan Weale – return, but the figure of Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) also looms large.

Defending MX Open champion Harrison Ryan will sit out this one, but it’s by no means a three-rider contest with the likes of Cody Lewis (Yamaha), Rory McQualter (KTM), Reid Battye (KTM) and David Smith (Honda) also extremely impressive campaigners.

With nearly 40 riders in each class, champions will be crowned after four qualifying heats of four laps, a repechage and then a six-lap final.

Meanwhile, McQualter (KTM) is the favourite in the Pro 250 class, while Pro Open Women will be a captivating battle with last year’s top four back for more: Briony Hendrickson (KTM), Kelsye Jensen (KTM), Tayla Street (Honda) and Brittaney O’Brien (Honda).

The ATV Open category could well be another battle of the Griffiths – Honda-riding duo Mathew and Joshua – and the booming The Landscaping Yard & Hardware-backed 1100cc Sidecar class features a very impressive 19 entries. Support events will also be held for sliders, juniors and over 40 years competitors.

Practice begins at 9:00am on Saturday, immediately followed by racing. On Sunday, a parade lap and national anthem kick off proceedings at 9:30am.

The location is Raubers Road, Banyo, with tickets are available at the gate. For more information on the 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship, visit www.facebook.com/nbjmcc.

Triumph join AMA Pro Motocross Championship

MX Sports Pro Racing has welcomed Triumph Motorcycles as the newest manufacturer partner and competitor of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The British marque will field a two-rider line-up piloting the brand-new TF 250-X motorcycle under the Triumph Racing banner.

Rod Lopusnak – General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America

“Triumph’s entry into the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series has been a significant step in expanding the legacy of our company. We’ve learned a lot through our participation in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and have made tremendous progress in developing the TF 250-X into a contender, which has us eager for the summer that lies ahead in the Pro Motocross Championship. The outdoor Nationals are the cornerstone of motocross in America and the opportunity to combine our lineage with Pro Motocross’ rich legacy, not only on the track but also through series partnership, is a perfect way to commemorate our first year of off-road competition. We cannot wait to be immersed in the one-of-a-kind fanfare of these legendary events at the sport’s most renowned venues.”

Leading the way will be multi-time race winner Joey Savatgy, who will make his return to the smaller displacement with credentials that make him an instant title threat. Throughout his time in the division, from 2013 to 2018, Savatgy was a perennial contender with seven wins, 14 podiums, and a pair of top-three finishes in the championship.

He’ll be accompanied by another former winner in Jalek Swoll, who has been a fixture in the 250 Class since turning pro in 2019 and will contest his landmark fifth full season of competition this summer. Swoll will look to build off the best season of his young career one year ago with an eye on becoming a consistent threat for the podium. The Triumph Racing factory effort will be spearheaded by the highly respected pairing of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Steve “Scuba” Westfall.

Bobby Hewitt

“With several races under our belt we’ve learned a lot as a team, which will benefit us as we transition into outdoor competition for the Pro Motocross Championship. Jalek [Swoll] has endured through some of the ups and downs that come with racing already this season, which I believe will better prepare us for the challenge of 11 rounds and 22 motos at the Nationals. Adding Joey [Savatgy] to the lineup will bring added stability and experience to the team, which I know will elevate everything we’re doing and allow us to continue our progression as a new program. We want to contend immediately, and I believe we are certainly in a position to do just that.”

The 2024 season will see Triumph Racing focus solely on the development of its TF 250-X for competition in the 250 Class, with the addition of a 450 Class program and premier class competition targeted for the near future.

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

Jonathan Chellas joins Team Australia for 2024 Trial des Nations

New South Welshman Jonathan Chellas will make his Team Australia debut in the 2024 Trial des Nations (TdN), which will be held in Pobladura De Las Regueras, Spain on September 21-22.

The 28-year-old has been selected alongside experienced TdN practitioners Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles in the Australian men’s team for the prestigious international event, while the women will be represented by Lillie Yiatrou, national champion Kaitlyn Cummins and Jenna Lupo.

Chellas was fourth in the 2023 Australian Trial Championship, and has international experience dating way back to 2012 when he competed in the Youth class at the Mt Tarrengower (Vic) round of the FIM Trial World Championship. In 2023, he also embarked on a rookie Trial2 world championship campaign.

Chellas is replacing TdN stalwart and reigning Australian champion Kyle Middelton in the men’s team, with the latter opting to sit out the 2024 event due to family and work commitments.

Middleton competed in his 13th TdN last year, combining with Hogan and Bayles to finish fifth in the 18-country International Trophy division.

Meanwhile, it was a real pressure-cooker for tenacious duo Yiatrou and Cummins on their way to eighth position – a result even more meritorious considering that Australia was one of only two teams to compete with a minimum two-rider roster. The balance of the 11 countries had three riders, with only the best two scores counted in every section.

With Lupo now back in TdN mode for the fourth time, Australia will be aiming even higher in 2024.

2024 Australian Trial des Nations team

Men’s Connor Hogan (SA, seventh TdN appearance) Chris Bayles (Tas, ninth) Jonathan Chellas (NSW, on debut)

Women’s Lillie Yiatrou (SA, third) Kaitlyn Cummins (NSW, fourth) Jenna Lupo (Tas, fourth)

Team Manager Phil Whittle (Vic, 12th)



2024 Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Report

Round Six of the GNCC, the AMSOIL Hoosier wrapped up on Sunday after the world’s fastest off-road racers were put to the test at Ironman Raceway as track conditions became rutted and tacky after the Saturday rainfall.

When the XC1 Open Pro class saw the green flag waving, it was Johnathan Girroir jumping off the line first to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award. Girroir would head into the woods first and hold the lead position for the first five laps of the race. While Girroir was out front, Steward Baylor was making his way through the pack. Baylor would make the pass right as the white flag came out indicating one more lap to go.

Baylor would lead over Girroir by just 2.9 seconds as they came through and headed out for their last lap. Baylor put his head down and pushed, coming through to cross the finish line in first, and earning his second-straight win of the season. Girroir would come through second, but he would be penalized one position for pitting outside of his designated pro pit area, ultimately scoring him as third overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong would be up in the mix battling for a top three position throughout the duration of the race. Delong came through in the third place position, but he would be bumped up to second after Girroir’s penalty was assessed. Delong was charging all day, making the necessary passes from his fifth place start to secure his podium finish at round six.

Coming through to earn fourth overall on the day was Jordan Ashburn. After mixing it up at the front of the pack for the first couple of laps, Ashburn would fall back to fifth, but eventually make the pass for fourth to conclude his day in Indiana.

Mike Witkowski would have another great ride in his home state of Indiana as he came through to round out the top five overall finishers. Witkowski would start his day running in third, but he would be unable to hold off some hard chargers for the three-hour duration.

Coming through sixth in XC1 and ninth overall was Trevor Bollinger as he had a back-and-forth day coming back from eighth place at the halfway point of the race. Evan Smith put in a good ride battling for the entire length of the race. Smith would finish seventh in the XC2 class, and 10th overall on the day.

Grant Baylor battled back from a 12th place start to finish eighth at Ironman Raceway, while Ryder Lafferty crossed the line ninth in class and 14th overall. Josh Strang rounded out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 class after a hard-fought day of racing.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor (KAW) Craig Delong (HQV) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Michael Witkowski (HON) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Evan Smith (HQV) Grant Baylor (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Josh Strang (SHR) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Layne Michael (YAM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (152) Steward Baylor (142) Jordan Ashburn (109) Grant Davis (93) Angus Riordan (76) Craig Delong (74) Grant Baylor (71) Michael Witkowski (62) Liam Draper (54) Trevor Bollinger (52)

XC2 250 Pro

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Cody Barnes grabbing the $250 Steel City Medical Center Holeshot Award and headed into the woods first. As the XC2 class raced towards the scoring area, the first four riders were separated by just one second each. The FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s duo of Angus Riordan and Grant Davis would swap the lead position throughout the duration of the race, along with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper battling between the two.

Riordan would continue to hold the lead the second half of the race, but Davis and Draper would continue to hold on and push for the remaining laps as well. Riordan would cross the line first earning the win in Indiana. Davis and Draper would round out the top three in the XC2 class at round six.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Angus Riordan (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Brody Johnson (BET) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Layton Smail (SHR) Thad Duvall (KAW) Jesse Ansley (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (156) Angus Riordan (147) Liam Draper (112) Josh Toth (93) Cody Barnes (84) Ruy Barbosa (81) Jesse Ansley (78) Thad Duvall (77) Brody Johnson (71) Jason Lipscomb (66)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Dustin Simpson grabbing himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start off the day. But soon enough Jhak Walker would emerge through the trees and into the timing and scoring holding the lead position on the opening lap. As the race wore on, Dakoda Devore would make the pass of Walker and begin to push forward.

Devore would continue to hold the lead until the checkered flag flew, earning his third FMF XC3 class win of the season. After earning the holeshot Simpson would continue to push at the front of the pack and would ultimately cross the line in second. After suffering a crash during the race Walker would be forced to make a pit stop to work on the bike. Walker would still be able to get back on track and round out the top three FMF XC3 finishers.

Taking the AMSOIL Hoosier Top Amateur honors was Husqvarna-backed Jason Tino as he came through to finish 8th overall on the day and earning the 250 A class win. Kawasaki Team Green’s Nicholas DeFeo would be second atop the Top Amateur podium as he came through 16th overall and second in 250 A. KTM-backed Cooper Jones rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he finished 17th overall and third in the 250 A class.

The WXC race saw some intense battles throughout the morning, as Shelby Turner got the jump off the line and grabbed herself the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award. However, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer was ready to battle and made the pass for the lead early on. Archer would continue to lead unbothered for the first two laps, but by the time the white flag flew Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede was just five seconds behind her. Unfortunately for Steede that momentum was short lived as she Archer emerged from the woods first into timing and scoring to earn her third win of the season.

Enduro Engineering/GASGAS/FXR’s Shelby Turner would also make a couple of last lap passes to overtake second place in the WXC class, and Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish would battle at the front of the pack throughout the race to round out the top three WXC class finishers in Indiana. Steede would cross the line fourth on the day.

Charlie Mullins threw his leg over a motorcycle once again and went GNCC Racing as he competed in the Sportsman A class. Mullins would win the overall as he came through five minutes ahead of Archer who finished second overall. Sportsman A competitor, Cody Groves would come through to earn third overall in the morning race.

On Sunday morning in the Youth Bike race, it would be Caleb Wood battling through to take over the lead from Brody Amos after the opening lap. Wood made his way into the lead and would not look back as he continued to push for the remainder of the race. Wood came through to earn his fourth youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. Amos would hold onto the second overall finishing position as well as second in the YXC1 class. Brayden Baisley battled his way up to third and would try to push for the lead, but ultimately crossed the line third overall and in the YXC1 class.

Travis Lentz remains undefeated in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class as he earned his sixth straight win of the season in Indiana. Colby Goodman would work his way up to second in the class after starting back in the fifth place position, and Phillip Arnold would round out the top three in the YXC2 class at round six.

Colton McQuarrie would earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, while Hunter Hawkinberry took home the 85 (12-13) class win. Deegan Caplinger earned the 85 (11) class win and Ryder White won the 85 (7-10) class in Indiana. Trason Landrum would come through first in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis would earn the 65 (9) class win and Daxton Mullins took home the 65 (7-8) class win at round six. Madison Kazmir earned herself the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Sahara Robinson took home another Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Vaida Lavergne won the Girls 65 (7-11) class. Hudson Charles would come through first in the Trail Rider (7-15) class at the conclusion of the youth bike race.

On Saturday the Micro Bike overall win went to Tripp Lewis, he would also earn the MXC1 class win in Indiana. Ellis Austin would have a consistent day as he ran second for the duration of the race, crossing the line second overall and in MXC1. Daxton Mullins would battle back to finish third overall and round out the top three in the MXC1 class. In the MXC2 class it would be Kane Morrison earning the win, while finishing fourth overall on the day. Maura Tsakanikas would battle her way back up to second after starting back in fifth on the opening lap, and Weston Ford rounded out the top three MXC2 class finishers at round six.

Other Micro Bike winners included Peyton Austin in the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class, Carson Zink in the 50 Sr. 2 (6), while Hunter Siegel earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Jacobi Duvall took home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Jayce Young earned the Micro-E (4-7) class win, Carson Propst came through to take the Micro Shaft Drive (4-6) class win and Easton Weaver would win the Trail Rider (7-9) class.

Brad Groombridge tops NZ Enduro Round Two

Altherm JCR Yamaha motocross racer James Scott has quickly adapted to the swap to enduro and is locked in an all-out battle for overall glory in the Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championships.

After the second of five rounds, at Coalgate near Christchurch over the weekend, Oparau’s Scott traded the top spot with New Zealand cross country and enduro champion Brad Groombridge across the two days of racing.

Following the same format as the season-opening event, round two’s racing included a sprint event on Saturday, followed by a traditional timecard enduro race the following day.

Scott topped the scoresheets on Saturday by a close margin, while Groombridge edged him out on Sunday to hold a slim 6-point lead after the two rounds.

Groombridge also took out the round overall, while Bailey Basalaj rounded out the podium.

The next two rounds in the championship will be at separate venues – near Wellington and Martinborough respectively – on consecutive weekends in the North Island in June. The fifth and final round will be a one-day competition in Bideford, near Masterton, in November.

2024 Yamaha NZ Enduro Round Two Overall Results (AA)

Brad Groombridge James Scott Bailey Basalaj

Andrea Bonacorsi upgrades to MXGP for rest of season

Reigning EMX250 Champion, Andrea Bonacorsi, will step up to the premier class with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season, replacing Maxime Renaux who is currently sidelined through injury.

Andrea Bonacorsi – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“I’m looking forward to moving up to the 450 class. It wasn’t an easy decision after showing that I can run up front in MX2 in Trentino, but I feel like the 450 suits me much better, and my potential is much higher on this bike. My goal will be to learn the bike as quickly as possible and to improve weekend by weekend like I was already doing in my rookie season in MX2. So, for me, the approach will be the same, just in a new class.”

Bonacorsi, alongside Calvin Vlaanderen, will race a YZ450FM in the premier class following his impressive 450cc debut last year, where he finished third in the Open class at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France.

The recently turned 21-year-old Italian steps up to the premier class off the back of his best result in his MX2 debut season last time out in Trentino, where he claimed third place in Race Two. Bonacorsi is now fully focused on testing his new YZ450FM, as he looks forward to making his MXGP debut at the fifth round of the Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal.

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“After a challenging start to the season with Jago (Geerts) and Maxime (Renaux) side-lined through injury, we needed another rider to join Calvin (Vlaanderen) on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. As a rider who is perhaps better suited to the 450 due to his height and weight and after a long chat in the winter in which he expressed his wish to move up, Andrea Bonacorsi was the clear choice. ‘Bona’ raced a YZ450FM at the Motocross of Nations last year, and he was impressive, finishing third in the Open class on his 450 debut. He has just turned 21, and we have already seen what he is capable of. We have full confidence in his ability and believe he will make a great addition to the team. While we look forward to having Bona onboard and seeing him progress throughout the season as he builds in confidence and experience, we also look forward to the eventual return of Jago and Maxime, and wish them the absolute best in their recoveries.”

Oslo to host E-Xplorer World Cup Round 2 – May 3 & 4

After an intense battle at the season opener in Osaka, the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup now sets its course for Round 2 in Oslo, Norway.

The Oslo World Cup round will see several home riders taking part in the series. GF Logistikk, will ride on Stark Future and field two Norwegian riders, Vilde Marie Holt and Even Heibye. As well as the GF Logistikk team, three other riders will be flying the flag in their home nation: Andrine Osland, Mette Fidje, and Runar Sudmann. Sudmann will ride for INDE Racing in place of the injured Spenser Wilton.

Returning to the E-Xplorer paddock in Norway, SEVEN Racing will ride the Stark Future to kick off their 2024 campaign. The team has selected experienced riders Mette Fidje and Gabriel Jairala to lead their charge.

Other changes in the field include both Bonnell Racing and PCR-E Performance moving from the GT class to the Hyperbike category. The teams have chosen to ride on Stark Future machinery to power them through the Oslo World Cup.

In the GT class, AUS-E Racing’s Jessica Gardiner and Jack Field will ride EBMX bikes. Anticipated growth in this category is expected to continue in subsequent rounds, fuelled by the opening of additional wildcard applications.

The next three rounds in Norway, France, and Switzerland will be crucial for gaining vital championship points, before E-Xplorer heads to this year’s show-stopping finale in India. All the teams will be looking for a strong performance in Norway this week to cement their place in the championship fight.

2024 FIM Speedway GP Round One – GP of Croatia

Aussie ace Jack Holder inked his family name into the FIM Speedway Grand Prix history books after storming to his first-ever SGP win at the Boll FIM Speedway GP of Croatia on Saturday.

The world No.4 topped the podium in Donji Kraljevec ahead of fellow Aussie star Jason Doyle in second place, Sweden’s Fredrik Lindgren in third, with Poland’s reigning world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik in fourth.

Jack Holder joins five-time SGP-winning older brother Chris – the 2012 Speedway GP world champion – in the SGP winner’s club – making them the first sibling duo in SGP history to both top the podium.

Jack also breaks four-time Speedway GP world champion Zmarzlik’s near-two-year, uninterrupted run at the top of the SGP standings, which stretches back to the Pole’s victory at the FIM Croatian Speedway GP on April 30, 2022.

Five-time 2023 podium finisher Holder was elated to seal his first SGP win after making the gruelling 10-hour drive from his Polish PGE Ekstraliga club Lublin on Friday to line up in Croatia, where he triumphed in front of a 7,000-strong capacity crowd at Speedway Stadion Milenium.

Jack Holder

“I just made history and put the Holder family down as the first brothers to win. It’s a massive monkey off my back; I have been wanting this victory for so long. My partner Jessica is back home in England and has our son in her belly, so she can’t travel anymore. That one is for her. I can’t wait to get home. Mum and Dad are back home in Australia with my brother Jimbo, and Chris was watching it too. The whole Holder crew – we did it!”

Holder is delighted to see his name atop the Speedway GP standings for the first time in his career. While he’s determined to stay there, he knows it will be no easy task with 10 rounds to race, starting with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw on May 11.

“It’s only the first round tonight,” Holder said. “I can’t really look at that too much. It’s awesome to be the leader. I just need to stay healthy throughout the rounds and be there at the end.”

Doyle was delighted to bounce back after a tough week with his Polish club Grudziadz, which saw him score four points away to Wroclaw in a PGE Ekstraliga match on Friday, before he made the long trek to Donji Kraljevec overnight.

Despite finishing 18th and last in the Qualifying Practice timing charts during the afternoon, he delivered the goods when it mattered most.

“You wouldn’t believe it!” he said. “What a couple of days we have had. I had a terrible one in Poland last night. I went into Qualifying Practice and got 18th place, so to come here and stand on the rostrum is great. What a night!

“I can’t thank my mechanics enough. They worked so hard over the last week, and I really appreciate all the fans here, who created an amazing atmosphere.

“We know how important it is to keep pushing in the semi-final and then the big points come if you get into the final.”

Swedish star Lindgren only just made it into the semi-finals on eight race points, before delivering a big first corner in semi-final two to round British racer Robert Lambert for the all-important second place that put him in the final.

“I was battling like everyone,” he said. “I made a couple of mistakes in the heats, dropping points which made it a lot harder to get the semi. I had the outside – gate four – which was a bit of a nightmare. I had to make something happen and managed to do it. I am happy to have been on the podium in the end.”

The SGP action resumes with the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw in front of a 50,000-plus crowd at the iconic PGE Narodowy on May 11.