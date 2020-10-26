RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki signs Sharni Pinfold for 2021 IDM Supersport 300 season

RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki has announced that Australian Sharni Pinfold from Perth will ride for

the IDM Supersport 300 team in 2021.

Sharni Pinfold

“I am really looking forward to race with RT Motorsports by SKM in the 2021 IDM Championship. Next year will be a great opportunity for me to build on my experience and racecraft, with the help and support from an experienced and successful team. I will spend my time at home in the off-season to prepare myself so that I am able to fulfill this opportunity the in best way possible. Thank you to Rob and Frank, I look forward to a

great season.”

Sharni raced in the HEL Performance Motostar British Championship Moto3 before and ended in an impressive eleventh place in last year’s final standings.

One month ago, she made here WorldSSP300 debut, after Rob Vennegoor organized the opportunity to ride with Smrz Racing onboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400 at a very wet and cold Magny-Cours.

Team owners Frank Krekeler and Rob Vennegoor are confident in Sharni’s performance in the IDM Supersport

300 as she has showed many times that she can race a motorbike very fast.

Rob Vennegoor – Team Manager

“We are happy to have Sharni on board for next year in the IDM Supersport 300 as we are sure she can do a good job. Next year we will focus on providing her a stable basis so that she can fully focus on good performances.”

The first IDM race weekend of 2021 is scheduled April 30 – May 2 at the Lausitzring in Germany.