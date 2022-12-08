2023 Suzuka 8 Hours moved to August 4-6
The Suzuka 8 Hours, Round Three of the FIM Endurance World Championship, has been pushed back a week and into the August 4-6 weekend.
EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events has worked with its partners at Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and event promoter Mobilityland in Japan to finalise the new date of 4-6 August 2023.
A long-term fixture on the EWC calendar and one of motorcycle racing’s most famous and demanding events, the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours was initially scheduled for 28-30 July.
The new date provides the opportunity for riders from the FIM Superbike World Championship to go up against the EWC regulars and leading Japanese racers, which has become a tradition over the years.
François Ribeiro – Head of Discovery Sports Events
“The Suzuka 8 Hours is not only a big test of rider, team and machine, it’s also a celebration of Japan’s vastly successful motorcycle industry. Therefore, it’s vital that the top riders, teams and manufacturers are able to be present for this famous event at a truly iconic venue. We thank our friends at FIM and Mobilityland for their collective efforts to finalise the new date of 4-6 August 2023.”
The 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans will open the 2023 EWC season from 13-16 April with the second running of Belgium’s 24H SPA EWC Motos following from 16-18 June ahead of the EWC’s Japanese round from 4-6 August.
The Bol d’Or 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard in France is once again set to complete the four-event 2023 EWC schedule from 14-17 September.
FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|24 Heures Motos
|Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France
|13-16 April
|Round 2
|24H SPA EWC Motos
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
|16-18 June
|Round 3
|Suzuka 8 Hours
|Suzuka Circuit, Japan
|4-6 August
|Round 4
|Bol d’Or 24 hours
|Circuit Paul Ricard, France
|14-17 September