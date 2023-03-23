SWM RS 175GS

With Phil Aynsley

SWM (colloquially Speedy Working Motors), but in fact an amalgamation of the first letters of the owners’ surnames together with the town they were made in – Sironi Vergani Vimercate Milano – was established in 1971.

Two friends, Peter Sironi and Fausto Vergani got off to an excellent start when in the company’s first competitive event – the 1971 European Championship in Spain – their Sachs engined prototypes finished second in the 125 cc class, third in the 100 cc and fifth in the 50 cc.

Production began the following year, still using Sachs motors (which were used up until 1976) and many trials, enduro and ISDT successes followed.

The company switched to Rotax disc-valve engines from 1977 with the bike seen here a very early example (number 0004) of the 1978 RS 175GS model.

Magnesium Marzocchi forks and Corte Cosso rear shocks were fitted, while output was 17 hp.

The only non-original parts on the bike are the headlight guard and reproduction guards and side covers.

SWM eventually closed in 1984 only to be re-established in 2014 by Ampelio Macchi with backing from the Chinese Shineray Group.