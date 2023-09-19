Nakagami retains LCR Honda seat for 2024

LCR Honda IDEMITSU has announced the renewal of Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami for the 2024 season.

31-year-old Nakagami joined the MotoGP category in 2018 with LCR Honda IDEMITSU and has been with them ever since.

Nakagami has 95 MotoGP race starts under his belt but is yet to score a podium finish. At Aragon in 2020 he recorded his one and only pole position.

Considering his long association with Honda the team and HRC have extended Nakagami’s contract for the next year to continue developing the RC213-V.

Lucio Cecchinello – LCR Honda Team Principal

“I’m proud to count on Nakagami for another year. He’s a fast rider who can get good results, and alongside HRC, we believe it’s time to keep pushing, as he’s one of the most experienced guys with this bike. We will give our best to fight for the positions we aim for“.

Takaaki Nakagami – LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider

“I feel LCR is part of my family, and of course, I’m excited to be with them for another season. I want to thank them and HRC for the opportunity, as I know we are a good match. Now it’s time to work even harder to be ready for the future”.