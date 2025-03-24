‘Project Delta’ Super Meteor 650 custom

Purpose Built Moto and Royal Enfield have just unveiled a bespoke Super Meteor 650, which they reckon is inspired by the golden era of motorcycling and combines Royal Enfield’s take on modest modern performance with a vintage soul.

‘Purpose Built Moto’ say they stand for the art of transformation, and Project Delta is the embodiment of that ethos, in a stripped back lean form.

Taking inspiration from the 1940s-50s era of motorcycling, the design draws heavily from the Super Meteor 700 and the legendary Flying Flea from World War II.

The frame has been extensively reworked, echoing vintage hardtail styling, while incorporating modern engineering.

The oil cooler is now housed in-frame, and a monoshock conversion keeps things sleek while preserving the classic aesthetic.

A hand-fabricated Girder Fork—a blend of artistry and engineering—is run on the front, supported by custom spoked wheel, a huge 23-inch front and 19-inch rear.

A slim peanut tank, inspired by the 1952 Super Meteor 700, complements the reworked chassis.

Finishing touches like the era-correct rear fender and tail light complete the look.

The hand-shifted gears demand rider engagement, while the solid-mounted bars and girder fork ensure you feel the road beneath you, probably too much…

Black, Gold, and Cherry Red, the Art Nouveau-inspired paintwork accentuates the handcrafted lines of this machine.

Anuj Dua – Royal Enfield APAC

“Royal Enfield motorcycles are truly global while being handcrafted with passion which makes us a true rider’s ally in every sense. As a rider’s ally, we thrive on every facet of riding be it – exploration, customization or motorcycling ecosystem. While our motorcycles inspire builders across the globe, in turn we are also stimulated by their creativity, vision and zeal. Australia is one such country which has given us an amazing community of customisers who constantly challenge and enthuse us at the same time. Apart from uniquely interpreting the design language to make beautiful builds, Royal Enfield has been pushing the envelope with its custom builds in terms of capabilities in Australia. We are confident that in the coming years too, our motorcycles will continue to enable builders in uniquely expressing themselves.”

Tom Gilroy – Founder of Purpose Built Moto

“The process for Project Delta is both a culmination of the design DNA I’ve developed over the last 8 years building motorcycles, and a stake in the ground for Purpose Built Moto moving forward. Shaping our design around the Royal Enfield 650 Twin as our blank canvas – a simple, beautiful motor. A lot of manufacturers have stopped making their engines beautiful, instead covering them in plastic fairings, and hiding them away. Classic motorcycles always made the engine the star, and that’s why I love the Royal Enfield 650 Twin engines. We’ve delivered a no compromise vision that blends the modern power plant of the Royal Enfield 650 twin, with inspiration drawn from the original Super Meteor 700, and antique models like the Flying flea of the 1940’s.“

Check out the full gallery below:

Project Delta custom by Purpose Built Moto Images