Royal Enfield One Ride 2026

Nearly 2,000 Aussies join

Nearly 2,000 Australian riders took part in Royal Enfield’s One Ride on Sunday, September 20, joining more than 150,000 participants worldwide for what the manufacturer reports was the event’s largest edition yet.

More than 1,600 rides were held across 60 countries, with the 2026 gathering coinciding with Royal Enfield’s 125th anniversary. One Ride began in 2011 and brings the brand’s riding community together through events held around the world.

This year’s Australian turnout contributed to a record Asia Pacific total of close to 12,000 riders. Royal Enfield says participation across the region increased over last year, with events stretching from Bangkok and Seoul to Sydney and Auckland.

In Australia, the One Ride programme brought owners together through participating local dealers, which handled registration confirmations and ride details. The company’s wrap-up highlighted a mix of first-time Hunter owners and established Classic and Himalayan riders.

Manoj Gajarlawar – Royal Enfield Business Head, Asia Pacific

“To see close to 12,000 riders across Asia Pacific come together as One, with participation growing over last year, is incredibly humbling.”

Snow leopard conservation pledge

Royal Enfield has pledged a contribution towards snow leopard conservation for every rider who participated in One Ride 2026, linking this year’s event with efforts to protect the species and its high Himalayan habitat.

The company will announce the total contribution on October 23, International Snow Leopard Day. The latest announcement does not specify a per-rider amount.

A global One Ride 2026 highlights film will also premiere on October 23, bringing together footage from the rides held around the world.