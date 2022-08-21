2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Ten – Budds Creek

Nestled in the shadow of the nation’s capital, Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park welcomed the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, for Round 10 of the 50th anniversary season, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.

Hot and humid conditions and a tricky racetrack produced a thrilling and unpredictable afternoon of racing, with some new faces atop the podium.

While Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac came to Budds Creek with all the attention as the frontrunners of the premier class, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson who stole the spotlight. A consistent afternoon allowed Anderson to prevail with his second win of the season following 2-2 finishes as both Sexton (7-1) and Tomac (1-5) endured through varying fortunes that saw the title combatants trade moto wins.

Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire has enjoyed bright spots over the course of the 2022 season, but had yet to put together a complete afternoon of consistent results. That all changed at Budds Creek as Hampshire seized the moment in each moto and parlayed a pair of strong starts into his first overall win of the season in what was also his first podium effort of the summer. The triumph came at the same track where Hampshire earned his maiden victory in 2018 and made him the third different rider to earn a 250 Class victory this season.

Despite missing out on the win, Jett Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9) at Budds Creek. It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.

Budds Creek ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto got underway with Hampshire at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman. The GASGAS rider went on the attack immediately and was able to make the pass on the opening lap. Hampshire settled into second, followed by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher in third and Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence in fourth.

As the first full lap of racing started Thrasher crashed out of third, which moved Lawrence into podium position. From there, the lead trio was able to sprint away from the field and open an advantage of more than 10 seconds. Hampshire closed back in on Mosiman and looked for a way around, but the GASGAS rider fended him off, which allowed Lawrence to close in from third. The top three stabilized again but Hampshire picked up the pace once more as the moto reached its halfway point.

Hampshire pulled the trigger on the first opening he saw and was able to make the move to reclaim the lead. Lawrence then went on the attack and appeared to have the pass complete, but Mosiman fought back. Mosiman got back ahead of Lawrence briefly, but then slid out and went down. He was able to remount in third, but lost valuable ground to Hampshire and Lawrence.

As the lead duo continued forward the attention shifted to a brewing battle for third between Mosiman and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, who battled his way forward from a start deep inside the top 10. Mere bike lengths separated the two riders for multiple laps, as lappers ultimately factored into any pass attempts by Shimoda. The Kawasaki rider’s persistence eventually paid off as he made the pass just before the start of the last lap. Mosiman repassed the Kawasaki, but Shimoda reclaimed the spot and inched away in the waning moments.

Out front, Hampshire went unchallenged the rest of the way and captured his first moto win since the opening moto of Round 2 during the 2020 season. He took the checkered flag 5.3 seconds ahead of Lawrence, with Shimoda a distant third. Mosiman soldiered home in fourth, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland in fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 17 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +05.320 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +21.029 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +22.557 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +33.322 6 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +50.712 7 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +51.213 8 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +1m01.080 9 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +1m07.800 10 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1m09.302 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m12.055 12 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m42.058 13 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m45.129 14 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m47.681 15 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m52.572 16 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F +1m55.486 17 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +2m09.165 18 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 19 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +16.761 20 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +27.253 21 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +28.062 22 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +35.887 23 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +40.571 24 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +41.302 25 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +44.701 26 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +51.178 27 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +53.361 28 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1m07.800 29 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +1m16.960 30 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m18.438 31 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +1m26.175 32 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +1m51.420 33 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +2m05.364 34 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 35 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +03.120 36 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +23.385 37 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m30.408 38 Cole Jones YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 39 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 9 Laps 40 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 2 Laps

250 Moto Two

The field exited the first turn to open Moto 2 with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Shimoda. Hampshire started inside the top five as well, while Lawrence was mired deep in the top 20.

Shimoda made the move on Swoll to slot into second and gave chase to Cooper. A slight bobble by Cooper opened the door for Shimoda and the Kawasaki rider took advantage of it to grab the lead. Cooper regrouped and fought back to reclaim the position. The Yamaha rider then pushed to put some distance on Shimoda as Swoll strengthened his hold of third over Hampshire, who ran fourth.

The battle for the lead reignited 12 minutes into the moto as Shimoda closed back in on Cooper and was able to get back into the lead, this time distancing himself from the Yamaha after the pass was complete. Behind them, Hampshire closed in on Swoll for third and made the pass on his teammate to move into podium position just before the halfway point of the moto.

While the leaders settled in out front Lawrence was going to work charging through the field. The defending champion easily climbed into the top 10 and started to make impressive moves to fight his way up into the top five with just under 10 minutes left in the moto. The resiliency paid big dividends in the overall classification as it put Lawrence into podium position. The battle for the overall also factored into the fight for second as Hampshire closed in on Cooper and challenged for the runner-up spot. The hard-charging Husqvarna rider went on the attack and got by to seize control of the position, which proved to be the winning move.

Shimoda rode clean through the rest of the moto to secure his third moto win of the season by 4.8 seconds over Hampshire, while Lawrence’s impressive rise through the field culminated with a late pass on Cooper to grab third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 17 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +04.893 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +06.034 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +15.262 5 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +17.988 6 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +27.073 7 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +31.667 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +32.030 9 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +1m00.212 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m13.078 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m19.737 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m21.161 13 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +1m26.435 14 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 16 Laps 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +13.681 16 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +14.331 17 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +16.628 18 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +22.241 19 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F +25.991 20 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +27.925 21 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +39.475 22 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +40.062 23 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +47.795 24 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +50.703 25 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +52.004 26 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +1m02.148 27 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +1m13.789 28 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m14.528 29 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +1m15.769 30 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m16.485 31 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +1m20.756 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m28.751 33 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1m36.136 34 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m40.026 35 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +1m42.959 36 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 37 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m44.556 38 Cole Jones YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 39 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 10 Laps 40 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 8 Laps

250 Overall

The same three riders traded positions over the course of both motos as Hampshire prevailed with the overall win following 1-2 finishes for his first podium performance of the season. It’s the fourth victory of his career and came at the site of his maiden victory during the 2018 season. Shimoda was forced to settle for a runner-up finish (3-1) for his seventh podium result of the season, while Lawrence rounded out the overall podium in third (2-3).

Despite missing out on the win, Lawrence saw his lead in the point standings grow significantly as he now holds a 37-point lead with two rounds and four motos remaining. Shimoda has now moved into second in the championship, dropping Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence to third after the elder Lawrence brother endured through an eighth-place result (8-9). It marks the first time this season the Lawrence siblings don’t sit 1-2 in the 250 Class standings.

RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

“It’s so special [to get this win]. We’ve been progressing and progressing and have been close, but today we were just clicking. Getting those good starts was huge today and made things a lot easier. Today we got it done.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“Getting a better start always helps. Overall, my riding today was great. If I can stay second in the championship that would be great as well.”

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“That definitely wasn’t the start I wanted [in Moto 2], but I went out there and tried to do my best coming through the field. It was a bit a bummer, but at least we got back onto the podium, and I’m pumped with that.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 1 2 47 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 3 1 45 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 3 42 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 4 7 32 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 9 4 30 6 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 7 6 29 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 5 8 29 8 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 8 9 25 9 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F 6 13 23 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 14 10 18 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 23 5 16 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 15 11 16 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 11 15 16 14 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 10 17 15 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 12 18 12 16 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 40 12 9 17 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 13 20 9 18 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 20 14 8 19 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 16 19 7 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 21 16 5 21 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 17 34 4 22 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 18 23 3 23 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 19 21 2 24 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 27 22 0 25 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 25 24 0 26 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 22 28 0 27 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 24 27 0 28 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 26 26 0 29 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 32 25 0 30 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 28 33 0 31 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 33 29 0 32 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 34 31 0 33 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 29 36 0 34 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 36 30 0 35 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F 31 35 0 36 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 30 37 0 37 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 37 32 0 38 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 35 39 0 39 Cole Jones YAM YZ 250F 38 38 0 40 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 39 40 0

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 433 2 Jo Shimoda 396 3 Hunter Lawrence 390 4 Justin Cooper 346 5 RJ Hampshire 274 6 Maximus Vohland 251 7 Seth Hammaker 207 8 Michael Mosiman 201 9 Nathanael Thrasher 198 10 Levi Kitchen 180 11 Pierce Brown 176 12 Stilez Robertson 169 13 Nicholas Romano 133 14 Derek Kelley 129 15 Joshua Varize 122 16 Jalek Swoll 108 17 Derek Drake 70 18 Matthew Leblanc 64 19 Carson Mumford 64 20 Preston Kilroy 63 21 Ty Masterpool 53 22 Ryder DiFrancesco 50 23 Josiah Natzke 45 24 Cameron Mcadoo 43 25 Austin Forkner 30 26 Christopher Prebula 25 27 Guillem Farres 23 28 Dilan Schwartz 21 29 Brandon Ray 19 30 Lance Kobusch 18 31 Max Miller 13 32 Dylan Walsh 12 33 Kaeden Amerine 10 34 Enzo Lopes 9 35 Tyler Stepek 8 36 Jorgen Talviku 8 37 Luca Marsalisi 8 38 Zack Williams 8 39 Talon Hawkins 7 40 Hardy Munoz 7 41 James Harrington 6 42 Romain Pape 4 43 Marcus Phelps 4 44 Jack Chambers 3 45 Austin Black 3 46 Chandler Baker 3 47 Kyle Murdoch 3 48 Tyson Johnson 1 49 Slade Smith 1 50 Cole Harkins 1 51 Garrett Hoffman 0 52 Tommy Rios 0 53 Jack Rogers 0

450 Moto One

The first moto in the 450 Class began with Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey in tow, followed by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the two championship leaders. Sexton then crashed and dropped deep in the field. He encountered even more misfortune on the following lap when he was caught up in another rider’s incident.

Sexton’s hard luck provided an opening for Tomac, who made the pass on Dungey for second and pressured Roczen for the lead. Tomac bided his time and made the pass happen seven minutes into the moto as Sexton looked to fight his way back into the top 20 in the running order.

Tomac slowly added to his lead through the middle portion of the moto and moved out to more than five seconds clear of Roczen, who asserted his hold on second. Dungey maintained third for most of the moto but was forced to do battle with Anderson as the moto reached its final 10 minutes. Anderson went on the attack at his first opportunity and made the pass for the position.

Anderson’s march forward didn’t end there. He closed in on Roczen just a couple laps later and made an easy pass for second inside the final five minutes of the moto. From there the battle for third came down to Roczen and Dungey as the two longtime rivals gave chase to one another throughout the closing minutes of the moto.

Tomac was in a class of his own out front and charged to his 11th moto win of the season by 12.1 seconds over Anderson, while Roczen held off Dungey for third. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig rounded out the top five. Sexton fought back to finish seventh.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +13.599 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +15.891 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.569 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +22.787 6 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +28.136 7 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +29.448 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +33.255 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +35.542 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m03.300 11 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m07.592 12 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +1m13.173 13 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m25.880 14 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m29.709 15 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m37.937 16 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m41.044 17 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +1m41.869 18 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m42.430 19 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 16 Laps 20 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +17.985 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +19.944 22 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +25.912 23 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +29.663 24 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +32.200 25 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +37.079 26 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +42.664 27 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +49.812 28 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +52.151 29 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +55.569 30 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +58.287 31 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m10.842 32 Tanner Ward KAW KX450 +1m26.814 33 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m45.768 34 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 35 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +1m58.315 36 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +2m06.580 37 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 14 Laps 38 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 6 Laps 39 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps 40 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 3 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the day saw Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy charge to the MotoSport.com Holeshot only to be quickly passed by Dungey as Roczen followed through into second. A little further back Sexton started in sixth while Tomac found himself just outside the top 10 in 13th place. Back up front, Dungey and Roczen duked it out for control of the moto. Roczen appeared to make the pass, but Dungey countered and reaffirmed his hold on the spot.

A persistent Roczen didn’t relent and was able to make the pass five minutes into the moto, which left Dungey to fend off Anderson, who soon moved into second and dropped Dungey to third. Sexton lurked in fourth, while Tomac fought his way up to seventh. Back up front, Anderson closed onto the rear fender of Roczen and made quick work to take control of the lead nine minutes into the moto, while Sexton passed Dungey for third.

Anderson continued to build on his lead as Roczen came under fire from Sexton and lost his hold of second, as Tomac remained stuck in seventh. Sexton’s pursuit of the lead continued as he started to inch on Anderson at the halfway point of the moto. The Honda rider continued to chip away and got close enough to mount an attack, surging around the Kawasaki and into the lead. Unfortunately, Sexton crashed and gave up control of the moto, remounting in third with just over 10 minutes to go.

Anderson reclaimed the lead and Roczen moved up into second, but Anderson briefly stalled and dropped from first to third, which moved Roczen back out front and Sexton up into second. Not long after that Sexton made another pass on his teammate to retake control of the top spot. That left the battle for the overall between Roczen and Anderson as they fought for second. Anderson amped up his aggression and went on the attack and made his way past to move into the runner-up spot. Further back, Tomac was slowly moving forward and methodically worked his way into fifth in the waning minutes.

Sexton overcame the earlier misfortune to grab his seventh moto win by 4.2 seconds over Anderson, with Roczen third, Dungey fourth and Tomac fifth.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +04.236 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +08.600 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +09.606 5 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +10.385 6 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +11.186 7 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +34.583 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +54.442 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m01.153 10 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +1m04.724 11 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m07.249 12 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m24.090 13 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +1m29.994 14 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m54.584 15 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m59.627 16 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 16 Laps 17 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +06.985 18 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +11.564 19 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +18.860 20 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +22.064 21 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +36.990 22 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +40.854 23 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +41.708 24 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m00.487 25 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m01.542 26 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1m06.720 27 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m14.300 28 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +1m37.531 29 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 15 Laps 30 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +52.603 31 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +1:17.652 32 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 13 Laps 33 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 11 Laps 34 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 9 Laps 35 Tanner Ward KAW KX450 +15.617 36 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 6 Laps 37 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 4 Laps 38 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 2 Laps 39 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +1:21.586 40 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 17 Laps

450 Round

As the most consistent rider of the afternoon Anderson emerged with his second overall win of the season (2-2) and the second victory of his career, as Tomac finished in second (1-5) for his ninth consecutive podium result. Roczen completed the overall podium in third (3-3), his first since taking the win at the third round.

Tomac reclaimed possession of the point lead one week after losing it to his rival, while Sexton missed out on the overall podium for the first time in fourth (7-1). A total of two points changed hands between the two riders, with a single point now separating them with two rounds and four motos to go.

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“Today, two plus two equals one. I’ll take it [the win] any way I can get it. I said we’re making progress and this proves it. I’ve always liked Budds Creek and it feels really good to get the job done today. Let’s keep it going and see if we can finish the season strong.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“The bad start there [in Moto 2] was what it was. I wasn’t making moves like I was in Moto 1. I did what I could. We need to look at the positives, we got the red place back [as point leader], and move on.”

Ken Roczen, Team Honda HRC

“We’re trying. I’m super excited to be back on the podium. We tend to take these things for granted. We were battling all day long today and really had to earn our spot up here, which feels good.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“I never really felt good on the track all day. I made too many mistakes and had a tough first moto. I knew I needed to come out in Moto 2 and score max points, which we did. I fell, but I believed I could still win and I just dug deep to make it happen. Now we can look ahead to next week and try to be better.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 2 2 44 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 5 41 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 3 3 40 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 7 1 39 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 4 36 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 7 30 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 9 6 27 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 10 8 24 9 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE 12 10 20 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE 16 9 17 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 14 12 16 12 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 13 14 15 13 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 6 36 15 14 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 8 13 15 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 18 11 13 16 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 17 13 12 17 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 11 38 10 18 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 15 18 9 19 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 19 15 8 20 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 22 16 5 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 21 17 4 22 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 24 19 2 23 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 29 20 1 24 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 20 39 1 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 23 24 0 26 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 27 22 0 27 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 26 23 0 28 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 30 25 0 29 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 38 21 0 30 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 25 34 0 31 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 33 27 0 32 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 28 33 0 33 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 36 28 0 34 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 34 30 0 35 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 35 31 0 36 Tanner Ward KAW KX450 32 35 0 37 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 31 37 0 38 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 37 32 0 39 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 26 0 40 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 29 0 41 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 39 0 42 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 40 0

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 449 2 Chase Sexton 448 3 Jason Anderson 369 4 Ken Roczen 344 5 Christian Craig 303 6 Ryan Dungey 300 7 Justin Barcia 259 8 Aaron Plessinger 254 9 Joseph Savatgy 222 10 Shane McElrath 177 11 Garrett Marchbanks 162 12 Alex Martin 152 13 Benny Bloss 137 14 Marshal Weltin 102 15 Fredrik Noren 99 16 Antonio Cairoli 97 17 Brandon Hartranft 89 18 Max Anstie 45 19 Dylan Ferrandis 43 20 Chris Canning 43 21 Justin Rodbell 37 22 Josh Gilbert 34 23 Malcolm Stewart 32 24 Henry Miller 29 25 Dean Wilson 23 26 Kyle Chisholm 20 27 Jerry Robin 20 28 Grant Harlan 16 29 Tyler Stepek 15 30 Tristan Lane 14 31 Cullin Park 13 32 Bryson Gardner 12 33 Ryan Surratt 11 34 Jeremy Hand 9 35 Felix Lopez 8 36 Carson Brown 7 37 Vincent Luhovey 3 38 Jeffrey Walker 3 39 Jeremy Smith 2 40 Izaih Clark 2 41 Cade Clason 2 42 Justin Cokinos 2 43 Scott Meshey 2 44 Justin Bogle 2 45 Keylan Meston 1 46 Kevin Moranz 0 47 Jacob Runkles 0 48 Collin Jurin 0 49 Richard Taylor 0 50 Mccoy Brough 0

Next Up

The penultimate round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will commence next Saturday, August 27, with the series’ annual visit to the greater Indianapolis area and Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway.