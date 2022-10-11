Victor Steeman passes away

Following a serious incident in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 during the Pirelli Portuguese Round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki).

Victor Steeman was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 14, with the race immediately red flagged. Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical centre before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from Victor’s family reads: “Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

Steeman was enjoying a superb 2022 FIM Supersport 300 Championship campaign and came into the Pirelli Portuguese Round with a chance of clinching the World Championship.

With four wins, five podiums and three pole positions to his name this season, he took 12 points-scoring finishes out of 14 races.

Steeman also signed his name in the history books with pole position at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, becoming the rider with the most pole positions in the World Supersport 300 class.

Deepest condolences to Victor’s family, friends, team and loved ones.