2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 12 – Phillip Island

WorldSSP Race One

When the lights went out to start the opening World Supersport race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon the Phillip Island Circuit had just been completely soaked by a decent rain shower and the whole field were on full wets.

Federico Caricasulo was the early race leader but Yari Montella forged his way through to the lead early on lap two and this pair started to break away from the pursuing Can Oncu and Nicolu Bulega. Dominique Aegerter then joined that party and relegated Bulega to fifth, and shortly afterwards Baldassarri pushed Bulega further back to sixth. Oli Bayliss was 12th at this early juncture but after three laps was more than 12-seconds behind the leaders witth 15 laps to run.

Montella was having some big rear end breakaways as he swapped the lead with Caricasulo, the dice between that pair was allowing Oncu to start reeling them in a little with 13 laps to run.

As the race reached half distance Bulega chased down and passed Oncu for third place while at the front it was still Montella and Caricasulo battling hard and letting it all hang out.

With six laps to run Caricasulo put on an aggressive move up the inside of Montella into turn one then two laps later Montella returned the favour with an almost identical move. As they started the last lap Caricasulo held a small advantage, but ran a little wide at Southern Loop which allowed Montella to sweep underneath him and take the lead. Then Caricasulo went down at the entry to turn four!

That left 22-year-old Yari Montella to claim a brilliant hard fought victory for Puccetti Kawasaki after what was a much more exciting encounter than what the results sheet might suggest.

Nicolo Bulega claimed second place, almost three-seconds further back while Can Oncu rounded out the podium. Caricasulo remounted to salvage seventh place.

Oli Bayliss had a race long battle with Peter Sebestyen over 12th place and the young Aussie got the better of the Hungarian for that position.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R 32m02.504 276,2 2 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +2.706 276,9 3 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +5.889 274,1 4 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +7.223 274,1 5 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +12.212 273,4 6 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +15.183 272,0 7 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +21.181 279,1 8 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +25.366 269,3 9 S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +31.285 272,7 10 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +33.492 271,4 11 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1m05.418 268,0 12 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1m05.839 268,0 13 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1m05.995 268,7 14 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +1m20.668 270,0 15 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 +1m22.217 270,0 16 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1’m30.060 266,7 17 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +1m34.243 266,7 Not Classified RET J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 265,4 RET M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 10 Laps 257,8 RET O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 12 Laps 262,1 RET M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR 13 Laps 272,0 RET U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 15 Laps 265,4 RET H. Soomer / / / RET N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR / /

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 473 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 372 3 Can Oncu 264 4 Nicolo Bulega 229 5 Stefano Manzi 209 6 Federico Caricasulo 202 7 Yari Montella 160 8 Niki Tuuli 152 9 Raffaele De Rosa 137 10 Jules Cluzel 127 11 Glenn Van Straalen 116 12 Adrian Huertas 116 13 Hannes Soomer 94 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 72 15 Andy Verdoia 59 16 Oliver Bayliss 57 17 Valentin Debise 43 18 Simon Jespersen 38 19 Peter Sebestyen 37 20 Kyle Smith 35 21 Leonardo Taccini 35 22 Marcel Brenner 32 23 Thomas Booth-Amos 29 24 Mattia Casadei 25 25 Isaac Vinales 22 26 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 27 Ondrej Vostatek 20 28 Steven Odendaal 16 29 Unai Orradre 9 30 Tom Edwards 7 31 Luca Ottaviani 5 32 Bradley Smith 2 33 Maximilian Kofler 2 34 Luca Bernardi 1 35 Nicholas Spinelli 1 36 Benjamin Currie 1

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule