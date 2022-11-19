2022 FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 12 – Phillip Island
WorldSSP Race One
When the lights went out to start the opening World Supersport race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon the Phillip Island Circuit had just been completely soaked by a decent rain shower and the whole field were on full wets.
Federico Caricasulo was the early race leader but Yari Montella forged his way through to the lead early on lap two and this pair started to break away from the pursuing Can Oncu and Nicolu Bulega. Dominique Aegerter then joined that party and relegated Bulega to fifth, and shortly afterwards Baldassarri pushed Bulega further back to sixth. Oli Bayliss was 12th at this early juncture but after three laps was more than 12-seconds behind the leaders witth 15 laps to run.
Montella was having some big rear end breakaways as he swapped the lead with Caricasulo, the dice between that pair was allowing Oncu to start reeling them in a little with 13 laps to run.
As the race reached half distance Bulega chased down and passed Oncu for third place while at the front it was still Montella and Caricasulo battling hard and letting it all hang out.
With six laps to run Caricasulo put on an aggressive move up the inside of Montella into turn one then two laps later Montella returned the favour with an almost identical move. As they started the last lap Caricasulo held a small advantage, but ran a little wide at Southern Loop which allowed Montella to sweep underneath him and take the lead. Then Caricasulo went down at the entry to turn four!
That left 22-year-old Yari Montella to claim a brilliant hard fought victory for Puccetti Kawasaki after what was a much more exciting encounter than what the results sheet might suggest.
Nicolo Bulega claimed second place, almost three-seconds further back while Can Oncu rounded out the podium. Caricasulo remounted to salvage seventh place.
Oli Bayliss had a race long battle with Peter Sebestyen over 12th place and the young Aussie got the better of the Hungarian for that position.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Y Montella
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|32m02.504
|276,2
|2
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.706
|276,9
|3
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+5.889
|274,1
|4
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+7.223
|274,1
|5
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+12.212
|273,4
|6
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+15.183
|272,0
|7
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+21.181
|279,1
|8
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+25.366
|269,3
|9
|S. Jespersen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+31.285
|272,7
|10
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+33.492
|271,4
|11
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m05.418
|268,0
|12
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1m05.839
|268,0
|13
|P. Sebestyen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m05.995
|268,7
|14
|S. Manzi
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+1m20.668
|270,0
|15
|L. Bernardi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1m22.217
|270,0
|16
|A. Verdoia
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1’m30.060
|266,7
|17
|L. Taccini
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m34.243
|266,7
|Not Classified
|RET
|J. Cluzel
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1 Lap
|265,4
|RET
|M. Brenner
|Yamaha YZF R6
|10 Laps
|257,8
|RET
|O. Vostatek
|Yamaha YZF R6
|12 Laps
|262,1
|RET
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|13 Laps
|272,0
|RET
|U. Orradre
|Yamaha YZF R6
|15 Laps
|265,4
|RET
|H. Soomer
|/
|/
|/
|RET
|N. Tuuli
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|/
|/
WorldSSP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|473
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|372
|3
|Can Oncu
|264
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|229
|5
|Stefano Manzi
|209
|6
|Federico Caricasulo
|202
|7
|Yari Montella
|160
|8
|Niki Tuuli
|152
|9
|Raffaele De Rosa
|137
|10
|Jules Cluzel
|127
|11
|Glenn Van Straalen
|116
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|116
|13
|Hannes Soomer
|94
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|72
|15
|Andy Verdoia
|59
|16
|Oliver Bayliss
|57
|17
|Valentin Debise
|43
|18
|Simon Jespersen
|38
|19
|Peter Sebestyen
|37
|20
|Kyle Smith
|35
|21
|Leonardo Taccini
|35
|22
|Marcel Brenner
|32
|23
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|29
|24
|Mattia Casadei
|25
|25
|Isaac Vinales
|22
|26
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|21
|27
|Ondrej Vostatek
|20
|28
|Steven Odendaal
|16
|29
|Unai Orradre
|9
|30
|Tom Edwards
|7
|31
|Luca Ottaviani
|5
|32
|Bradley Smith
|2
|33
|Maximilian Kofler
|2
|34
|Luca Bernardi
|1
|35
|Nicholas Spinelli
|1
|36
|Benjamin Currie
|1
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps