MotoGP Qatar crisis deepens as Yamaha refuses to race

Yamaha has become the first MotoGP manufacturer to break ranks over next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, confirming that it will not participate in the event at Lusail due to its continuing company-wide travel restrictions relating to the conflict in the Middle East.

The announcement came on Sunday, November 1, following the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, where the prospect of travelling to Qatar had become an increasingly contentious issue between riders, teams and championship management.

As we reported in our Malaysian MotoGP race report, there had already been considerable unrest over the championship’s insistence on proceeding with the Qatar round, despite the ongoing conflict in the region and concerns about emergency evacuation, insurance and the safety of paddock personnel.

Now Yamaha has gone a significant step further, making its position official rather than leaving the decision to individual riders.

Yamaha confirms Qatar withdrawal

In a brief statement issued from Sepang, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. made it clear that its existing travel restrictions remain in place and that it has informed the championship promoter of its decision.

Statement from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. – November 1, 2026

Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions. As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix. This decision reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer. Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

A direct challenge to MotoGP’s Qatar plans

MotoGP management has maintained that the Grand Prix should proceed after reviewing information and assurances supplied by the Qatari authorities, Lusail International Circuit, relevant embassies and independent experts.

The riders, however, have been seeking more specific guarantees concerning evacuation arrangements, medical and repatriation insurance, and responsibility for personnel should the regional security situation deteriorate while the paddock is in Qatar.

Yamaha’s announcement now introduces a very different complication for championship management, with a major manufacturer having formally decided that its personnel will not travel under the present circumstances.

There is also the question of how the championship promoter and the FIM will respond. The promoter has previously reminded teams of their participation obligations, while the possibility of sporting sanctions for an unjustified absence has been raised.

Whether those provisions could or would be applied to a manufacturer enforcing its own company-wide travel restrictions remains to be seen. Yamaha’s announcement does not disclose any agreement with the promoter over the consequences of its decision.

We didn’t have to wait long for MotoGP to respond with fire

Qatar still scheduled, Yamaha looking to Portugal

The Qatar Grand Prix had originally been scheduled for April but was postponed until November because of the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

Despite continuing concerns from within the paddock, MotoGP organisers have maintained their intention to race at Lusail on November 6–8, with the championship then scheduled to return to Europe for Portugal on November 22 and Valencia on November 29.

Yamaha, meanwhile, has already nominated Portugal as its intended return to competition.

What had been a simmering confrontation between riders and organisers has now produced a concrete withdrawal. Whether Yamaha stands alone, or whether other participants reconsider their own positions, is the next question facing MotoGP management.