MotoGP 2026

Round 19 – Sepang – Saturday

MotoGP Sprint Race

Acosta triumphs in Sepang thriller

Pedro Acosta claimed victory in a dramatic Malaysian MotoGP Sprint at Sepang, overcoming a determined challenge from Ai Ogura and Marc Marquez as intermittent rain threatened to turn the ten-lap contest on its head.

Marc eventually salvaged second, 0.578 seconds behind the KTM rider, while Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium after a late charge through the leading group.

Ogura was left fourth, having led much of the race following the early demise of pole-sitter Alex Marquez.

For championship leader Marc, the result was particularly valuable. With Jorge Martin sidelined by his fractured wrist, second place was enough to extend his World Championship advantage from ten to 19 points ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The Marquez brothers had locked out the first two positions on the grid, with Alex having stolen pole from Marc by just 0.070 seconds. Acosta completed a front row covered by only 0.084 seconds.

Alex arrived as the winner of the 2023 Sepang Sprint, while Marc was chasing a milestone 25th career Sprint victory and his tenth of the 2026 season.

Conditions were hot and dry when the riders formed up, with an ambient temperature of 36 degrees and the track at 51 degrees, although the threat of rain was never far away.

Alex leads as Marc gets elbowed aside

Alex Marquez made the holeshot, but behind him Ogura was immediately aggressive, challenging Marc into the opening corners.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was determined to hold his ground, forcing Marc to lift his Ducati and opening the door for Acosta to move through as well.

Only a few hundred metres into the race, the championship leader had been shuffled back to fourth by an Aprilia and a KTM.

Bezzecchi was fifth ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio, with that order remaining unchanged as the field completed its opening lap.

Small spots of rain then began appearing around the circuit, prompting Race Direction to display the white flag and allow riders to change motorcycles should conditions deteriorate.

Jack Miller was the first rider to gamble on changing conditions, heading into pitlane to swap onto a wet-weather Yamaha.

However, the Australian arrived to find that his replacement machine was not ready. Miller was visibly furious as he waited in the pits, and by the time his crew had things sorted, so much time had been lost that there was little point heading back out.

A decidedly stroppy Miller called it a day, his Malaysian Sprint over after just two laps without ever getting to test whether his gamble on wet tyres might have paid off. We later found that it wouldn’t of…

Alex crashes out of the lead

Up front, Alex Marquez initially looked capable of escaping from the chasing pack, having established a 0.579-second advantage over Ogura by the end of lap two.

However, the pole-sitter’s hopes ended abruptly when he crashed at Turn 14 on lap three.

Alex was unhurt, but his race was over. The official falls report confirmed that his was the only recorded crash during the MotoGP Sprint.

That handed the lead to Ogura, with Acosta second and Marc Marquez now third.

The leading trio had established a buffer over Bezzecchi, but the Italian was beginning to close.

Rain flags were appearing around Turn Six, encouraging Joan Mir, Iker Lecuona and Franco Morbidelli to gamble on motorcycle changes after completing lap four.

All three switched to wet-weather tyres and rejoined the race, but the gamble didn’t quite work out in their favour…

Rain gamble backfires as the leaders battle

While the riders on wet tyres struggled, the battle at the front was intensifying.

Acosta was all over the back of Ogura, with Marc only a handful of bike lengths behind and Bezzecchi looming larger in fourth.

By the end of lap five, Acosta had closed to within 0.163 seconds of Ogura, with Marc half a second from the leader and Bezzecchi 1.5 seconds back.

The leading quartet remained closely matched as they negotiated patches of light rain, although slick tyres were still very much the fastest option.

With four laps remaining, Acosta briefly lost ground to Ogura and came under pressure from Marc.

However, the KTM rider soon recovered and launched his attack on the lead.

Acosta moved ahead of Ogura, only for the Japanese rider to reclaim the position almost immediately.

Two corners later Acosta struck again, this time making the move stick.

Ogura then left an opening that Marc was quick to exploit, the Ducati rider scything through into second as Acosta began establishing a small advantage.

But Ogura wasn’t finished.

The Aprilia rider attacked Marc again on the following lap, and the pair traded positions in a fierce exchange that saw each determined to have the final word.

Their battle allowed Acosta to edge further clear.

Bezzecchi was also closing rapidly and moved past Ogura with a lap and a half remaining to take the final podium position.

Could the Italian now catch Marc?

At the last-lap board, Acosta held an advantage of just over half a second over the Ducati rider, with Bezzecchi now over a second from the lead and Ogura fourth.

Acosta takes the chequered flag

Acosta held firm through the final lap to claim his second career MotoGP Sprint victory, adding Sepang to his earlier success in Thailand.

The Spaniard crossed the line just over half a second clear of Marc.

Bezzecchi secured third, 1.310 seconds behind the winner, with Ogura finishing fourth after an outstanding performance that ultimately went unrewarded with a podium.

The Japanese rider nevertheless finished 3.260 seconds clear of Di Giannantonio, who had worked his way ahead of Bagnaia to secure fifth.

Bagnaia finished sixth after an impressive start from tenth on the grid before fading relative to the leading group.

Brad Binder took seventh after charging from fifteenth on the grid, an eight-position gain that completed an excellent afternoon for the Red Bull KTM factory squad.

Rookie Diogo Moreira was the first Honda home in eighth after starting fourteenth, finishing just 0.100 seconds ahead of Enea Bastianini, who claimed the final Sprint point.

Johann Zarco completed the top ten.

Acosta also recorded the fastest lap of the Sprint, a 1m58.196s on lap two, just 0.012 seconds quicker than Alex Marquez had managed on the same lap.

That underlined the KTM rider’s pace even before Alex crashed out of the lead.

Wet tyres prove a disastrous gamble

Mir changed to a medium wet front and soft wet rear, as did Lecuona, while Morbidelli opted for medium wet tyres at both ends.

All three subsequently circulated several seconds per lap slower than those who remained on slicks, despite the intermittent rain around the circuit.

Maverick Viñales also gambled on wet tyres after completing lap seven, switching to a medium wet front and soft wet rear.

His first flying laps on the wet-weather KTM were more than 15 seconds slower than the leaders, effectively ending any chance of a competitive finish.

Viñales eventually finished fifteenth, 1m42.843s behind Acosta, with Mir sixteenth, Morbidelli seventeenth and Lecuona eighteenth.

Every rider who completed the Sprint without changing motorcycles remained on soft-compound slicks at both ends.

The rain finally began falling heavily as the riders completed their cool-down lap, arriving far too late to reward those who had gambled on wet-weather machinery earlier in the race.

Marc extends his lead, but Bezzecchi remains a threat

Marc Marquez leaves Saturday’s Sprint with 374 championship points, extending his advantage over the absent Jorge Martin to 19.

Bezzecchi’s third place lifts him to 322 points, leaving the Aprilia rider 52 points behind Marc heading into Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Acosta’s victory takes him to 275 points, with Ogura fifth in the championship on 265.

That 52-point deficit to Marc might appear a substantial margin for Bezzecchi, but the championship could still change dramatically.

A victory for the Italian on Sunday, combined with a non-finish for Marc, would reduce their gap to just 27 points heading to Qatar.

With Martin’s title aspirations already severely compromised by injury, Bezzecchi has increasingly little to lose by attacking.

And after his determined charge through the field in Saturday’s Sprint, the Italian has demonstrated that he has the pace to trouble the leaders.

Aprilia also retains a narrow four-point advantage over Ducati in the constructors’ championship, 516 to 512, further underlining the strength of the Italian manufacturer’s 2026 campaign.

If the expected rain arrives for Sunday’s full-length Grand Prix, the championship picture could yet be turned on its head once again. Watch this space…

2026 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint Race Results

MotoGP Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P. Acosta KTM 20m04.098 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.578 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.310 4 A. Ogura Apr +1.793 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +5.053 6 F. Bagnaia Duc +8.330 7 B. Binder KTM +8.484 8 D. Moreira Hon +9.001 9 E. Bastianini KTM +9.101 10 J. Zarco Hon +9.545 11 F. Quartararo Yam +10.076 12 A. Rins Yam +12.250 13 L. Marini Hon +12.715 14 A. Fernandez Yam +14.878 15 M. Viñales KTM +1m42.843 16 J. Mir Hon +1m43.826 17 F. Morbidelli Duc +1m45.065 18 I. Lecuona Duc +1m56.425 Not Classified DNF A. Marquez Duc 2 laps DNF J. Miller Yam 2 laps

Sprint distance: 10 laps / 55.43 km. Winning time: 20m04.098s.

Fastest lap: Pedro Acosta, 1m58.196s (lap two).

Gaps relative to the winner.

MotoGP Championship Points

MotoGP Pos Rider Points 1 Marc Marquez 374 2 Jorge Martin 355 3 Marco Bezzecchi 322 4 Pedro Acosta 275 5 Ai Ogura 265 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio 257 7 Raul Fernandez 236 8 Alex Marquez 181 9 Francesco Bagnaia 170 10 Fermin Aldeguer 125 11 Enea Bastianini 123 12 Brad Binder 111 13 Luca Marini 108 14 Diogo Moreira 78 15 Fabio Quartararo 74 16 Franco Morbidelli 59 17 Johann Zarco 51 18 Joan Mir 33 19 Jack Miller 31 20 Alex Rins 25 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 22 Maverick Viñales 12 23 Iker Lecuona 10 24 Augusto Fernandez 6 25 Pol Espargaro 5 26 Somkiat Chantra 3 27 Takaaki Nakagami 3 28 Cal Crutchlow 0 29 Jonas Folger 0 30 Lorenzo Savadori 0 31 Michele Pirro 0 32 Aleix Espargaro 0