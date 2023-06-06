2023 FIM Endurance World Championship

Round Two – Suzuka 8 Hours

The Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team is currently competing in the Endurance World Championship (EWC) and has now been confirmed for the 44th “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race in August (Friday 4th to Sunday 6th), as Yamaha’s top team for the event.

The YZF-R1 machine will feature a special Suzuka 8 Hours livery based on this year’s new bottle design for RS4GP, the flagship product of our Yamalube line of Genuine Yamaha engine oils.

Riding for the team will be Italian racer Niccolò Canepa, Germany’s Marvin Fritz, and Czech rider Karel Hanika, with longtime owner and manager Mandy Kainz at the helm.

YART kicked off 2023 with a strong second-place finish at the season-opening 24 Heures Motos race in France. It was the first time since 2009 for the team—and the first time since 2017 for Yamaha—to make such a strong start toward taking the EWC title.

For the 8 Hours, Yamaha Motor will provide YART’s YZF-R1 with technical support and assist with team operations throughout the event. The goal is to achieve the team’s first podium finish at Suzuka and use that to propel them further toward their quest to lift the EWC title this season.

Mandy Kainz – Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Team Manager

“Since our first appearance at the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2004, I have been obsessed with standing on the podium. After a few 4th places, we were so close last year, until we crashed in the last hour lying on P3 and ended up only 7th. For 2023 we will fight even more focused and harder and hopefully make it.”

2023 Endurance World Championship Standings

Pos Team Man. Total 1 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda 63 2 YART Yamaha Official EWC Team Yamaha 54 3 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 39 4 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati 38 5 HONDA VILTAIS RACING Honda 36 6 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki 33 7 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki 23 8 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar Kawasaki 23 9 Wójcik Racing Team EWC Yamaha 17 10 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki 16 11 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha 10 12 MACO RACING Team Yamaha 10 13 Team LRP Poland BMW 9 14 TEAM MOTO AIN Yamaha 2

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar