1954 Rumi Formichino | With Phil Aynsley

The Rumi company was originally founded in the early 1900s and supplied cast metal components to the textile industry. During WWII it made armaments including miniature submarines and torpedoes.

In 1950 the company entered the motorcycle market with a 125cc horizontal parallel twin 2-stroke design that powered all their subsequent models including this 1954 Formichino (Little Ant) scooter.

Using the company’s expertise in metal casting, the Formichino used cast alloy for all the bodywork.

The front and rear castings were bolted to the motor forming a strong, light weight unit with only the front forks, crash bars & leg shields being made from steel.

Another innovative feature was the use of Bowden cables to turn the reflector behind the fixed glass in the headlight nacelle.

Rumi was heavily involved in competition and even its scooter was used to promote the sporting features of the brand. It won its class at the Bol d’Or 24 Hour race in 1957, 1958 and 1960.

This particular scooter was originally exported to Argentina before finding its way to the US. It is fitted with the factory accessory pillion alloy foot boards and alloy air cleaner cover.

Power was 6.5hp at 6,500rpm. A top speed of 75km/h was possible.