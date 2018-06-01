2019 Husqvarna Motocross

New Frames – Revised Engines/Suspension

TC125 – TC250 – FC250 – FC350 – FC450

Husqvarna have revealed their line-up of 2019 motocross models, with the five model range boasting a host of updates, including a new frame, revised suspension, engine improvements & redesigned bodywork.

2019 Husqvarna FC 450
2019 Husqvarna FC 450

Collecting feedback from world-class racers and combining it with extensive in-house testing and development, Husqvarna’s engineers have introduced a long list of upgrades.

2019 Husqvarna FC 250
2019 Husqvarna FC 250

Introducing a new generation of five 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, represents the next step in the brand’s motocross range, from the TC 125 to the FC 450 4-stroke machine.

Standing out among a long list of upgrades is the new frame that is finished off in a premium blue powder coating. For MY19, it features an increase in longitudinal rigidity that results in improved rider feedback. Receiving new settings to perfectly match the new frame characteristics, WP AER forks and a DCC shock help further improve energy absorption and straight-line stability.

2019 Husqvarna TC 250
2019 Husqvarna TC 250

With all five models receiving a series of carefully considered improvements in the engine department, the flagship FC 450 has a redesigned and more compact SOHC cylinder head that reduces the engine’s total weight by a substantial half-kilogram.

To further enhance performance while keeping weight to a minimum, the exhaust systems on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke models have received major changes for 2019.

With all new bikes featuring high-quality ProTaper handlebars and new spoke nipples on the D.I.D wheels, the FC 4-stroke machines also have new compact Li-ion 2.0 Ah batteries with improved output consistency.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ design is fresh new bodywork offering tailored ergonomics for optimum comfort and control.

2019 Husqvarna TC 125
2019 Husqvarna TC 125

2019 Husqvarna motocross updates

  • Redesigned bodywork
  • Redesigned SOHC cylinder head on the FC 450 (500 g lighter)
  • Blue coated frame featuring increased longitudinal rigidity
  • New 2-piece subframe design (250g lighter)
  • Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks
  • WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting
  • New mufflers on 2-strokes, redesigned header pipe on TC 250
  • Chain adjustment length increased by 5 mm
  • Triple clamp protector integrated into front number plate
  • Traction & launch control with updated settings [4-strokes]
  • New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance
  • Flow-designed resonance chambers & more compact silencers on 4-strokes
  • New generation Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery
  • Updated cooling system with new centre tube
  • External fuel line moved inward for extra protection
  • ProTaper handlebar with new bend
  • D.I.D. wheels with new spoke nipples
2019 Husqvarna TC 125

The full details on the new Husqvarna MY19 motocross range will be released around June 18th with the machines expected to go on sale only weeks after that date.

