2019 Husqvarna Motocross

New Frames – Revised Engines/Suspension

TC125 – TC250 – FC250 – FC350 – FC450

Husqvarna have revealed their line-up of 2019 motocross models, with the five model range boasting a host of updates, including a new frame, revised suspension, engine improvements & redesigned bodywork.

Collecting feedback from world-class racers and combining it with extensive in-house testing and development, Husqvarna’s engineers have introduced a long list of upgrades.

Introducing a new generation of five 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, represents the next step in the brand’s motocross range, from the TC 125 to the FC 450 4-stroke machine.

Standing out among a long list of upgrades is the new frame that is finished off in a premium blue powder coating. For MY19, it features an increase in longitudinal rigidity that results in improved rider feedback. Receiving new settings to perfectly match the new frame characteristics, WP AER forks and a DCC shock help further improve energy absorption and straight-line stability.

With all five models receiving a series of carefully considered improvements in the engine department, the flagship FC 450 has a redesigned and more compact SOHC cylinder head that reduces the engine’s total weight by a substantial half-kilogram.

To further enhance performance while keeping weight to a minimum, the exhaust systems on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke models have received major changes for 2019.

With all new bikes featuring high-quality ProTaper handlebars and new spoke nipples on the D.I.D wheels, the FC 4-stroke machines also have new compact Li-ion 2.0 Ah batteries with improved output consistency.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ design is fresh new bodywork offering tailored ergonomics for optimum comfort and control.

2019 Husqvarna motocross updates

Redesigned bodywork

Redesigned SOHC cylinder head on the FC 450 (500 g lighter)

Blue coated frame featuring increased longitudinal rigidity

New 2-piece subframe design (250g lighter)

Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks

WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting

New mufflers on 2-strokes, redesigned header pipe on TC 250

Chain adjustment length increased by 5 mm

Triple clamp protector integrated into front number plate

Traction & launch control with updated settings [4-strokes]

New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance

Flow-designed resonance chambers & more compact silencers on 4-strokes

New generation Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

Updated cooling system with new centre tube

External fuel line moved inward for extra protection

ProTaper handlebar with new bend

D.I.D. wheels with new spoke nipples

The full details on the new Husqvarna MY19 motocross range will be released around June 18th with the machines expected to go on sale only weeks after that date.