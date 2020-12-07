Special edition 450 Husky

Husqvarna have just announced the new 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Factory Edition, modelled on Zach Osborne’s AMA 450MX championship winning machine. The competition ready Rockstar Factory Edition boasts a number of upgrades over the standard FC 450 for those who want the trickest Husky out of the box.

The new 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition is expected to arrive in Husqvarna Motorcycle dealers in Australia from January 2021 onwards, pricing is yet to be announced.

For a start the 2021 Rockstar Edition receives new Rockstar Energy Factory Racing team inspired graphics, while retaining the FC 450 chassis.

The hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame is powder coated black for the Rockster edition. A lightweight carbon-fibre two-piece sub-frame along with a carbon-fibre reinforced skid plate and frame protectors are also standard, offering protection and durability.

On the front end you’ll find Factory Racing CNC machined triple-clamps with an adjustable offset of 20-22 mm, holding a set of WP XACT 48 mm split air forks with a capsuled air spring and pressurised oil chamber.

Adjustability is via a single air pressure valve on the left leg using a supplied fork pump, while compression and rebound is handled with easy access clickers with 30 points of adjustment on the right leg. A mechanical holeshot device also compresses the forks to minimise front lift off the start.

The rear runs a fully adjustable WP XACT rear shock, with low-friction SKF linkage seals and is pressure balanced for consistent damping.

Brakes are high quality Brembo brake calipers and levers, matched to a 260 mm floating front rotor, with a 220 mm solid rear rotor. The front rotor protector is standard fitment. A new Brembo hydraulic clutch system is also run for even wear and low maintenance, alongside Dampened Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch. This runs a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of tradition coil springs, with integrated damping system. The clutch basket is also a single-piece CNC machined steel component.

Naturally the Rockstar Edition runs the uncompromising SOHC 450 cc engine found in the FC 450, with lightweight valves actuated by rocker arm, a CP forged box in box piston, optimised cam and barrel profile, new Pankl conrod with bushing on the piston end to reduce friction.

The five-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems, with a gear lever design that minimises dirt build up, while a gear sensor selects specific engine maps for each gear.

Standard fitment is a FMF Factory 4.1 RCT muffler, with the brand’s Resonance Chamber Technology, with blue anodised titanium muffler body and a carbon end-cap. The Factory 4.1 RCT is manufactured in Southern California and is shorter and closer to the engine to centralise mass.

Also fitted is the new Husqvarna Connectivity Unit, which together with the myHusqvarna app allows for personalised engine maps and fine-tuned suspension settings to be recorded making it easy to get the ideal setup regardless of the track of conditions.

The myHusqvarna app offers two main engine modes – Prime and Advanced, while riders can further modify engine brake, throttle response, traction and launch control systems to suit their needs.

A standard handlebar map switch allows toggling between two maps, and also activates launch control when pressed in conjunction with the traction control button for two seconds. An LED will blink to notify the rider the system is active, and it will limit power to the rear wheel to improve traction control.

Additional features include ProTaper handlebars, with an optimised bend for rider comfort, while minimising weight, while a soft grey ODI lock-on grip is found on the left ‘bar requiring no glue. The right grip is volcanised with an integrated throttle mechanism, and allows easy free-play adjustment, and the cam can be changed for alter throttle progression.

A GUTS Factory high grip seat cover is also run, as well as a Rekluse clutch cover, and the electric start system is powered by a lightweight lithium-ion 2.0 Ah battery, contributing to the bikes light overall weight of just 101 kg without fuel (7L capacity). Wheels are also a factory set of D.I.D DirtStar rims with blue anodised CNC machined hubs.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Specifications