Álvaro Bautista to remain with Aspar Team in 2018

Álvaro Bautisa and the Aspar Team will contest the 2018 MotoGP World Championship together, building on the Spanish rider’s first season on board a Ducati with the team in 2017.

The foundations of this successful relationship between the two parties was established between 2006 and 2009, which culminated in a 125cc World Championship title and the runner-up position in 250cc.

During the first of the current season Bautista has scored top-seven finishes in four races, including a fourth place in Argentina, a fifth in Italy, a seventh in Catalunya and a sixth at the recent German Grand Prix.

Álvaro Bautista

“I am happy to be spending another season as part of the Pull&Bear Aspar Team family. It is a union that can help both the team and myself to grow. We are having a strong season, I have a good relationship with the team and I feel very comfortable on the Ducati and with the support from the factory. I think we can continue to improve and achieve good results.”

As soon as he rode the Ducati GP16 the 32-year-old set top-five finishes as his target for this season and his confidence in the package has already been borne out.

Jorge Martínez – Aspar Team General Manager