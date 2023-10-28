Alvaro Bautista

2023 WorldSBK Champion

Alvaro Bautista wrapped up the 2023 World Superbike Championship overnight with race one victory at Jerez. Bautista secured 25 race victories aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R, establishing a new all-time record for the highest number of wins in a single season in the WorldSBK history.

From the very start of the season at Phillip Island to the intense battles at iconic tracks like Assen, Misano, Imola and more recently at Portimao, Bautista firmly established himself as the strongest contender in a range of racing conditions. His dominance, marked by commanding performances, enabled him to forge a substantial lead in the Championship standings, which proved crucial in the face of adversity.

Following a DNF in Race 1 at Aragon, the gap between him and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu narrowed to just 37 points. However, Bautista’s resilience shone through as he made a remarkable comeback with two victories on Sunday at Aragon and a solid Portuguese Round arriving at Jerez still holding a 60-point advantage.

Bautista’s triumphs highlighted his seamless harmony with the V4 R and Ducati, a partnership that will continue in 2024.

Alvaro Bautista

“I feel so happy! Now I’m starting to realise what we have achieved. I’m really happy and so proud of my team and people, because we had an incredible year. We won a lot of races, our performance in almost all situations was good. The best way to end the season is to defend the title. My two previous titles were won in Australia and Indonesia, so a bit far from home. It’s okay, you enjoy it with your team and friends there but it’s not the same as celebrating with your family, real friends, with your team and all the fans. It’s like a dream come true! It’s not easy to win a title at home. I’m so happy to win, but so happy to have the chance to celebrate with everyone!”

Alvaro Bautista in profile

Alvaro Bautista embarked on his racing journey in the Spanish Championship, where he honed his skills from 1995 to 2002. He made his debut in the FIM 125cc World Championship in 2002 as a wildcard entry, but his breakthrough came in 2006 at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he clinched victory, marking his first win in the 125cc Grand Prix. The 2006 season proved to be a pivotal one for Bautista, as he amassed an impressive eight wins throughout the campaign, culminating in him securing his maiden World Championship title in the fiercely competitive 125cc series. With this triumph, the Spanish rider ascended to the 250cc class, amassing an impressive tally of 28 podium finishes, which included eight hard-fought victories.

Bautista’s ascent continued as he made the transition to the prestigious FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2010. Over the course of his eight-season MotoGP tenure, he consistently showcased his prowess, notching three podium finishes and claiming one pole position. His most notable classification in the Championship standings was a fifth place in 2012.

The year 2019 marked a significant turning point for Bautista as he ventured into the WorldSBK realm with Ducati. During his debut season, he left an indelible mark by securing an impressive 16 victories, 24 podium finishes, four pole positions, and 15 fastest laps, solidifying his second-place finish in the Championship standings. In the subsequent years, Bautista’s journey led him to Honda Racing, where he secured three podium finishes for the esteemed Team HRC squad across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

However, a return to Ducati’s fold, specifically the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, awaited him for the 2022 season. This reunion culminated in Bautista’s triumphant claim of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Mandalika, a victory that held special significance as he became Ducati’s 15th Riders’ World Champion and ended the brand’s prolonged title drought since 2011. Continuing his partnership with Ducati into 2023, Bautista’s performance reached new heights. He etched his name into the record books by securing an all-time record of 18 wins in a single WorldSBK season, clinching his second WorldSBK title. With this remarkable achievement, Bautista and Ducati set their sights on the 2024 season, aiming to expand their illustrious title collection even further.